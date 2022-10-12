California Propositions 2022: A voter’s guide to everything from abortions to flavored tobacco to electric vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — On November 8, 2022, Californians will head to the polls to weigh in on many issues. For the proposals, voters will decide everything from making abortion a basic right for Californians to taxing the wealthy to help the environment.

Click on the links below for an in-depth look at each proposal for the 2022 midterm elections.

App users: for a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Proposal 1

Abortion rights are probably the biggest issue facing voters in the county in the November 2022 election. Wade, every state in the country is now able to decide if they want to ban abortion.

While many states have taken steps to restrict abortions, California is offering voters a measure that goes in the opposite direction: making it a basic state right.

Get the fast facts on Proposition 1 here.

Proposal 26 & 27

Efforts to legalize sports betting in California were widely publicized in non-stop television ads airing across the state ahead of the November election. So far, more than $350 million has been spent on TV ads for and against two ballot proposals that would make sports betting legal: Prop 26 and Prop 27.

The first would legalize in-person sports betting and the second would legalize online sports betting.

So what’s the difference? And who supports and opposes them?

Get the fast facts on Propositions 26 and 27 here.

Proposal 28

When California school districts face budget shortfalls, it always feels like the arts and music programs are the first to be cut. This is the problem that California’s 2022 election Proposition 28 aims to address.

But the new approach to measurement is what’s generating some buzz.

Get the fast facts on Proposition 28 here.

Proposal 29

For a third straight election, California voters are being asked to vote on a measure to regulate dialysis clinics across the state. Ads for and against Proposition 29 have been running non-stop for the past several months.

The two previous efforts to regulate dialysis clinics have failed, so what’s different this time around?

Get the fast facts on Proposition 29 here.

Proposition 30

Taxing the rich to help the environment? That’s the claim behind California’s Proposition 30, a move to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. But would that really happen?

Get the fast facts on Proposition 30 here.

Proposal 31

California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of certain flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote in the 2022 election? This is the question behind Proposition 31.

Get the fast facts on Proposition 31 here.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos from the 2022 midterm elections here.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live