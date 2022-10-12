Chain reaction comes out every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PDT, so be sure to subscribe to Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and Spotify to catch the action.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India: report
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to apply for a permit to launch satellite internet services in India under its Starlink brand, becoming the third company to apply for such a permit, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.
SpaceX will also seek government statutory approvals for landing rights and market access, the report says, adding that it is likely to seek Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approval to set up local gateways. .
SpaceX and DoT did not immediately respond to Reuters after-hours requests for comment.
Earlier this year, the Indian government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licenses to operate in the country.
SpaceX will “very soon” apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications Satellite Services (GMPCS) license from Indian authorities, the report said, without giving further details. OneWeb, backed by the Bharti Group, and the satellite arm of Reliance Jio have already applied for the permit.
What did he say? Skaggs sentenced to 22 years
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in federal prison for supplying Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.
Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, did not react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of two counts.
There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or from Kay’s family members, including one of her sons who read a statement on her behalf before sentencing. A bailiff had warned the observers that they would be expelled from the court in the event of an explosion.
Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, making disparaging comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after his February sentencing.
There was emotional testimony from both sides in federal court in Fort Worth, about 15 miles from where the Angels were supposed to open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in a suburb of Dallas. hotel room.
Kay was convicted of one count of distributing drugs causing death and drug conspiracy. Means recommended that Kay serve her sentence in her home state of California. He has been in jail in Fort Worth since his conviction.
A coroner’s report said Skaggs, 27, choked to death on his vomit and had a toxic mixture of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.
The trial included testimony from five major league players who said they received oxycodone pills from Kay at various times from 2017 to 2019, the years Kay was accused of obtaining pills and giving them. to the players at Angel Stadium. Kay also used drugs himself, according to testimony and court documents.
After revealing the sentence, Means said he had been dreading that day since the start of the case because the 20-year minimum could be seen as too harsh for the crime.
Means said he added two years because of comments Kay made to his family in prison conversations after the conviction.
The judge interrupted Kay to quote the former public relations employee saying in one such exchange, “I’m here because of Tyler Skaggs. Well, he’s dead. So (expletive) him.
“That’s disgusting,” Kay replied. “I don’t know why I said that. I was angry with the world.
Means sounded skeptical, even saying at one point after uttering the sentence that he would likely become the target of Kay’s ire.
The judge said Kay showed “calllessness and a refusal to accept responsibility and even feel remorse for something you caused”.
“Tyler Skaggs was not a perfect person,” Judge said. “But he paid the ultimate price for it.”
Kay sobbed as one of her three sons spoke to the judge from the lectern asking for clemency. Carli Skaggs, the widow, fought back tears the same way she did when she testified at trial.
“Not only do I mourn the loss of my husband,” she said. “I mourn the loss of myself.”
Defense attorney Cody Cofer, who took over after Kay’s two trial attorneys were removed, sought a motion that would have allowed Means to consider a sentence less than the 20-year minimum. It was refused.
“We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay,” the Skaggs family said in a statement. “Today’s sentence is not about the number of years the defendant has received. The real issue in this case is holding accountable those who distribute the deadly drug fentanyl.
Kay served as the team’s public relations contact on numerous road trips, and the trip to Texas was her first since returning from rehab. Kay was put on leave shortly after Skaggs’ death and never returned to the team. He did not testify at his trial.
The government argued at trial that Kay was the only one who could have given Skaggs the drugs that led to his death, that the delivery took place in Texas, and that fentanyl was the cause of death. Prosecutors say Kay gave Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
FILE – Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court February 15, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, where he is on trial on federal drug distribution and conspiracy charges. Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, for supplying Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE – Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim, California on May 25, 2019. Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, for supplying Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE – Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team poses for a photo in 2019. Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Kraken’s Jesse Powell Explains Why He’s Quitting As Crypto Exchange CEO TechCrunch
Jesse Powell walks down from the role of CEO of US-based crypto exchange Kraken, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. Co-founded by Powell and Thanh Luu in 2011, Kraken is now the fourth largest crypto exchange by volume, according to CoinMarketCap.
It’s a critical inflection point for the company, which was valued at $10 billion earlier this summer and was rumored to be considering going public. We invited Powell to join us on this Tuesday’s episode of Chain reaction to discuss some of the drama that unfolded leading up to its release and talk about what’s next for the company under its new CEO, Dave Ripley.
News of Powell’s resignation came shortly after a New York Times report revealed he had sent controversial messages to employees regarding his views on race and gender. The Times also reported that Kraken was under investigation by the US Treasury Department over allegations that it violated sanctions by allowing users in Iran to transact on its platform.
Under Powell, Kraken spoke out on its ‘crypto-first’ values, releasing a manifesto outlining its libertarian ideology and offering employees the option to take an exit package and leave the company if they weren’t. agree with these values. Some employees accepted the offer, although the majority opted to stay on the stock exchange.
