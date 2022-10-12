California Election 2022: Fast Facts on Proposition 29, Weighing Dialysis Clinic Regulations for 3rd Straight Election

Maternal care is becoming increasingly difficult to access in the United States, according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the health of pregnant women and babies.

More than a quarter of counties in the United States, 36%, have no obstetrics hospitals or birthing centers and no obstetrics providers, such as obstetricians, gynecologists and midwives certified or nurse-midwives, according to the report, which describes these areas as “maternity care.” deserts.”

This figure is an increase from 2020 and means that more than 2 million women of childbearing age – aged 15 to 44 – in the United States live in maternity deserts, according to the report.

Nearly 7 million women live in areas with little or no access to maternity care, mostly in the South and Midwest, according to the report.

“We know that lack of access to crucial maternal care is a driving factor in the poor outcomes we see for mothers in this country, for high mortality rates,” said Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, Medical and Health Director acting chief of March of Dimes, says “Good Morning America.” “And we know that the United States continues to be one of the most dangerous industrialized countries in which to give birth.”

Describing the increase in so-called maternity care deserts in the United States, Henderson added, “This problem is getting worse. It’s not getting better.”

A map shows areas of the United States that do not have access to maternal health care. March of Dimes / United States Health Resources and Services Administration.

About 700 women die each year in the United States due to complications in pregnancy or childbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the coronavirus pandemic, maternal mortality rates in the United States soared 33%, with black and Hispanic women dying at much higher rates than white women, according to a study published by the University of Maryland and the ‘Boston University.

Black, Hispanic and Native American women are also disproportionately affected by lack of access to maternal care, the March of Dimes researchers found.

According to the report, in 2020, 1 in 4 Native American babies and 1 in 6 black babies are born in areas with no or limited access to maternity care services.

“Communities of color are disproportionately affected by this crisis,” Henderson said. “And we know it’s not just about access, it’s about quality.”

The reason more women have less access to maternity care in 2022 stems from a variety of factors, including hospital closures and COVID-19, according to the report.

Hospital closures can be attributed to everything from staffing challenges to low birth volumes that make maternal care not cost-effective enough to stay open to higher proportions of Medicaid patients, which can lead to greater financial vulnerability for hospitals, according to Henderson.

The impact of a lack of maternity care is felt most in rural areas, where more than 60% of the country’s maternity care deserts exist and where it is estimated that only 7% of obstetric care providers practice, according to the report.

Maternal care data was collected prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Henderson said she fears the state’s new restrictions on abortion care could lead to an even wider gap in access to maternal care in rural areas.

“Research has shown that there is a strong likelihood that these restrictions will not only increase the rate of unsafe abortions which may impact maternal and child mortality rates, but may also impact the number and the quality of providers available to provide other maternity services,” she said. said. “We are certainly particularly sensitive to the impact this will have on populations that we know are already vulnerable and have been underserved and are already affected by poor outcomes.”

Henderson said while the problem of lack of access to maternity care in the United States is daunting, it is not insoluble.

For the past two years, March of Dimes has operated mobile health units in different states to bring care to people in low-access areas and launched a venture philanthropy initiative to invest money in start-ups working to bring mothering care to more people.

The organization also focuses on policy through its so-called Mamagenda which calls on lawmakers to pass legislation to improve maternal care, according to Henderson.

“We support ensuring that all women have affordable, quality health insurance and health care,” she said. “Provide preventive and supportive care to women during and after pregnancy, which includes extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months and expanding access to midwifery and doula care. , these are proven solutions that we know will help solve this crisis.”