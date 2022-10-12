Everything Microsoft just announced at its Surface event

The big fall tech events keep rolling. Next Apple, Google and Meta, Microsoft held an event on Wednesday to show off the latest updates from its Surface PC Product Line. Starting in 2012 with the original Surface Tablet, the lineup expanded to include the Surface Pro Tablet, Surface Laptop, Surface Studio Desktop, and other models.

The company launched three major new products: the Surface Pro 9the Surface 5 Laptopand the Surface Studio 2 Plus All-in-One. It also announced new creativity and productivity tools, including a AI-powered graphic design app and deepened its ties with Apple by adding iCloud Photos to Windows 11 and Apple Music to Xbox. A few new accessories to enhance hybrid meetings are also available, including an audio docking station and a presentation controller for Microsoft Teams. Keep reading for more details.



Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Pro 9 with 5G

For most of its ten-year lifespan, the Surface Pro has retained a consistent look and feel, with only small changes in design, functionality, and features. The Surface Pro 9 doesn’t break that chain, instead adding new processor options and colors to what I would call a mature product.

The biggest overall change is that the Intel-powered Surface Pro and ARM-powered Surface Pro X combine into one product line. The Pro X was a spin-off that looked a lot like the regular Surface Pro, but with a custom chip called SQ, which was a collaboration between Microsoft and Qualcomm because the Pro X was designed for broadband use.

The first two generations of Surface Pro X used chips called SQ 1 and SQ 2, respectively. Now, the ARM-based version of the new Surface Pro 9 uses a chip called – you guessed it – SQ 3. While the Surface Pro X line was built around always-on connectivity, it still worked on 4G networks. . The new version, called Surface Pro 9 with 5G, finally adds 5G support.

The Intel version of the Surface Pro is Wi-Fi only, but adds new 12th Gen Intel processors for better performance. The range of colors available has changed and now includes platinum, graphite, sapphire and forest. There’s also a special limited-edition blue floral pattern option, pictured above, for both the tablet and keyboard cover.

Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop

The new Surface Laptop 5 looks a lot like the older Surface Laptop 4. Available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes, the touchscreen laptops get a CPU boost from 11th to 12th Gen Intel Core chips, which should at least offer better performance. and slightly improved battery life. (There’s no AMD option this time around.) It also upgrades to faster DDR5 memory, and its USB-C port now has Thunderbolt 4.



The rest of the package is nearly identical to the 2021 models, including its 720p webcam. This is disappointing since most competing laptops have switched to 1080p cameras for generally sharper and more detailed video calls.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus

Seemingly back from the dead – its last update was in 2018 – the Surface Studio 2 Plus “Plus” refers to the latest CPU, GPU, ports and wireless upgrades. The most standout feature of the Studio line has always been the display, which in the Surface Studio 2 has become a pressure-sensitive, color-accurate 28-inch monitor with a hinge that provides excellent positioning flexibility for work. Design.

But Microsoft stopped selling this older model at least a year ago, leaving it idle with seventh-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GTX 10-series graphics. putting it to code with an 11th Gen CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, and new ports and wireless.

iCloud Photos on Windows 11, Apple Music on Xbox

Windows and Xbox users with Apple devices and services might appreciate a some new perks. Soon, Apple’s iCloud Photo Network will work with Microsoft’s updated Photos app, which is currently in testing. And earlier on Wednesday, Apple released a Apple Music application that works on Xbox video game consoles.

The agreements between the two companies have led Apple TV videos on Xboxas good as synchronization of contacts and calendar with Windows.

Microsoft Designer app powered by AI, other new Windows tools

The company also announced a new app called Microsoft Designer, which allows Microsoft 365 service subscribers to use artificial intelligence to create unique images based on prompts they type into the computer. The new feature uses the same AI technology in Dall-E 2whose images have gone viral on the web since its initial release earlier this year.

Microsoft has also expanded other tools for its Windows operating system, upgrading Image Creator on Bing to use AI, adding the Clipchamp video editing tool to the Office 365 suite, launching a website for creators called Microsoft Create and incorporating a new sidebar shopping feature. of the Edge browser.

Microsoft Audio Dock and Microsoft Presenter Plus

Microsoft is also offering two new accessories to enhance the hybrid meeting experience. Microsoft Presenter Plus is the first certified presentation controller for Microsoft Teams. The Bluetooth remote does all the usual presenter stuff – advance slides, mute/unmute, screen pointer – but adds a Teams button so you can raise or lower your hand in a meeting to make it easier to commitment.

It’s joined by the Microsoft Audio Dock, which is part speaker, part USB-C docking station. Compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, the speaker features a 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeters (much more power than your laptop speakers) and dual forward-facing mics. forward and noise reducing. It has built-in volume, play/pause and mute buttons, plus a mute status light, so you always know when your mic is on. Two USB-C ports, an HDMI 2.0 output, and a rear USB-A 3.2 port let you connect two displays, external storage, and other peripherals.