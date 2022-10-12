Colorado guard Julian Hammond III proud to carry on his grandfather’s legacy – The Denver Post

Julian Hammond III proudly wears the “III” as part of his nickname since joining the Colorado Buffaloes.

Now, being an inherited namesake means so much more.

On Saturday, Julian Hammond Sr., CU’s second-year guard grandfather and former ABA Denver Rockets standout, died. One of Denver’s first professional basketball stars, the elder Hammond eventually became a lifelong usher at Nuggets games at the Pepsi Center and, of course, was a staunch supporter of his grandchildren’s blossoming careers. children.

“He played, my dad played, seeing that was inspiring,” Hammond III said. “I wanted to follow in their footsteps. He was a pro, and that’s my goal. He was a great inspiration growing up.

Hammond Sr. grew up in Chicago and played collegiate in Tulsa. He spent five seasons with the Rockets, from 1967-68 to 1971-72, averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 329 career games. He averaged a career-high 13.8 points for the Rockets in the 1970-71 season and averaged a career-high 7.7 rebounds in his second professional season in 1968-69.

After his playing days, Hammond Sr. stayed in Denver and spent three decades working for the telecommunications company that eventually became Qwest. CU’s guard father Julian Hammond II played at Aurora Christian Academy before playing Loyola Marymount in the mid-1990s. Hammond III was also a star quarterback at Cherry Creek before committing only in basketball with the Buffs.

Hammond III’s younger brother, Christian, recently signed on to play collegiately at Santa Clara.

“I try to make him proud, my father proud,” Hammond III said. “Keep the name, succeed and do your best. He would come to our games when he had the chance. But growing up, he was always there to watch me play.

CU head coach Tad Boyle said he’s never met Hammond Sr., but he has fond memories of watching him play with the Rockets at the Denver Coliseum and Auditorium Arena. Boyle said some of his earliest memories as a basketball fan were driving with his father from their home in Greeley to watch Rockets teams which included Hammond, Byron Beck and, for one season, the former standout of CU Chuck Williams.

“I never met it, unfortunately, but I remember watching it when I was a kid,” Boyle said. “Byron Beck, Julian Hammond, I remember those two for sure. I remember it distinctly. I was between 8 and 10 years old, and your eyes are wide open when you are a child.

“As I talk to people in the Boulder community, for me one of the greatest things about college athletics, a guy can take his son to a CU game, or maybe several, and he are memories made with the young people in our community. I want the young people in our community to remember: “I went to CU games when I was a kid, when KJ Simpson was the point guard, Julian Hammond (III ) was playing. You remember the names. When I meet graduates, graduates identify with successful teams. Here I am, Julian Hammond just died and I remember I was an eight to 10 year old child who was going to watch him play at the Auditorium Arena. These are memories we can make because our children are special and they will keep them for the rest of their lives.