Powell touched on these topics and shared more about his post-CEO plans on the episode, which you can listen to in full here:
Hockey Canada executives resign following sexual assault settlement
OTTAWA — The chief executive and board of directors of Canada’s hockey governing body resigned on Tuesday after some of Canada’s largest corporations severed financial ties with the organization in response to its handling of allegations of abuse. sexual assault.
Hockey Canada said the resignations are in recognition of the “urgent need for new leadership and new perspectives.” The organization will hold votes for members to elect a new board of directors no later than mid-December.
St. Paul police chief finalists introduce themselves to public
St. Paul’s next police chief will be the face of the department and the five finalists for the job presented themselves and their priorities to community members Tuesday in a public forum.
Mayor Melvin Carter is in the process of interviewing finalists and expects to appoint one of them to lead the city’s police department by early November at the latest.
“We all know that it is an enormous task, an enormous responsibility that you’re signing up for,” Carter said to the finalists, who were seated on a stage in front of more than 80 people gathered Tuesday night at Washington Technology Magnet School.
The five began by introducing themselves.
Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, who became a uniformed officer with Philadelphia police in 1997 and is currently police staff inspector of the Philadelphia police unit that audits and inspects all department policies and procedures, was born and raised in Philadelphia. If she becomes police chief, she said she will be a “visible, intentional and authentic leader.”
St. Paul police Cmdr. Pamela Barragan, who oversees the community partnerships unit and joined the St. Paul department in 1996, was born and raised in Ecuador. “This community has been my home for the last 31 years,” she said. “… I am dedicated to service and for that reason I have risen through the ranks.”
St. Paul police Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom, who’s in charge of the Eastern District and joined St. Paul police in 1999, said he’s community-oriented. “There is no doubt in my mind that I’m sitting here today because of the relationships and the people that I’ve gotten to know and work with over the years,” he said.
St. Paul police Cmdr. Axel Henry, who oversees the narcotics and human trafficking unit and became a St. Paul officer in 1998, was born and raised in St. Paul. “I’m interested in this position because I want to do meaningful work for the city of St. Paul,” he said. “This is where I’m from, this is the town that raised me and this is where I live.”
Assistant St. Paul Chief Stacy Murphy, who is responsible for the department’s day-to-day operations and joined St. Paul police in 2002, said she loves everything about St. Paul and the department. Before her current role, she became deputy chief for community engagement in 2020 — she said it was a “very turbulent time in our community” after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
St. Paul’s police chiefs are appointed for six-year terms. Todd Axtell retired in June after serving as chief for six years, and Jeremy Ellison has been interim chief since.
The second and final public forum with the finalists is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m., at the St. Paul Event Center, 400 N. Wabasha St., Suite 320. The forum will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Wall Street turns red after Bank of England deadline
Investors were already grappling with a range of uncertainties ahead of major U.S. inflation and earnings reports, the escalating Russian-Ukrainian war and COVID-19 cases in China.
Financial markets went on a rollercoaster ride on Tuesday with the S&P 500 ending lower, while the dollar gained as jittery investors fled for protection after the Bank of England reportedly backed the UK bond market for just three days of trading. more.
Investors were already grappling with a range of uncertainties ahead of major U.S. inflation and earnings reports, the escalating Russian-Ukrainian war and COVID-19 cases in China.
Earlier today, the UK central bank said it would continue buying bonds this week. But the mood quickly soured late in the afternoon after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions by Friday, when the program The bank’s emergency support for the county’s fragile bond market would end.
After the comments, Wall Street stock indexes fell sharply, giving back all the gains from a strong rebound that began about half an hour into the trading day.
The UK news rattled already nervous investors ahead of key US inflation figures on Wednesday and Thursday that should prompt the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates, said Michael James, chief trading officer of shares at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
“Everyone is on pins and needles everyday at this point, much more worried about something ‘bad’ causing further decline than missing a ‘big move,’” James said. “We are in a very precarious position at the moment for the next few days.”
In particular, the BoE’s tough deadline has raised concerns among U.S. investors that some of the instability in U.K. markets could spill over to Wall Street, Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab at Austin, Texas.
“What caused the latest downturn was the news that the Bank of England was going to stop supporting the gilt market in three days. That caused the market to pivot,” Frederick said. It’s nervousness and speculation.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.31 points, or 0.12%, to 29,239.19; the S&P 500 lost 23.55 points, or 0.65%, to 3,588.84 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19.
At its peak on Tuesday, the S&P was up 0.8%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.56% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world lost 0.97%. Earlier, the MSCI index fell 1.5% to 549.19, its lowest level since October 30, 2020.
Emerging market stocks have lost 2.28% after hitting a low in April 2020 and were expected to fall nearly 30% since the start of the year, their biggest drop since 2008.
The US-led NATO said member states were stepping up security as G7 leaders condemned Russia’s escalating attacks in Ukraine. Russian missiles pounded Ukraine for a second straight day, following dozens of airstrikes on Monday that killed 19 people, injured more than 100 and knocked out power.
GOLDEN RESPITE
Bonds around the world were swept away by the rout in British government bonds, known as gilts, pushing US Treasury yields higher.
