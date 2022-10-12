12 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of October: LG, Samsung, Sony

Prime Day Early Access TV deals FAQ

What is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is a new shopping event aimed at giving Prime members exclusive “early” access to holiday deals, hence the name. It’s essentially a second Prime Day. The members-only event started on October 11 and will run until Wednesday, October 12.

Do I need to be a Prime member to access the offers?

Similar to Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year; a 30-day trial is available for new members.

Is the Prime Early Access sale the best time to buy a new TV?

Events like Prime Early Access are usually the best times of year to buy a new TV. Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday traditionally offer the deepest discounts, but we’re seeing incredibly low prices on several TVs for Prime Early Access, with up to $1,500 off some models.

Basically, if you see a display you want on sale right now for a good price, we recommend jumping on it. But if you miss out on big deals, similar discounts are likely to reappear on Black Friday.

How much should I spend on a TV?

TV prices vary wildly depending on the performance level and size you choose.

Generally speaking, if you’re looking for an entry-level TV for casual viewing, you shouldn’t spend more than $500. Although they lack advanced picture features, you can find budget 4K smart TVs as large as 65 inches for under $500 and smaller models for as little as $100.

However, if you’re looking for a mid-range TV, with more advanced contrast and color features, you should aim to spend between $550 and $1,200. There are several 55- and 65-inch displays in this price range from brands like TCL, Vizio, and Hisense that deliver solid high dynamic range (HDR) performance with local dimming and quantum dots.

On the high end, buyers looking for the best picture performance and fanciest design features should expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,500 for a 65-inch screen. In this price range, you can find flagship sets from brands like Sony, LG and Samsung, including models with OLED panels for pixel-level contrast and wide viewing angles.