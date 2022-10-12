News
California AG Plans Expansion of Program to Eradicate Illegal Marijuana Grows – Orange County Register
SACRAMENTO — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s attorney general said Tuesday he would try a new, broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undermine the legal economy and wreak widespread environmental damage.
The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program — the largest in the United States which this year harvested nearly a million marijuana plants — into a year-long effort. year aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal crops. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered on illicit crops, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.
He called it a “significant shift in mindset and mission” also aimed at helping California’s ailing legal market by removing dangerous competition.
“The illicit market is winning out over the legal market,” Bonta said. “It’s upside down and our goal is the complete eradication of the illegal market.”
In line with the new approach, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Plantation (CAMP) program launched under Republican Governor George Deukmejian in 1983 will become a permanent Illicit Cannabis Eradication and Prevention (EPIC) task force, said Good.
CAMP started in “a very different time, a different time, a different time when the war on drugs failed and (at) a time when cannabis was still entirely illegal,” Bonta said.
The seasonal eradication program, which lasts approximately 90 days each summer, will continue with the cooperation of other federal, state and local agencies.
They include the US Forest Service, US Bureau of Land Management, US Drug Enforcement Administration, National Park Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks and California National Guard, some of which will also participate in the new group. of work. , he said.
The task force will work with prosecutors from the state Department of Justice, the department’s cannabis enforcement section, and an existing Tax Clawback in the Underground Economy (TRUE) task force that was created by the law in 2020, all with the aim of filing civil and criminal lawsuits against those behind the illegal crops.
Federal and state prosecutors in California have long tried, without much success, to target the organized crime cartels behind the hidden farms rather than the often traveling laborers hired to tend and guard the often remote marijuana plots scattered across plots. public and private lands.
Workers often live in rudimentary camps without running water or sewers and use caustic pesticides to kill animals that might otherwise eat the growing plants. But the pollution they leave behind has spread into downstream water supplies, and pesticides can travel through the food chain.
Workers are victims of human trafficking, Bonta said, “living alone in squalid conditions for months with no way out. They are not the ones profiting from the illegal cannabis industry. They are mistreated, they are the victims. They are cogs in a much bigger and more organized machine.
For example, about 80% of the 44 illegal grow sites found on and around Bureau of Land Management properties this year were linked to drug trafficking organizations, said Karen Mouritsen, the bureau’s California state director.
“Clearly there are big challenges when it comes to organized crime,” Bonta said. But he said he expects better results this time around because the new year-long multi-agency effort “is going to make a big dent, a little splash and a lot of noise on our common priority to fight the illicit market, including at the highest level”.
Bonta is running to keep his seat to Republican challenger and former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman in next month’s election. It takes a recent approach familiar from Democrats nationwide by focusing on dealers who supply illegal drugs rather than users who support the underground economy.
President Joe Biden said last week he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of ‘simple possession’ of marijuana under federal law, while San Francisco officials announced a new effort to curb trafficking open drug bottle.
The year-round approach “is long overdue,” Hochman said. “Only by hitting illegal drug producers where it hurts, seizing their plants and their profits, can California help the legal cannabis industry survive and thrive.”
For those trying to exist within the legal market approved by California voters in 2016, the problem has been plummeting pot prices, restricted sales, high taxes despite the recent repeal of the grow tax. cannabis and the fact that buyers can find better deals in the booming underground market.
Along with the nearly one million plants that Bonta valued at around $1 billion, this year’s eradication program seized more than 100 tons of processed marijuana, 184 weapons, and about 33 tons of materials used to grow the plants. , including dams, water pipes and containers of toxic chemicals, including pesticides and fertilizers.
UK economy shrinks in August; pound rises on hopes of extended bond buying – business live | Company
UK business secretary expresses confidence in Bank of England governor
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Britain’s business and energy secretary, said he had confidence in Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, adding he did not believe there was a systemic problem in pension funds.
