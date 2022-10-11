Why this year’s Election Day is November 8 – NBC Chicago

The 2022 midterm elections are now less than a month away, but if you’re wondering why Americans are voting in early November, there are a host of interesting explanations.

In 2022, Election Day will fall on November 8, making it the second time in the past four election cycles that polling has taken place on this date.

Under federal law, Election Day falls on the “first Tuesday after the first Monday in November,” and this selection was no accident.

For starters, the Presidential Election Day Act of 1845 established the “first Tuesday after the first Monday” as election day, ending the somewhat chaotic nature of elections held before that date.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, before the 1845 legislation, states could hold their elections on any date they chose before the first Wednesday in December, when presidential voters had to be seated.

Once the telegraph was invented, officials did not want voters to be swayed by results in different states, and therefore they established a uniform election date for the entire nation.

Besides uniformity, the decision to hold elections on the “first Tuesday following the first Monday” in November, rather than just the first Tuesday of the month, was also deliberate.

According to Britannica and other sources, Congress wanted to respect Christians observing All Saints Day, which falls on November 1. As a result, election day was not allowed to fall on this date.

The encyclopedia also says consideration was given to traders who used the first day of the month to settle accounts for the previous month, and for whom voting on the first of the month would be a difficult challenge.

There was even a reason Congress chose Tuesday as election day. In an interview with NPR, Senate historian Don Ritchie said lawmakers assumed it would take a day’s travel for some voters to get to their respective polling places, and they didn’t want to force those voters to travel. Sunday, which would hinder those who want to attend religious services.

As a result, they set Tuesday as the election date, allowing residents to travel on Monday and return home on Wednesday, when farmers typically took their crops to markets, according to Ritchie.