Bond market trading has been volatile, with yields on longer-dated US Treasuries hitting multi-year highs. Benchmark 10-year bonds rose 5.8 basis points to 3.94%, from 3.88% on Friday evening.
The US dollar index hovered between positive and negative territory, but last traded up 0.1% after falling 0.65%. Overall, dollar sentiment remained positive on concerns over rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions and the Japanese yen hovered near the level that prompted last month’s intervention.
The euro was last up 0.05% at $0.97.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.06% against the greenback at 145.81 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.09, down 0.78% on the day.
In addition, on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund warned of a disorderly revaluation of markets, saying risks to global financial stability had increased.
Heightened concerns were news from China that Shanghai and other cities had seen rising COVID-19 infections, with some local authorities closing schools and entertainment venues.
In commodities, oil prices extended Monday’s decline as recession fears and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns about global demand.
U.S. crude was 1.95% lower at $89.35 a barrel and Brent was down 1.98% on the day at $94.29.
Gold trading was volatile after hitting a one-week low.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,666.19 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.11% to $1,669.10 an ounce.
cnbctv18-forexlive
TV dispute that keeps Avs and Nuggets fans in the dark just keeps rolling to nowhere
In the ugly TV war that has kept loyal fans of Stanley Cup champion Avs and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the dark for more than three years, your favorite NHL and NBA teams have fired another blow at Comcast :
Truck yourself.
“Why doesn’t Comcast like Colorado fans? Kroenke Sports and Entertainment manager Matt Hutchings said Tuesday as he stood on a makeshift stage outside Ball Arena flanked by furry Nuggets and Avs mascots.
Out of any good idea to put an end to the interminable dispute between Altitude and Comcast, the billionaire Stan Kroenke rented a truck. The truck is covered in video panels that play fight words from abandoned mascots Rocky and Bernie who growl, “Why did Comcast dump us?” and “Comcast has blocked Avalanche fans for 1,468 days.”
The truck will be driven around Denver, nice and slow, like Usher zipping through the streets in his sunroof, hoping to put Comcast to shame by making Avalanche and Nuggets games available to subscribers of its cable television service. .
What? Was the clown’s car not available for hire?
This new Altitude offensive in a televised war that caught fans in the crossfire might seem pathetic and hopeless if it weren’t so ridiculous and absurd.
But this is not a “Saturday Night Live” exercise or skit. It’s a publicity stunt when we all know that Altitude and Comcast executives need to lock themselves in a room until a deal is done.
Concerned about the high gas price Kroenke will be forced to dip into his wallet to pay, not to mention the carbon footprint implications for the Avs and Nuggets, I asked Hutchings what he hoped to achieve with the truck.
“That’s a great question,” said Hutchings, whose desire is to curry favor with fans and encourage them to pressure Comcast to resolve the dispute. “As you know, 73 days ago we made an offer to Comcast. We will take the same deal as AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (which broadcasts Colorado Rockies games). We have four professional sports teams on our network. We will take the same market. We have never heard of them.
Kid you not: This truck with video cards on the side is billionaire Stan Kroenke’s current plan to bring Nuggets and Avs games to your home after a 3-year dispute with Comcast. pic.twitter.com/DPZ0jbzns4
— Mark Kiszla (@markkiszla) October 11, 2022
Now, I’m not very smart, but if Altitude wants to have maximum impact with this truck, couldn’t it be stipulated in the new $100.8 million contract for Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon that he has to deliver free pizzas to elementary schools in his time reserve?
Or maybe the truck could be parked in the grocery store parking lot, where everyone’s favorite Altitude personality Vic Lombardi could sit next to the Girl Scouts selling cookies and pleading with shoppers to subscribe to Evoca or Fubo, streaming services that let Colorado sports fans pay their hard-earned cash to watch the Avs, Nuggets, Rapids and Mammoth.
Hey, I understand. All forms of media, from your trusty old newspaper to your new regional sports network, have been disrupted and challenged by technological upheaval and the changing tastes of sports fans.
If Kroenke is business savvy enough to build a net worth of around $13 billion, not to mention so competitive that he can win the Super Bowl and Stanley Cup in the same calendar year, it seems like Stan the man might have a better idea than a truck to bring the Avalanche and Nuggets games back to as many Colorado homes as possible.
My modest proposal: find a way to merge Altitude with AT&T SportsNet into a regional sports outlet that could carry games almost 365 days a year, adding the Rockies to fill the summer gaps in the empire’s broadcast schedule. hockey, basketball, football and lacrosse from Kroenke. in Colorado.
Isn’t it possible for Kroenke and Altitude to partner with AT&T SportsNet?
“I don’t think anyone ever said it wasn’t doable,” Hutchings told me. “But that’s not really something I’m ready to talk about today.”
OK, but we were all sick and tired yesterday of talking about loyal Avs and Nuggets fans being left in the dark. Unless we can throw that stupid TV dispute in the back of the truck and haul it to the dump, we’re still on the road to nowhere.
denverpost sports
