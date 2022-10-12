News
Crowd demands resignations at chaotic Los Angeles City Council meeting after leaked recording of racial slurs
An outraged crowd converged on a meeting at Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday and demanded the immediate resignation of three Latino city council members after an audio recording of racist remarks surfaced this week.
The boisterous group initially delayed the start of the meeting and chanted ‘resign now’ and ‘not another day’, directing their anger at Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, who all apologized for their roles in secretly recorded audio. at a meeting last year.
Martinez has resigned as board chair and she has announced she is taking a leave of absence from the board, according to NBC Los Angeles.
In leaked comments at a meeting last year, Martinez compared council member Mike Bonin’s black son, who was 2 at the time, to an animal. She’s also heard on the tape, implying that the county’s progressive district attorney shouldn’t be backed because he’s “with black people.”
Audio from 2021 of a policy strategy meeting attended by a handful of Latino Democrats on the board was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.
“Quit Today”
Before Tuesday’s meeting began, some members of the crowd wore shirts that said “I am with the blacks.”
When Cedillo was seen, the crowd started chanting “Gil quit”. The crowd booed when they saw of Leon. Neither Cedillo nor de León remained at the meeting or took part in the votes.
Lori Condinus of the National Action Network Los Angeles was one of dozens of audience members to speak.
« Anti-darkness — unacceptable. Anti-immigrant language — unacceptable. We are here today to say: “Resign today,” Condinus said. “Not tomorrow, not at the end of their term, but today.”
Council Member Mitch O’Farrell, as interim president, agreed with the crowd and said it was time for the three to move on.
“I don’t believe we can have the healing needed or govern as we should as long as council members Martinez, de León and Cedillo remain on this council. I say these words with a heavy heart, but this is a heavy and deeply tragic moment for this city,” he said.
“The court of public opinion has rendered a verdict, and the verdict is that they must all resign.”
O’Farrell’s statement was met with cheers.
Even President Joe Biden has spoken out on the subject, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
“He thinks they should all resign,” Jean-Pierre said. “The language that was used and tolerated in this conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all resign.
‘Bleed my soul and burn my temper’
An emotional Bonin, whose adopted son was the target of racist language on the recording, told the meeting he was “in shock”.
“My husband and I are both raw and angry and heartbroken and sick for our family and for Los Angeles,” he said. The comments on the tape were vile and “cut the spirit” of the city, he said.
Bonin said he loved his son and as a white father with a black child, he didn’t want an “angry white father” to be a focal point. He said racism against his child was prohibited.
“It makes my soul bleed and my temper burns. And I know I’m not alone, because Los Angeles has spoken, and it’s the same.”
“Asking for forgiveness is a good first step,” Bonin said. He then corrected himself and said it was a second step, the first being resignation.
Resignation and leave
Last year’s meeting, ostensibly about political strategy and redistricting, included Martinez, Cedillo and de León, as well as Ron Herrera, the president of the powerful Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. All are Latin Democrats.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Herrera offered his resignation during a Monday night meeting with the federation’s board of directors, which he accepted. Herrera and the Federation of Labor could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Martinez apologized and announced she was stepping down as board chair in a statement Monday.
“I apologize to my colleagues and to the inhabitants of this city that I love so much. In the end, it’s not my apologies that matter most; these will be the actions that I will take from this day forward. I hope you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said.
“Therefore, effective immediately, I resign as President of the Los Angeles City Council.”
She announced a furlough on Tuesday, NBC Los Angeles reported, but did not say whether she would step down from her board seat.
“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize that it is completely my fault,” Martinez said in a statement.
“At this time, I must take some time off and take some time to have an honest and candid conversation with my family, constituents and community leaders. I am truly sorry for the people of Council District 6, my colleagues and the city of Los Angeles.”
The recording that started a firestorm
The audio surfaced on a Reddit discussion board this month, but has been deleted. The source of the recording is unknown, and NBC News has not determined whether it was edited.
The comments about Bonin’s son concerned the child’s behavior during a parade in 2017 when he was 2 years old. Martinez used a Spanish term to refer to the boy as an animal.
Martinez also fired Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a justice reform advocate reviled by law-and-order politicians and who survived two Republican-led recall attempts. , as unworthy of the support of those present in the room.
