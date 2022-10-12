Connect with us

Blockchain

ApeCoin Traders Should Expect The Next Few Days To Be Tough.

Apecoin
Since its release on May 22 this year, ApeCoin has experienced lots of challenges. To date, its prices have steadily decreased. The difficulties started in the middle of the May–June crypto market meltdown. 

Although ApeCoin was designed to aid the APE project on its Web3 journey, the token’s price has recently broken to a bearish structure after falling below the $5 support level.

If the bearish structure continues to gain ground, does that mean a rally is imminent?

As of this writing, APE is trading at $4.72, down 7.6 percent in the last 24 hours, data from Coingecko show, Wednesday.

Chart: TradingView

Support For Current Price Range

There is a price range of $4.3145-$6.4290 for the coin right now. The aforementioned $4.3145 range is providing support for the current trading range. In August, bulls used the latter method to try to break over the $7 resistance level.

The token has recently established a bearish XABCD pattern, often known as a double triangle. When the token’s price fell below the $5 support level it had been hovering above since the middle of September up to October 10, the bearish pattern intensified.

The market’s reaction to this apparent price break was strongly bearish, and the resulting sell-off drove prices down by 19.43%. The market is currently trading in the green, though, as investors attempt to recover from the recent downturn.

Hope Or False Optimism?

For the token, the present trend reversal is not unprecedented. The price increase from June to August was a bullish reversal after the token declined from May to June. This sort of reversal is possible if market conditions are favorable.

The current $5 support line breach can go one of two ways:

(1) it can convey sell signals to investors, or 
(2) it can give an opportunity to buy the dip for token investors

A new analysis indicates that the supply on exchange metric is currently at its highest level in three months, which is a strong indication that APE holders are preparing to sell their shares.

The CMF figure is also unimpressive. At the time of writing, the bears have total market control. Stoch RSI is currently in oversold zone, indicating that ApeCoin holders are actively selling.

The Bollinger band is also contributing to the difficulty of any bullish movement, as the indicator’s middle band is currently acting as dynamic resistance.

Ccydaels

APE market cap at $1.4 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Capital.com, Source: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

21Shares Lists Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai for Global Expansion

21Shares Lists Bitcoin Etp On Nasdaq Dubai For Global Expansion
In 2022, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions marked the highest crypto market growth through significant crypto adoption. In addition, the country is opening a wide space for the digital world like crypto, metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and Web3.  

Witnessing the emerging growth, popular crypto investment company, 21Shares initiated to list the physical Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETP) on Nasdaq Dubai.

Nasdaq is the prominent international financial exchange in the Middle East. Focusing its global expansion, 21Shares Bitcoin ETP is listed on Nasdaq Dubai exchange to target major regions. Following its roadmap, the investment firm offers 46+ products launched almost over 12 exchanges in 7 different countries. 

Further the listing of this Bitcoin ETP enables the investors community to gain the access for exciting asset classes in the local market via Nasdaq Dubai. As operating in the Europe region, investors will follow the same trading system with the 21 Shares Bitcoin ETP. 

21Shares Bitcoin ETP in Middle East

The Middle East and Dubai became popular regions for the growth of cryptocurrencies. Pointing specifically, Dubai will emerge as the global hub for cryptocurrency space. As per the report of Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) reveals a fact. 

About 11.4% of UAE residents are crypto users trading the digital currencies. In addition, the interest level of the users and many crypto firms in the country are spiking on a large scale. Hence, this marks UAE or the Middle East to become one of the potential crypto markets.

Moreover, the CEO and founder of 21Shares, Hany Rashwan shares, 

“21Shares considers our global expansion into the Middle East as a great milestone in our international growth plans. Through this, we promise to provide a safe and secure accessibility for all regional investors on their crypto backed products.”

Thus, spreading its global presence in the Middle East, 21Shares is building its community in promising markets around the world. 

Blockchain

Ripple (XRP) Struggles As Bearish Divergence Emerges, Eyes $0.42 Support

Ripple (Xrp) Struggles As Bearish Divergence Emerges, Eyes $0.42 Support
  • XRP price slows down after several days as price remains bullish despite showing weakness.
  • XRP trades above 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs with the emergence of bearish divergence. 
  • The price of XRP continues to hold strong and could retest $0.42 support. 

The price of Ripple (XRP) continues to hold strong as the price aims to maintain its bullish price movement against tether (USDT). Ripple (XRP) and other crypto assets enjoyed a relief bounce in previous weeks that saw the crypto market cap looking good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. XRP gained the most attention as the price moved with so much strength. (Data from Binance) 

Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Despite having a tough time throughout the year with the price falling to a low of $0.3 due to the law suite XRP was having, the price in recent times has responded favorably as the price has remained strong for some time now.

After the price of XRP rallied to an all-time high, the price had a tough time dropping to a weekly low of $0.3, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region looked like a demand zone for prices. 

The price of XRP bounced off from this region of $0.3 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $0.52 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price retraced to $0.48.

XRP’s price looks good as its bullish structure is intact despite showing some weaknesses due to the market uncertainty and Bitcoin price retracing to a key support area. The price of XRP needs to hold above $0.42 to maintain its bullish structure, a break below that range would mean the price of XRP retesting the low of $0.35-$0.3

Weekly resistance for the price of XRP – $0.6.

