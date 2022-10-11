News
US company fined for firing employee who refused to turn on webcam at home
According to a report published in Fortune Magazine. Chetu, a Florida-based telemarketing company, fired the employee for refusing to be monitored “nine hours a day” by a program that required screen sharing and webcam streaming.
According to the report, in a decision against a US software company, a Dutch court found that “requiring remote staff to keep their webcams on is a human rights violation.”
“Florida-based Chetu must now pay a former remote employee based in the Netherlands $72,700 after the company fired him for refusing to keep his webcam on for ‘eight hours a day’.
In addition, the court cited the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms: “Video surveillance of an employee in the workplace, whether masked or not, must be considered an intrusion considerable in the private life of the employee”.
The Dutch employee said he was uncomfortable and felt the company was monitoring him at all times via his webcam during a virtual training program. The surveillance also forced the employee to share his laptop screen, said the wealth, adding that the company promptly fired him, citing “insubordination” and “refusal to work” as reasons.
The company said it fired the worker for “refusal to work” and “insubordination”. The edge reported.
According to a survey by Digital.com, Monitoring software is used by 60% of companies with remote workers to keep an eye on their productivity and work activity. 53% of employees whose behavior is tracked perform non-work related activities for three hours or more each day.
Wild determined to rinse sour taste of first-round playoff exits: ‘We need to take another step’
There are a couple of ways to look at last season for the Wild.
While they put together an incredible regular season on their way to a franchise-record 113 points, they bowed out in the first round of the playoffs like they always seem to. The premature exit left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth as the Wild started their summer free time much soon than anyone wanted.
“I was not a nice person to be around for like the first week,” owner Craig Leipold said last week. “I wasn’t ready for it. We had a better team than that.”
They did. Many people looked at the Wild as darkhorse Stanley Cup contenders last season. They had a young star in winger Kirill Kaprizov, solid depth up and down the lineup, and a hall of famer in goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes. It certainly should have been enough to get through the first round.
Unfortunately for the Wild, they stubbed their toe against the St. Louis Blues in a six-game series, then watched from afar as the divisional rival Colorado Avalanche went on to hoist the Stanley Cup.
Where do the Wild go from here? Up, as far as general manager Bill Guerin is concerned. He talked to reporters last month on the first day of training camp at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul and made himself very clear.
“I want to see the determination of the guys that were here last season,” Guerin said. “We need to take another step.”
With the season opener against the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild have high expectations for themselves. They believe they can be every bit as good as last season’s team that put together a franchise-best 53-22-7 record, which made their playoff performance all the more frustrating. Maybe even better.
“The expectation is to try to win every night,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “I believe we’ve got the right guys in this locker room where we can really strive to surpass what we did last season.”
To be clear, that doesn’t necessarily mean racking up more than 113 points in the regular season.
As much as that high point total would put the Wild in a good spot heading into the playoffs, they are more focused on getting through the first round by any means necessary.
“Just getting out of the first round is huge,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “The confidence that might come from getting out of the first round might propel us further.”
For the Wild, there seems to be a heaviness associated with the first round. They haven’t been to the second round since the 2014-15 season.
“It’s time to break through and get past that pressure,” Foligno said. “I think if we do, we’re going to see a confident team that will keep going.”
The pieces are in place for the Wild to succeed this season. That’s a big reason Fleury decided to re-sign with the organization this past offseason.
“I really feel like we can win some games and do well,” Fleury said. “The team hasn’t changed too much. There’s good depth and some young guys coming up. If there are injuries along the way, I think we have good players that can come in and help. Plus, I like how everyone battles every night. That gives us a chance to win games. That’s huge.”
That comes from to the culture the Wild have cultivated with captain Jared Spurgeon leading the charge.
“We want to make sure everyone feels welcome on this team and feels like they’re a part of it,” said Dumba, an alternate captain along with Foligno. “The friendships built in the locker room translates to that brotherhood on the ice. That’s the culture we need to win. Everyone would agree winning is the best part of the game, and when we all come together and put the team first, we know we can win a lot of games.”
There’s reason to believe the Wild can win a lot of games this season. Most important, they have Kaprizov, who has already established himself a top-10 player in the league. There are going to be some nights when the lethal combination of Kaprizov and veteran winger Mats Zuccarello puts the rest of the team on their back.
The biggest question mark for the Wild heading into this season is figuring out who’s going to replace winger Kevin Fiala’s production. After watching Fiala post a career-high 85 points only to go silent in the playoffs, the Wild decided to trade him to the Los Angeles Kings this past offseason rather than give him the big contract he wanted.
It’s unlikely anyone on the Wild posts 85 points this season, other than Kaprizov, who led the team last season with 108 points. That said, there’s an infusion of young talent with winger Matt Boldy and center Marco Rossi, among others, that could help make up for the loss of Fiala.
“It’s just exciting to see the promise we have for the future of this team,” Foligno said. “Everyone’s kind of bought into (coach Dean Evason’s) message and the way we play, and it’s been a great preseason so far as a team. It’s exciting for fans to see what we have down the pipeline.”
