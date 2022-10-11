With similar running styles, Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison sometimes fool announcers

With Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison having similar running styles, they don’t mind confusing people.

Cook is a three-time Pro Bowl running back for the Vikings. Mattison, also a physical player, is in his fourth season as his backup.

“We actually take pride in trying to even get the announcers to say the wrong name after a run sometimes like they did (Sunday),’’ Mattison said Monday.

In Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cook carried 18 times for 94 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards and Mattison had nine attempts for 19 yards and three receptions for 21 yards. Cook played 45 snaps and Mattison a season-high 34. It was the most snaps Mattison has logged in a game in which Cook also played and wasn’t injured during the game.

“I definitely think we both have our unique style that fits well and complements one another,’’ Mattison said. “One of the things that we pride ourselves on is not having any type of drop-off when either of us are in the game. … If I can come in there and run and it looks like him and feels like him, that’s pretty darn good, especially since I believe he’s the best in the league.’’

In five games, Cook has 373 yards rushing and 11 catches for 74 yards and Mattison has 93 yards on the ground and eight receptions for 58 yards. One reason announcers can be fooled is Mattison said they’re both “rocking the single digits.” Cook wears No. 4 and Mattison No. 2.

INJURY UPDATES

With rookie running back Ty Chandler having suffered a broken thumb Sunday, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell doesn’t know yet if he’ll be placed on injured reserve.

“He is still consulting with (medical officials) on the best course of action,” O’Connell said. “Whether it’s weeks (out) or whatever it ends up being, (it will be determined if there’s) a potential roster move or if we think he can be back (without going on injured reserve).”

O’Connell said rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans, also injured Sunday, is in the concussion protocol and “is doing really well.”

CINE BACK IN BUILDING

Vikings injured rookie safety Lewis Cine, who returned from London on Saturday after having season-ending leg surgery last Tuesday in London, was back Monday at the TCO Performance Center.

“Was awesome to see him down with our guys in the training room, and he’s in great spirits,’’ O’Connell said. “He looks great and I cannot say enough about the care he received. He’ll continue his early post-procedure kind of progression before he leads into some of the more active treatment and recovery.’’

Cine suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg in Minnesota’s 28-25 win over New Orleans on Oct. 3 in London. O’Connell is optimistic he will return to play in 2023.

LAUDING THE LINE

O’Connell lauded the play of the offensive line against the Bears. He said left tackle Christian Darrisaw got a game ball for doing well in a “really tough matchup” with defensive end Robert Quinn.

Darrisaw was rated by Pro Football Focus as having the best game Sunday of his two-year career. The analytics site ranks him now as the NFL’s third-best tackle.

O’Connell also singled out the play of Garrett Bradbury (ranked No. 10 by Pro Football Focus among centers), Ezra Cleveland (No. 11 among guards), Brian O’Neill (No. 14 among tackles) and rookie Ed Ingram (No. 34 among guards). O’Connell said it has helped right guard Ingram that he plays between Bradbury and right tackle O’Neill.

“I do think we’re doing a lot of really good things (on the line),’’ O’Connell said.

JOSEPH’S RANGE

Kicker Greg Joseph has missed the last four field goals he has attempted from 50 yards or longer, but O’Connell isn’t concerned.

“My confidence in Greg will not waver,” O’Connell said of Joseph, who missed a 53-yard attempt and had a 51-yarder blocked Sunday..

Nevertheless, O’Connell said the Vikings will continue to evaluate whether to go for long field goals and whether to go for it more on fourth down. He said decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.