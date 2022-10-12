News
Central Minnesota woman charged with threatening to kill Somali family
WAITE PARK, Minn. — A central Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions, court documents say.
Alyssa Marlys Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
Holmberg yelled racist remarks about Somali people, including those on the police force, according to the criminal complaint.
A girl in the family who called 911 said Holmberg said she hated Somalis and screamed that was going to kill her and her family. Holmberg threw an object at the girl and left briefly before returning.
Authorities said police arrived to see Holmberg chasing a man. The man told police he was walking on the sidewalk near the apartment building when Holmberg shouted “Somali, move!” She allegedly threw a bottle of salsa and hit him in the back.
Officers eventually caught Holmberg and started to handcuff her. She said she was irate about Somalis being on the police force and kicked one officer and called her vulgar names. Holmberg is charged with assaulting an officer.
Holmberg made her first court appearance Tuesday morning. Her bail was set at $50,000 without conditions or $5,000 with conditions. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.
News
Self-proclaimed Bay Area ‘hebephile’ sentenced to four years for possession of child rape videos
SAN FRANCISCO — A Mountain View man was sentenced to four years in federal prison for possessing thousands of child pornography files, including videos showing young children being tortured and raped, according to court records.
Min Hao Wu, 36, also known as Matt Wu, was sentenced last month by US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman. He was also ordered to pay $35,000 in fines and costs and an amount of restitution to be determined.
Wu was arrested and charged last year after authorities followed up on a tip about peer-to-peer downloading of child pornography. The videos included prepubescent children being sexually abused, as well as videos of torture and beatings. Wu reportedly described himself as a “hebephile” or someone who is attracted to teenagers, but prosecutors noted that he actively sought out “pre-teen” videos, authorities said in court records.
During a 50-minute interview with police, Wu initially said he thought it was a “victimless crime”, but later acknowledged he was “allowing more people to download it”, leaving it on their computer.
Wu’s lawyer included several letters of support from his family and noted that Wu was “deeply ashamed”.
“He understands the harm done to children used to produce pornography, and he feels deep remorse for his conduct,” attorney, Erik Babcock, wrote in a sentencing memo. “He has spent over a year since officers raided his home trying to figure out what led him to commit the crime, the damage he is causing and making sure it never happens again. .”
California Daily Newspapers
News
Rihanna To Name Her Baby ‘Drake’?
With flamboyant displays everywhere during Rihanna‘s pregnancy, the singer has kept the name of her newborn baby a secret leaving fans to engage in guessing games for the kid’s name with some hilariously suggesting it’s ‘Drake’ due to the ‘D’ initial on her Dior chain.
The 34-year-old billionaire had her baby with Asap Rocky on May 13, 2022, and despite the miracle pregnancy not being a secret, the superstar shared almost n-ked pictures of her pregnant self every damn time but for the baby’s name, she has opted to keep it a secret from we the curious fans — the very people she flooded their timelines with baby bump photos.
Via Page Six:
Rihanna has yet to reveal the name of the 4-month-old baby boy she shares with A$AP Rocky, but she may have just dropped a hint.
In news sure to delight those desperate for new music from the Bad Gal, she was spotted at a Hollywood recording studio Saturday, dressed in a vintage Clench football jersey befitting of a Super Bowl halftime show headliner.
She paired the sporty piece with distressed Diesel jeans ($292), a $7,400 Balenciaga bag that shined bright like a diamond — and, most intriguingly, a long silver necklace suspended with a sparkling “D” pendant.
“Wonder what the D on her chain is for??? Baby name????” one fan excitedly tweeted.
“It’s Drake isn’t it? lol,” another quipped, referencing the “One Dance” rapper’s on-and-off relationship with Rihanna, which famously spanned several years.
Unfortunately for fans eager to learn the moniker of the “Where Have You Been” hitmaker’s bundle of joy. There’s a simple explanation for the accessory. It’s a vintage Dior logo chain, which Rihanna wore layered with a multi-strand choker. And bedazzled trouser chain from the same fashion house.
Regardless of whether the Fenty Beauty founder simply liked the jewelry or picked it for a deeper purpose, she certainly made a statement with the series of envelope-pushing ensembles she wore while pregnant with her and Rocky’s first child.
“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,” Rihanna told Vogue earlier this year. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”
Continued the pop phenom, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”
It would seem she’s quite content to keep her baby’s name a secret for a bit longer, however.
It’s time Rihanna realizes the young king matters to us just as it does to her. And share the name for Christ’s sake! How badly do you want to know Riri’s boy’s name?
