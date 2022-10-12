California tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper – The Denver Post

Chatham County Sheriff

Georgian toddler Quinton Simon has been missing for a week and tensions are rising.

The 20-month-old’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who had custody of him and his siblings, allegedly broke into the home of her babysitter, Diana McCarta, sparking a heated argument.

Howell was reportedly furious that McCarta talked about creating a memorial for Quinton.

“My baby is not dead,” the grandmother was heard screaming in video recorded by McCarta’s daughter and obtained by WSAV.

The confrontation got so heated that at one point McCarta dared Howell, “Hit me, hit me”, prompting the other woman to say, “Do you think I would do that?”

Both women were screaming that the other was a liar and at one point Howell yelled at McCarta, “Do you have Quinton? You’re the only one who can come into my house and take her away.

McCarta was supposed to be watching Quinton on Oct. 5 when his mother, Leilani Simon, texted him to say he wasn’t coming. Hours later, Simon reported Quinton missing and allegedly told cops his biological father had taken him, but police said that was not true.

The babysitter was candid about the situation and told reporters that she had filed complaints against Quinton and her siblings with child protection authorities, although this has not been confirmed.

On Monday, police said the search for the little boy was also now a “criminal investigation”. And on Tuesday they said they believed the evidence gathered would lead to a breakdown in the case.

With the help of 40 FBI members, investigators this week searched the Savannah home where Quinton lived with Howell, and where Simon and her boyfriend also lived despite an eviction request from Howell.

In an interview with WJCL last week, Howell didn’t defend her daughter.

“Sometimes she does really well, sometimes she doesn’t,” she said at the time. “I don’t know what to think right now. I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anyone ever believes this is going to happen to them.

