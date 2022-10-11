News
Ukrainian armed forces strike Russian air defense and kill over 170 invaders in southern Ukraine
OLHA HLUSCHHENKO – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022, 02:11
While defending the Southern Line of Contact, the Ukrainian Army killed 174 Russian soldiers and destroyed their howitzers, armored vehicles and ammunition storage sites, and the Ukrainian Air Force struck Russian air defenses.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook
Quotation: “During the day, [the enemy – ed.] inflicted fire damage on our positions, settlements adjacent to the line of contact, as well as in the rear, where they hit critical targets of civilian infrastructure, using strategic and military aircraft, multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery and mortars.
The enemy continues active aerial reconnaissance with drones to determine the location of the Ukrainian armed forces and adjust artillery fire.
A pair of Ka-52 helicopters attacked our positions; it did not result in any fatalities.”
Details: As part of a massive missile attack on the entire territory of Ukraine, 14 missiles were fired at Mykolaiv Oblast, and three missiles and four suicide drones were launched at Odessa Oblast; two missiles destroyed two transformer substations in the Kryvyi Rih district (Dnipropetrovsk oblast). Work is underway to eliminate the consequences.
The city of Kryvyi Rih was again attacked on the evening of October 10 by two Shahed-136 suicide drones, threatening critical infrastructure. However, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed the drones.
At the same time, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed four Shahed-136 drones near the town of Kaniv in the Cherkasy district. Drones targeted critical infrastructure in Cherkasy Oblast.
The Russians are constantly terrorizing the Kutsurub hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Mykolaiv Oblast and bombarding it from the Kinburn Spit. They struck twice, using Grad multiple rocket launcher systems and heavy artillery. There are no victims.
Ukrainian aircraft carried out four strikes against Russian forces, hitting Russian air defense systems. Ukrainian air defense units shot down two Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones and a Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft near the villages of Dudchany and Chervone in the Beryslav district of Kherson oblast.
Rocket Forces and Artillery flew 205 fire missions.
The estimated losses of Russian forces in southern Ukraine as of October 10 are as follows: 174 soldiers, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 12 armored vehicles, 2 tanks, 2 mortars, 2 ammunition storage sites.
In addition, five armored vehicles and a large-caliber Giatsint-B towed howitzer were damaged.
The formation of Russian warships has returned to half its size in the Black Sea. A total of six warships maneuver near the Crimean coast. Two surface missile carriers equipped with 16 Kalibr cruise missiles are ready for combat.
How the BJP developed a new political narrative to take on Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming MCD elections
The Aam Aadmi Party launched a massive campaign against Delhi Municipalities after winning the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been accused of engaging in widespread corruption during its more than 15 years of MCD rule. After two years, the BJP managed to reverse the political discourse towards the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal.
Previously, the BJP shut down the AAP’s campaign on the MCD’s poor governance. The Centre’s decision to unite three corporations came after that. Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the Kejriwal-led AAP government had a step-mother attitude towards the three MCDs during the debate in both houses of parliament over the decision to merge the MCDs. Shah also claimed that the AAP government had cut funding to MCDs because of this attitude, which had disastrous financial effects.
The overconfidence of the AAP
The leaders of the Aam Aadmi party expressed a few months ago their great confidence in their victory in the MCD elections. But today, many things have changed, and Delhi’s leaders are wondering about their chances of success. A significant section of the Aam Aadmi party leaders are of the opinion that the party’s campaign against the BJP was launched too soon, exposing their political position to the saffron party. Less than a month after winning the Delhi assembly elections, the AAP made it clear that its campaign against the BJP-led MCD would be centered on corruption and lack of resources. Today, many leaders of the AAP believe that this allowed the BJP to correct its trajectory and today the party has no new program to undertake.
A senior AAP official who did not want to be identified said: “We shouldn’t have published our whole game plan against the BJP-led MCD so soon. The BJP understood that we were going to attack them with allegations of corruption and non-payment of salaries of their employees. All three MCDs were combined today, and they blame everything on us.
Likewise, there is a growing perception that the Aam Aadmi party has overestimated its chances of winning the Punjab Assembly elections. A senior leader remarked that the AAP did not understand that the BJP takes every election very seriously and is always ready to go all the way. An AAP executive said, “We really didn’t imagine they would introduce a bill so soon to merge the MCDs.”
Corrupted Boomerang
According to Delhi BJP leaders, the central leadership has ordered party unity to expose corruption in the Aam Aadmi party. The BJP-led MCD has been the target of numerous corruption allegations since the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP took office in Delhi, but the Aam Aadmi Party could not substantiate any of these allegations. The Aam Aadmi party, meanwhile, has only written to the central government or the LG demanding investigations into a small number of corruption allegations within the BJP-led MCD. However, the AAP has taken no concrete action to address the allegations of corruption.