Asked on Sky News if he had confidence in the work being done by the Governor of the Bank, Rees-Mogg said:
Yes, of course, I have confidence in the Governor of the Bank of England. It is so important that we have an independent Bank of England with a respected Governor. Andrew Bailey is a respected governor and the independence of the Bank of England works as it should. It must make the decisions relating to the support of the market.
Rees-Moss is now on BBC radio 4’s Today programme, speaking about the government’s plans to cap electricity generators’ revenues. He denied that it was an outstanding tax in anything but name.
What this does is rationalize the market in a way that energy companies have been in favor of moving to contracts for difference which gives them longer term pricing security.
It is not an exceptional tax. It’s clearly not a tax, it has nothing to do with the profit that those companies make, it has to do with the pricing structure that’s agreed with the renewable companies to make sure it’s a good long-term approach, which is why all new contracts over the past five years or so have been signed on a contract for difference basis.
Rees-Mogg also defended the government’s mini-budget, a package of unfunded tax cuts that sent the pound plummeting and the government’s borrowing costs skyrocket.
The intervention from a few weeks ago as a percentage of GDP is not that huge.
He said the market turmoil was due to the interest rate differential between the US and UK widening.
It has a lot more to do with interest rates than a minor part of fiscal policy.
Former BOE official: Extending bond buying would reduce pressure on government ‘to do what is necessary’
Former Bank of England deputy governor Sir Charlie Bean said he was not surprised the pound fell last night following remarks by the governor – that the central bank would not extend its program of emergency bond buying beyond Friday. He told BBC radio 4’s Today programme:
Major market participants expected the Bank to simply extend its facility.
If you say you’re going to keep extending the facility, you’re taking the pressure off the pension funds to do what’s needed, you’re also taking the pressure off the government to do what’s needed and to put some order in the budgetary situation. We must not forget that this is the first cause [the market turmoil].
Samuel Tombs, Chief UK Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said:
AAugust’s fall in GDP likely marks the start of a downward trend that will continue into next year. The decline was led by a 1.8% month-over-month decline in output in the consumer services sectors, reflecting the intense compression in real household income. In fact, production fell by 5.0% in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector and by 1.8% in the restaurant and accommodation sector.
The slowdown in global trade in goods also affected manufacturing output, which fell 1.6%. To be sure, warmer than normal temperatures contributed to the 0.6% drop in production in the energy supply sector, and higher than usual maintenance on oil rigs explains why the production of the mining and quarrying sector plunged 8.2%. But a reversal of these two lows in September would boost monthly GDP growth by just 0.08pp.
Britain’s largest business group is also concerned about the economic situation. Ben Jones, CBI Chief Economist, said:
The UK economy shrank in August. And business surveys, including ours, have fallen sharply since the summer and there is a growing chance that the UK will enter recession in the third quarter.
Ongoing supply challenges, steep energy price increases and a tight labor market mean businesses continue to face significant cost pressures, but government energy price caps provide welcome respite.
Rising interest rates further increase the costs faced by businesses and households. Looking ahead to the medium-term fiscal plan, companies will seek to ensure that policy measures will be implemented in the context of a stable macroeconomic environment.
Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said the GDP figures show the “economy is still in a dire state because of this Tory government”. She called on the government to reverse its “disastrous mini-budget”, which triggered the financial market turmoil seen in recent weeks.
The facts speak for themselves. Mortgage costs are skyrocketing, leaving families anxious to make ends meet. Borrowing costs are on the rise. Declining standard of living. And we expect to have the lowest growth in the G7 over the next two years.
Intro: UK economy contracts in August, pound rises on hopes of extended bond buying
Britain’s economy contracted by 0.3% in August due to a sharp decline in manufacturing, indicating further weakness in the economy in the third quarter and triggering recession fears.
Meanwhile, the pound rose 0.3% to $1.0996 this morning on suggestions that the Bank of England could extend its emergency bond buying program.
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said:
The pound had another choppy day yesterday, hitting $1.1180, before falling sharply on comments by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in Washington that the central bank would not extend its 65-day gilt program billion pounds beyond this Friday, and that pension funds have had three more days to protect their portfolios against further shocks.
