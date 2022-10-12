News
12 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of October: LG, Samsung, Sony
Prime Day Early Access TV deals FAQ
What is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is a new shopping event aimed at giving Prime members exclusive “early” access to holiday deals, hence the name. It’s essentially a second Prime Day. The members-only event started on October 11 and will run until Wednesday, October 12.
Do I need to be a Prime member to access the offers?
Similar to Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year; a 30-day trial is available for new members.
Is the Prime Early Access sale the best time to buy a new TV?
Events like Prime Early Access are usually the best times of year to buy a new TV. Black Friday and Cyber Monday traditionally offer the deepest discounts, but we’re seeing incredibly low prices on several TVs for Prime Early Access, with up to $1,500 off some models.
Basically, if you see a display you want on sale right now for a good price, we recommend jumping on it. But if you miss out on big deals, similar discounts are likely to reappear on Black Friday.
How much should I spend on a TV?
TV prices vary wildly depending on the performance level and size you choose.
Generally speaking, if you’re looking for an entry-level TV for casual viewing, you shouldn’t spend more than $500. Although they lack advanced picture features, you can find budget 4K smart TVs as large as 65 inches for under $500 and smaller models for as little as $100.
However, if you’re looking for a mid-range TV, with more advanced contrast and color features, you should aim to spend between $550 and $1,200. There are several 55- and 65-inch displays in this price range from brands like TCL, Vizio, and Hisense that deliver solid high dynamic range (HDR) performance with local dimming and quantum dots.
On the high end, buyers looking for the best picture performance and fanciest design features should expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,500 for a 65-inch screen. In this price range, you can find flagship sets from brands like Sony, LG and Samsung, including models with OLED panels for pixel-level contrast and wide viewing angles.
businessinsider
News
Biden expresses confidence in son Hunter amid legal issues
President Joe Biden downplayed a report that federal investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge his son Hunter with tax and gun crimes, saying he “has confidence” in him.
“I’m confident,” Biden said Tuesday in an interview with CNN, that “what he says and does are consistent with what happens.”
The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources, that Hunter Biden purchased a handgun and allegedly filled out a federal form in October 2018 stating that he was not a user of or addicted to drugs.
By his own account in a memoir, the younger Biden was using drugs heavily that year. The tax investigation has focused on whether he did not declare income related to his business ventures, including overseas endeavors that dogged his father’s 2020 presidential campaign, according to the Post.
A lawyer for Hunter Biden, asked by the Post about the case, accused federal agents of leaking information about the inquiry. A decision whether to charge Biden ultimately rests with a U.S. attorney in Delaware who was nominated by former President Donald Trump.
President Biden told CNN he “didn’t know anything” about the situation involving Hunter’s gun purchase but acknowledged his son “wrote about saying no” on the gun form.
“I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple of years now. I’m just so proud of him,” President Biden said.
Any charges against Hunter Biden could ultimately shadow his father’s decision whether to seek a second term. Asked if he will run again in 2024, Biden said he would “be in the process of deciding” after the November midterm elections.
“It’s a matter of, can you do the job? And I believe I can do the job. I’ve been able to do the job,” said Biden, who will turn 80 next month.
News
Crypto VC trades continue to decline as activity tracks bear market prices • TechCrunch
venture capital agreement the flow to cryptocurrency startups is going in the same direction as the cryptocurrency market capitalization: down.
The total crypto market capitalization fell nearly 59%, from around $2.25 trillion at the start of the year to $923 billion at press time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
“Deal activity tracks crypto market capitalization very closely,” Robert Le, fintech analyst at PitchBook, told TechCrunch. “It’s a bit behind the times, but if you overlay the crypto market capitalization on the amount of venture capital entering the space per quarter or per month, it tracks closely.”
Over the past two quarters, global crypto-VC transaction activity has grown from all-time highs of $10.87 billion in Q1 to $7.63 billion in Q2 and $4.44 billion in the third quarter, according to PitchBook data as of Oct. 3. The time when the total deal size was this low was in the first quarter of 2021, when the total was $3.46 billion.
“The number of transactions has dropped a lot,” Le said. “What you’re seeing is crypto companies that are getting investment are getting a bigger share compared to last year.”
Basically, investors are putting more money into smaller bets and businesses or projects they feel “more confident about,” Le said.
techcrunch
News
Peloton co-founder John Foley faced repeated margin calls from Goldman Sachs as shares tumble
John Foleyco-founder and former CEO of Interactive Platoon faced repeated margin calls on money he borrowed against his Peloton holdings before he left the fitness company’s board last month, according to people familiar with the matter.
