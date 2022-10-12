Elon Musk Sells ‘Burnt Hair’ Perfume – Yes, Really

According to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), many Americans feel comfortable treating their advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which partially automate certain driving functions, such as fully autonomous.

The survey explored the habits, expectations and attitudes of regular users of General Motors Super Cruise, Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT Assist and Tesla Autopilot. A total of 604 participants more or less evenly split across the different brands took part in the survey from January to November 2021. All three groups were found to be more likely to engage in non-driving related activities – such as sending Texting or eating – while using their systems than when driving manually.

This was especially true for Super Cruise and Autopilot users, who were more likely to report performing activities that would take their hands off the wheel and their eyes off the road. Super Cruise and Autopilot users also said they could perform these types of tasks better and more often while using their systems, according to the study.

A total of 53% of Super Cruise users, 42% of Autopilot users, and 12% of ProPILOT Assist users said they were comfortable treating their systems as self-driving.

The release of the study follows a series of incidents involving the safety of Tesla’s autopilot system, and by extension, its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) system, the most advanced ADAS in the company. Last month, some Tesla drivers filed a lawsuit against the company for falsely advertising Autopilot and FSD autonomous capabilities, which the California Department of Motor Vehicles also recently charged Tesla with.

In August, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) asked Tesla to provide more information about its cabin camera — which is intended to monitor the alertness of drivers using Autopilot and FSD — as part of its ongoing investigation of 830,000 Teslas that include Autopilot. NHTSA is currently investigating 16 crashes in which Tesla owners potentially engaged such systems before crashing into stationary emergency vehicles. The agency has opened a total of 39 special investigations into autopilot-related crashes since 2016.

GM’s Super Cruise, by comparison, was only polled by NHTSA twice in the same time frame, according to NHTSA data. Since Super Cruise launched in 2017, ADAS has appeared on more than 40,000 vehicles, so it’s a smaller pool than Tesla’s Autopilot that’s standard on all new Teslas.

Super Cruise’s warranties have also been described as more robust than Tesla’s. Consumer Reports released ratings for ADAS on select vehicles earlier this year and found that Super Cruise and Ford’s Blue Cruise were the only automakers to receive two extra points for having systems that encourage safe driving. During CR’s testing of different GM vehicles, the agency said each sounded “several warnings to get an inattentive driver’s attention.”

“If the driver still does not react, the system will begin to slow the car on its own, eventually stopping it. The system will not work if the camera is covered,” according to a statement from CR.

With Tesla Model Y and S vehicles with software version 11.0, drivers can use Autopilot even with the vehicle’s cabin camera fully covered, according to CR. If the camera detected that the driver’s eyes were off the road, it would reduce the amount of time the driver could take their hands off the wheel. However, as long as the driver’s hands remained on the steering wheel, CR found no warning if the eyes were off the road.

The IIHS survey found that some surveyed drivers said these user protection measures, such as attention reminders and lockouts, were annoying and that they would try to circumvent them. However, most people said they found these safeguards helpful and felt more secure with them.

The study suggests that driver monitoring systems and “multifaceted and proactive user-centric safeguards” are key to shaping appropriate behavior and understanding driver roles while using partial driving automation.

“Some regular users have a poor understanding of the limitations of their technology,” the study says. “System design appears to contribute to user perceptions and behavior.”

This article has been updated with special survey data from NHTSA and vehicle counts with GM’s Super Cruise.