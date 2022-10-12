News
Clear skies until the end of the week
Denver residents will have clear skies and beautiful days the rest of the week as sunny weather is expected through Sunday.
Wednesday has a high of 72 degrees and will be windy in the afternoon, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph.
Dry throughout the weekend with little temperature change. It will be windy today with gusts to 40 mph in the mountains and near the northern border, and gusts to 30 mph further south. Thursday will still be windy. Patchy frosts are possible on the Plains Thursday morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xp3iFE9mEA
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 12, 2022
Humidity on Wednesday will be low in the 15% to 20% range, so fire weather conditions could worsen across the region with the windy day. Parts of the plains could even reach red flag levels for a few hours.
A weak cold front in the afternoon, however, will bring some more humidity to the area and relieve some of these conditions.
Wednesday’s low is 40 degrees, and overnight through Thursday morning, scattered frost is possible in some plains.
Thursday will be slightly cooler than Wednesday, with highs of 67 degrees and lows of 41 degrees.
Friday will warm again to 76 degrees, and near-critical fire weather conditions will return as humidity drops by up to 16% and winds could reach up to 40 mph.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will drop back to 68 degrees and 62 degrees respectively.
Cops’ Facebook post about ‘pew pew’ guns slammed: Hills Police Area Command police recruitment
Cops under fire for trying to lure teens into policing with humorous gun ad: ‘We have benches and do other cool stuff’
- NSW Hills Area Police Command has been criticized for a post trying to recruit 12-year-old students
- Post boasts of officers having ‘pew pew’ guns and ‘other cool stuff’
- Social media users have been fired up over disrespectful gun messages
A NSW Police command has been criticized for trying to convince high school students to join the force with the fact that they had ‘pew pew’ guns.
On Wednesday, the Hills Area Police Command took to social media to call on 12th graders to become officers, posting, “12th grade, we want you…. Go here fill out the forms join us. We have benches, drive toy cars and do other cool stuff.
People took to social media after the post criticizing the ‘tasteless joke’ and general lack of respect for guns.
‘Jesus, I’m in my 40s and the cringe here is overwhelming. As for disrespecting guns, seriously? Benches benches?!’ a user wrote.
A NSW police command has been criticized for trying to convince high school students to join the force because they have ‘pew pew’ guns
On Wednesday, the Hills Area Police Command took to social media to call on 12th graders to become officers, posting, “12th grade, we want you…. Go here fill out the forms join us. We have benches, drive toy cars and do other cool stuff.
People took to social media to slam the joke in the post and the general lack of respect for guns
Another commented: ‘If you want to be a cop because ‘wee woo’ and ‘pew pew’, for the good of society, absolutely don’t become a cop. You’re the last person who should be a cop if that’s your thing.
“Cool, a cop recruiting ad targeting school dropout teens with access to guns as the main selling point, what could go wrong?” a third person wrote.
The Hills Police Area Command Facebook page often relies on humor in its social media interactions.
On Tuesday, the page posted: “Testing our new bumper stickers…” – along with a photo of a sticker on a police car that read: “honk if you have warrants”.
The Hills Police Area Command Facebook page often relies on humor in its social media interactions
A message says “know the difference” between a taxi and an ambulance
Another message says “know the difference” between a taxi and an ambulance.
‘To help our very good friends the Ambo help us all, please remember Save Triple Zero (000) to save lives. This will help ensure that emergency services can help those who need it most,’ the message read.
He then mentioned times when you should call a cab and times to call an ambulance instead, taking a swipe at some of the ridiculous calls paramedics get.
The campaign to entice more people to join the force comes as police officers are in dire shortage both in the state and nationwide.
In May, NSW police union president Kevin Morton said the shortage of officers was because it was too expensive to become a cop.
NSW is the only state where aspiring cops have to spend thousands of dollars and months of their lives to join the force.
Future officers earn around $17,000 during their recruiting and training.
In May, NSW police union president Kevin Morton said there was a shortage of officers in the state because it was too expensive to become a cop.