As Peloton shares have slumped over the past year, Goldman Sachs Group repeatedly asked Mr. Foley to provide new funds or additional guarantees for personal loans the bank had given him, the people said. The company’s stock price has fallen almost 95% from its high of $160 in December 2020.
wsj
News
Upcoming Federal Reserve Speakers Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Kashkari, Barr, Bowman
- 14:00 GMT Minneapolis Federal Reserve Chairman Neel Kashkari attends a town hall meeting ahead of the 2022 Northwoods Economic Development Summit
- 17:45 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Oversight Michael Barr on ‘New Tech, the Fed and Inclusion’ ahead of DC Fintech Week 2022 event
- (BONUS! 1800 GMT Federal Open Market Committee Releases September 20-21 Meeting Minutes)
- 22:30 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on “Forward Guidance as a Monetary Policy Tool: Considerations for the Current Economic Environment” before New York University Money Marketeers, New York
Bowman seems to be the most interesting. Join me for this one during Asia time on Thursday!
—
PPI data during US hours Wednesday! The CPI follows the next day.
-
This snapshot of the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
-
The times in the leftmost column are GMT.
-
The numbers in the rightmost column are the “previous” result (previous month/quarter, as applicable). The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the expected consensus median.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Colorado guard Julian Hammond III proud to carry on his grandfather’s legacy – The Denver Post
Julian Hammond III proudly wears the “III” as part of his nickname since joining the Colorado Buffaloes.
Now, being an inherited namesake means so much more.
On Saturday, Julian Hammond Sr., CU’s second-year guard grandfather and former ABA Denver Rockets standout, died. One of Denver’s first professional basketball stars, the elder Hammond eventually became a lifelong usher at Nuggets games at the Pepsi Center and, of course, was a staunch supporter of his grandchildren’s blossoming careers. children.
“He played, my dad played, seeing that was inspiring,” Hammond III said. “I wanted to follow in their footsteps. He was a pro, and that’s my goal. He was a great inspiration growing up.
Hammond Sr. grew up in Chicago and played collegiate in Tulsa. He spent five seasons with the Rockets, from 1967-68 to 1971-72, averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 329 career games. He averaged a career-high 13.8 points for the Rockets in the 1970-71 season and averaged a career-high 7.7 rebounds in his second professional season in 1968-69.
After his playing days, Hammond Sr. stayed in Denver and spent three decades working for the telecommunications company that eventually became Qwest. CU’s guard father Julian Hammond II played at Aurora Christian Academy before playing Loyola Marymount in the mid-1990s. Hammond III was also a star quarterback at Cherry Creek before committing only in basketball with the Buffs.
Hammond III’s younger brother, Christian, recently signed on to play collegiately at Santa Clara.
“I try to make him proud, my father proud,” Hammond III said. “Keep the name, succeed and do your best. He would come to our games when he had the chance. But growing up, he was always there to watch me play.
CU head coach Tad Boyle said he’s never met Hammond Sr., but he has fond memories of watching him play with the Rockets at the Denver Coliseum and Auditorium Arena. Boyle said some of his earliest memories as a basketball fan were driving with his father from their home in Greeley to watch Rockets teams which included Hammond, Byron Beck and, for one season, the former standout of CU Chuck Williams.
“I never met it, unfortunately, but I remember watching it when I was a kid,” Boyle said. “Byron Beck, Julian Hammond, I remember those two for sure. I remember it distinctly. I was between 8 and 10 years old, and your eyes are wide open when you are a child.
“As I talk to people in the Boulder community, for me one of the greatest things about college athletics, a guy can take his son to a CU game, or maybe several, and he are memories made with the young people in our community. I want the young people in our community to remember: “I went to CU games when I was a kid, when KJ Simpson was the point guard, Julian Hammond (III ) was playing. You remember the names. When I meet graduates, graduates identify with successful teams. Here I am, Julian Hammond just died and I remember I was an eight to 10 year old child who was going to watch him play at the Auditorium Arena. These are memories we can make because our children are special and they will keep them for the rest of their lives.
denverpost sports
News
Elon Musk’s SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India: report
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to apply for a permit to launch satellite internet services in India under its Starlink brand, becoming the third company to apply for such a permit, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.
SpaceX will also seek government statutory approvals for landing rights and market access, the report says, adding that it is likely to seek Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approval to set up local gateways. .
SpaceX and DoT did not immediately respond to Reuters after-hours requests for comment.
Earlier this year, the Indian government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licenses to operate in the country.
SpaceX will “very soon” apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications Satellite Services (GMPCS) license from Indian authorities, the report said, without giving further details. OneWeb, backed by the Bharti Group, and the satellite arm of Reliance Jio have already applied for the permit.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
12 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of October: LG, Samsung, Sony
Biden expresses confidence in son Hunter amid legal issues
Crypto VC trades continue to decline as activity tracks bear market prices • TechCrunch
Peloton co-founder John Foley faced repeated margin calls from Goldman Sachs as shares tumble
Upcoming Federal Reserve Speakers Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Kashkari, Barr, Bowman
Colorado guard Julian Hammond III proud to carry on his grandfather’s legacy – The Denver Post
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Elon Musk’s SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India: report
What did he say? Skaggs sentenced to 22 years
Kraken’s Jesse Powell Explains Why He’s Quitting As Crypto Exchange CEO TechCrunch
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click