The BJP, on the other hand, took the issue of corruption seriously and referred it to the AAP. A BJP leader observed: “Accusations of massive financial inconsistencies on several policies have engulfed the party which was elected on promises of a corruption-free government and used to accuse the BJP of corruption since the very beginning. The numerous acts of corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal administration, in particular Delhi’s excise policy, have been denounced by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the prime suspect in excise policy corruption and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is in jail on corruption allegations.
The leadership of the Aam Aadmi party is puzzled as to how to explain the reality on the ground in the face of mounting corruption allegations against the party. MCD elections would be very different from Assembly elections in Gujarat or other states, according to several Aam Aadmi party leaders, because in this election, local organization and communication are crucial. An AAP leader spoke on condition of anonymity: “The BJP is trying to discredit the Aam Aadmi Party and damage our reputation.” In the MCD elections, we will have to refute these accusations with evidence, because simply denying them will not help.”
Game plan
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi has planned a mega campaign to mobilize stall workers. The central leadership of the party has already made it clear that this election is crucial for them. First, central management took a stand to merge all MCDs and pass the bill. Therefore, the BJP has a huge stake. Likewise, the party has ruled the MCD for several decades and that is why this election is crucial for them. Finally, by winning this election, the BJP wants to send a clear message to the Aam Aadmi party that their image of uncorrupt centrism and governance is wrong.
BJP leaders have confirmed that on October 16, party chairman JP Nadda will communicate with the booth workers at a conference to be held at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi. At this conference, the BJP President will present the party’s game plan for the MCD elections. According to BJP sources, the central leadership has informed the party that the election will likely be held in December and January. Significantly, this is also the time when elections in Gujarat are likely to take place.
According to BJP leaders in Delhi, after the demarcation of MCD wards, there are now more wards with Muslim populations. A senior BJP official said, “There are specific areas in Delhi where the BJP is weaker than other areas. First, we focus on these neighborhoods and also on areas populated by Muslims. We understand that both of these areas will need our attention.
Tuning at the stand
According to top BJP leaders, there are five karyakartas in each neighborhood. The stand president is followed by two senior members of the local party, a woman and a youth representative in this group of five. These people will carry out door-to-door campaigns for the party in each of the neighborhoods.
A senior official said, “At this time, alongside the campaign, we have also asked our workers to collect information about the local Aam Aadmi party leadership and also collect feedback from the local BJP councilor. Central management has made it very clear that we will make no consideration with regards to ticket distribution. If a member has a bad reputation, they won’t get tickets.
For the upcoming company elections, BJP sources claimed that the party has already nominated more than a lakh of workers who work at the booth level. BJP leaders added that the party had already contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about holding rallies ahead of the MCD elections. We expect the Home Secretary to speak at a few rallies ahead of the election. But a senior leader said: “We don’t know if Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will have time to campaign.”
Questions in the spotlight
The arty Bharatiya Janata is currently focusing on a significant number of Aam Aadmi Party issues, according to party leaders in Delhi. The main topic of discussion in the upcoming MCD elections will be the issue of corruption and the charges against the Deputy Chief Minister, Health Minister and other senior Aam Aadmi party officials. The party also took the step to criticize the Aam Aadmi party for allegedly mishandling the implementation of a number of policies.
According to BJP sources, the party will base its claims in this regard on a number of investigation orders given by Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena in opposition to a number of policy decisions by the Aam Aadmi Party government.
The BJP will also talk about the alleged anti-Hindu oath taken at the Buddhism conversion event which sparked a huge row. The BJP immediately raised this issue and pointed out that a certain section of this oath has hurt the feelings of Hindus.
Party leader Aam Aadmi and then cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was also present at the ceremony, and constant BJP protest led to Gautam’s resignation. According to BJP sources, the party will also shed light on this issue and expose all of Kejriwal’s Hindu sentiment during the MCD election campaign. Rajendra Pal Gautam, leader of the Aam Aadmi party and former minister, also attended the ceremony. Following persistent BJP protest, Gautam resigned. During the MCD election campaign, the BJP would also draw attention to this matter and expose all of Kejriwal’s anti-Hindu sentiment.
The author is a freelance journalist, columnist and former policy research fellow at the Delhi Assembly Research Centre. He tweets @sayantan_gh. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.
News
Victorious’ Victoria Justice launches a new romance with Evan Berger
These days Victoria’s Instagram shows the star focusing on acting and new music, most recently starring in the Netflix movie A perfect match in Australia which debuted in August 2022.
However, last year rumors surrounding Victoria’s previous acting gig led her to set the record straight with Victorious costar Ariana Grande. “All this drama, whatever, it’s all, it’s so silly,” she said during a March 2021 episode of The Chicks In The Office podcast. “A lot of it really comes from, like, the media, like, fanning these flames, and then people online, like, fanning these flames and making it a huge, crazy thing.”
The Fun size star went on to explain the truth is all Victorious the actors like to see themselves shine and “are super supportive”.
“It’s amazing,” she continued. “I love Ariana, and she’s killing it right now. And she’s been so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we’re texting. That’s really cool. So it’s all okay good.”
Secret Service agents have been denied the right to know what information on Jan. 6 was seized from their phones
WASHINGTON — Secret Service agents asked the agency for a record of all communications seized from their personal cell phones as part of investigations into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but were rebuffed, according to a document reviewed by NBC. News.
The Secret Service office that handles these requests, the Freedom of Information Act Program, denied the request, in which agents invoked privacy law to demand more information about what had been shared at from their personal devices.
The request was made in early August, just after news broke that Congress and the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General were interested in obtaining text messages from Secret Service agents that had been scrubbed as part of of what the agency said was a planned upgrade. .
“This letter is the final response to your privacy law inquiry submitted on August 4, 2022, for information relating to the release of personal cell phone information and/or other personally identifiable information (PII) by the United States Secret Service,” said the letter dated last Wednesday.
“The agency has determined that regulations do not require that a document disclosure accounting be performed in connection with your application,” the letter continues.
The agents’ effort to find out through a FOIA request what documents were seized and the subsequent denial of the request underscores a tension between base Secret Service agents and agency leadership over what communications to share. with investigators.
NBC News previously reported that two sources with knowledge of the action said Secret Service leadership seized 24 cellphones from agents involved in the response to the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol.
A source close to the cellphone seizure previously told NBC News that some officers were upset that their leaders quickly confiscated the phones without their input.
The letter also raises key questions about Secret Service communications that congressional and inspector general investigators may have. While text messages are considered unrecoverable, other communications, such as those sent to personal phones and emails, may be under review and could shed new light on the agency’s response.
The Secret Service declined to comment.
The contents of the texts sent by Secret Service agents on January 5 and 6, 2021 sparked heightened interest in June after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House committee on January 6 that she had heard firsthand that former President Donald Trump had pounced on a secret. Duty officer when he refused to drive Trump’s car to the Capitol during the insurgency. Trump denied throwing himself at the agent.
More recently, a member of the far-right Oath Keepers group testified in court that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was in communication with at least one Secret Service agent prior to the January 6 uprising. Rhodes and other oath keepers were charged and pleaded not guilty to sedition for their role in the attack on the Capitol.
Ryan doubles down on call to ‘kill and confront’ MAGA, targets Vance
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan doubled down on comments from earlier in the year calling for “kill and confront” MAGA while specifically targeting JD Vance in his rhetoric during Monday night’s debate.
In the heated debate between Ryan and his Republican opponent for the open U.S. Senate seat from Ohio, Ryan was confronted and asked to explain his comments earlier in the year when he told MSNBC morning joe that the “exhausted majority” should “kill and confront” the extremist republican movement.
Now Ryan, during the debate – doubling down on his comments – included Vance in the group of people he calls “extremists”.
“Kill and confront the extremist movement that JD Vance, unfortunately, is a part of,” Ryan said. ”
Ryan, trying to frame Vance for his past comments, added, “Who said the President of the United States was intentionally trying to kill people with fentanyl? Who said the election was stolen?
“Who is running with Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida who wants to ban the books? He runs with Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban. You’re running around Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s the goofiest politician in America,” Ryan said, seeking to list lawmakers Vance contacted or commented on during the campaign trail.
“It’s a dangerous group, and we have to confront it, and that’s why I’m running to represent the ‘exhausted majority’: Democrats, Republicans and independents, against the extreme,” Ryan concluded.
Vance, during the previous question, also confronted Ryan for his past comments, saying, “Tim Ryan, who runs all these TV ads saying he wants to appeal to Trump voters, wants to appeal to Republicans also says that ‘he wants to ‘kill and confront’… the MAGA movement.
“That’s not exactly unifying rhetoric,” Vance added.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Julia floods Central America after making landfall in Nicaragua – NBC Chicago
Former Hurricane Julia has dissipated but continues to inundate Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains on Monday after re-emerging in the Pacific after pounding Nicaragua.
At least 28 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the storm.
Guatemala’s disaster prevention agency said five people died after a hillside collapsed on their home in Alta Verapaz province, burying them. And in the province of Huehuetenango, near Mexico, nine people died, including a soldier killed while carrying out rescue operations.
Salvadoran authorities said five soldiers from the Salvadoran army died after a wall collapsed in a house where they had sought refuge in the town of Comasagua, where hundreds of police and soldiers carried out anti raids. -gang. Another soldier was injured.
