Fbi Offered British Spy Christopher Steele $1 Million To Back Up Now-Debunked Case

The FBI has offered British spy Christopher Steele $1 million in cash to prove salacious allegations in its infamous “Dirty Dossier” about Donald Trump, a senior bureau analyst said in federal court on Tuesday.

Supervising FBI analyst Brian Auten said the bureau made the offer in 2016 at a meeting in the UK – but did not hand over the money because Steele could not back up the evidence .

At the time, agents were seeking to verify claims that the Kremlin had incriminating videos showing Trump engaging in sexual activity in a Moscow hotel and allegations that he was in contact with Russian officials before the election. general.

There were also salacious claims that Steele was inducted by Democrats during the 2016 presidential campaign and the claims in the filing have since been debunked.

Steele authored the 35-page document, which alleged the Kremlin colluded with Trump’s presidential campaign, in 2016 after his private intelligence firm Orbis Business Intelligence was hired by a law firm representing Democrats.

Among other things, the “golden shower” dossier claimed that Russian security services could blackmail the president-elect with allegations that he paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed in which Barack and Michelle Obama had formerly slept.

The revelation of the substantial financial inducement offered came during the trial of Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, one of Steele’s top sources, who is accused of lying to the FBI when questioned about his information.

He was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI about the case. Prosecutors told the court Danchenko fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when questioned by the bureau.

Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by Trump, is pursuing the case in the courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia.

Auten said information from the Steele dossier was used to support a surveillance warrant against Trump campaign official Carter Page.

When questioned by Durham, Auten said the dossier was used to bolster the surveillance enforcement even though the FBI could not corroborate his claims.

Auten said the FBI checked with other government agencies to see if they corroborated, but nothing came back.

Durham’s years-long investigation has resulted in only one conviction – FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for tampering with an email used to justify the surveillance. The trial of Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer, Michael Sussmann, ended in an acquittal.

Steele, a former MI6 intelligence officer, compiled the dossier as a series of dispatches. He had been a paid FBI informant.

Prosecutors said Danchenko, a Virginia-based Russian analyst and researcher, fabricated one source and hid another source of information as the FBI raced in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election to confirm information in the dossier. They accuse him of lying to the FBI when questioned about the information he provided.

They also pointed to an area of ​​harm — the FBI relied in part on information from the dossier to obtain phone and email surveillance warrants from former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page, a citizen American.

They were investigating an alleged conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia – in an investigation that would make headlines.

“These lies mattered,” prosecutor Michael Keilty said, as the FBI presented inaccurate information to a foreign intelligence oversight court.

Page has never been charged with a crime.

Prosecutors say Danchenko lied when he told officers he got information from Sergei Millian, who had been head of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce. But they said there was no evidence the two ever spoke to each other and pointed to phone records.

“This case is about protecting the functions and integrity of our institutions,” Keilty added.

Testimony from an FBI official did not support Donald Trump’s repeated claim that the Russia investigation was based on the dossier

Durham prosecutors focused on the treatment of Page, an area that has long been a focus of concern for Trump and congressional Republicans, and which featured in a damning report by the Justice Department’s IG.

Danchenko’s lawyer countered that his client had told the truth and that the FBI asked him vague questions during their 2016 meeting.

At one point, Durham asked Auten why the DOJ opened its investigation into Russia in the summer of 2016.

But his response flies in the face of Trump’s repeated assertion that the investigation was based on the dirty record.

Instead, his response pointed to the origin of the investigation, which has been repeatedly reported: a drunken encounter at a hotel bar in May 2016 between Trump’s foreign campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and an Australian diplomat, after the aide said the Kremlin had dirt on Hillary. Clinton. The diplomat provided the information to the United States