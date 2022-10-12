Elon Musk is apparently friends with comedian Nathan Fielder

Prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed, the man who was convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in 2000, a case made popular by the 2014 ‘Serial’ podcast which investigated issues with the prosecution .

A spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed to ABC News that prosecutors are dropping the case against Syed.

A lawyer representing Syed also confirmed to ABC News that the charges against Syed have been dropped.

Syed, now 41, had been serving a life sentence for 23 years – more than half his life – since his arrest in 1999.

He was just 17 when he was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 2000.

On January 13, 1999, 18-year-old Lee disappeared after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.

Her body was found about a month later buried in a Baltimore park. She had been strangled.

Syed maintained his innocence and denied any involvement in Lee’s death.

Judge Michelle Phinn ordered Syed’s release last month after prosecutors sought to have his conviction overturned.

“At this point we will remove the shackles from Mr. Syed,” Phinn said after announcing his decision from the bench.

She said then that “in the interest of fairness and justice” Syed should be released on his own recognizance after finding that prosecutors had failed to provide evidence that could have helped his trial in 2000 and after the discovery of new evidence that could have affected the outcome of his case.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office had 30 days to decide whether to set a new trial date or drop the case.

Lee’s family had appealed against Syed’s overturned conviction, claiming that Mosby’s office had neglected to provide them with sufficient notice to attend the hearing. The family asked the Maryland Special Court of Appeals to stay the proceedings while the court considers their appeal.

Last week, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Lee’s family in asking the state appeals court to stay Syed’s case in trial court.

It’s unclear what these new developments mean for the family’s appeal.

“Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man. The DNA results confirmed what we already knew and what underlies all ongoing proceedings: that Adnan is innocent and has lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit,” said Erica Suter, attorney for Syed, assistant public defender and clinic director for the Innocence Project at the University of Law School of Law. University of Baltimore, in a statement.

Regarding the appeal, Suter said, “While the proceedings are not fully completed, this is an important milestone for Adnan, who has been under house arrest since the motion to quash was granted for the first time last month,” Ms Suter said. “He still needs time to process everything that’s happened and we ask that you provide this space for him and his family.”

In a motion filed with Baltimore Circuit Court last month, prosecutors said a nearly year-long investigation in conjunction with Syed’s defense attorney uncovered information pointing to possible involvement. of two “alternate suspects” as well as key evidence that did not come forward. at the original trial.

Prosecutors did not name the new suspects.

Their motion detailed how one of the two suspects had at one point threatened to kill Lee and both had documented histories of violence against women.

One of the suspects was convicted of a series of rapes, according to court documents, while another was convicted of assaulting a woman.

“After nearly a year of investigation into the facts of this case, Syed deserves a new trial where he is adequately represented and where the final evidence can be presented,” the state’s attorney said last month. of Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby, in a statement.

“We believe that keeping Mr. Syed detained as we continue to investigate the case with everything we know now, when we have no confidence in the results of the first trial, would be unfair,” Mosby said.

In his first trial, prosecutors relied on the testimony of a friend, Jay Wilds, who said he helped Syed dig a hole for Lee’s body.

Prosecutors presented cellphone recordings and expert testimony to place Syed at the site where Lee was buried.

At a post-conviction hearing in 2016, a forensic expert said those cellphone records were unreliable and should not have been used to convict Syed.

A 2019 appeal for a new trial had already been denied by the US Supreme Court.