Two more people have died in the eastern city of Guatajiagua, El Salvador, after heavy rain caused a wall in their home to collapse. Another man in El Salvador died when he was swept away by a current, and another died when a tree fell on him.
Hurricane Julia brought torrential rains and high winds with it when it made landfall in Nicaragua.
Rivers overflowed and El Salvador declared a state of emergency and opened 80 storm shelters.
In neighboring Honduras, a 22-year-old woman died when she was swept away by currents, and three people died when their boat flooded or capsized in northern Honduras. A man in Nicaragua was killed by a falling tree.
Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast early on Sunday as a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and survived passage through the country’s mountainous terrain, entering the Pacific late during the day as a tropical storm.
By Monday, Julia had moved inland over Guatemala and her winds had dropped to 30 mph (45 kph).
The US National Hurricane Center said Julia was centered about 80 miles (125 kilometers) west-northwest of Guatemala City and moving west-northwest at 15 mph ( 24 km/h).
The center said flooding and landslides were possible in Central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday, with the storm expected to bring up to 38 centimeters of rain to isolated areas.
In Guatemala, two people were missing and two were hospitalized, and around 1,300 people had to leave their homes due to flooding and rising rivers.
Julia was expected to dissipate later Monday as it passed along the Guatemalan coast.
Colombia’s National Disaster Management Agency reported on Sunday that Julia blew off the roofs of several houses and toppled trees as she passed San Andres Island in eastern Nicaragua. There were no immediate reports of deaths
In Nicaragua, Vice President Rosario Murillo told TN8 television that 9,500 people had been evacuated to shelters.
Heavy rains and evacuations were also reported in Panama, Honduras and Costa Rica, where some highways were closed due to downpours.
Daily horoscope for October 11, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Taurus.
Happy Birthday Tuesday, October 11, 2022:
You are a witty, charming and enthusiastic optimist. People enjoy your company. You are thoughtful and well spoken. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take stock. It is also time to let go of people, places, and possessions or whatever is holding you back.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced than you today, as it might be helpful for you to do so. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who came before you? Tonight: Protect your assets.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
It will be easy for you to be productive at work today because things will run smoothly. You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and tackle important issues in a practical way. No doubt this will impress bosses and anyone in authority, as they see you as conscientious in getting things done. Tonight: A surprise?
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
It’s a great day to perfect your technique or practice something, perhaps in the arts or music, or perhaps a physical skill related to a sport or a particular trade. Today you have the patience to do something over and over again until you succeed. Tonight: You are restless.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★
A family discussion, especially with a parent or older family member, will go well today because all parties involved want concrete results. In particular, it’s a strong day for discussing legacies and well-planned endings. It’s also a great day to tackle home repair and redecorating projects. Tonight: New friends?
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s a wonderful day to make plans for the future. Likewise, it’s a great day for studying, as your mind is focused and you’re mainly concerned with practical matters. Discussions with others will be serious. Maybe someone more knowledgeable than you can give you advice. Tonight: Be careful.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★
It is an excellent day for business and commerce, as you will be precise and careful in all the financial transactions you make. In the meantime, if you’re shopping today, you’ll want to buy practical and durable items. No ostrich boas today! Tonight: Plans change.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★★
It’s a fabulous day for you. It will be easy for you to be disciplined and you will channel your energy into getting what you want or doing what you want to do. Plus, you’ll get great satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment from everything you do, especially getting better organized. Tonight: Check your finances.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It’s a wonderful day for doing research of all kinds because you are focused, patient, and persistent. You will leave nothing to chance. In fact, whatever you do, you might find ways to improve your job or get a better job in the future. Tonight: Someone surprises you.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
A discussion with an older or more experienced colleague or friend will yield positive results today. Listen to what others are saying. If you’re involved with a club or group, today is a good day to discuss future goals and agree on a mission statement. Tonight: Labor disruptions.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★
Today is a great day! People look up to you and are willing to listen to what you say. During this time, you will exercise discipline and self-control. You might have great tips for others on how to save something or avoid waste. Tonight: the social plans change.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★
It will be easy to study today because your mind is focused and your concentration skills are excellent. You can use this energy to make future travel plans, to complete an important article or manuscript, or to continue discussions on legal or medical matters. Tonight: A surprise at home.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
It’s a good day to go over paperwork and get better organized, especially when it comes to issues related to taxes, debts, inheritances, and shared property. It’s because you have the patience and perseverance to deal with things that you could usually avoid. Cheer! Tonight: Be careful.
BORN TODAY
Actress Jane Krakowski (1968), politician, diplomat, activist Eleanor Roosevelt (1884), actor Matt Bomer (1977)