Here is the picture of Rihanna that has got her fans making wild guesses about her baby’s name:
The post Rihanna To Name Her Baby ‘Drake’? appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Vikings place Ty Chandler on IR, sign Theo Jackson off Titans’ practice squad
After being hurt in his NFL debut, Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler was placed Tuesday on injured reserve.
Chandler suffered a broken thumb in last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago, and now must sit out at least four games. To replace him on the roster, the Vikings signed rookie safety Theo Jackson off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.
Chandler, a fifth-round pick from North Carolina, was inactive for the first four games before being injured on special teams in the third quarter against the Bears. The Vikings are now down to three running backs on the 53-man roster in starter Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu.
Jackson was a sixth-round pick last April by the Titans out of Tennessee before being waived and placed on the practice squad to start the season. Chandler and Jackson were college teammates at Tennessee from 2017-20 before Chandler spent his final season with the Tar Heels.
The Vikings now have five safeties on the roster as Jackson joins starters Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum and reserves Josh Metellus and Myles Dorn. Dorn was signed off Minnesota’s practice squad after rookie safety Lewis Cine was lost for the season due to a broken leg suffered Oct. 2 against New Orleans in London.
The Vikings have had a number of rookies hampered by injuries. In addition to Cine and Chandler getting hurt, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has sat out the last four games due to a quadriceps injury, wide receiver Jalen Nailor missed last Sunday’s game because of a hamstring strain and cornerback Akayleb Evans suffered a concussion against Chicago.
GRIFFEN DOING ‘WELL’
Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who didn’t play in Minnesota’s final seven games last season after having a mental health issue, said Tuesday his mental health is continuing to do “well.” Griffen revealed last December he had been diagnosed as bipolar.
Griffen, who played for the Vikings from 2010-19 and in 2021 and made four Pro Bowls, is an unsigned free agent. He was asked if he hopes to play again in the NFL.
“I just have no comment on that,’’ Griffen said. “ Right now, I’m just focusing on my mental health and that has gone well. That’s the only comment I’ve got.”
Griffen, 34, was placed on the non-football illness list following an incident at his Minnestrista home on Nov. 24, 2021 in which he posted a since-deleted disturbing video on Instagram that showed him holding a handgun and expressing concern for his safety. He called 911 to report an intruder, but none was found. Police and mental health officials worked for several hours to get Griffen to come out of his home before he was taken by ambulance to a mental health facility.
Griffen told the Pioneer Press last February his mental health was “doing well, but I’m taking it one day at a time.” He also said then that “of course I’m looking to play again” in 2022.
TOMLINSON IS CANCER SOCIETY REP
Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson is a Vikings representative for the American Cancer Society and appreciates any opportunity he can get to help those affected by cancer.
Tomlinson, who lost his father when he was 5 due to cancer and two years ago had the mother of his best friend die of cancer, visited the Richard M. Schulze Family American Society Hope Lodge in Minneapolis on Tuesday and met with patients. He was joined by Vikings offensive lineman Blake Brandel and quarterback David Blough.
“Just to be able to give back to people going through that battle is an amazing thing and if I just smile at somebody and give them a little bit of more hope and just give them a little bit more energy and courage to keep battling through it, I’ll do it any day,’’ Tomlinson said. “Just being able to give back is an amazing thing to do and I’m happy to do it.’’
Tomlinson, Brandel and Blough took photos with patients and signed T-shirts for them. With the Vikings having played recently in London, Tomlinson said it was interesting talking to one woman he met who was born in London.
News
Facebook cancels job offers weeks before recruits move to London
Facebook (now known as Meta) canceled job offers for international engineers just weeks before they were to move to London to start work, employees say. A rookie who lost his job before it even started was told the decision was made because of “economic conditions”.
“There was no suggestion that they were rethinking their decision, so it was a shock,” one rookie told Business Insider. “They called me on a Monday and my flight was supposed to be Friday.”
The software worker had just packed his bags and was ready to move to London for a “life-changing opportunity” when he got the call. At the time of the call, he was due to start work in three weeks.
The recruit, from North Africa, added that he was part of the company’s “Discover Production Engineering” program, which Facebook advertises as a 12-month program that provides engineering training for people with unfamiliar backgrounds. traditional.
The North African tech worker also told Business Insider that he sees working at Facebook as a “dream come true” and believes the company’s program will be the catalyst for future opportunities, as he doesn’t have not yet obtained a “real role of software engineer”.
