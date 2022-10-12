Biden Guarantees Move to Assault Weapons Ban – ‘No Joke’

Why blame other women for your boyfriend’s inability to zip up, b-tch? Some girlfriends are just crazy and obsessed to the point that they don’t mind descending into the gutters to fight with women their boyfriends are messing around with. It’s 2022 and some women still fight over cheaters?

The girlfriend of Los Angeles Lakers’ Kendrick Nunn, Blen Kiya is going nuts, fighting and threatening one of the numerous women Nunn has been messaging named Allison Contreras. Well, Allison also hit back at Blen for being crazy and called both Kendrick and Blen lame a**es.

This isn’t the first time Blen Kiya is putting up such buffoonery. The last time, she threatened to beat up a prostitute who claimed Kendrick Nunn was the father of her baby.

Black Sports Online at the time reported:

Lakers Kendrick Nunn and Blen Kiya have been dating for over a year now and seem to be in a pretty good place. They were just at a J. Cole concert, and she is at the games supporting her man. There seems to be one small problem. A woman is claiming that Nunn is the father of her son. It is unclear if she became pregnant while Nunn was with Ms. Kiya or if this was before they started dating. Ms. Kiya seems to confirm the woman is either working towards or has gotten a legal judgment to get Nunn to take a DNA test to prove the child is his or he isn’t the father. In the interim, though, it seems the woman is on Instagram with the child claiming that Nunn is the father and he isn’t doing his fatherly duties. The woman might also be trolling Ms. Kiya, which made her go off on her own IG story. For one, she calls the woman a prostitute, implying that Nunn might have paid for the sexual encounter. She goes on to speak how if they met face to face, she would put the woman in a bodybag. She was very upset. She says how the woman is destined to be a single mother, and no one will claim her child. I will assume she is saying if Nunn isn’t the father because the woman might not be able to track down the father. This is just your standard Lakers’ drama. Everyone should be used to it by now.

When it comes to athletes and these Instagram models, it’s all about DRAMA!

And here is Allison Contreras’ response to Blen Kiya’s buffoonery:

Here are some photos of the woman Blen Kiya is fighting with, Allison Contreras:

The post Kendrick Nunn’s Obsessed Girlfriend, Blen Kiya, Fights And Threatens One Of The Women He’s Been Messaging On Instagram, Allison Contreras appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.