“F— that guy. He’s with the Blacks,” she said.
Also on the recording, De León called Bonin, who is white, the “fourth black member” of the 15-seat council. De León said Bonin did not support Latinos – that he never said “a word” about them.
Martinez asked why Bonin thought he was black, and De León replied, “His child is.”
De León — a San Diego-raised politician who rose to prominence statewide as a lawmaker and then unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Los Angeles — suggested that Bonin was treating his son like a prop of fashion, a handbag.
Herrera did not appear to utter racist remarks. He said the group’s support for a leader to take over the seat of a traditionally black district should be someone who is an ally of Latino interests.
nbcnews
News
Brooklyn Center man admits faking anti-Trump vandalism, filing fraudulent insurance claims
A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent insurance claims for a staged arson he attempted to portray as a politically motivated attack.
Federal officials said Denis Molla, 30, of Brooklyn Center, falsely reported to law enforcement in September 2020 that someone had lit his camper on fire and that three unknown males were near his home when he heard an explosion.
Molla told officials his garage door was vandalized with a spray painted antifa symbol and words stating “Biden 2020” and “BLM.” He claimed his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it.
Police discovered that Molla started his own property on fire and spray-painted the graffiti on his own garage. He them submitted multiple insurance claims seeking coverage for the damage to his garage, camper, vehicles, and residence caused by the fire, court documents show.
Molla also created and allowed others to start two GoFundMe accounts to benefit Molla and his family. In total, Molla submitted more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims, of which he received approximately $61,000 from his insurance company. Molla also received more than $17,000 from individual donors via GoFundMe.
Molla pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
News
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf off the southern coast of Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Karl formed off the southern coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is expected to snake through the Gulf for a few days without reaching hurricane strength.
The US National Hurricane Center said Karl had winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) on Tuesday afternoon. It was centered about 110 miles (180 km) east-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and was moving northwest at 6 mph (9 km/h).
washingtonpost
News
See Savannah Chrisley awkwardly flirting with guys in GUC preview
“Are you going out with it?” she asks the guy, to which he replies “yes” before adding, “I have a boyfriend”.
Being polite, he asks Savannah if she is currently dating anyone. “I don’t have a girlfriend or a boyfriend,” she says, but he encourages her by saying there are plenty of options for her in Miami.
“He beats for the other team, you holes,” Savannah told her friends when she returned. “That’s why I hate dating anyone.”
Will Savannah be lucky to find love in Miami? Plug into knowledge.
Check out the full clip above. Growing up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.
Entertainment
News
Army sides with Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz against its own general
After Tucker Carlson, Fox News host took to the airwaves to ridicule female servicemen, an army general defended the tens of thousands of women in the ranks in a social media post. But instead of receiving praise for standing up for those in uniform, the general saw his retirement delayed and would now face the possibility of censure and other sanctions.
Although the Army Inspector General’s report on Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe and his social media posts have not been made public, Haley Britzky of the defense journal Task and Purpose and defense analyst Max Boot, writing for the Washington Post, recently had access to the document. They both said Donahoe did not respond to their requests for comment.
Based on their reporting, the document chastises Donahoe for statements on behalf of female soldiers — as well as others advocating longstanding military vaccination policies — that have brought “negative publicity” to the military. He also assesses that he “failed to display the values of the army and the basic skills of the leader”.
This fear of stirring up controversy ironically generates infinitely worse publicity than the general’s public support for his subordinates. More troubling is that the investigation apparently cited a complaint by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who accused Donahoe and other senior officers of “systematic public attacks on television host Tucker Carlson who, in essence, tone and political resonance are inexplicably inappropriate.” He also said: “This spectacle risks politicizing the army.
The military essentially broadcasts that it can bow to dishonest partisan attacks rather than defend its own troops and their leaders. Additionally, the response indicates that the Department of Defense has a huge blind spot when it comes to its evolving role in political and strategic debates in Washington and beyond; he apparently believes the appropriate response to the outrageous attacks on his staff is to give ground.
Last year, Carlson lashed out at harboring female servicemen, saying this “more female” force was mocking the US military. In response, Donahoe tweeted that “Carlson couldn’t be more wrong” and posted a video of a re-enlistment ceremony he presided over involving female soldiers.
