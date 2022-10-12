Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness

Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term.
Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels.
The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair could continue to move down if it stays below the $19,500 level for a long time.
Bitcoin Price Slides Further
Bitcoin price settled below the $20,000 support zone. BTC is following a slow and steady decline below the $19,500 pivot level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even traded below yesterday’s low and tested the $18,850 zone. A low is formed near $18,860 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a minor recovery wave above the $19,000 resistance level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,560 swing high to $18,860 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,200 level.
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,560 swing high to $18,860 low.
A clear move above the trend line might send the price towards the 100 hourly simple moving average or the $19,500 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $20,000 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $19,200 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,850 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,550 zone. A downside break below the $18,550 support zone might trigger another sharp decline. In the stated case, there is a risk of a move towards the $17,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $18,850, followed by $18,550.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,200, $19,500 and $20,000.
Mango Markets was victim to the latest exploit this week, as crypto cannot seem to escape an absolutely abhorrent Tuesday. Two exploits less than one day apart – and less than a week after the BNB Chain exploit that utilized a bridge to create millions of new BNB. Another nine-figure exploit has rocked the crypto sphere, this time with Solana-based Mango Markets. The protocol faced a massive drain of funds, over $100M worth, after a hacker drained the project through price manipulation and high-dollar leverage.
Let’s look at this latest exploit and what we know in the early hours.
The Price, Plus Pressure
We’re fresh off the heels of a massive, six-figure exploit of Binance Bridge that resulted in newly minted tokens in the range of $500M in value. While not as high-dollar, news of another million dollar vulnerability in Ethereum-based Temple DAO is less than a day old. The combination with now this latest trio in October alone rings another stark reminder how much of a vital issue both smart contract security and risk management are in this space. The Mango Markets lending protocol was one of the top five largest in TVL on the Solana blockchain, according to data from DefiLlama.
Mango Counters, Offers Bounty
Mango Markets has advised users not to deposit into the protocol following the exploit, and has asked the hacker to get in contact regarding a bug bounty. Critics have emerged with Discord screenshots from earlier this year that show channel moderators acknowledging concerns about exactly what seemed to have led to Mango’s downfall: massive futures bets against themselves and price manipulation, effectively taking advantage of a low-volume trading token.
BTC prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support.
BTC trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs.
The price of BTC needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $20,500 to initiate recovery signs for the price.
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to struggle to discover its bullish trend as the price fails to break the key resistance of $20,500 against tether (USDT). Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets enjoyed a relief bounce in previous weeks that saw the crypto market cap looking good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite many traders and investors speculating on Uptober as BTC has previously shown bullish signs in October, in this case, there seems to be a slight difference as the price of BTC keeps maintaining a downtrend structure.
After the price of BTC rallied from a weekly low of $18,800, the price went to a high of $25,000, as many expected the price to form a base or support before continuation to a high of $30,000, but this was never the case.
The price of BTC was rejected at $25,000, and the price has since struggled to regain its bullish strength as many traders are anticipating a drop to the region of $18,000 as these zones have been identified as high-demand areas for the price of BTC.
ETH currently trades at $19,000, holding its price from falling below the support it has formed at $18,000; a drop below this zone could mean a retest of $17,500 and lower. Although, the price of BTC has lost the support at $19,000 on several occasions as this has been minor support.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,000.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $18,000.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continues to trade below the 50, and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as the price continues to range in a descending triangle, with prices struggling to break on either side.
The prices of $20,200 and $26,000 correspond to the prices at 50 and 200 EMA acting as resistance for ETH.
The price of BTC needs to reclaim $20,500 for the price to look safe; a drop to $18,000 and lower could trigger a retracement to a region of $17,500 due to panic selling with investors and whales waiting for such an opportunity.
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $20,500.
Daily support for the BTC price – $18,000.
Many believe Bitcoin will bounce back to break the $60,000 price mark. But Mark Yusko seems to have a bigger picture of the token’s future price. Mark Yusko is the CEO, founder, and chief investment officer of Morgan Creek Capital.
In his speech, the price of Bitcoin could get to $250,000 in the next five years. One reason for this possibility is that Bitcoin has gone past being a valued token. Unfortunately, many investors fail to see it from this perspective. He revealed this information in an interview held in June 2021.
As per the recent industry gossip, Yusko still stands his ground on the future price of Bitcoin.
BTC Historical Performance (Halving Events)
There’s another way to look at the possibility of Bitcoin’s massive growth in the future, says Yusko. This has to do with its historical performance for every halving event it experiences.
