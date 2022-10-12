5O Cent Posts Chilling Moment He Shot And Killed His Son In ‘Power’ Amid Drama With His Son Marquise Jackson

Pin 0 Shares

50 Cent and his son Marquise Jackson‘s drama keeps getting wild with Marquise constantly trolling his dad on the $6,700 child support saga which he claims was nothing to live by. According to Marquise, that amount could not support his lifestyle considering his father’s status. The dude thinks he deserves a jazzy lifestyle in his dad’s pocket when he doesn’t even respect this man is the height of all BS!

In a recent post, Marquise requested that 50 Cent accept the said amount so he could spend some pops time with him since $6,700 isn’t that huge for him. Meanwhile, the rapper in response to that shared the disturbing moment he shot and killed his son in the “Power.”

50 Cent earlier posted on Twitter that Marquise’s death means nothing to him. The recent development just explains how messed up the father-and-son relationship is.

TMZ reports:

50 Cent‘s oldest son has a solution to mend his relationship with his famous dad … offering a chunk of his child support money to buy back some father-son QT. ICYMI, 25-year-old Marquise Jackson has been getting roasted online for an Instagram argument, where he claimed $6,700 wasn’t enough cash flow for his mother to take care of him. Not many people can relate to having an additional $80K per year, but Marquise is adamant it wasn’t enough. He’s taken it so far. He even flipped his dad’s infamous “Broke” IG photo to spell out “Entitled” for all his haters. He also issued a challenge to Fiddy — accept $6,700, one month’s worth of the child support his mom used to get. In exchange for 24 hours of one-on-one time with his dad. 50 and Marquise have been unfortunately trading shots in the public. So, it seems unlikely the hip hop mogul will take his seed up on the offer. Amid the latest back and forth, he found time to respond via his alter-ego Kanan, his character from “Power”. And posted the chilling scene where the character kills his son after a bitter dispute.

This sh-t seems irreparable between 50 and his son, could it get rowdy? From the video, I can say 50 Cent won’t spare his own son if he gets hold of his a**.