A few months later, Donahoe twice responded to conservative commentator Josiah Lippincott (currently suspended from Twitter), a veteran, who criticized his post about Covid vaccinations.
The Inspector General’s investigation reportedly looked into allegations that Donahoe exhibited toxic leadership, but these were not substantiated. In fact, the investigation would have revealed the opposite – and the fact that he would publicly defend the women who served under him, including one he personally praised on Twitter after being subjected to threats and abuse, certainly makes it worth as much.
Still, investigators reportedly agreed with the accusation that Donahoe inappropriately engaged in his use of social media after right-wing media figures, including Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, called him ” left troll” “woke”. A conservative website also slammed his Twitter response to the threatened female soldier, his subordinate, as amounting to “preparation”.
The clutch of pearls is particularly rich coming from the same people who regularly complain about cancel culture and for years have not batted an eyelid at former President Donald Trump’s far more outrageous posts.
But investigators apparently felt Donahoe was wrong to call out Carlson’s remarks. “While potentially admirable, his position brought a measurable amount of negative publicity to the military, enough for [the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs] warned [the secretary of the Army] fallout,” the report revealed, according to Task and Purpose. Investigators notably cited his “sarcasm and sarcastic tweets” as being “misjudged” and in “poor taste”, according to the Post.
Internal reviews holding senior officers accountable for allegations of misconduct are a good thing. This includes reviews of how active-duty officers engage on public social media platforms, where they are rightly held to higher standards than typical users.
There is no doubt that social media poses challenges for military leaders, as comments that are ill-judged detrimental to personnel or services in general can be aired publicly. If Donahoe had launched partisan rants, personal attacks or profanity, censorship would be appropriate. His comments are hardly inflammatory, however, and in some cases are entirely defensible.
The services have long sought to stay in the good graces of Republicans and Democrats who take turns controlling their budgets. However, as social media plays an increasingly crucial role in communicating with the public, fellow military members, officers, and even military adversaries, it’s simply not a viable option to cede that space to the worst actors. .
The Pentagon should not forego public messaging and allow conspiracy theories and disinformation to flourish unchecked, as they come from politically powerful quarters. In fact, Donahoe was showing how Twitter could be used effectively to interact with troops and the public, garnering followers for his posts affirming the value of service to his soldiers and promoting social media engagement as something that can benefit officers. .
This is evident in the war in Ukraine, where social media has greatly influenced the global public’s perception of the war. And it’s also essential as the military desperately tries to make inroads with the next generation as it struggles to attract recruits.
Indeed, one of the most damaging results of Carlson’s attacks on female soldiers and the military’s acquiescence may be that it undermines efforts to enlist women. The U.S. military is facing a shortage of volunteer personnel to meet recruiting goals. Towering over literally half the population to maintain the atmosphere of a boys club is not a wise compromise, especially since finding specialized technical and intellectual talent is more important in modern warfare.
And yet the senator who complained about military leaders’ resistance to Carlson’s tirade is the same one who showed admiration for a Russian recruiting video showing the supposedly tough and ‘masculine’ Russian military. , unlike “awakened”, “emasculated” “thoughts”. “, he estimated, were mentioned in an advertisement of the American armed forces.
The military has rewarded spurious political posturing and sent a message to female personnel that it will prioritize appeasing barking supporters instead of defending them.
It is true that only 4% of the Russian servicemen were women in 2020, compared to 16.5% in the American armed forces. And Russian female military personnel are not allowed to serve in combat roles.
But the Russian military has performed shockingly poorly in Ukraine – and it does so by fighting a Ukrainian army which, among many other virtues, has about three times as many women in the troops, including more than 10,000 in military roles. front line combat. Russia also faces a severe shortage of personnel, including people with the technical skills to operate equipment such as drones.
Of course, Donahoe should have been more careful with his social media engagement to avoid falling victim to such dishonest attacks, and he himself admitted that he regretted the way he interacted with Lippincott.
But by choosing to make an example of Donahoe for its defense in moderate terms of the female soldiers under its command, the army has rewarded fallacious political posturing and sent a message to female personnel that it will prioritize appeasement. barking supporters instead of defending them.