As for what to expect this season, winger Freddy Gaudreau might have put it best. Though everyone on the Wild understands the task at hand, and feels pressure to perform at a high level, they are having fun doing it together.
“It’s fun to be a Wild, ” Gaudreau said. “Not only for the talent on the ice, the overall the energy in the locker room with what we’ve been building here. You can just feel it. Everyone’s good people. Everyone’s fun to come to the rink. It’s fun to be a Wild, for sure.”
Sometimes that’s enough to help a team get over the hump.
Are you unbeatable on “Le Petit Nicolas”? [Quiz]
Leaning over a large white sheet somewhere between Montmartre and Saint-Germain-des-Prés, an illustrator and a scriptwriter give life to a laughing boy… This poetic and surprising film tells the genesis of Little Nicolas. But do you know his great stories at your fingertips?
Loading quiz in progress
Zelenskiy asks the G7 to monitor the border between Ukraine and Belarus | Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked G7 leaders to provide more air defense systems and an international monitoring mission to the Belarusian border, as Russia continues to attack key infrastructure in Ukraine with a new wave of missile strikes on Tuesday.
Zelenskiy’s comments came amid warnings from the UN and some NATO countries that Moscow could be committing a war crime with its continued deadly bombardment of civilian targets.
Warning that the Russian president “still has room for further escalation”, Zelenskiy added that the rapid provision of more air defense systems would hasten the end of the war.
“When Ukraine receives a sufficient quantity of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror, rocket fire, will cease to function,” Zelenskiy said in a video-released address. German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday that Ukraine received a delivery of the German Iris-T air defense system. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was working to expedite the dispatch of sophisticated Nasams air defenses, first announced in August, which are capable to engage Russian cruise missiles.
As Zelenskiy was set to push for additional air defense systems to counter the Russian missile threat and renewed his call for more sanctions against Moscow, his demand for international surveillance of the Ukraine-Belarus border comes as a result. than growing fears that Minsk will be drawn further and further into the Kremlin war.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that his country was joining a joint regional military command with Russia, after allowing Belarus to be used to stage military attacks against Ukraine during its Feb. 24 invasion.
Zelenskiy said: “At the border of Ukraine and Belarus, we can place a mission of international observers to monitor the security situation. The format can be worked out by our diplomats. I ask you, at the level of the G7, to support this initiative.
In response to Zelenskiy’s speech, G7 leaders issued a statement saying they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
The latest diplomacy took place against the backdrop of continued “mass” strikes in Ukraine which Kyiv allies said was a mark of Moscow’s desperation. Russia said on Tuesday it was continuing to launch long-range airstrikes on Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure.
“The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been affected,” the MoD said. A Kremlin spokesman said Western deliveries of air defense systems would only prolong the conflict and mean more pain for Ukraine.
Moscow has meanwhile dangled the possibility of bilateral diplomatic talks with US President Joe Biden.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine but had not yet received any serious offers for negotiations, in comments that also seemed intended to downplay the prospect of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons.
Lavrov said Russia would not refuse a meeting between its President, Vladimir Putin, and Biden at an upcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it received one.
Putin will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, telling reporters it was “possible” the two leaders would discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on peace in Ukraine. .
As Russian ships and strategic bombers operating over the Caspian Sea and elsewhere continued to launch cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities, in addition to kamikaze drone strikes and other rockets, a spokesperson for the office UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani has warned that the recent Russian attacks “constitute a war crime”.
“Damage to major power stations and lines ahead of next winter raises new concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations.”
“Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited by international humanitarian law. We must emphasize that intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects – that is, objects that are not military objectives – amounts to a war crime.
The UN message was amplified on Tuesday by 11 members of NATO’s eastern flank, who called the recent Russian bombardment across Ukraine a war crime, adding that any nuclear threat was “unacceptable”.
“We condemn the massive bombardments of Ukrainian cities recently perpetrated by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law,” said the joint statement issued by the office of the Polish president.
Moscow forces rained down more than 80 missiles on towns across Ukraine on Monday, with Ukrainian emergency services saying on Tuesday the total death toll had risen to 19 dead and more than 100 injured.
More strikes continued on Tuesday, with the Ukrainian Air Force saying Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers operating over the Caspian Sea fired around 28 cruise missiles at Ukraine, saying having intercepted 20 of them.
While the capital, Kyiv, was quiet on Tuesday, Russian missiles struck a number of other cities, including electricity and waterworks in the western city of Lviv for a second consecutive day, after 90% of electricity was cut Monday for part of the day.
On Tuesday, the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that a new attack had again knocked out power to much of Lviv.
Once again, one of the hardest-hit places was the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, where Ukraine’s state emergency service said 12 S-300 missiles hit public facilities, starting a large fire in the area, adding that at least one person had been killed. in the attack early Tuesday.
The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile. Russia is increasingly using repurposed versions of the weapon to strike ground targets.
St. Paul boy dies from gunshot wound in Cass County hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. — A 12-year-old St. Paul boy who suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot while squirrel hunting with family members near Motley has died.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that the boy had died Sunday at a hospital. An autopsy is scheduled with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting incident, reported at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in Moose Lake Township, north of Motley. According to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels on public land in the area when a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle, from St. Paul.