After doing so much to stabilize the markets over the past few days, including the action aimed at stabilizing the linker market yesterday, this hard line could come back and bite the Bank of England hard if it serves to increase volatility in the coming days.
However, the Financial Times reports that the central bank has privately signaled to bankers that it may extend its bond-buying program beyond Friday’s deadline.
The fall in GDP came after growth was revised down by 0.1% in July, according to the Office for National Statistics. Monthly GDP is now estimated at the same level as its pre-coronavirus levels in February 2020.
He said: ‘There was a continued slowdown in underlying three-month-on-three-month growth’, where GDP also fell 0.3% in the three months to August from the three months to may.
Overall output, which includes utilities, mining and manufacturing, fell 1.8% after falling 1.1% in July, with manufacturing the main driver, down 1.6% .
Service industries fell 0.1% after growing 0.3% in July due to the decline in human health, with a drop in the number of hospital appointments and operations, as well than social work, arts, entertainment and recreation, partly due to a decline in sport. events. Output of consumer services fell 1.8%, with retail trade particularly weak as squeezing living costs took their toll on households. Construction rose 0.4%.
The Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, said:
Countries around the world are currently facing challenges, not least from high energy prices driven by Putin’s barbaric action in Ukraine.
That is why this government has acted quickly to put in place a comprehensive plan to protect families and businesses from soaring energy bills this winter.
Our growth plan will respond to the challenges we face with ambitious supply-side reforms and tax cuts, which will grow our economy, create more well-paying skilled jobs and, in turn, raise the everyone’s standard of living.
Renewable energy companies will see their revenues capped in England and Wales, after the government bowed to pressure to clamp down on skyrocketing profits.
The late Tuesday night announcement sparked immediate accusations that Downing Street had made “another screaming U-turn” – after previously rejecting calls to impose a windfall tax on electricity giants.
David Bharier, head of research at the UK Chambers of Commerce, said:
The 0.3% drop in monthly GDP for August 2022 is a harbinger that the economy was already at a standstill before the market turmoil of recent weeks.
Our research indicates that business confidence is falling at an alarming rate. The volatility of the currency and bond markets following recent government announcements will only have exacerbated this situation.
Financial markets remain fragile. Asian stocks hit two-year lows as China has no immediate plans to ease its tough Covid restrictions, while the dollar rallied and swings in the UK bond market and the pound weighed on investor confidence.
European markets fell for the fifth day in a row yesterday amid concerns over the global economy as the IMF warned of the outlook, along with the warning that ‘the worst is yet to come’.
1.30pm BST: US producer prices for September
2.30pm BST: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks
7:00 p.m. BST: Minutes from last US Federal Reserve meeting
Maternity care is increasingly difficult to access in the United States, according to a new report
Maternal care is becoming increasingly difficult to access in the United States, according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the health of pregnant women and babies.
More than a quarter of counties in the United States, 36%, have no obstetrics hospitals or birthing centers and no obstetrics providers, such as obstetricians, gynecologists and midwives certified or nurse-midwives, according to the report, which describes these areas as “maternity care.” deserts.”
This figure is an increase from 2020 and means that more than 2 million women of childbearing age – aged 15 to 44 – in the United States live in maternity deserts, according to the report.
Nearly 7 million women live in areas with little or no access to maternity care, mostly in the South and Midwest, according to the report.
“We know that lack of access to crucial maternal care is a driving factor in the poor outcomes we see for mothers in this country, for high mortality rates,” said Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, Medical and Health Director acting chief of March of Dimes, says “Good Morning America.” “And we know that the United States continues to be one of the most dangerous industrialized countries in which to give birth.”
Describing the increase in so-called maternity care deserts in the United States, Henderson added, “This problem is getting worse. It’s not getting better.”
About 700 women die each year in the United States due to complications in pregnancy or childbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During the coronavirus pandemic, maternal mortality rates in the United States soared 33%, with black and Hispanic women dying at much higher rates than white women, according to a study published by the University of Maryland and the ‘Boston University.
Black, Hispanic and Native American women are also disproportionately affected by lack of access to maternal care, the March of Dimes researchers found.
According to the report, in 2020, 1 in 4 Native American babies and 1 in 6 black babies are born in areas with no or limited access to maternity care services.
“Communities of color are disproportionately affected by this crisis,” Henderson said. “And we know it’s not just about access, it’s about quality.”
The reason more women have less access to maternity care in 2022 stems from a variety of factors, including hospital closures and COVID-19, according to the report.
Hospital closures can be attributed to everything from staffing challenges to low birth volumes that make maternal care not cost-effective enough to stay open to higher proportions of Medicaid patients, which can lead to greater financial vulnerability for hospitals, according to Henderson.
The impact of a lack of maternity care is felt most in rural areas, where more than 60% of the country’s maternity care deserts exist and where it is estimated that only 7% of obstetric care providers practice, according to the report.
Maternal care data was collected prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.
Henderson said she fears the state’s new restrictions on abortion care could lead to an even wider gap in access to maternal care in rural areas.
“Research has shown that there is a strong likelihood that these restrictions will not only increase the rate of unsafe abortions which may impact maternal and child mortality rates, but may also impact the number and the quality of providers available to provide other maternity services,” she said. said. “We are certainly particularly sensitive to the impact this will have on populations that we know are already vulnerable and have been underserved and are already affected by poor outcomes.”
Henderson said while the problem of lack of access to maternity care in the United States is daunting, it is not insoluble.
For the past two years, March of Dimes has operated mobile health units in different states to bring care to people in low-access areas and launched a venture philanthropy initiative to invest money in start-ups working to bring mothering care to more people.
The organization also focuses on policy through its so-called Mamagenda which calls on lawmakers to pass legislation to improve maternal care, according to Henderson.
“We support ensuring that all women have affordable, quality health insurance and health care,” she said. “Provide preventive and supportive care to women during and after pregnancy, which includes extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months and expanding access to midwifery and doula care. , these are proven solutions that we know will help solve this crisis.”
The @Newsquawk Euro Market Open: Markets nervous over mixed BoE signals
Opening of the euro market: markets were nervous in the face of mixed signals from the BoE; DXY retreated as GBP strengthened after hints of a Gilt buy extension
Full note
APAC stocks were subdued with undecided price action as the region took inspiration from choppy performance and late selling in the US.
BoE Governor Bailey appeared to reject industry calls for an extension of Gilt purchases. However, an FT report later suggested the purchases could be extended.
European stock futures are pointing to a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 futures contract at -0.2% after the spot market closed with losses of 0.5% yesterday.
DXY retreated as the GBP strengthened after hints of a Gilt long extension, the JPY lagging the G10 FX.
Looking ahead, highlights include UK GDP, EZ IP, US PPI Final Demand, FOMC Minutes, G20 Finance Ministers Meeting, Astana Summit, Haskel Speeches from the BoE, Pill & Mann, Lagarde from the ECB, Kashkari from the Fed, Barr & Bowman Supply from the UK, US and Germany.
Apple, Roku, LG and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Whether you’re looking for a gift for the tech lover in your life or just looking to upgrade your own gadgets, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale offers great prices on everything from televisions to smart home technology and to travel equipment.
This includes discounts on Apple AirPods, iPads and MacBooks, sales on wireless headphones from Sony and Bose, and deals on computers and gaming hardware. Amazon technology like Kindle, Echo smart speakers and Fire TV streaming sticks are also available at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.
We’ve rounded up the best tech and electronics deals we’ve found so far during Amazon’s Prime Day in October. Be sure to check out our guides to the best overall deals and the best TVs.
Vladimir Putin “told Elon Musk that he was ready to use nuclear weapons to defend the annexed regions of Ukraine”
Vladimir Putin has told billionaire Elon Musk he will use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night.
The world’s richest man has reportedly spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker.
Tesla boss Mr Musk told others that Putin was determined to win “no matter what”, according to Vice News.
The Kremlin strongman also reportedly hinted that the nuclear option remains in play if Ukraine refuses to recognize its annexation of four regions of Ukraine last month.
It has also been claimed that Putin told Mr Musk he was ‘ready to negotiate’ a settlement provided Crimea was recognized as part of Russia.
Last night it was claimed Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk (pictured) that he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed parts of Ukraine
The Kremlin strongman also reportedly hinted that the nuclear option remains in play if Ukraine refuses to recognize its annexation of four regions of Ukraine last month
But last night Mr Musk denied the reports, writing on Twitter: ‘I only spoke to Putin once and that was about 18 months ago.’ The subject was space.
Recently, Mr. Musk caused outrage when he appeared to support the Russian occupation of the provinces while voicing his views on the war.
It came as NATO announced it would hold nuclear drills next week in the face of threats from Russia.
General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the annual exercises were “routine” and “long-planned”.
Commuters burned to death in their cars while pedestrians were strewn with shrapnel – and Putin’s message to the West? YOU ARE NEXT: Chilling warning from Kyiv Mayor VITALI KLITSCHKO after Russia’s ‘barbaric’ rush-hour assault on Ukraine’s capital
By Vitali Klitschko for the Daily Mail
The rockets started raining down at 8:20 a.m. as thousands of people rushed to work and dropped off their children at kindergartens and schools.
Commuters were burned alive in their cars, pedestrians were riddled with shrapnel and an explosion left a huge crater in the middle of a children’s playground.
In all, seven innocent people were massacred by Russian barbarians in Kyiv on Monday morning. 51 other people are being treated for serious injuries.
No one in the Ukrainian capital was spared the horror. A pedestrian bridge appreciated by residents for its breathtaking view of the capital was also deliberately bombed, as well as some 45 residential buildings housing hundreds of families, three schools and a nursery.
By targeting non-combatants for slaughter and destroying civilian infrastructure, Russia has again revealed itself to be a terrorist state.
This act of premeditated murder and mayhem is just the latest example of Vladimir Putin’s determination to annihilate Ukrainians as a people. But our spirit remains intact.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says his people have not ‘gave the enemy the satisfaction of seeing us bow our heads in grief’
Although our blood was shed on Monday, we did not give our enemy the satisfaction of seeing us bow our heads in grief. We continued to stand, our hearts heavy with grief but our dignity and determination intact.
There is neither panic nor demoralization. The Ukrainians have shown at every stage of this atrocious war the extent of their domestic resources. Russia has spent most of the year trying to bring us to our knees. It did not work.
They attempt to intimidate us with terror, but that only makes us more passionate about preserving our nation and our identity as we tap into our limitless reserves of courage to defeat Russian savagery.
What is unfolding in Kyiv is a totemic battle in the struggle for civilization, a battle inextricably linked to the preservation of democracy and freedom.
Because Ukraine is not fighting only Russia, but the darkness of totalitarianism and tyranny.
Mr Klitschko said: ‘Putin will not stop his nuclear blackmail of the civilized world if he succeeds in his mission to suppress Ukraine’
My people have shown they have the strength of purpose to fight for their freedom, whatever the cost. They showed great unity of purpose in the cause of protecting their families, their cities and their state.
We only get stronger and more unbreakable with every blow we endure. In the moments after the first explosion, the first responders were ordinary Kyiv residents, who rushed to the streets to help the injured.
Those who were safely evacuated on the subway spent the next five and a half hours comforting each other and singing the national anthem. Can such a nation be defeated? Nope! Can such a nation be crushed? Never!
And yet, after all that we have seen, there are still Westerners who criticize Ukraine. If only Kyiv would kneel before its invaders, these Westerners say, there would be peace.
If Ukraine pursues its efforts to protect its sovereignty, they grimly warn – in language borrowed from Putin – that there could be a nuclear war.
