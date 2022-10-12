DAVID LEE PIGG – Wilmington News Journal

Newsletter Sign-Up
David Lee Pigg, 59, of Midland, Ohio, died October 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was the beloved brother of James (Dixie) Pigg, Michael Pigg, Barbara Prater, Joseph (Melissa) Pigg and Catherine Pattan; beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews; and son of the late Robert Pigg. David also leaves to mourn his two faithful companions, Scout and Rock.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Tufts Schildmeyer-Blanchester Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with military honours.
Four ExxonMobil employees were requisitioned to allow the operation of the Normandy fuel depot in Port-Jérôme (Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon). Two for Wednesday and two for Thursday morning, announced the Ministry of Energy Transition.
“The prefectural decree was signed by the prefect of the Normandy region” and “sent to the director of the ExxonMobil site in Port-Jérôme who notified them”, specified the ministry, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s announcement. the day before.
A young woman accused of lying and fabricating allegations that she was raped, ‘pimped’ and trafficked is telling the truth about almost everything, her lawyer has said.
Eleanor Williams, 21, of Walney in Barrow-in-Furness, is denying seven counts of perverting the course of justice. She is accused of making false allegations against four men and tampering with evidence, including injuring herself with a hammer, in order to accuse them of rapes and crimes they did not commit.
Summarizing the defense case at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, Louise Blackwell KC said: ‘Miss Williams’ case is that all the allegations she has made and which you are looking at are true with one exception .”
The jury heard that she admitted to lying about an incident over a three-year period, involving a trip to Blackpool and a man called Mohammed Ramzan, known as Rammi, who ran restaurants and dishes in take to Barrow.
She gave police a detailed description of trafficking in Blackpool by Ramzan and other men, the jury heard. There, she claimed, Ramzan was violent, threatening to throw her into the sea and drown her.
She claimed Ramzan told her the next two days were “a test to see if he could be trusted not to run or go to the police,” Jonathan Sandiford KC told the jury, prosecuting.
“If she succeeded, they would forgive her. If she failed, she would be killed,” Sandiford said. She told police she was forced to have sex with eight men.
Detectives spent considerable resources investigating Williams’ claims, only to find they were “a pack of lies from first to last,” Sandiford said. He told the jury that Williams had booked herself into a hotel in Blackpool before going there, using booking.com. Upon arrival she was not ‘pimped’ to men, but went to Spar and the Co-op and bought a Pot Noodle and chocolate, which she ate in her room while watching YouTube and BBC iPlayer on his phone, the jury heard.
Blackwell told the jury that Ramzan asked Williams to go to Blackpool and he and other men then told him to lie about what happened there.
Earlier, the prosecution said Williams also made false claims that she was trafficked to Ibiza by Ramzan when she was just 15, along with other girls, where she claimed that they were forced to have sex with men every night for a fortnight.
When officers pointed out that flight records could be checked, “it was only then that she admitted she had never been taken to Ibiza and exploited as she had claimed,” said Sandiford told the jury.
Williams also told police in 2019 that Ramzan suggested she go to Amsterdam, where she was put to work in a brothel. There, she told detectives, Ramzan auctioned her off for €25,000. “But,” Sandiford said, “luckily for the defendant, the buyer…was unable to make full payment or deposit and so she was allowed to go home rather than be sold to a man in Amsterdam.”
But when police investigated, they found that if Williams had indeed traveled to Amsterdam in November 2018, with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, it was “something the defendant had wanted to do for his 18th birthday and had talked about it for about two years before they booked it and left”.
In Amsterdam, the trio remained together at all times, the court heard.
After questioning Ramzan on bail, police checked his alibi and found that his mobile phone was not leaving Barrow, let alone the Netherlands, and that he was using his bank card at B&Q and for gas at Asda in Barrow.
Jurors were told the horrific injuries Williams suffered in May 2020 and posted on social media were self-inflicted with a claw hammer she saw on CCTV buying from Tesco eight days earlier.
A pathologist who reviewed the photographs found that “the nature and distribution of the bruises (noting that there were none on the back of the body, none on the back of the head or right arm) were inconsistent with the fact that Miss Williams had been the victim of a violent assault,” Sandiford said.
