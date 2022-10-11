RAMALLAH, West Bank – A 12-year-old Palestinian boy died on Monday after being shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers during a September army raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Security said. Health.
UK spy chief warns China’s use of tech threatens global security
From satellite systems to digital currencies, China is seeking to use new technologies to suppress dissent at home and dominate adversaries abroad, according to a British intelligence chief.
Unlike Britain or its Democratic allies, China sees technological advances as a “tool for gaining advantage through control of their markets, those within their sphere of influence and their own citizens”, according to sources. excerpts from a scheduled speech by Jeremy Fleming, Head of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), the UK’s electronic spy agency.
Fleming is due to deliver his warning on Tuesday in London at the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank. His office released excerpts of his speech to reporters in advance.
The intelligence chief will say that “Beijing’s great strength combined with fear is pushing China into actions that could pose a huge threat to us all.”
Citing China’s focus on strategically vital technologies, Fleming will say how governments respond to China “will define our future” and the science and technology community in democratic countries will have to rise to the challenge.
According to excerpts from his speech, Fleming will cite several examples of how China is seeking to leverage key technologies or trying to rewrite international standards.
China is pursuing a centralized digital currency that could “allow China to partially escape the kind of international sanctions currently applied to [Vladimir] Putin’s regime in Russia,” Fleming will say, according to the prepared remarks.
Beijing is building its BeiDou satellite system, which could be used to block adversaries’ access to space or to bolster surveillance of its citizens, according to Fleming.
“Many believe that China is building a powerful anti-satellite capability, with a doctrine of denying other nations access to space in the event of a conflict. And there are fears that the technology could be used to track individuals,” Fleming will say.
China has also proposed new international internet rules that could threaten digital freedom and tighten state control, threatening human rights ‘by introducing new tracking methods’, according to excerpts from the speech. .
According to Fleming, China’s export of technology is part of an effort to create “customer economies and governments” and countries that risk “mortgaging the future” by buying Chinese technology that contains ” hidden costs”.
Fleming’s planned speech comes after the FBI chief and his British counterpart issued a stark warning in July about the security threat posed by China.
China’s underlying belief in one-party rule and tight state control is “a sense of fear”, Fleming will say. “Afraid of its own citizens, of free speech, of free trade, of open standards and technological alliances – the whole open democratic order and rules-based international system.”
China has accused the US, Britain and their allies of trying to block China’s rise as a global power, has denied allegations of human rights abuses or is seeking to coerce other governments.
Fleming also planned to address Russia’s recent setbacks in its war in Ukraine, saying Moscow’s forces are in a “desperate situation”, according to excerpts from his speech.
“Far from the inevitable Russian military victory from which their propaganda machine sprung, it is clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” the excerpts say. .
“The costs to Russia – in people and equipment are staggering. We know – and the Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and ammunition are running out,” he will say. “The Russian forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners for reinforcement, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a hopeless situation.
Raiders’ Davante Adams pokes cameraman in heated incident
The final whistle had already sounded, but Davante Adams had one last shot to make.
The Raiders star receiver shoved a camera operator as he left the field and returned to the tunnel after the Raiders’ savage 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.
The camera operator, who was holding a large piece of equipment, seemed to inadvertently walk in front of Adams. He tripped and fell backwards on his back after Adams’ two-handed push, and was helped to his feet by a security guard.
Adams paused for a moment and looked at the camera operator before continuing to walk down the tunnel. The man he bumped into doesn’t appear to be seriously hurt. It is not known if the equipment he was holding was damaged.
“Sorry for the guy I pushed after the game,” Adams tweeted after the game. “Obviously very frustrated with the way the game ended and when he ran past me as I was walking out, that was my reaction and I felt awful immediately. It’s not me… MY SORRY man I hope you see this.
The 29-year-old receiver had a huge game, collecting three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The end of the game brought frustration for Adams, however, after his third catch that would have put the Raiders in position for a game-winning field goal was ruled incomplete after review. Just one play later on fourth down, Adams and teammate Hunter Renfrow collided on a throw in Adams’ direction.
After the game – and before pushing the man – Adams slammed his helmet on the ground.
After eight standout years with the Packers after being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Adams was traded to the Raiders in one of the biggest blockbusters of this offseason. He reconnected with college teammate Derek Carr, but the two didn’t enjoy the success they expected amid a 1-4 start.
DeKalb woman runs into issues with spa unit – NBC Chicago
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after saying she was experiencing technical issues with her brand new $61,000 therapy spa.
The woman said that despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not respond to her or provide answers.
But after NBC 5 Responds got involved, things changed.
Watch the full story above.
Do you have a consumer complaint? Call 1-844-NBC-RESP or click here to let us know so we can help you.
Bones Hyland seizes chance, Nuggets earn first preseason win over Suns – The Denver Post
Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t understand what he was seeing.
A strong September turned into a promising training camp, and all signs pointed to a team entering the regular season on a wave of positive momentum.
Then it occurred to him. For about two weeks of pre-season, his team trained harder than they played. In training this week, he presented his theory to his team.
“They all agreed,” Malone said.
Malone deduced that going into the exhibition against Phoenix — a 107-105 victory — their two worst days of camp so far were the two exhibition losses his team had suffered. Malone couldn’t say the same for his team’s effort on Monday. They were disjointed and they fought.
No one epitomized that better than Ish Smith, whose late jumper broke a 105-105 tie with 8.9 seconds left.
The only constant in their previous two losses had been a disappointing effort and a shattered transition defense. Even though the bulk of Denver’s firepower — Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — remained on the bench for injury maintenance or rest, there were still some non-negotiables that Malone demanded of his guys.
Here’s what he got against Phoenix.
Hyland’s Luck: Murray emerged from the bowels of Ball Arena about an hour before kick-off with giant ice bags on both knees. He ended up losing them and went through encouraging pre-game training. After honing his hamstrings in Chicago, he didn’t need to play against Phoenix. But his pre-match work was promising nonetheless.
His absence gave way to Hyland, who stepped in to take care of starting point guard duties. His match, of course, was future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. There’s probably immense value in matching the precocious second-year goaltender with Paul. Hyland took advantage of it.
He was composed, scoring 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting in the first half, to go along with five rebounds and three assists. With a confident streak that rarely wavers, Hyland buried two 3-pointers early, including one pretty much from Arvada. His first-half defense — one steal and two blocks — solidified his offseason commitment to basketball’s lesser-heralded side.
His game savvy, in the form of going to Paul and Devin Booker, was also no surprise.
The only downside of his night came in the third quarter when he left the game with a sprained left leg. The injury bug has happened to the Nuggets before.
doorman game: The only regular starter to play on Monday night, Porter was disappointing in his starring role. His shot selection was questionable, and on a few occasions his body language got the better of him after missed looks.
It’s an area he’s struggled with in the past and knows he needs to be better. He’s expressed a desire not to let his attacking struggles bleed into other areas of his game. Like everything at this stage of his comeback, it’s a work in progress.
Old friend Torrey Craig, one of Porter’s off-season sparring partners, harassed him during a 2 of 11 shooting night.
On the plus side, Monday was an opportunity to expose the budding partnership between Porter and Hyland. After the Chicago game, the two said they wanted to play together more, with Hyland’s quickness potentially opening up shooting windows for Porter. It’s an important relationship if the Nuggets end up against both Murray and Jokic, like they did against the Suns.
As for the health aspect, Porter looked great. Before the game, he kicked the ball from the backboard and launched skyward for a highlight dunk.
What defense: A 35-point Suns first quarter, highlighted by seven Phoenix 3-pointers, provided an ominous start to a team badly in need of defensive gains.
But Denver kept the Suns at full strength to just 24 points in the second quarter, limiting both their perimeter shooting and their paint game. Phoenix only managed 22 in the third.
At the heart of that effort was Bruce Brown, who Nuggets fans will love the more they see. He treats every opportunity on the pitch as a chance to show his impact, whether it’s a 3-point shot, operating as a secondary ball handler, or sparring with whoever his matchup is. defensive that night. Brown looked like an undersized boulder as Booker tried to back him down in the second half.
12-year-old Palestinian man dies of gunshot wound in Israeli army raid
On Monday, the ministry erroneously reported that the boy had been injured over the weekend, but the Israeli military said the incident happened in September and the ministry has since corrected its original report.
The IDF said it was “aware of an allegation of injuries to a minor who participated in the violent riots and threw stones at security forces”. He said the circumstances surrounding the event are under review.
Israel has carried out nightly arrest raids across the West Bank since a series of attacks on Israelis in the spring killed 19 people. The army said it had traced some of the perpetrators of these attacks to Jenin.
Israeli fire killed more than 100 Palestinians during this period, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2015.
The Israeli army says the vast majority of those killed were militants or stone throwers who endangered soldiers. But several civilians have also been killed in the months-long Israeli operation, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently unwittingly traveled to a combat zone. Local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighborhoods were also killed.
Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at bolstering Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territory they want for an independent state.
Also on Monday, Israeli soldiers entered the Shuafat refugee camp and searched homes and shops for a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli soldier over the weekend. Dozens of camp residents threw stones at the soldiers who fired tear gas.
Saturday night’s shooting occurred at a checkpoint near the camp in East Jerusalem. Police said at the time the attacker got out of a car and opened fire, seriously injuring the female soldier and a security guard before rushing into the camp. The military announced early Sunday that the 19-year-old woman had died.
Alabama Barker Shares Photo Of Landon Bonding With Kourtney’s Son Reign
Brethren who go together, stay together.
Alabama Barker gave a new look at Landon Barkerthe relationship with his stepbrother Disick Reign October 9. On Landon’s birthday, Alabama shared a photo of his brother Landon hanging out with Kourtney Kardashianthe youngest son of while the two were matched in black tie attire.
Travis BarkerThe son of is dressed in a sparkly black suit to match his signature black hair, while Reign wore a classic black tuxedo with a white collared shirt. The post comes after Landon’s 19th birthday celebration on Oct. 9, which Khloe said in her Instagram post had a “black tie” dress code.
Travis posted a photo on Instagram of his own father-son pairing moment, where the duo stand side by side while holding wine glasses.
“Happy birthday @landonasherbarker!! You are the most amazing son I could ask for,” the Blink-182 wrote the drummer, along with other childhood photos of Landon. “So proud of the man you have become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings to you on this special day. I love you!!!”
Over 40 FBI Agents Involved in Search for Missing Georgia Child Quinton Simon
More than 40 FBI agents and members are on the ground in Georgia helping the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since last week, police say.
The toddler was reported missing Wednesday morning from his home in an unincorporated part of Chatham County near Savannah.
The Chatham County Police Department requested FBI assistance the day the toddler was reported missing, Chief Jeffrey Hadley said at a Monday news conference.
“We believe that with the continued assistance of the FBI, we will have a solution to this case,” he said. “We understand that people far beyond Chatham County have become emotionally invested in this incident and the search for Quinton and they want answers. We are committed to finding those answers and we are committed to finding Quinton.”
Although officials initially said no foul play was suspected, Hadley said it’s possible the toddler’s disappearance could become a criminal investigation.
“We don’t have anything confirmed, so we can’t say anything absolute, but it’s fair to say that in our efforts – and the cooperation with the FBI and them who provide us with an abundance of resources – that we are looking at the the criminal investigation aspect of it as well,” he said.
Hadley went on to say that “everyone is being watched, everyone is being questioned,” including anyone who had contact with the young child before he disappeared.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hadley said Quinton’s mother’s boyfriend woke up at 6 a.m. and said he saw him then.
“The mother woke up another hour later and reported the child missing at 9.39am,” the chief said last week. The boy’s biological father, who has not been named, “was not with him at the time of his disappearance”.
The child’s mother and her boyfriend have been working with detectives, Hadley said on Wednesday.
No suspects or persons of interest were named Monday and there is no evidence to suggest Quinton is not gone, police said. Extensive searches of a geographical area within walking distance – including a pond, drain pipes, dumpsters, nearby woods – turned up nothing.