Deputies and first responders began first aid and transported the boy from the wooded area to a nearby roadway to meet emergency medical personnel.
Life-saving measures were continued, and the boy was transported from the scene to a nearby helicopter. From there, the victim went to a Twin Cities hospital with a life-threatening injury, the sheriff’s office reported.
The investigation indicates the incident was the result of a hunting accident. It remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.
The United States has warned Saudi Arabia that production cuts will be seen as siding with Russia
The WSJ published a report highlighting Saudi Arabia’s defiance of the United States.
US officials warned Saudi leaders that a cut would be seen as a clear choice by Riyadh to side with Russia, the report said. Saudi officials rejected the request, saying it was linked to US midterm mandates.
The report also notes this interesting tidbit:
In August, the Saudis had planned to push OPEC+ to increase oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in a bid to please Mr Biden, but Prince Mohammed ordered the increase reduced to 100,000 symbolic barrels per day after Biden’s visit, those inside said the Saudi government.
To me, that suggests the meeting went even worse than expected.
WTI Crude Oil is down $1.62 at $89.52 today after hitting $93 last week.
Coloradans will have the chance to reform judicial discipline
Independent oversight is essential to maintaining trust in any institution, especially public institutions.
Reporting by the Denver Post and other news outlets has raised serious concerns about the judicial discipline process. As members of the legislature, we found that Colorado’s decades-old system of judicial discipline failed to meet the modern standards of independence and public accountability necessary for public trust.
We, along with our fellow legislators, have worked to change that. In our 2022 legislative session, we passed a bipartisan bill, Senate Bill 201, which established independent funding for the Judicial Disciplinary Commission. The bill passed the legislature with 94 out of 100 affirmative votes. It requires the judiciary to share key information with the commission and requires the commission to report to the legislature for ongoing oversight.
Finally, because lawmakers on both sides have agreed that matters of judicial discipline are serious and complex enough to warrant further study, SB 201 also created an interim committee to
examine how to improve our system of judicial discipline and propose recommendations
at the general meeting next year.
This summer and fall, a bipartisan group of lawmakers — four Democrats and four Republicans —
gathered testimony from witnesses, consulted experts from non-partisan research
organizations and studied the laws and judicial discipline systems of other states. After taking care
deliberation, the interim committee unanimously approved two measures that will make significant and significant changes to our judicial discipline system in Colorado.
The first measure is a concurrent resolution that, if approved by two-thirds of the legislature next year and then approved by voters in the November 2024 election, will make several key changes to our constitutional framework for judicial discipline.
First, instead of remaining confidential and out of public view until the end of the process, matters of judicial discipline would be open (like most other legal proceedings) once formal proceedings begin. This change would put Colorado out of a small minority of states whose judicial disciplinary procedures are as closed as ours are today.
Second, a new independent Judicial Discipline Arbitration Board would be created, made up of an equal number of judges, lawyers and non-lawyers. This new independent board would act as a “tribunal” for formal judicial disciplinary proceedings and determine appropriate sanctions.
The arbitration board would largely replace the role of “special masters” — justices appointed by the Colorado Supreme Court — and the Supreme Court itself in imposing penalties. Other states have long taken similar approaches to create greater separation between those potentially subject to discipline and those imposing it. There is a limited appellate review of the Adjudication Committee’s decision.
Third, in situations where Colorado Supreme Court justices are potentially involved in disciplinary proceedings, they would be removed from their usual role in the appellate review process and replaced with seven randomly selected justices from the Court of Justice. Colorado call.
Finally, while preserving the confidentiality of complainants, witnesses and judges who are not yet sanctioned by formal proceedings, our constitution would clearly state that the public has the right to know aggregated and non-identifiable data about what is happening in our system of judicial discipline. and that complainants have the right to be kept informed of ongoing investigations. These latest provisions are similar to the provisions of the Victims Rights Amendment of our state constitution, long approved by voters.
The second measure is a supplementary bill that would give effect to the constitutional bill
changes. The bill would improve the commission’s reporting to the legislature and the public,
explicitly authorize the filing of confidential and anonymous judicial disciplinary complaints, and
require the commission to inform complainants at key stages of judicial discipline
treat. The objective of these provisions is to increase the information available to the public on
matters of judicial discipline and to make the process more “friendly” for people filing
complaints. Testimony from the interim committee established that our current system is flawed in both
of these respects.
Finally, the Interim Committee invested considerable time in researching and discussing the role that an ombudsman’s office could play in supporting complainants in the judicial discipline process. Ultimately, the commission did not propose a specific bill on this topic, but lawmakers from both parties pledged to continue working on the issue in the 2023 session.
We hope our colleagues will support these bipartisan measures next year, and we urge voters of all parties to support the proposed constitutional changes in 2024. Our state needs and deserves a more modern, conflict-free process for resolving disciplinary complaints. judicial.
Rep. Mike Weissman (D-Aurora) served as chairman of the Interim Committee on Justice
Discipline. Rep. Terri Carver (R-Colorado Springs) served as interim vice president
Judicial Disciplinary Commission.