Bitcoin follows a particular trend of adding a zero for each halving event. The halving brought it to $10; after the second, it became $100. The third and fourth halving brought to $1,000 and $10,000, respectively. In light of this, the next possible price of the token will be $100,000.
Briefing On Bitcoin Price History
Despite the bearish market, it’s clear that Bitcoin has witnessed significant growth from the time of launch till date. In 2013, BTC hit $100 for the first time and rose to $230 on April 8. After several fluctuating movements in its price, it spiked to a short-lived $1,237 price mark in December 2013.
2014 and 2015 were not very eventful for the token as it plunged through 2014. BTC greeted 2015 with a price slightly above $300, though it gradually climbed before the year ran out. It sustained the growth throughout 2016 and ended it at a price of approximately $900.
The token’s value kept rising regardless of the ups and downs it witnessed over the years. It eventually hit its all-time high of $68,789 on November 10, 2021, and ended the year at $64,995.
The token price between January and March 2022 started another dipping round. At the end of March, it dropped to below $47,500. Although it maintains a steady up-and-down movement, its price is now down to $19,096, as per data from TradingView.
The Trigger For The Next Bull Cycle
The investment officer, founder, and CEO of Morgan Creek Capital has also expressed his thoughts about the trigger for the next bull cycle. He revealed this information in an interview on YouTube captioned Thinking Crypto, released on September 22.
In his speech, he believes that the Fed will desist from its quantitative tightening in no distant time. This will trigger a bull run in the global crypto market.
The broader crypto market remains in a bad state regardless of the few positive movements of some tokens. Even popular tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum do not give investors any hope. This is evident from their current prices of $19,005 and $1,282, respectively, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Multiple factors are backing up the present state of the crypto market. One is the Fed’s quantitative tightening in the Q2 of 2022. While investors have that to contend with, the negative Consumer Price Index (CPI) value released in September has also affected the market.
However, the market’s bearish trend may not last long, depending on the upcoming data release. This is particularly true considering the anticipated Consumer Price Index to be released on Thursday.
But while the crypto maintains a bearish movement, some tokens appear to stand out in the crowd. A perfect example of picking out is XRP. This digital token seems to have resistance to the ongoing trend of the market.
XRP Stands Out Amid Bearish Market
The current price of XRP, as per data from TradingView, is $0.4875. Although its 24-hour price change on CoinMarketCap stands at -6.37%, its weekly and hourly rates are -0.10% and 0.01%, respectively. XRP seems to have maintained this positive movement in the last seven days, and chances are that it’ll sustain the trend for a while.
In the meantime, the trading volume of XRP in 24 hours is approximately $2.55 billion. Its price position is now in sixth place based on CoinMarketCap’s ranking, and it holds a market cap of over $24.40 billion.
Although the XRP token has witnessed some tough times, it still maintains its popularity. Many investors, both retail and institutional, carry out their various transactions using the token. Moreover, experts have already predicted that XRP will maintain a price level above the $1 price mark in the future.
The Factor Behind XRP’s Growth
Multiple factors contribute to the success of the XRP token, including the power behind RippleNet transactions. Aside from this fact, the market sentiment, rising whales’ activity, and listing updates are major factors contributing to its growth.
XRP whales seem to have increased over the years. With this increase comes a high purchase of the token. In the past 24 hours, more than 270 million XRP tokens have been transmitted between several digital currency exchanges. As per data from Whale Alert, this is worth more than $130.2 million.
Moreover, as Bitcoin becomes less affordable for some investors, XRP becomes their best alternative. The constant activity with the digital token remains a major driving force in the crypto market.
Creators of the new AI-powered platform promise users the freedom to express themselves without fear of toxicity or being trolled.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You no longer have to choose between protecting your well-being and creating an online space where you feel free to be your authentic self. That’s the message Wildr, the world’s first toxicity-free social network, is sending social media users – especially Gen Z. New users will have the opportunity to join Wildr and enjoy a positive, kind, empathetic social network where users can express themselves without fear of hateful comments or never-ending arguments.
Wildr’s pre-seed round closed at the end of September and was expected to close at $2.5m, having already raised $1m with Agya Ventures. The fund focuses on investing in exceptional entrepreneurs and early-stage companies favoring those with at least one female co-founder. An oversubscribed angel round secured an additional $1.5m in funding.
Melissa Ravi, Wildr CEO and co-founder, said, “I have always lived by the mantra, in a world where you can be anything, be kind. Wildr is the perfect intersection of personal and professional for me. It allowed me to do something that helps make the world a better place and build a company whose fundamental mission is creating an online community where people feel safe and happy to be their authentic selves.”
Wildr’s core philosophy is real people, real posts and no toxicity. Users must have verified profiles before they earn the right to comment or engage with other users. The platform also uses AI-powered technology to detect hateful or toxic comments and then alerts the user and asks them to confirm the comment before posting. If the user confirms the comment after being warned and another user flags it, it is considered a negative comment.
According to Ravi, “Users will be able to see if others have a positive or negative reputation through Wildr’s patent-protected traffic light system that appears around users’ profiles. The user’s profile ring will appear green, yellow, or red based on their status. Users will never be removed from the platform, but a red ring means their ability to interact outside of their own profile will be revoked.”
Additional features of Wildr include:
Content distribution Control – users are given the choice for every piece of content to be distributed to close friends, followers or make it public and viewable by all network users.
Comment moderation by real fans – creators have the option to select fans to help moderate comments to limit hate and pointless disagreements. (To be released in Q4′ 22)
Web3 creator economy – puts users in the driver’s seat, embedding monetization features and smart contracts allowing everyone to seamlessly monetize their content, not just those who are considered ‘influencers.’ (To be released in Q1′ 23)
Minimalist interface – full-screen photos and videos for a cleaner look that limits clutter and distraction.
Personal data protection –all personal data shared with Wildr is safeguarded with advanced data encryption and is never shared with or sold to outside entities.
Wildr is now available on iTunes and Google Play.
About Wildr:
Wildr, based in San Francisco, Calif., is the world’s first toxicity-free social network and was incorporated in 2021 following 18 months of development by CEO and co-founder Melissa Ravi, and Founder Om Swami. The C-Suite is joined by a CTO and Head of BlockChain Strategy who are ex-Google, Microsoft, and Yahoo. The platform’s AI-powered troll detection and comment moderation vibe check socializing and sharing online, with a zero trolling policy that works. Wildr is a social network of value, turning its back on clickbait and advertising that increasingly litter precious headspace. Wildr’s next-gen Web 3.0 monetization tools are being built to flip-reverse the churn-and-burn content engine on its head for content creators and followers alike. Wildr will never be a place to hide for trolls, with ID verification as standard when signing up. Learn more at wildr.com.
Last week, the bitcoin hashrate touched a new all-time high after tremendous growth. While this was a welcome development, it had significant implications for the next mining difficulty adjustment which took place on Monday. As expected, the difficulty adjustment had jumped by double-digits, beating even the highest of forecasts.
Difficulty Adjusts By 13.5%
Over the last week, the forecasts for the bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment put it at a high of
9-12%. These ranged from the conservative side to the worst-case scenario, but either way would see the network mark the highest difficulty adjustment so far for the year 2022. However, even these predictions did not do justice to the actual adjustment.
On Monday, the mining difficulty (how many hashes it takes to mine a BTC block) jumped from 31.36T to 35.61T, a 13.5% increase. This higher difficulty adjustment is in line with the increasing mining power as more bitcoin miners bring their machines online.
Mining difficulty adjusts by 13.5% | Source: Coinwarz
Interestingly, the bitcoin mining difficulty is not expected to ease up anytime soon. The next difficulty adjustment will take place on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with another expected increase of 11.3%. In the next three months, the mining difficulty is expected to increase by 22.5%.
As for the bitcoin hashrate, it has seen some decline since it hit its all-time high of 321 EH/s. It is currently sitting at 291.4 EH/s at the time of this writing, a high number for the year 2022.
Will Bitcoin Miners Dump BTC?
The high difficulty adjustment will no doubt impact bitcoin miner profits during this time. This means that they would have to dispatch more computing power and more energy to mine a block, which affects their bottom line. Add in the fact that the bitcoin price is struggling to maintain above $19,000, and miners are sitting in a tight spot.
BTC settles above $19,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Since the start of the year, there have been times when some bitcoin miners have been forced to dump their BTC holdings to fund their operations and this adjustment could trigger another sell-off trend among them. Since it costs them a little over $18,000 to mine a single BTC, bitcoin’s tapdance below $19,000 put them dangerously close to recording losses on their mining machines, which could lead to sell-offs.
Bitcoin miner revenues are currently sitting at $17.16 million per day. With 6.25 BTC mined at an average of 10 minutes, miners are producing a total of 900 BTC each day.
