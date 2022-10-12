News
5O Cent Posts Chilling Moment He Shot And Killed His Son In ‘Power’ Amid Drama With His Son Marquise Jackson
50 Cent and his son Marquise Jackson‘s drama keeps getting wild with Marquise constantly trolling his dad on the $6,700 child support saga which he claims was nothing to live by. According to Marquise, that amount could not support his lifestyle considering his father’s status. The dude thinks he deserves a jazzy lifestyle in his dad’s pocket when he doesn’t even respect this man is the height of all BS!
In a recent post, Marquise requested that 50 Cent accept the said amount so he could spend some pops time with him since $6,700 isn’t that huge for him. Meanwhile, the rapper in response to that shared the disturbing moment he shot and killed his son in the “Power.”
50 Cent earlier posted on Twitter that Marquise’s death means nothing to him. The recent development just explains how messed up the father-and-son relationship is.
TMZ reports:
50 Cent‘s oldest son has a solution to mend his relationship with his famous dad … offering a chunk of his child support money to buy back some father-son QT.
ICYMI, 25-year-old Marquise Jackson has been getting roasted online for an Instagram argument, where he claimed $6,700 wasn’t enough cash flow for his mother to take care of him.
Not many people can relate to having an additional $80K per year, but Marquise is adamant it wasn’t enough. He’s taken it so far. He even flipped his dad’s infamous “Broke” IG photo to spell out “Entitled” for all his haters.
He also issued a challenge to Fiddy — accept $6,700, one month’s worth of the child support his mom used to get. In exchange for 24 hours of one-on-one time with his dad.
50 and Marquise have been unfortunately trading shots in the public. So, it seems unlikely the hip hop mogul will take his seed up on the offer.
Amid the latest back and forth, he found time to respond via his alter-ego Kanan, his character from “Power”. And posted the chilling scene where the character kills his son after a bitter dispute.
This sh-t seems irreparable between 50 and his son, could it get rowdy? From the video, I can say 50 Cent won’t spare his own son if he gets hold of his a**.
ICYMI: New bank loans in China almost doubled in September compared to August
People’s Bank of China data released Tuesday afternoon:
Chinese banks extended 2.47 billion yuan (about $344.58 billion) in new yuan loans in September,
- from 1.25 tln yuan in August
- estimates centered on +1.8 tln
September Total Social Funding (TSF) 3.53 tln yuan
- 2.73 tln yuan expected
- 2.43 tln in August
Reuters reported an analyst response:
- “Credit expansion for infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate and other sectors will strongly support credit and total social finance growth in the fourth quarter, helping to keep economic activity within a reasonable range,” he said. said Wen Bin, chief economist at Minsheng Bank.
—
Part of the increase in lending will, as always, go to the real estate market. This is often an undesirable side effect, but given the implosion of debt in the sector, it will likely be welcome.
–
Meanwhile, in this morning’s China Securities Journal:
- says economy will extend recovery into fourth quarter
cnbctv18-forexlive
Tragic! Nene Leakes’ 23-year-old Chubby Son, Brentt Leakes, Suffers Stroke And Struggles To Speak
54-year-old controversial actress Nene Leakes is in a disturbing situation as her 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes suffers a stroke with a speech impediment.
The actress shared the tragic news with her seeking prayers in her difficult time. Although the actress owns a club with Brentt, that they both manage. She denies doctors suggest the condition may be a result of drug use even though Nene Leakes’ eldest Bryan is always in trouble with the law for drug and alcohol abuse.
Doctors also ruled out Brentt’s weight and current stress due to his dad’s demise as the cause of the condition and are yet to diagnose the young boy as his mom confirms non-drug usage.
Via Page Six
NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that. Her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month.
“Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos.
“He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”
Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age. But the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances.
“They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and maybe he didn’t know that he had COVID”. She continued, noting that doctors allegedly informed her that people who have had the Delta variant of the infection have experienced similar issues.
However, Leakes said she is unaware of a time that Brentt ever had the coronavirus, so they are still searching for answers.
“We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause then obviously they could treat the cause, the former “Fashion Police” host said.
Leakes said doctors are still considering the fact that Brentt had an undiagnosed heart condition. Since he was a kid, and they have ruled out his weight being an issue.
The “Apprentice” alum said they have also eliminated the fact that her son was under “a lot of stress” in September since it was the one-year anniversary of his father Gregg Leakes’ death from colon cancer.
