30 products at their lowest price ever

County supervisors took a series of steps to reinvent the region’s mental health care system on Tuesday, agreeing to explore significant wage increases for workers and move forward with a series of updates. level of facilities throughout the region.

However, it simultaneously became clear that additional work, which everyone knows will be expensive, will take place as the county budget will likely begin to shrink.

County Chief Financial Officer Ebony Shelton, preceded by an economics professor and an economist, presented a sobering financial update that predicts a growing gap between revenue and general expenditure in the county, which is expected to reach $92 million by fiscal year 2025-26.

“Overall, the pace of spending growth is expected to outpace the revenue growth path,” Shelton said, noting that the county’s health and human services department will likely be one of the hardest hit as a much of its revenue is related to sales tax. collections that are expected to decline in coming years as the economy cools towards what many have predicted will be a recession.

The council hasn’t been shy in recent years to increase the amount of money it spends on what it calls behavioral health, with allocations increasing by 72% from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2023, reaching nearly $900 million for the current year, according to budget documents.

Although they said they would discuss a new round of revenue projections in December, expressing particular interest in state-level funding that pays for many mental health services, the financial chill in the Didn’t stop the supervisors from approving all the sanity items that came before them.

They asked county staff to return in 180 days with concrete plans for how the county can work with other organizations in the area to better pay mental health workers of all specialties and levels of skill. An extensive study by the San Diego Workforce Partnership found that in some categories, San Diego workers are the lowest paid in the state.

Such gaps, supervisor Tara Lawson-Remer said, need to be filled.

“I find that, frankly, unethical and really sad and a sad statement as to how we got here today,” Lawson-Remer said.

The research will also examine what could be done about the long list of operational inefficiencies in local behavioral health processes and procedures that, according to the Workforce Report, sometimes compel frontline workers spend frustrating time manually entering duplicate information into uncoordinated computer systems. .

Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher said he believes untangling inefficient processes and red tape would be the fastest way to open up more processing capacity as others scramble to launch more. training programs needed to significantly reduce a labor shortage already estimated at more than 8,000 across San Diégo County.

“Providers have told me they believe they can increase their service offerings by up to 30% by reducing these barriers,” Fletcher said.

Plans have also coalesced around finding low-hanging fruit on the facilities side of the local mental health equation, with the county council giving formal approval to start the planning process to move the hospital San Diego County Psychiatric from his current role as area security. -net facility for those in critical need of assistance to meet the needs of those requiring long-term skilled nursing care related to chronic mental health care needs.

Likewise, the county council officially accepted a new plan for its vacant site on Third Avenue in Hillcrest, indicating that a community residential facility will work better there while those in crisis will be served at Alvarado Hospital in La Mesa under a previously approved. OK. Additional funds have also been allocated to explore a similar facility in East County.

Those projects, noted Luke Bergmann, the county’s director of behavioral health, require further study before his department can affix price tags. As with the workforce plans, the true costs have yet to be determined.

A project had a clear cost. The board approved a $7 million appropriation increase for a new 16-bed stand-alone behavioral health unit on the Tri-City Medical Center campus in Oceanside. The project, which should start this fall, was initially estimated at $20.6 million. A county official said the increased cash was needed to cover “increasing material and labor costs.”

Plans are also moving forward to add a 12-bed acute psychiatric unit to the county’s Edgemoor Skilled Nursing Center in Santee. While a full price estimate isn’t complete, the project has garnered nearly $17 million in grants.