A second Italian Facebook recruit told the outlet that he had turned down job offers from Amazon and Skyscanner to work at Mark Zuckerberg’s company under the company’s Discover Production Engineering program.
“Everything was planned, and I practically uprooted my life. I left my job and left my apartment,” said the Italian engineer, adding that he was later told by a recruiter that his offer of employment was canceled due to “economic conditions”.
“I was interested in working at Meta for the prestige, pay, and interesting engineering challenges, but after seeing how fuzzy the leadership is and the fact that they clearly don’t seem to care about their employees and of their future employees,” he said.
The rescinded job offers come amid CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing a hiring freeze and warning that layoffs could be coming.
As Breitbart News previously reported, Facebook’s woes reflect a broader economic downturn that has affected all tech companies.
Amazon, for example, recently had to backtrack on an expected pay rise for the company’s employees, blaming an IT glitch for miscalculating pay levels. The company has also warned managers that they may need to have “uncomfortable” conversations with employees.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
News
Ashanti Says Irv Gotti Is Obsessed With Her And Has ‘Little D***’
Ashanti has a whole diss song dragging no one else but Irv Gotti, her ex-boss and partner. The very man that practically wrote all the songs that shot her to fame. Ashanti, the then 19-year-old was a Gottis’ Merdur Inc Records signee and cheated with Nelly throughout the relationship.
Irv Gotti started a relationship with Ashanti in the early 2000s while he was still legally married to Debbie Lorenzo. Debbie dumped the producer due to his crap with Ashanti in 2003. However, Gotti was in love and hence didn’t care about his wife or 3 kids. He continued to make sacrifices for Ashanti because of their affair including writing songs like “Happy” and many others for her.
Despite making crazy sacrifices that propelled Ashanti to higher heights, the singer dumped his a** real fast at the first sign of trouble. She didn’t give a sh-t about their romance, nor the record label when Gotti was accused of money laundering. Ashanti ran off without looking back even after his exoneration. Some solid gold digger moves!
Because of Ashanti’s betrayal and hurt, Irv Gotti tends to vent at the slightest opportunity calling Ashanti out for the hoe she is.
Meanwhile, 41-year-old Ashanti is not done messing with Gotti’s head. Ashanti has released a song addressing Gotti’s whining.
“IT’S BEEN 20 YEARS, PLEASE CRY LESS” are some of the lyrics of the wild song.
Via Media Take Out:
R&B singer Ashanti appears top be lashing out against her former lover and label head Irv Gotti, media take out has learned
Last night Ashanti’s remix of Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ began circulating online sparking rumors. That Ashanti was talking about Irv with the lyric. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed, it’s giving you pressed, it’s giving you missing the best…”
She also claims that Irv has a “Little weenie.”
Ashanti was recently the subject of wide publicity after her ex-boss and Murder Inc. co-owner, Irv Gotti. Made several allegations that he and the singer had been involved in an intimate relationship. Irv became bitter as he also discussed the time he found out that Ashanti was in a relationship with Nelly. As he insinuated that she had betrayed him.
Irv Gotti is also angry at Ashanti, who has sought to recover her masters from him. And her efforts to re-record her albums that she made under Murder Inc. Gotti appeared on Drink Champs, where he screamed about Ashanti taking away the monies he makes from her songs.
Throughout her career, Ashanti has sold nearly 15 million records worldwide.
Aside from music, Ashanti has also acted in various productions. In 2005, she made her feature film debut in Coach Carter alongside Samuel L. Jackson, as well as starring as Dorothy Gale in the made-for-television film The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz. Which attracted nearly 8 million viewers when it premiered. She has since appeared in the films John Tucker Must Die (2006) and Resident Evil: Extinction (2007).
Irv Gotti dumped his wife and kids for Ashanti. Ashanti dumped him too, and he can’t get over it for over 20 years? What do you think, Gotti deserves it all or Ashanti is just full of crap? Share your thoughts with TGS! on the old folks’ drama.
Here is Ashanti’s new song dragging Irv Gotti in the muddy waters:
The post Ashanti Says Irv Gotti Is Obsessed With Her And Has ‘Little D***’ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Eugene Linden: Hurricane Ian and the coming climate crash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Hurricane Ian a “once in 500-year event.”
If only. Floridians could then rebuild after Ian and return to business as usual.
Unfortunately, because of climate change, past weather patterns are becoming less and less useful for pricing future weather-related risks. Rather than 500-year events, biblical floods have become near annual events in the U.S.
