Delhi sees the first fog of the season; The minimum temperature settles at 20 degrees
New Delhi:
A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi on Wednesday morning, lowering visibility to 350 meters in parts of the capital.
RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said it was the first fog of the season in the capital.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature should be around 31 degrees Celsius.
Partly cloudy weather is expected during the day.
An IMD official previously said it was heavy fog due to a prolonged period of rain, which was increasing the moisture content in the air.
According to the official, visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, had dropped to 600 meters and 350 meters at Palam weather station by 8:30 a.m.
It improved to 2,100 meters at Palam by 9 a.m. and Safdarjung by 10 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the capital’s air quality index stood at 66, which falls into the “satisfactory” category.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
The county is moving forward with a wide range of mental health plans, most without a price tag
County supervisors took a series of steps to reinvent the region’s mental health care system on Tuesday, agreeing to explore significant wage increases for workers and move forward with a series of updates. level of facilities throughout the region.
However, it simultaneously became clear that additional work, which everyone knows will be expensive, will take place as the county budget will likely begin to shrink.
County Chief Financial Officer Ebony Shelton, preceded by an economics professor and an economist, presented a sobering financial update that predicts a growing gap between revenue and general expenditure in the county, which is expected to reach $92 million by fiscal year 2025-26.
“Overall, the pace of spending growth is expected to outpace the revenue growth path,” Shelton said, noting that the county’s health and human services department will likely be one of the hardest hit as a much of its revenue is related to sales tax. collections that are expected to decline in coming years as the economy cools towards what many have predicted will be a recession.
The council hasn’t been shy in recent years to increase the amount of money it spends on what it calls behavioral health, with allocations increasing by 72% from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2023, reaching nearly $900 million for the current year, according to budget documents.
Although they said they would discuss a new round of revenue projections in December, expressing particular interest in state-level funding that pays for many mental health services, the financial chill in the Didn’t stop the supervisors from approving all the sanity items that came before them.
They asked county staff to return in 180 days with concrete plans for how the county can work with other organizations in the area to better pay mental health workers of all specialties and levels of skill. An extensive study by the San Diego Workforce Partnership found that in some categories, San Diego workers are the lowest paid in the state.
Such gaps, supervisor Tara Lawson-Remer said, need to be filled.
“I find that, frankly, unethical and really sad and a sad statement as to how we got here today,” Lawson-Remer said.
The research will also examine what could be done about the long list of operational inefficiencies in local behavioral health processes and procedures that, according to the Workforce Report, sometimes compel frontline workers spend frustrating time manually entering duplicate information into uncoordinated computer systems. .
Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher said he believes untangling inefficient processes and red tape would be the fastest way to open up more processing capacity as others scramble to launch more. training programs needed to significantly reduce a labor shortage already estimated at more than 8,000 across San Diégo County.
“Providers have told me they believe they can increase their service offerings by up to 30% by reducing these barriers,” Fletcher said.
Plans have also coalesced around finding low-hanging fruit on the facilities side of the local mental health equation, with the county council giving formal approval to start the planning process to move the hospital San Diego County Psychiatric from his current role as area security. -net facility for those in critical need of assistance to meet the needs of those requiring long-term skilled nursing care related to chronic mental health care needs.
Likewise, the county council officially accepted a new plan for its vacant site on Third Avenue in Hillcrest, indicating that a community residential facility will work better there while those in crisis will be served at Alvarado Hospital in La Mesa under a previously approved. OK. Additional funds have also been allocated to explore a similar facility in East County.
Those projects, noted Luke Bergmann, the county’s director of behavioral health, require further study before his department can affix price tags. As with the workforce plans, the true costs have yet to be determined.
A project had a clear cost. The board approved a $7 million appropriation increase for a new 16-bed stand-alone behavioral health unit on the Tri-City Medical Center campus in Oceanside. The project, which should start this fall, was initially estimated at $20.6 million. A county official said the increased cash was needed to cover “increasing material and labor costs.”
Plans are also moving forward to add a 12-bed acute psychiatric unit to the county’s Edgemoor Skilled Nursing Center in Santee. While a full price estimate isn’t complete, the project has garnered nearly $17 million in grants.
Strike renewed at Esso-ExxonMobil in Normandy, despite the threat of a requisition – Economy
The strike at the Esso-ExxonMobil refinery in Port-Jérôme (Seine-Maritime) was unanimously renewed this Wednesday morning, despite the threat brandished the day before by the Prime Minister to requisition the oil group’s depots.
About fifty striking employees voted by a show of hands to continue the strike, at the foot of the factory, where pallets are burning and without a police presence around, according to an AFP journalist on the spot.
Solomon Islands’ first police travel to China for training amid deepening security ties | solomon islands
A delegation of more than 30 police officers from the Solomon Islands have traveled to China for training for the first time, a sign of deepening ties between the two countries, which signed a controversial security agreement earlier this year.
According to a statement issued by the Government of the Solomon Islands.
Officers would also gain a “better understanding of Chinese police, diverse Chinese cultures and friendly Chinese people,” said Counselor Yao Ming, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Honiara, according to the statement.
He pointed out that this was the first visit to China by Solomon Islands police officers for training purposes and added that after their return the officers would contribute to “better cooperation between the RSIPF [Royal Solomon Islands Police Force] and Chinese police, and enhance the friendship between China and the Solomon Islands,” the statement said.
Australia has provided Solomon Islands police training and been involved in security assistance on the islands for decades. When riots rocked the capital Honiara last year, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare asked the Australian government to send defense personnel to help restore order.
China has also been involved in training police and supplying equipment to the RSIPF, but the government statement said it would be the largest RSIPF delegation to travel to a foreign country for training. of the font.
Increased law enforcement cooperation is seen as a key part of the security agreement signed by the two countries earlier this year. The text of the agreement has not been made public, but a draft was leaked online in March.
The leaked draft outlined the terms under which the Solomon Islands could ask China to send armed police and military. The conditions included “helping to maintain social order, protect people’s lives and property, provide humanitarian assistance, conduct disaster response, or provide assistance for other tasks agreed upon by the parts “. [to the agreement]”.
In April, Australia’s spy chief said Canberra feared Chinese police sent to the Solomon Islands were deploying “ruthless” techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
“In such a fragile and unstable country, the Chinese police techniques and tactics that we have seen deployed so ruthlessly in Hong Kong, for example, are totally incompatible with the peaceful way of solving problems and could further incite instability. and violence in the Solomon Islands,” said Andrew Shearer, Director General of Australia’s Office of National Intelligence.
Opposition figures in the Solomon Islands have previously expressed serious concerns about the deepening relationship between the police force, saying they fear it could allow the prime minister to use Chinese armed police to stifle the democratic dissent and retain power.
Police respond to hoax reports at multiple Florida schools
Florida Police Departments responded to calls for “swatting” at several high schools on Tuesday.
Swatting is a prank where someone calls emergency services and reports a non-existent crime to get law enforcement officials – usually a SWAT team – to show up at an address.
Boca Raton police said they responded to reports of a gunman at Boca Raton High School.
Upon arriving and checking the school, officers determined that there had been no shooting or shooter on the school campus and said nothing suspicious was found.
Police in Pembroke Pines, Fla. also responded to a call to Flanagan High School on Tuesday, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said on Twitter.
“Our search for the school is complete. No evidence of crime has been found,” Pembroke Police said. “At this time, this incident appears to be the result of a runover. Our investigation into the initial call is still ongoing.”
Miami-Dade Public Schools said schools in its district were also prone to pranks, urging parents to talk to their children about the illegal activity.
“We have a ZERO TOLERANCE policy for this type of activity. A prank threat against a school is considered a federal crime that can lead to arrest. and a criminal record,” the school district tweeted. “Parents, tell your kids about the lifelong consequences.”
In 2019, a man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for playing a prank on police in Wichita, Kansas, which led to officers raiding a home and fatally shooting 28-year-old Andrew Finch. father of two, in December. 2017.
Last month, more than a dozen states, including Florida, reported incidents of scam 911 calls involving active shooters in schools, resulting in FBI involvement.
The FBI has warned against this practice, saying it is a federal crime.
“The FBI takes the crash seriously because it endangers innocent people,” the FBI told ABC News last month, adding that it would investigate every threat.
ABC News’ Phil Lipof contributed to this report.
Citi sees Brent prices to average $101/bbl in 2022, $88/bbl in 2023
Citi sees Brent prices to average $101/bbl in 2022, $88/bbl in 2023
WTI crude oil prices are expected to average $96/barrel in 2022 and $83/barrel in 2023
Citi has become the latest bank to raise its crude price estimates since the OPEC+ cuts last week.
They add :
Cutting OPEC+ would reduce its projected inventory build from 2MB/d to possibly half that in the future
OPEC+ production cuts have sparked exchanges in Europe and the United States and could have far-reaching consequences
To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden – The Denver Post
By WILL WEISSERT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — As she prepared to march Saturday morning in the West End of this growing city, Democratic congressional candidate Hillary Scholten warned her staff that the area has traditionally been very conservative and that they should be prepared for possible boos.
But the crowds that lined Fulton Street to mark the region’s Polish pride were friendly. Only one man yelled what the contestant sounded like “Damn you, Hillary!” as she passed. But he also smiled and gave a thumbs up later.
He had actually shouted, “Give them hell, Hillary!”
It has been 32 years since a Democrat won the House seat where Scholten competes with Republican John Gibbs. But, its largest city, Grand Rapids, has turned increasingly blue lately, and redrawn congressional maps have converted it from a district that backed Donald Trump for president in 2020 to one that Joe Biden would have worn instead.
It is one of 14 U.S. House seats nationwide held by Republicans but which Biden would have won under new maps.
As Democrats brace for midterm defeats that could erase their tight five-seat control of the House, a chance to limit the damage may lie in overthrowing seats held by Republicans who voted for Biden to mitigate. the effect of losses elsewhere in the country.
Scholten, a former Justice Department attorney and deacon in the Christian Reformed Church, lost the seat to Republican Rep. Peter Meijer in 2020. But Meijer was beaten in his Michigan GOP primary this year by the backed challenger by Trump, Gibbs, a former software engineer who falsely claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Scholten is trying to become the first Democratic woman elected to the House from West Michigan and isn’t counting on more favorable borders to get her there, noting that it’s “hard for people to believe in what they have never seen before, and we feel this every day.
But even Gibbs admits the new maps are getting Democrats excited.
“In a year where they are expected to go through a very difficult mid-term,” he said, “for them, a pickup is something that makes them salivate.”
Biden’s list of GOP-held districts includes three seats in the Los Angeles area and one in California’s Central Valley. Others are the territories of Republican Representatives Don Bacon in Omaha, Nebraska, and Steve Chabot in Cincinnati. Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents moderate battleground Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, faces a similar test. On the other side are a dozen districts that voted for Trump but are held by Democrats. Retirements and redistrictings mean many no longer have incumbents running.
Still, Democrats see high stakes in their efforts to reverse Biden’s won seats. When House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer recently predicted that his party would hold the House, he mentioned such territory in California and Illinois, as well as the districts of Bacon and Chabot, and the race of Grand Rapids.
Not all incumbents sweat in the draw races. Chabot says that in his 26-year run for re-election in Southwest Ohio, he’s “run tougher races, for sure, than anyone in the House.” But, as he competes for potential cross-voters, Chabot does not put the emphasis on Trump.
“I agree with most of his policies, but I’m running on my own record,” Chabot said. “People can form their own opinion.”
Gibbs says that, despite Trump’s endorsement, he’s creating appeal among independents and swing voters. He recalled a man approaching him in the lakeside town of Muskegon, northwest of Grand Rapids, and saying, “I voted for you. I am a democrat. Are you OK ?”
“This race is not so much about Democrat versus Republican. It’s crazier than normal,” Gibbs said, pointing to high gas and food prices and “what they try to do to kids in school,” modern curricula and inappropriate equipment in the campus libraries being particularly wacky.
But, echoing Trump, Gibbs left open the possibility that he could oppose his own election results next month.
“If it’s fair and it’s okay, I’ll take it regardless of the outcome,” he said. But when asked if he could define just, Gibbs replied, “Not at this stage.”
“We’ll just have to see how it goes,” he said.
A victory for Scholten would cement the political transformation of this region from red to blue. Health care, college and tech job booms are attracting dozens of college-educated workers — the new residents often importing the voting preferences of Democrats. Grand Rapids and its suburbs have also become more diverse, including notable increases in the number of Hispanic voters.
Such a shift has long been unthinkable in the hometown of Gerald Ford and former Trump administration education secretary Betsy DeVos, who once epitomized pro-business, country club conservatism.
“I love to play golf. We play on public grounds,” Scholten said with a laugh. “I think that’s a pretty good analogy, actually.”
Despite the pro-Democrat lines, national Republicans see the district as a “checks and balances” area where voters could have avoided Trump but want to control Washington’s spending and the federal government’s potential overreach.
Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, prompting the former president to endorse Gibbs. The Democratic House Campaign Committee even funded a GOP primary ad proclaiming that Gibbs had been “chosen by Trump to run for Congress,” believing he would be beatable in November.
Trump once nominated Gibbs to head the Office of Personnel Management, but he was not confirmed amid questions about past tweets, including one from 2016 in which Gibbs wrote, “The Democratic Party of today: Islam, gender, anti-police, ‘u racist!’”
Gibbs says Democrats have released much more incendiary stuff. “I make no apologies. I never have and I won’t,” he said.
Democrats are hoping a question on Michigan’s ballot asking voters to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution will energize their base.
“The issue of choice is front and center in a way that it wasn’t before,” Scholten said. “It changed a lot of minds.”
Gibbs counters that his unwavering opposition to abortion is winning. It would only allow exceptions if a pregnant woman’s life is in danger. In cases of rape or incest, Gibbs said: ‘This baby, born in this case, is innocent. So I don’t see why an innocent person should perish.
Raised in the Pentecostal church, Gibbs spent seven years as a missionary in Japan. But he converted to Catholicism in 2021 and now tries to go to Mass several times a week.
He has that in common with Biden, who is also a devout Catholic, although Gibbs isn’t looking for bipartisanship there. He retorted about the president’s frequent Mass attendance: “Yeah, I just wish he would accept the teachings.”
“If I ever saw him at Mass, I would have a nice, candid conversation,” Gibbs said. “Give him a copy of the Catechism of the Catholic Church: ‘You should learn this.’”
___
Associated Press writer Joey Cappelletti contributed to this report.
