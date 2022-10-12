ACT test results drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

PHOENIX (AP) — Scores on the ACT college admissions test by this year’s high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years — the latest evidence of the enormity of learning disruption during the pandemic.

The average ACT composite score for the class of 2022 was 19.8 out of 36, marking the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20. Additionally, a growing number of high school students failed to achieve any of the benchmarks established by the ACT – showing a decline in college-level course preparation.

The test results, released in a report on Wednesday, show that 42% of graduates tested by ACT in the class of 2022 failed to meet any of the benchmarks in English, reading, science and math, which are indicators of expected student performance. in the corresponding college courses.

By comparison, 38% of applicants in 2021 failed to meet any of the benchmarks.

“Academic readiness is where we see the decline,” said Rose Babington, senior director of state partnerships for the ACT. “Every time we see ACT test results, we talk about skills and standards, and predicting students to succeed and knowing the really important information to succeed and persevere through their first year of college classes.”

ACT scores have steadily declined in recent years. Still, “the magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said in a statement. “We are seeing a rapid increase in the number of older people leaving secondary school without meeting college readiness criteria in any of the subjects we measure.”

The findings offer insight into systemic inequalities in education, in place long before the pandemic closed schools and colleges that temporarily waived testing requirements. For example, students without access to a rigorous high school curriculum suffered more setbacks during pandemic disruptions, Babington said. These students come from rural areas, come from low-income families, and are often students of color.

The number of students taking the ACT has dropped by 30% since 2018 as graduates increasingly drop out of college and some universities no longer require admission tests. But turnout has fallen 37% among black students, with 154,000 taking the test this year.

Standardized tests such as the ACT have been increasingly concerned that they are unfair to minority and low-income students, as students with access to expensive test prep or advanced coursework often get better results.

Babington defended the test as a measure of college readiness. “Now more than ever, the past few years have shown us the importance of having high-quality data to help inform us about how we support students,” Babington said.

Test scores are now optional for freshman admission to many institutions. Some colleges, like the University of California system, even opt for a blind testing policy, where scores are not considered even if they are submitted.

But many students are still taking the tests, hoping to gain an admissions advantage by submitting their scores. Tyrone Jordan, a freshman at Arizona State University, said he took the ACT and SAT to get ahead of other students and help him receive scholarships.

Jordan, who wants to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering, said he believes his rigorous schedule at Tempe Preparatory Academy has prepared him for college, and that standardized testing has helped him and him financially. his family.

“All the test did for me was give me some extra money,” Jordan said.

While Jordan still planned to take the test, many students find it difficult to access it or choose not to take the test since their chosen universities no longer require it. In Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee and Wyoming, everyone is being tested.