Ian is the poster child of how recent hurricanes have been affected by climate change: rapid intensification, astounding rains related to very slow speed over land and extremely high wind speeds related to the energy supplied by the warming oceans. Rather than an anomaly, Ian shows us what happens when a society underprices climate risk.
As the frequency and intensity of economically destructive events such as storms, floods, fires, droughts and extreme temperatures increase, the risk rises of a climate-related repeat of the crash of 2008, with the difference being that the economic destruction will only increase in subsequent years.
With Ian, the most dramatic underestimation of risk took place in the central part of Florida. The hurricane crossed the state at the speed of a recreational jogger (the slowing speed of hurricanes relates to a loss of vigor in the steering winds, which in turn relates to the warming of the Arctic), a pace that led to astounding rainfall — 28.6 inches in one spot.
Estimates of insured losses from the storm run to $63 billion, but it’s the uninsured losses that will wreak economic havoc. For instance, the risk analysis company Verisk estimates inland Florida’s insured losses from flooding to be about $1 billion. Sounds modest, but the number is so low because very few homeowners in central Florida have flood insurance. In Orlando the figure is 1.5%, suggesting that the losses that will be borne by homeowners and businesses in central Florida will run into the tens of billions.
Climate risk for those closer to the coast has also been underpriced for decades. After private insurers began pulling out of the state following a drumbeat of weather-related losses, Florida set up the Citizens Property Insurance Corp., as a backstop. It quickly became the largest insurer in the state, which is evidence that it underprices wind risk. Similarly, coastal flood risk from storms and sea level rise is backstopped — and underpriced — by U.S. taxpayers through the National Flood Insurance Program under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. NFIP is now more than $20 billion in debt despite having $16 billion in debt canceled by Congress as recently as 2017.
One result of underpricing risks is a flood of people moving to dangerous areas. According to census data, Lee County, home to Ian-devastated Fort Myers, has seen a 50% population increase since it was hit by Hurricane Charley in 2004; Miami Dade County has grown by 600,000 people since Hurricane Andrew did over $50 billion in damage there in 1992. In California, millions of people have moved into fire-prone zones since a megadrought began at the turn of the millennium.
Once upon a time, I expected the insurance industry would be the White Knight of climate change, simply because the industry relies on the proper estimation of risk. I underestimated the power of business as usual and the industry’s genius at off-loading risk.
After Hurricane Andrew, for instance, the reinsurance industry began selling catastrophe bonds — so-called cat bonds — securities that paid a high interest rate for insuring a specific risk for a limited time period. (Ian threatens this market, as the storm will visit huge losses on cat bonds tied to named storms hitting Florida.) Moreover, most property insurance policies are renewable on a yearly basis, which gives private insurers the option of raising rates or pulling out of a market.
Finally, after years of record losses tied to weather and climate, insurers are beginning to act as they should have done long ago. After a succession of record-breaking fires in the West, insurers have stopped offering policies in the most vulnerable areas. California has slowed this exodus by imposing a moratorium on insurance cancellation for ZIP Codes covered by fire-related emergency declarations. Nonetheless, major insurers such as AIG have pulled out of the state, leaving homeowners with skyrocketing rates in the private market or fire insurance from a bare-bones backstop supplied by the state.
So long as the burden of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues to increase, the already identified climate risks to the economy will continue to increase, new unanticipated risks will emerge and the cost of insuring those risks will rise, perhaps rapidly to catch up with decades of underpricing. At some point, rates will become unaffordable for the average American in an expanding number of counties vulnerable to one or several climate-related risks, and/or the taxpayers will rebel against paying for those risks for those who persist in living in harm’s way.
The multi-trillion-dollar question looming over our future is whether the nation can begin an orderly adjustment to this new reality, or whether that adjustment will be forced as the result of a housing crash and economic crisis.
Eugene Linden is the author, most recently, of “Fire and Flood: A People’s History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present.” He wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
Central Minnesota woman charged with threatening to kill Somali family
Self-proclaimed Bay Area ‘hebephile’ sentenced to four years for possession of child rape videos
Rihanna To Name Her Baby ‘Drake’?
Vikings place Ty Chandler on IR, sign Theo Jackson off Titans’ practice squad
Facebook cancels job offers weeks before recruits move to London
Wildr, the world’s first toxicity-free social network, is purpose-built to shut down hate and celebrate true authenticity
Ashanti Says Irv Gotti Is Obsessed With Her And Has ‘Little D***’
Eugene Linden: Hurricane Ian and the coming climate crash
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Adjustment May Force Miners To Dump Their BTC
Why can’t we leave Kanye West?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain