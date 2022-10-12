21Shares Lists Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai for Global Expansion￼

In 2022, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions marked the highest crypto market growth through significant crypto adoption. In addition, the country is opening a wide space for the digital world like crypto, metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and Web3.

Witnessing the emerging growth, popular crypto investment company, 21Shares initiated to list the physical Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETP) on Nasdaq Dubai.

Nasdaq is the prominent international financial exchange in the Middle East. Focusing its global expansion, 21Shares Bitcoin ETP is listed on Nasdaq Dubai exchange to target major regions. Following its roadmap, the investment firm offers 46+ products launched almost over 12 exchanges in 7 different countries.

Further the listing of this Bitcoin ETP enables the investors community to gain the access for exciting asset classes in the local market via Nasdaq Dubai. As operating in the Europe region, investors will follow the same trading system with the 21 Shares Bitcoin ETP.

21Shares Bitcoin ETP in Middle East

The Middle East and Dubai became popular regions for the growth of cryptocurrencies. Pointing specifically, Dubai will emerge as the global hub for cryptocurrency space. As per the report of Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) reveals a fact.

About 11.4% of UAE residents are crypto users trading the digital currencies. In addition, the interest level of the users and many crypto firms in the country are spiking on a large scale. Hence, this marks UAE or the Middle East to become one of the potential crypto markets.

Moreover, the CEO and founder of 21Shares, Hany Rashwan shares,

“21Shares considers our global expansion into the Middle East as a great milestone in our international growth plans. Through this, we promise to provide a safe and secure accessibility for all regional investors on their crypto backed products.”

Thus, spreading its global presence in the Middle East, 21Shares is building its community in promising markets around the world.