He also told male officers that they had a lot to lose from publicly defending their female colleagues and that engaging with female soldiers could be maliciously construed as sexually inappropriate, unlike interactions with male subordinates.
Together, this sends a terrible message to women in the military, which has not been lost on them.
This will not help the service attract and retain capable soldiers, to the detriment of the military and US national security in general.
nbcnews
News
5O Cent Posts Chilling Moment He Shot And Killed His Son In ‘Power’ Amid Drama With His Son Marquise Jackson
50 Cent and his son Marquise Jackson‘s drama keeps getting wild with Marquise constantly trolling his dad on the $6,700 child support saga which he claims was nothing to live by. According to Marquise, that amount could not support his lifestyle considering his father’s status. The dude thinks he deserves a jazzy lifestyle in his dad’s pocket when he doesn’t even respect this man is the height of all BS!
In a recent post, Marquise requested that 50 Cent accept the said amount so he could spend some pops time with him since $6,700 isn’t that huge for him. Meanwhile, the rapper in response to that shared the disturbing moment he shot and killed his son in the “Power.”
50 Cent earlier posted on Twitter that Marquise’s death means nothing to him. The recent development just explains how messed up the father-and-son relationship is.
TMZ reports:
50 Cent‘s oldest son has a solution to mend his relationship with his famous dad … offering a chunk of his child support money to buy back some father-son QT.
ICYMI, 25-year-old Marquise Jackson has been getting roasted online for an Instagram argument, where he claimed $6,700 wasn’t enough cash flow for his mother to take care of him.
Not many people can relate to having an additional $80K per year, but Marquise is adamant it wasn’t enough. He’s taken it so far. He even flipped his dad’s infamous “Broke” IG photo to spell out “Entitled” for all his haters.
He also issued a challenge to Fiddy — accept $6,700, one month’s worth of the child support his mom used to get. In exchange for 24 hours of one-on-one time with his dad.
50 and Marquise have been unfortunately trading shots in the public. So, it seems unlikely the hip hop mogul will take his seed up on the offer.
Amid the latest back and forth, he found time to respond via his alter-ego Kanan, his character from “Power”. And posted the chilling scene where the character kills his son after a bitter dispute.
This sh-t seems irreparable between 50 and his son, could it get rowdy? From the video, I can say 50 Cent won’t spare his own son if he gets hold of his a**.
The post 5O Cent Posts Chilling Moment He Shot And Killed His Son In ‘Power’ Amid Drama With His Son Marquise Jackson appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
ICYMI: New bank loans in China almost doubled in September compared to August
People’s Bank of China data released Tuesday afternoon:
Chinese banks extended 2.47 billion yuan (about $344.58 billion) in new yuan loans in September,
- from 1.25 tln yuan in August
- estimates centered on +1.8 tln
September Total Social Funding (TSF) 3.53 tln yuan
- 2.73 tln yuan expected
- 2.43 tln in August
Reuters reported an analyst response:
- “Credit expansion for infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate and other sectors will strongly support credit and total social finance growth in the fourth quarter, helping to keep economic activity within a reasonable range,” he said. said Wen Bin, chief economist at Minsheng Bank.
—
Part of the increase in lending will, as always, go to the real estate market. This is often an undesirable side effect, but given the implosion of debt in the sector, it will likely be welcome.
–
Meanwhile, in this morning’s China Securities Journal:
- says economy will extend recovery into fourth quarter
cnbctv18-forexlive
Crowd demands resignations at chaotic Los Angeles City Council meeting after leaked recording of racial slurs
Brooklyn Center man admits faking anti-Trump vandalism, filing fraudulent insurance claims
BTC May Hit $250K, Morgan Creek Capital Founder Predicts
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf off the southern coast of Mexico
See Savannah Chrisley awkwardly flirting with guys in GUC preview
Army sides with Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz against its own general
5O Cent Posts Chilling Moment He Shot And Killed His Son In ‘Power’ Amid Drama With His Son Marquise Jackson
XRP Holds Gains When Almost The Whole Market Turns Into Red
ICYMI: New bank loans in China almost doubled in September compared to August
Tragic! Nene Leakes’ 23-year-old Chubby Son, Brentt Leakes, Suffers Stroke And Struggles To Speak
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain