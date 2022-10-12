Eki Energy, Macquarie Group and other Indian energy firms team up to grow carbon market

mini The association will play a key role in enabling this development of the credit market in India, as it brings together all the key players in the climate revolution industry in the country.

An alliance of key carbon market players, the Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI), has been formed to facilitate work across sectors to develop an ecosystem driven by India’s net zero goals.

The association has brought together experts in the field of climate change in India under a single platform. Its members include Ayana Renewable Power, ACME Solar, Azure Power, EKI Energy Services Ltd., Macquarie Group, IB Vogt Solar India, Hero Future Energies, Gangadhar Narsinghdas Agrawal, Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, GNA Axles, Adani Greens, Sekura Energy, Virescent Infra (KKR), Torrent Power, MPCON and designated operational entities such as – KBS and VKU certifications.

Earlier this year, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 was introduced to boost clean energy and help India meet its climate change commitments.

“The internal market can significantly accelerate the country’s transition to carbon neutrality. The Association was formed with this at the core of its DNA, bringing together some of the best minds for advocacy and capacity building,” said Manish Dabkara, President, CEO and Managing Director of EKI Energy. He was named president of the association.

The association was registered under Section 8 on March 29, 2022, to mediate between industry and government bodies in the development of recommendations on policy guidance related to Section 6.2, Section 6.4 and the national ETS.

With the association, the national ETS will be able to take advantage of the full potential and deep learning of voluntary international carbon markets.