Former Democrats echo Tulsi Gabbard on why they left the party: ‘They shut down’ opposing views
Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joined the exodus from the Democratic Party, emboldening the voices of fellow former Democrats Jim Neil, Beth Ann Rosica and Rosa Arellano, who urged others to walk away Wednesday “Fox & Friends First”.
“You have to understand Tulsi’s background. She served our country in the military, she served our country as a congressman,” Neil told host Todd Piro.
“The party left her the way she left me…I’m proud to be by her side.”
TULSI GABBARD TELLS TUCKER CARLSON WHY SHE LEFT THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY
Neil described Gabbard as a “leader” and a “warrior” for taking a stand against the party.
Rosica, who left the Democratic Party three months into the 2020 COVID lockdown, applauded Gabbard’s interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in which she criticized the cancel culture.
“That’s exactly what I’ve been through, that nullifies the culture [after leaving the Democratic Party],” she says.
THE LEFT AND THE RIGHT REACT TO THE CRISP EXIT OF TULSI GABBARD FROM THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY
“I reached out to every elected Democrat I had voted for to try to help open the schools and no one wanted to listen.”
She added that Democrats seek to silence anyone who speaks contrary to their stories.
For Arellano, a retired Customs and Border Protection officer and resident of South Texas, the border crisis influenced her decision.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I personally left because I saw the writing on the wall in 2016. Now we’ve reached a point where these people read or see the writing on the wall, they feel it,” she said. told Piro.
“A lot of Latinos will not only walk away, but run away from the Democratic Party,” she said of the crisis.
Gabbard announced his departure from the party on Tuesday, denouncing it as “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by a cowardly awakening.”
Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report
Police: 2 officers, 1 suspect shot dead in central Illinois town
DECATUR, Ill. — Two police officers and a suspect were fatally shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in the central Illinois town of Decatur, the town’s police chief said.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after officers pulled over around 12:30 a.m. CDT. The suspect and the two Decatur officers were taken to hospital for treatment.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the officers’ injuries were serious, but both are expected to recover, according to the (Decatur) Herald. & Review reported.
Authorities did not provide an update on the suspect’s condition.
No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released by the police. An officer who answered the phone at the Decatur Police Department said a news release about the shooting would be sent out later Wednesday morning.
Decatur is located approximately 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
The morning forex technical report outlines the levels at play for some of the major pairs
The USD is mixed with declines in resistance for the GBP, and gains against the JPY in the new 2022 high territory for the USDJPY.
EURUSD is trading in a tight range with the 100 hour MA above near 0.9740 as resistance and a swing zone below with 0.9662 as the key support level below.
USDCHF wraps with support near the 100 hourly MA at 0.9947 as support, and swing zone resistance (September highs) at 0.99647 as near resistance to reach and cross to keep buyers in check. The pair awaits the next surge in early New York trading.
Park Hill’s Blazing Chicken Shack Serves Hospitality and Hearty Soul Food
“Are you ready ?”
That’s how your meal starts at Blazing Chicken Shack 2, probably with a “baby” in it, because Leola Gant and Nadjia Jones, the ladies who will greet you at the eight-year-old Park Hill soul food restaurant, know how to take care of you. Although the outside of the cage may not look exactly welcoming, once you walk through the doors, as Gant says, you become part of the family.
Inside, Frank’s Red Hot sits on the roughly eight barebones tables, and Gant and Jones run the show up front while chef Rhonda Banks runs the kitchen.
At The Shack, they give us the Southern comfort food they live and breathe: the spicy burn of meaty collard greens; the thick and creamy macaroni and cheese; crispy, silky cornbread with just the right amount of sweetness; salty and juicy fried chicken that fills your stomach and satiates your mind.
The food and the women are heartwarming, friendly, sassy and I feel like you can’t talk about one without talking about the other. Hospitality is so closely tied to this type of food that Gant and Jones are almost seasonings for fried catfish, okra, and black-eyed peas.
Once you place your order – probably for something fried, but definitely for those collard greens and macaroni and cheese – you’ll be waiting a while, because this food takes time. The chicken is fried to order and the okra simmers for two days before pouring into your bowl.
Considering slow-crunching bird is one of the most mouth-watering flavors on the planet, that wait can be agony. You will overcome this.