In response, I ask: would Britain, for example, cede some of its territory to make a ‘peace’ deal with an invading army that wants to annihilate it? Would you abandon the independence of your country, the freedom of your children? I do not think so. The same is true for Ukraine.
Did you see what Russia did on the territory it occupied? In towns and villages from Bucha and Irpin to Izyum and Lyman, we discovered dozens of mass graves containing the bodies of civilians – men, women and children executed for the sin of being Ukrainian.
Forensic investigators stand next to a body that was exhumed from what is believed to be a mass grave on Tuesday. Mr Klitschko said Ukraine needed ‘more weapons, more economic support and even tougher sanctions against Russia’
Let me tell you this: Putin will not stop his nuclear blackmail of the civilized world if he succeeds in his mission to suppress Ukraine. This fundamental fact must be understood by everyone. And that is why the imperialist ambitions of Putin’s regime must not be satisfied. They must be stopped.
If he is not defeated, Putin’s imperial bloodlust will not stop there. It will target other countries and there will be many more victims. It is no exaggeration to say that Ukraine is on the front line in the war of civilization. Our blood is shed to protect something greater than all of us.
The explosions in Kyiv were not just an attack on Ukraine – they contain a message to the rest of the world: you are next.
Ukraine needs more weapons, more economic support and even tougher sanctions against Russia to stop the crazed dictator before he expands his attacks. As mayor of Kyiv, I stand with my people, the citizens of my hometown. Against us stands a state that wants to devour foreign territory and obliterate a sovereign nation.
His soldiers are fighting for money, cars, the ability to loot Ukrainian homes – or simply out of fear of being punished for desertion.
We who did not start this conflict are fighting for something you can relate to: our families, our freedom, the future of our children. This is our home: we have no possibility of retreating. We must face and overcome every challenge. We have to win. I would even say that, given the cause for which we are fighting, we Ukrainians have no right to capitulate or accept defeat.
Eight months ago, no one could have imagined that Kyiv would be attacked, because everyone outside this country expected us to collapse within days of Putin’s tanks crossing the border.
We surprised the world with our courage and tenacity. This is our land, and the truth is on our side. We never go back to the Soviet past. Kyiv is the proud and former capital of a State on the way to its European future. And the bombs in Moscow won’t stop us.
As said to Kapil Komireddi, the author of Malevolent Republic: A Short History Of The New India
World Arthritis Day 2022: theme, history and meaning
Representative image. Wikimedia Commons
People around the world celebrate World Arthritis Day on October 12 every year. The day aims to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases and their impact. Also known as RMD, these diseases often remain misdiagnosed. Although there are over 200 RMDs, more research on their impact needs to be conducted. World Arthritis Day attempts to educate people about preventative measures, early symptoms, and treatment for these conditions to minimize their impact. It also invites patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and researchers to come together and campaign for better healthcare services for RMD patients.
Theme:
This year, the theme for World Arthritis Day is “It’s in your hands, take action”. The theme attempts to draw the attention of caregivers, medical professionals, families and the general public to the preventive measures they can take for the early diagnosis and treatment of MRM, including arthritis.
The European Alliance of Rheumatology Associations (EULAR) is hosting a webinar today, October 12, on “Invisible Rheumatology – Why are we facing shortages and delays and how can we change this?” take stock of the current state of rheumatology care.
Story:
World Arthritis Day was first celebrated in 1996 by the Arthritis and Rheumatism International Foundation. Since then, the day has been celebrated annually on October 12.
Importance:
More than 100 million people in the European Union alone are currently undiagnosed and trying to cope with the effects of RMDs, according to EULAR. According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis affects nearly 60 million people in the United States alone, with 1 in 4 adults suffering from some form of the disease.
The medical condition, which leads to joint inflammation and breakdown, can negatively impact all aspects of life such as mobility, sleep cycle, self-esteem and more. Although there are over 100 types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common types.
World Arthritis Day attempts to bring attention to this disease and other MRDs. It also tries to sensitize governments and health services to allocate more resources for the prevention, diagnosis and timely treatment of MMR.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