Williams had told detectives she was injured after being taken to a house in Barrow where there were “more than 10 Asian men” and that she was raped by several men after being given a purple pill that she thought was ecstasy. “It was a complete fabrication from start to finish,” Sandiford said.
The trial continues.
The U.S. Treasury is investigating whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis improperly used COVID-19 aid to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said. confirmed Tuesday.
Markey joined Representatives Lori Trahan, Jake Auchincloss, Jim McGovern, Seth Moulton, Ayanna Pressley and Bill Keating in drafting a Sept. 16 letter to Assistant Inspector General Richard Delmar calling for an investigation into the incident.
Florida funded the flights with interest generated from federal aid, “effectively using COVID-19 aid to score political points by exploiting vulnerable immigrants,” the letter’s authors argued.
Take from Twitter Markey said the Treasury Department responded to the letter Tuesday evening, “confirming that it will investigate… [DeSantis’s] using Covid relief funds to cruelly transport immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under false pretenses and without any regard for their personal dignity or basic needs.
In the Oct. 7 response to Markey and colleagues, Delmar said his office plans “to get this work started as soon as possible.”
He added, “We are also monitoring legislative and court challenges to the use of funds for this purpose; such developments may affect the scope and timing of our review.
In a lawsuit filed last month, Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo alleged the flights violated Florida’s migrant transportation program because the migrants were not in the United States illegally. and were not from the state, according to Axios.
Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights also filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the affected migrants. The group is suing DeSantis, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, the State of Florida and others.
Oil is struggling today due to demand concerns, but supply will be history next year.
The latest figures from the EIA peg US production up 500,000 barrels per day this year from 540,000 bpd previously. That would put production at 11.75 mbpd.
For 2023, they now see production increasing by 610,000 bpd from 840,000 bpd previously (and 1.05 million in June). That’s a total of 270,000 bpd less in 2023 and I still think the risks are on the downside.
On the demand side, they see demand growth of 20,000 bpd this year, but reduce demand growth in 2023 by 490,000. Much of the latter depends on what China does with zero covid.
In any case, the oil market is down today with the WTI crude oil
Crude oil
down $3 to $86.51.
CHICAGO (SCS) — At a school on the South Side, there’s a high demand for a cooking class, but there’s not enough money to pay for it. So, a teacher raises funds so that students can learn the art of cooking and prepare meals for themselves.
This is a must-have course because Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students enjoy a free or reduced meal program.
Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students didn’t grow up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help provide that skill.
DeRonne said Lindblom had 90 students registered for the class, and had to limit enrollment to 45 students and add a second teacher to keep up with demand.
“We did a survey last year. There was huge demand for a cooking class. I think kids really want a practical skill that they can go home and use,” he said. . “You are not going to solve a quadratic [equation] every day of your life, but you might need to cook. So the students just wanted to learn that skill, and so we wanted to deliver the course. »
DeRonne started a GoFundme to raise $4,000 for the food and supplies they need.
“We cook on hot plates here, so we still need them,” he said. “We also came up with the idea of taking field trips to an industrial kitchen. Some former students told us that we could take a field trip, see how an industrial kitchen works and tell them about their business. really good and healthy food to people, cover their costs and make a profit?”
If they raise enough money, they will be able to get ServSafe students certified in food hygiene, so they can be hired right out of school for jobs in a restaurant.
Anne Hathaway channel Andy Sachs in 2022? Even if it was revolutionary, it was pure coincidence.
Almost a month after the actress turned heads when she attended a Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week, she looked a lot like her the devil wears Prada character, Anne revealed her attire was wearing – as she sat next to Anna Wintourno less – was far from expected.
“It was kind of crazy, wasn’t it? It was by accident,” she said during her Oct. 12 appearance on the Today To display. “I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn’t fit, so the other outfit came.”
“And then my hairdresser, who was so lovely — I’ve never worked with him before — just said, ‘Oh, I know what to do’ and tied my hair in a ponytail,” said she explained of her slicked-back gesture with bangs.” And I looked at myself in the mirror and thought, ‘Oh, that’s funny, I wonder if anyone will notice. “”
