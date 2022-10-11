‘You can feel something’ – Arsenal’s energy and boss Mikel Arteta hailed by Liverpool legends as Roy Keane declares them biggest threat to Man City in title race

Trekking through the mountains is considered to be the most difficult task that many aim to accomplish in their lifetime. Bhutan moved up a little more.

The country is set to host an international high altitude ultra-marathon called the Snowman Race.

From October 13, it will be the toughest marathon in the world. Runners will participate in one of the most remote and challenging foot races in the Eastern Himalayas.

According to several media, the race is an initiative of the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who wants to use this platform to raise awareness of climate emergencies.

Let’s take a closer look at the details of the Snowman Race.

About the Snowman Race

The marathon will take place over five days from October 13 to 17. It will see the participation of 29 athletes, including nine from Bhutan.

The trail will cover a distance of 203 km in the Himalayan wilderness. The highest point of this trail will be at 17,946 feet.

The itinerary will cover Bhutan’s famous Snowman Trek, which usually takes up to 20 days. Only a few people were able to complete the difficult journey.

From Gasa to Bumthang, the trail will cross 11 passes, six mountains that will rise to more than 7,000 meters above sea level, glaciers and two national parks, according to a report by Kuensel.

Athletes from the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, Tanzania, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will join the marathon.

The event will conclude with a virtual climate conclave, which is expected to take place a day after the race ends. The conclave is expected to shed light on the effects of global warming. It will also provide a platform for those directly affected by opponents of climate change.

A marathon for the climate cause

Through Snowman Race, Bhutan hopes to mobilize efforts for climate action. According to its official website, it is inspired by His Majesty the King who was a strong advocate for the conservation of natural and cultural heritage.

The marathon will draw the world’s attention to the effects of climate change and its impact on the lives of people living in fragile mountain ecosystems.

The course of the Snowman Race offers prime examples of the effects of climate change. The country is currently under threat as glaciers continue to melt, leading to flooding of valleys under the mountains.

The trail shows the far-reaching impacts of climate change and the marathon will serve as a reminder of all that needs to be done to combat it.

Bhutan is a country that has pledged to remain carbon neutral after climate change severely devastated many lives in the past. The resulting catastrophic floods have already washed away many villages, killed countless people and devastated livelihoods and wildlife.

All these questions will be highlighted during the marathon and will be debated during the climate conclave.

The runners who made the cut

The selection race for the marathon took place last year.

Among the athletes selected is Pema Zam who finished second in the Snowman Race selection race. In the past, she has participated in more than 40 lowland marathons since 2015. She also participated in the Laya Run of Bhutan for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. In 2018, she obtained the sixth position in the Coronation Marathon and the fifth in the Bhutan International Marathon.

She said Kuensen“With training and practice, I am determined to run the Snowman Race. I want to experience changing situations in the mountains.

Another athlete, Sangay from Bhutan, completed the selection race in about five hours. He served as a sergeant in the Royal Bhutan Army and was also a physical instructor at the military training center. He said that as part of his preparation for the Snowman Race, he wanted to get professional training. “I’m excited because the race is unlike any other marathon I’ve run so far,” he added.

A single mother, Tashi Chozom from Bhutan, topped the women’s category in the selection race. She has been a professional cultural and trekking guide in Bhutan since 2006. “I was fit for hiking but not for a marathon. The snowman trail is known as one of the most difficult trails. I am worried and excited at the same time,” she said.

Apart from runners from Bhutan, athletes like Holly Zimmermann from Germany, Ashly Winchester from USA, Matthew Chapman from New Zealand, Wataru Iino from Japan among others also made the cut.

Other mountain races

Another mountain race well known to runners is the Dragon’s Back Race which follows the mountainous backbone of Wales from north to south. The trail covers a distance of 380 km which traverses 17,4000 meters of wild, untracked, remote and mountainous terrain. Unlike the Snowman Race, the Dragon’s Back Race lasts six days.

The route passes through Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons in the UK. Athletes also have to tackle the biggest and highest peaks in Wales during the trip.

The race was first held in 1992.

According to a report by Travel and leisure, Himachal Pradesh hosted a snow marathon this year in March. The event included four different categories of marathons – a full marathon, a half marathon and two varieties of races that covered a distance of 10 km and five kilometers respectively.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.