And then the food comes, and the ritual of eating it begins. Women will leave you alone for this, because they know that eating their food is a solitary and sacred mission. When I burst into my fried chicken breast, she hissed. Or maybe it’s just my imagination, but it was most definitely white and glistening with chicken juice. The hissing didn’t start until at least five minutes into my meal, as I couldn’t stop myself from eating the meaty puffs and gooey cheesy shells.
The okra is deep and loaded with okra, sausage and shrimp. I haven’t tried the fried catfish yet, but a lot of people order it so I can only assume it’s just as delicious. Almost everything is at the Shack. The prices are so reasonable that they worry me about their financial viability: half a chicken plus two generous sides are $16; a large bowl of loaded okra and a slice of cornbread are $14.50; sandwiches are $7-$8.
The Blazing Chicken Shack 2 (the original was a food truck) is an asset to the Denver restaurant scene. A soulful asset with the flavor of fried chicken that should be welcomed as much as it is welcoming. To answer Gant and Jones’ question: Yes, we are all ready.
Blazing Chicken Shack 2: 5560 E. 33rd Ave., Denver, 720-596-4501; blazingchickenshackii.com
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news delivered straight to your inbox.
Neon ‘Green Goblin’ suspect released without bail in NYC subway attack
An alleged member of the “Green Goblins” group who attacked and robbed two 19-year-old girls on the New York City subway has been freed without bail, further underscoring the Democratic-led state’s soft-touch policy.
Mariam Issouf, 26, of Queens, turned herself in Monday afternoon and was charged with second-degree robbery for her alleged involvement in the Oct. 2 morning assault on a Manhattan subway platform.
However, she was released on bail on Tuesday and later left the courtroom with her lawyer while covering her face with a leather jacket.
“She did nothing wrong” said Issouf’s lawyer, John Russo, while they were dating, according to the New York Post.
“My client did not attack anyone. She did not assault any of the victims and is seen on videotape saying, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this. Let’s go,” Russo added.
Issouf was identified by the New York Police Department (NYPD) as one of three suspects wearing neon green jumpsuits as they attacked and robbed two teenagers.
According to New York Daily NewsIssouf and his attackers – now widely dubbed the “Green Goblin Gang” – were filming a TikTok video before coming across the two 19-year-old girls on the station platform, sparking an argument between the two parties.
The altercation then spiraled out of control as it began to turn violent, as Breitbart News reported:
The teenagers tried to enter [a] train car but were reportedly hit and shoved by the women in green suits as passers-by watched passively.
The alleged attackers stole property from the victims, including a mobile phone, various credit cards, a wallet and other miscellaneous personal items before fleeing.
The wild scene was videotaped by other passers-by and widely shared on social media.
Women in Neon Green Leotard Attack, Rob NYC Subway Riders pic.twitter.com/VYc6WsDjJi
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 7, 2022
The NYPD is still looking for three other women believed to have been involved in the attack, including Emily Soto, 34; Ciante Alston, 26; and Dariana Peguero, 26.
At a press conference on Friday, Detective Police Chief James Essig noted that all four suspects had criminal histories — Peguero having been arrested nine times, Alston arrested three times and Soto arrested twice.
Issouf has only been arrested once, according to Essig.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has identified the four women wearing neon green jumpsuits who allegedly attacked and robbed two 19-year-old girls at a Manhattan subway station.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 9, 2022
Following the attack, the mother of one of the victims slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) for the state’s flexible policies on bail reform, the Job reported.
She told the outlet that the Democratic-led state is “making these ridiculous laws and letting the savages walk the streets with nothing but a slap on the wrist.”
“Fortunately, my daughter is here. It could have been a lot worse,” the mother told the Daily News. “These people belong in cages.”
Early 2020, New York eliminated cash bail, which some have blamed for the current crime wave in New York City.
According to NYPD crime statistics, major crimes in the Big Apple have increase up 31.8% since this time last year to October 9.
Breitbart News recently reported that the rise in violent crime has emerged as a make-or-break issue for most American voters heading into the 2022 midterm elections. A recent poll shows that 77% of voters think violent crime is a serious problem.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
