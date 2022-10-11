News
Zelenskiy asks the G7 to monitor the border between Ukraine and Belarus | Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked G7 leaders to provide more air defense systems and an international monitoring mission to the Belarusian border, as Russia continues to attack key infrastructure in Ukraine with a new wave of missile strikes on Tuesday.
Zelenskiy’s comments came amid warnings from the UN and some NATO countries that Moscow could be committing a war crime with its continued deadly bombardment of civilian targets.
Warning that the Russian president “still has room for further escalation”, Zelenskiy added that the rapid provision of more air defense systems would hasten the end of the war.
“When Ukraine receives a sufficient quantity of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror, rocket fire, will cease to function,” Zelenskiy said in a video-released address. German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday that Ukraine received a delivery of the German Iris-T air defense system. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was working to expedite the dispatch of sophisticated Nasams air defenses, first announced in August, which are capable to engage Russian cruise missiles.
As Zelenskiy was set to push for additional air defense systems to counter the Russian missile threat and renewed his call for more sanctions against Moscow, his demand for international surveillance of the Ukraine-Belarus border comes as a result. than growing fears that Minsk will be drawn further and further into the Kremlin war.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that his country was joining a joint regional military command with Russia, after allowing Belarus to be used to stage military attacks against Ukraine during its Feb. 24 invasion.
Zelenskiy said: “At the border of Ukraine and Belarus, we can place a mission of international observers to monitor the security situation. The format can be worked out by our diplomats. I ask you, at the level of the G7, to support this initiative.
In response to Zelenskiy’s speech, G7 leaders issued a statement saying they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
The latest diplomacy took place against the backdrop of continued “mass” strikes in Ukraine which Kyiv allies said was a mark of Moscow’s desperation. Russia said on Tuesday it was continuing to launch long-range airstrikes on Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure.
“The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been affected,” the MoD said. A Kremlin spokesman said Western deliveries of air defense systems would only prolong the conflict and mean more pain for Ukraine.
Moscow has meanwhile dangled the possibility of bilateral diplomatic talks with US President Joe Biden.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine but had not yet received any serious offers for negotiations, in comments that also seemed intended to downplay the prospect of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons.
Lavrov said Russia would not refuse a meeting between its President, Vladimir Putin, and Biden at an upcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it received one.
Putin will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, telling reporters it was “possible” the two leaders would discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on peace in Ukraine. .
As Russian ships and strategic bombers operating over the Caspian Sea and elsewhere continued to launch cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities, in addition to kamikaze drone strikes and other rockets, a spokesperson for the office UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani has warned that the recent Russian attacks “constitute a war crime”.
“Damage to major power stations and lines ahead of next winter raises new concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations.”
“Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited by international humanitarian law. We must emphasize that intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects – that is, objects that are not military objectives – amounts to a war crime.
The UN message was amplified on Tuesday by 11 members of NATO’s eastern flank, who called the recent Russian bombardment across Ukraine a war crime, adding that any nuclear threat was “unacceptable”.
“We condemn the massive bombardments of Ukrainian cities recently perpetrated by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law,” said the joint statement issued by the office of the Polish president.
Moscow forces rained down more than 80 missiles on towns across Ukraine on Monday, with Ukrainian emergency services saying on Tuesday the total death toll had risen to 19 dead and more than 100 injured.
More strikes continued on Tuesday, with the Ukrainian Air Force saying Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers operating over the Caspian Sea fired around 28 cruise missiles at Ukraine, saying having intercepted 20 of them.
While the capital, Kyiv, was quiet on Tuesday, Russian missiles struck a number of other cities, including electricity and waterworks in the western city of Lviv for a second consecutive day, after 90% of electricity was cut Monday for part of the day.
On Tuesday, the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that a new attack had again knocked out power to much of Lviv.
Once again, one of the hardest-hit places was the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, where Ukraine’s state emergency service said 12 S-300 missiles hit public facilities, starting a large fire in the area, adding that at least one person had been killed. in the attack early Tuesday.
The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile. Russia is increasingly using repurposed versions of the weapon to strike ground targets.
St. Paul boy dies from gunshot wound in Cass County hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. — A 12-year-old St. Paul boy who suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot while squirrel hunting with family members near Motley has died.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that the boy had died Sunday at a hospital. An autopsy is scheduled with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting incident, reported at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in Moose Lake Township, north of Motley. According to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels on public land in the area when a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle, from St. Paul.
Deputies and first responders began first aid and transported the boy from the wooded area to a nearby roadway to meet emergency medical personnel.
Life-saving measures were continued, and the boy was transported from the scene to a nearby helicopter. From there, the victim went to a Twin Cities hospital with a life-threatening injury, the sheriff’s office reported.
The investigation indicates the incident was the result of a hunting accident. It remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.
The United States has warned Saudi Arabia that production cuts will be seen as siding with Russia
The WSJ published a report highlighting Saudi Arabia’s defiance of the United States.
US officials warned Saudi leaders that a cut would be seen as a clear choice by Riyadh to side with Russia, the report said. Saudi officials rejected the request, saying it was linked to US midterm mandates.
The report also notes this interesting tidbit:
In August, the Saudis had planned to push OPEC+ to increase oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in a bid to please Mr Biden, but Prince Mohammed ordered the increase reduced to 100,000 symbolic barrels per day after Biden’s visit, those inside said the Saudi government.
To me, that suggests the meeting went even worse than expected.
WTI Crude Oil is down $1.62 at $89.52 today after hitting $93 last week.
Coloradans will have the chance to reform judicial discipline
Independent oversight is essential to maintaining trust in any institution, especially public institutions.
Reporting by the Denver Post and other news outlets has raised serious concerns about the judicial discipline process. As members of the legislature, we found that Colorado’s decades-old system of judicial discipline failed to meet the modern standards of independence and public accountability necessary for public trust.
We, along with our fellow legislators, have worked to change that. In our 2022 legislative session, we passed a bipartisan bill, Senate Bill 201, which established independent funding for the Judicial Disciplinary Commission. The bill passed the legislature with 94 out of 100 affirmative votes. It requires the judiciary to share key information with the commission and requires the commission to report to the legislature for ongoing oversight.
Finally, because lawmakers on both sides have agreed that matters of judicial discipline are serious and complex enough to warrant further study, SB 201 also created an interim committee to
examine how to improve our system of judicial discipline and propose recommendations
at the general meeting next year.
This summer and fall, a bipartisan group of lawmakers — four Democrats and four Republicans —
gathered testimony from witnesses, consulted experts from non-partisan research
organizations and studied the laws and judicial discipline systems of other states. After taking care
deliberation, the interim committee unanimously approved two measures that will make significant and significant changes to our judicial discipline system in Colorado.
The first measure is a concurrent resolution that, if approved by two-thirds of the legislature next year and then approved by voters in the November 2024 election, will make several key changes to our constitutional framework for judicial discipline.
First, instead of remaining confidential and out of public view until the end of the process, matters of judicial discipline would be open (like most other legal proceedings) once formal proceedings begin. This change would put Colorado out of a small minority of states whose judicial disciplinary procedures are as closed as ours are today.
Second, a new independent Judicial Discipline Arbitration Board would be created, made up of an equal number of judges, lawyers and non-lawyers. This new independent board would act as a “tribunal” for formal judicial disciplinary proceedings and determine appropriate sanctions.
The arbitration board would largely replace the role of “special masters” — justices appointed by the Colorado Supreme Court — and the Supreme Court itself in imposing penalties. Other states have long taken similar approaches to create greater separation between those potentially subject to discipline and those imposing it. There is a limited appellate review of the Adjudication Committee’s decision.
Third, in situations where Colorado Supreme Court justices are potentially involved in disciplinary proceedings, they would be removed from their usual role in the appellate review process and replaced with seven randomly selected justices from the Court of Justice. Colorado call.
Finally, while preserving the confidentiality of complainants, witnesses and judges who are not yet sanctioned by formal proceedings, our constitution would clearly state that the public has the right to know aggregated and non-identifiable data about what is happening in our system of judicial discipline. and that complainants have the right to be kept informed of ongoing investigations. These latest provisions are similar to the provisions of the Victims Rights Amendment of our state constitution, long approved by voters.
The second measure is a supplementary bill that would give effect to the constitutional bill
changes. The bill would improve the commission’s reporting to the legislature and the public,
explicitly authorize the filing of confidential and anonymous judicial disciplinary complaints, and
require the commission to inform complainants at key stages of judicial discipline
treat. The objective of these provisions is to increase the information available to the public on
matters of judicial discipline and to make the process more “friendly” for people filing
complaints. Testimony from the interim committee established that our current system is flawed in both
of these respects.
Finally, the Interim Committee invested considerable time in researching and discussing the role that an ombudsman’s office could play in supporting complainants in the judicial discipline process. Ultimately, the commission did not propose a specific bill on this topic, but lawmakers from both parties pledged to continue working on the issue in the 2023 session.
We hope our colleagues will support these bipartisan measures next year, and we urge voters of all parties to support the proposed constitutional changes in 2024. Our state needs and deserves a more modern, conflict-free process for resolving disciplinary complaints. judicial.
Rep. Mike Weissman (D-Aurora) served as chairman of the Interim Committee on Justice
Discipline. Rep. Terri Carver (R-Colorado Springs) served as interim vice president
Judicial Disciplinary Commission.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit it online or see our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Tom Brady Talks ‘Heavy Stress’ But Doesn’t Mention Gisele Bündchen Amid Divorce Rumors
Tom Brady has opened up about the “intense stress” he faces but curiously stopped mentioning his model wife Gisele Bündchen amid divorce rumors on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast.
In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has spoken about his parents and children on the program, but has yet to mention his wife in three episodes as reports continue to swirl about a potential split.
“Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and their children and, you know, you worry about their mental health,” Brady told co-host Jim Gray, who inquired about health mentality of the seven-time Super Bowl winner. “You’re worried about your parents, obviously about yourself. You know, I think I had to learn a lot over a long period of time in the sport.
“I think we all deal with an intense amount of stress, and how do you relieve stress so that you don’t inflict so much damage on yourself through some sort of stress response?”
Meanwhile, Bündchen was spotted on Wednesday visiting her spiritual healer in Miami for the second time this month amid her reported friction with Brady.
Tom Brady has spoken of the ‘intense stress’ he faces, but curiously stopped mentioning his model wife Gisele Bündchen in the latest episode of his podcast
Bündchen was spotted visiting her spiritual healer in Miami for the second time this month amid her split from Brady.
Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, reportedly hired divorce lawyers 13 years after saying "yes" in 2009, according to multiple reports. The model, who hasn't attended a Bucs game this season, took it upon herself to hire a lawyer and the NFL star followed through while 'figuring out what to do', according to People
Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, reportedly hired divorce lawyers 13 years after saying “yes” in 2009, according to multiple reports. The model, who hasn’t attended a Bucs game this season, took it upon herself to hire a lawyer and the NFL star followed through while “figuring out what to do,” according to People.
Some have speculated that the issue involves Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after a brief offseason retirement, and Bündchen made it clear that she sacrificed herself for their family and her career.
“I did my part, that is to say [to] to be there for [Tom]”, she told Elle magazine. “I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up and be there to support him, him and his dreams.
“To see my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, to see him succeed and flourish in his career, that makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.
“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected to my goal,” Bündchen said.
On his podcast, Brady emphasized the importance of work-life balance, while continuing to omit any mention of his wife.
“And I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, sucking it up and dealing with it,” Brady said. “And I think you realize there’s a lot, especially these days, with how quickly things happen in life for all of us and how much responsibility we have.
“And also, you know, I think there’s a part of us that’s held to a certain standard that we’re almost inhuman,” he continued. “You know, you hear that a lot from people who say, you know, ‘I’m only human. We are only human. We are not inhuman. We are not immune to many things that life throws at us. We are not Robots.
“You wake up every day trying to do your best, understanding that life has its stresses and dealing with them with a great support system and understanding and having some introspection in your life where you can look at yourself. and say, where do I spend my time and energy?
‘And how can I reduce some of the stress and lighten the burden on me so that I can be good to the people around me? So those are all different things that you work on. I worked there when I was 20. There were a lot of things I was going through when I was 20. There were a lot of things that I went through in my thirties.
The couple have two children together – 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein – in addition to Brady’s son Jack, 15, who lives with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan. , At New York
Brady then added, “There are things I go through in my 40s,” but again he failed to mention his wife or any reported marital issues.
“And that’s life,” Brady said. “And you learn to grow and you learn to cope with life. And that’s what we all try to do. We try to do it as best we can.
Rumors have swirled for the past few weeks that the two are living apart following an epic fight and are now considering how they would divide their multi-million dollar empire.
“I don’t think there will be a comeback now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who will get what and what the finances will be,’ an unnamed source told Page Six.
Legal experts believe Brady and Bündchen would file in Florida, where they are primarily based after a decade in Boston.
Another source told the Post that the couple were evaluating how they would split their $26 million real estate portfolio.
Construction continues on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s home on Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek in Biscayne Bay, home to billionaires, celebrities and professional athletes, earning it the nickname Billionaire Bunker
More recently, the couple purchased a $17 million home on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, an area facetiously referred to as the “Billionaires Bunker.”
Since rumors of tension between the pair first surfaced, multiple reports have claimed that Brady’s decision to back down from retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital troubles.
He originally quit, in part, to focus on his family – as he vowed to spend more time with them since Gisele “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my children deserve what they need me as a father”.
Many believed Brady’s return had become a point of contention for Bündchen. However, their split has nothing to do with the former Patriots star’s football career, DailyMail.com can confirm.
Bündchen is her husband’s “number one cheerleader” and said she wouldn’t care if he played until he was 50. But the friction between the two has always led them to live apart from each other.
The couple have two children together – 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein – in addition to Brady’s son Jack, 15, who lives with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan. , At New York.
Man dies in shooting involving officer in Wilmington
A man died after exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles Police Department officers, the LAPD said.
It happened around 3:42 a.m. Tuesday at 530 Quay Avenue in Wilmington near the Port of Long Beach, officers said.
The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“As officers were following the suspect down E (street), he ran over the truck he was driving and fled from officers,” the LAPD said in a statement.
“A brief foot chase ensued, (and) during this foot chase an officer fired upon,” police said. “The suspect, described only as a male in his 40s, was hit by gunfire and taken into custody. LAFD paramedics responded to the scene and determined the suspect was deceased.”
According to reports from the scene, at one point the suspect fired at the officers and the officers returned fire.
No information was immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured man. No officers or bystanders were injured, police said.
“The suspect’s handguns remain at the scene and will be used as evidence,” police said.
Mississippi teenager dies days after being shot by police
A black Mississippi teenager died days after local police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and those close to him are questioning the officers’ actions.
Police fatally shot 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan Thursday in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Gulfport, the state’s second-largest city after Jackson, which is about 160 miles north.
He died shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday after being taken off life support at USA Health University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, who confirmed the death to the Sun Herald, a local newspaper.
A Harrison County coroner’s representative confirmed the death to NBC News. Representatives from University Hospital of the United States could not immediately be reached.
Gulfport police said in a news release that the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. after responding to a 911 call about several minors brandishing firearms at other motorists.
When the police arrived, the minors “fleed”, according to the press release.
Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said an officer engaged an armed suspect, since identified as McMillan, resulting in gunfire. Police said the suspect “was transported to an area hospital with a single gunshot wound.”
The police department did not release the officer’s race.
The officer “has been placed in non-coercive duties in accordance with procedures,” according to the police press release.
In video taken by a passerby after the shots were fired, McMillan could be seen on the ground outside the store door. A witness said police handcuffed the teenager after he was shot. Cooper said police arrested four other suspects, all believed to be minors, and several firearms were recovered from the scene.
McMillan’s family does not believe he was armed and their supporters are calling for the release of camera footage of the shooting.
Community members launched McMillan memorial balloons and staged a protest outside the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WXXV of Gulfport.
“The pain is indescribable…it’s like a hole in my heart,” McMillan’s grandmother, Michelle Warren, told WXXV. “They just ripped out part of my heart. Just what happened to him, getting shot in the head. I’m still trying to process it.
Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason Ducré led NBC News’ requests for comment on McMillan’s death and calls to release camera footage to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which did not immediately respond.
The Mississippi police do not belong to a union. A representative of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which represents more than 60,000 law enforcement officers in the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
McMillan is survived by his mother, Katrina Mateen, along with other relatives, the Sun Herald reported.
McMillan was a ninth grader at Gulfport High School, Sandy East, a school district spokesperson, confirmed to NBC News.
“We are very saddened by the situation and we offer all our students advice and support if they need it,” East said.
She said she could not say if any of the other people present at the shooting who were arrested were also students given the ongoing investigation into the incident.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the McMillan shooting, the Department of Public Safety said in a statement, adding it would share its findings with the local attorney general’s office.
MBI investigates all police shootings in the state and the Attorney General’s office handles all prosecutions.