Weekly support for the price of XRP – $0.42.

Price Analysis Of XRP On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily XRP Price Chart | Source: XRPUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of XRP continues to trade above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price holds strong despite ranging as the price struggles to break above the $0.6 resistance. The prices of $0.47 and $0.43 correspond to the prices at 50 and 200 EMA acting as resistance for XRP.

The price of XRP needs to hold $0.47 and $0.43 for the price to remain bullish and safe despite showing a bearish divergence on the daily timeframe; a drop below $0.43 and lower could trigger a retracement to a region of $0.35 due to panic selling with investors and whales waiting for such an opportunity.

Daily resistance for the XRP price – $0.55-$0.6.

Daily support for the XRP price – $0.43.

Featured Image From Crypto News, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Surged by Over 20%

Terra (Luna) Price Surged By Over 20%
  • Terra (LUNA) price increased by over 88% from its all-time low.
  • LUNA surged by approximately 15% in 14 days.

The native coin of the Terra ecosystem, Terra (LUNA), witnessed a more than 20% price surge in the last 24 hours. After attaining an all-time low at the end of August, LUNA’s price increased by over 88% today. Terra (LUNA) was airdropped on May 28 in anticipation of Terra Classic (LUNC). 

Terra Luna Price Surged By Over 20
(Terra (Luna) price chart Source: CoinMarketCap)

While Terra founder Do Kwon facing many troubles, LUNA’s sudden price increase led it to flip the price range. According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), Terra (LUNA) was traded at $2.87 with a price rise of around 12% in the last 7 days.

Terra (LUNA) Track  

Macroeconomic factors are crushing the cryptocurrency market. Result of this, major cryptocurrencies are breaking into prior support levels and continue to trade in a narrow range and low volatility conditions.

When comes to the Terra ecosystem, it has lost almost all its’s value in the market downtrend. But the Terra Luna Community continuously tried to make it strong, as they have launched Terra (LUNA) with an opening price range of $19, which is LUNA’s all-time high.

Unfortunately, Terra (LUNA) was also not performed well, and many allegations were increased against Do Kwon. Following that, LUNA attained an all-time low of $1.53 on August 29, 2022. However, in the wake of it, LUNA surged by approximately 15% in 14 days. 

Even Terra Classic (LUNC) surged by 8% following the Terra Rebels’ official subReddit has been made public. Moreover, Binance supports for the LUNC burn tax made it to recover from the downtrend, and now, the LUNC community waiting for Coinbase support, but the exchange still has not yet responded. 

Blockchain

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

Ethereum And Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed Daodao
Los Angeles, CA, 12th October, 2022, Chainwire

Takeaways:

  • DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform.
  • DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange.
  • Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, DeSo, and USDC, and cash out directly to USDC.
  • Founders can also access on-chain social features such as on-chain end-to-end encrypted messaging & group chats, on-chain profiles, on-chain content, and an on-chain social graph.

Today, the fundraising process for founders is highly-centralized, with a handful of elite venture capitalists controlling who gets funded and who doesn’t. In addition, founders must typically wait ten years or more for their company to “go public” and become traded on a liquid exchange. But that could soon change as blockchains like DeSo enable founders to raise money from millions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana users with just the click of a button.

A new app called DAODAO is launching today at the forefront of this disruptive trend. Built on the DeSo blockchain, backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and others, DAODAO allows any Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana user to invest in promising founders before they go to pitch venture capitalists.

For founders, setting up a fundraiser on DAODAO is as easy as creating a social media account. Funds are automatically converted to USD, and founders can cash out seamlessly to USDC anytime.

However, the most interesting component of DAODAO is that founders can give contributors a liquid token with their purchase, which can immediately trade on DeSo’s decentralized on-chain gas-less order-book exchange.

Such a breakthrough raises the question of whether the traditional fundraising model of waiting ten years for a company to trade on the open market could now be obsolete.

“DeSo is the only blockchain that could support something like DAODAO today,” says Arash Ghaemi, Growth Marketing Lead at DeSo. “DeSo’s recent USDC integration and the MegaSwap swapping facility to convert crypto into USD were both critical, and no other chain has both. On top of that, DeSo’s order-book exchange is the fastest in the world, capable of performing 40,000 matches per second,” he continues.

DeSo is also capable of supporting unique social features leveraged by DAODAO, including on-chain profiles and an on-chain social graph. “It costs about $75 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social fundraising. It really is the Social Layer for all web3,” Founder of DeSo Nader Al-Naji adds.
 

This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that has caused a significant price surge, and many new social apps like Diamond, a web3 social network built on DeSo, have launched and are growing rapidly with a recent surge in user numbers. 

Recently, the platform announced a USDC integration that has attracted many new builders to the ecosystem, including DAODAO.

With the launch of DAODAO, DeSo’s true disruptive power becomes apparent. It is a platform that can disrupt social media and the trillion-dollar early-stage financing market.

About DeSo Foundation

DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. They raised $200 million and are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Social Capital, Polychain Capital, Winkelvoss Capital, Pantera, and others.

$DESO, the native currency of the DeSo blockchain, is listed on Coinbase.

Check out the full roadmap and claim your username on deso.com.

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Community Seizes Control of the SHIB Burn Portal

Shib Super Store Launches New Burn Method Via Fiverr