“This is something else that we’re dealing with that the doctor’s don’t even know yet,” she added.
Leakes said she would not go into detail about how she found out about her son’s “serious” health situation but called it a “very scary thing.”
“He’s struggling with speaking,” she added before briefly being left speechless and asking fans to “keep us in your prayers.”
The “New Normal” alum shared that Brentt FaceTimed her Monday morning in “good spirits.” But they are both “shocked, just shocked.”
Leakes said she did not want to speak to the public about this situation yet. And wanted to wait to talk when Brentt was “in a better place.”
However, TMZ broke the news earlier on Monday that Brentt spent several days in the hospital after suffering a stroke and heart attack — the latter of which was later rectified by Leakes.
We wish the actress and her family well in this difficult.
Central Minnesota woman charged with threatening to kill Somali family
WAITE PARK, Minn. — A central Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions, court documents say.
Alyssa Marlys Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
Holmberg yelled racist remarks about Somali people, including those on the police force, according to the criminal complaint.
A girl in the family who called 911 said Holmberg said she hated Somalis and screamed that was going to kill her and her family. Holmberg threw an object at the girl and left briefly before returning.
Authorities said police arrived to see Holmberg chasing a man. The man told police he was walking on the sidewalk near the apartment building when Holmberg shouted “Somali, move!” She allegedly threw a bottle of salsa and hit him in the back.
Officers eventually caught Holmberg and started to handcuff her. She said she was irate about Somalis being on the police force and kicked one officer and called her vulgar names. Holmberg is charged with assaulting an officer.
Holmberg made her first court appearance Tuesday morning. Her bail was set at $50,000 without conditions or $5,000 with conditions. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.
Self-proclaimed Bay Area ‘hebephile’ sentenced to four years for possession of child rape videos
SAN FRANCISCO — A Mountain View man was sentenced to four years in federal prison for possessing thousands of child pornography files, including videos showing young children being tortured and raped, according to court records.
Min Hao Wu, 36, also known as Matt Wu, was sentenced last month by US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman. He was also ordered to pay $35,000 in fines and costs and an amount of restitution to be determined.
Wu was arrested and charged last year after authorities followed up on a tip about peer-to-peer downloading of child pornography. The videos included prepubescent children being sexually abused, as well as videos of torture and beatings. Wu reportedly described himself as a “hebephile” or someone who is attracted to teenagers, but prosecutors noted that he actively sought out “pre-teen” videos, authorities said in court records.
During a 50-minute interview with police, Wu initially said he thought it was a “victimless crime”, but later acknowledged he was “allowing more people to download it”, leaving it on their computer.
Wu’s lawyer included several letters of support from his family and noted that Wu was “deeply ashamed”.
“He understands the harm done to children used to produce pornography, and he feels deep remorse for his conduct,” attorney, Erik Babcock, wrote in a sentencing memo. “He has spent over a year since officers raided his home trying to figure out what led him to commit the crime, the damage he is causing and making sure it never happens again. .”
California Daily Newspapers
Rihanna To Name Her Baby ‘Drake’?
With flamboyant displays everywhere during Rihanna‘s pregnancy, the singer has kept the name of her newborn baby a secret leaving fans to engage in guessing games for the kid’s name with some hilariously suggesting it’s ‘Drake’ due to the ‘D’ initial on her Dior chain.
The 34-year-old billionaire had her baby with Asap Rocky on May 13, 2022, and despite the miracle pregnancy not being a secret, the superstar shared almost n-ked pictures of her pregnant self every damn time but for the baby’s name, she has opted to keep it a secret from we the curious fans — the very people she flooded their timelines with baby bump photos.
Via Page Six:
Rihanna has yet to reveal the name of the 4-month-old baby boy she shares with A$AP Rocky, but she may have just dropped a hint.
In news sure to delight those desperate for new music from the Bad Gal, she was spotted at a Hollywood recording studio Saturday, dressed in a vintage Clench football jersey befitting of a Super Bowl halftime show headliner.
She paired the sporty piece with distressed Diesel jeans ($292), a $7,400 Balenciaga bag that shined bright like a diamond — and, most intriguingly, a long silver necklace suspended with a sparkling “D” pendant.
“Wonder what the D on her chain is for??? Baby name????” one fan excitedly tweeted.
“It’s Drake isn’t it? lol,” another quipped, referencing the “One Dance” rapper’s on-and-off relationship with Rihanna, which famously spanned several years.
Unfortunately for fans eager to learn the moniker of the “Where Have You Been” hitmaker’s bundle of joy. There’s a simple explanation for the accessory. It’s a vintage Dior logo chain, which Rihanna wore layered with a multi-strand choker. And bedazzled trouser chain from the same fashion house.
Regardless of whether the Fenty Beauty founder simply liked the jewelry or picked it for a deeper purpose, she certainly made a statement with the series of envelope-pushing ensembles she wore while pregnant with her and Rocky’s first child.
“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,” Rihanna told Vogue earlier this year. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”
Continued the pop phenom, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”
It would seem she’s quite content to keep her baby’s name a secret for a bit longer, however.
It’s time Rihanna realizes the young king matters to us just as it does to her. And share the name for Christ’s sake! How badly do you want to know Riri’s boy’s name?
Here is the picture of Rihanna that has got her fans making wild guesses about her baby’s name:
The post Rihanna To Name Her Baby ‘Drake’? appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Vikings place Ty Chandler on IR, sign Theo Jackson off Titans’ practice squad
After being hurt in his NFL debut, Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler was placed Tuesday on injured reserve.
Chandler suffered a broken thumb in last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago, and now must sit out at least four games. To replace him on the roster, the Vikings signed rookie safety Theo Jackson off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.
Chandler, a fifth-round pick from North Carolina, was inactive for the first four games before being injured on special teams in the third quarter against the Bears. The Vikings are now down to three running backs on the 53-man roster in starter Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu.
Jackson was a sixth-round pick last April by the Titans out of Tennessee before being waived and placed on the practice squad to start the season. Chandler and Jackson were college teammates at Tennessee from 2017-20 before Chandler spent his final season with the Tar Heels.
The Vikings now have five safeties on the roster as Jackson joins starters Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum and reserves Josh Metellus and Myles Dorn. Dorn was signed off Minnesota’s practice squad after rookie safety Lewis Cine was lost for the season due to a broken leg suffered Oct. 2 against New Orleans in London.
The Vikings have had a number of rookies hampered by injuries. In addition to Cine and Chandler getting hurt, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has sat out the last four games due to a quadriceps injury, wide receiver Jalen Nailor missed last Sunday’s game because of a hamstring strain and cornerback Akayleb Evans suffered a concussion against Chicago.
GRIFFEN DOING ‘WELL’
Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who didn’t play in Minnesota’s final seven games last season after having a mental health issue, said Tuesday his mental health is continuing to do “well.” Griffen revealed last December he had been diagnosed as bipolar.
Griffen, who played for the Vikings from 2010-19 and in 2021 and made four Pro Bowls, is an unsigned free agent. He was asked if he hopes to play again in the NFL.
“I just have no comment on that,’’ Griffen said. “ Right now, I’m just focusing on my mental health and that has gone well. That’s the only comment I’ve got.”
Griffen, 34, was placed on the non-football illness list following an incident at his Minnestrista home on Nov. 24, 2021 in which he posted a since-deleted disturbing video on Instagram that showed him holding a handgun and expressing concern for his safety. He called 911 to report an intruder, but none was found. Police and mental health officials worked for several hours to get Griffen to come out of his home before he was taken by ambulance to a mental health facility.
Griffen told the Pioneer Press last February his mental health was “doing well, but I’m taking it one day at a time.” He also said then that “of course I’m looking to play again” in 2022.
TOMLINSON IS CANCER SOCIETY REP
Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson is a Vikings representative for the American Cancer Society and appreciates any opportunity he can get to help those affected by cancer.
Tomlinson, who lost his father when he was 5 due to cancer and two years ago had the mother of his best friend die of cancer, visited the Richard M. Schulze Family American Society Hope Lodge in Minneapolis on Tuesday and met with patients. He was joined by Vikings offensive lineman Blake Brandel and quarterback David Blough.
“Just to be able to give back to people going through that battle is an amazing thing and if I just smile at somebody and give them a little bit of more hope and just give them a little bit more energy and courage to keep battling through it, I’ll do it any day,’’ Tomlinson said. “Just being able to give back is an amazing thing to do and I’m happy to do it.’’
Tomlinson, Brandel and Blough took photos with patients and signed T-shirts for them. With the Vikings having played recently in London, Tomlinson said it was interesting talking to one woman he met who was born in London.
