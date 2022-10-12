Fda Authorizes Updated Bivalent Covid-19 Recall For Children 5 Years And Older

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
On Wednesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster for young children.
The Pfizer booster was authorized for children 5 years and older and the Moderna booster for children 6 years and older.
When the new boosters were initially authorized in September, the Pfizer booster was only available for ages 12 and older and the Moderna booster for ages 18 and older.
The FDA says children can receive the booster at least two months after completing their primary series or after receiving a separate booster dose.
“Since children have returned to in-person school and people are resuming their pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is an increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Dr Peter Marks , director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, said in a statement. “Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.
“While it has been largely true that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than in adults, as different waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children are fell ill with the disease and were hospitalized. Children can also experience long-term effects, even after initially mild illness.”
The updated recall specifically protects against the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which account for the majority of COVID-19 infections in the United States
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
ABC News
A Ramsey County judge has ruled that a plan to build a day shelter for the homeless at the site of the former Red’s Savoy restaurant on East Seventh Street in St. Paul can move ahead.
Judge Leonard Castro, who issued his ruling Tuesday, earlier had ordered a temporary halt to the project after more than a dozen business owners sued the city of St. Paul, the city’s Housing and Redevelopment and Authority and Listening House, a Dayton’s Bluff day shelter for the homeless, in an effort to prevent them from installing a satellite day shelter at 421 E. Seventh St.
The plaintiffs in the case include Heppner’s Auto Body, Bulldog Lowertown, the Dark Horse Bar, the Gopher Bar, the Barrel Theory Beer Company, Kat-Key’s Lock and Safe and owners of several residential properties.
Business owners have pointed to a negative experience with Freedom House, a previous temporary satellite location for Listening House, when it was located at 296 West Seventh St. The shelter, which did not screen visitors for drugs or contraband, closed in May following months of complaints from nearby restaurant owners about litter, vagrancy, theft and assault.
City officials have said the day shelter would fill a need in assisting those experiencing homelessness with services, shelter and pathways to housing.
Both directions of Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero are closed due to a vehicle fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
The closure was first reported around 6 a.m.
#I70 Eastbound: road closed due to vehicle fire between exit 114 – West Glenwood and exit 133 – Dotsero.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 12, 2022
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported the accident involved a tractor-trailer and closed both directions of the highway.
#I70 Westbound: Road closed due to vehicle fire between exit 133 – Dotsero and exit 114 – West Glenwood.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 12, 2022
The DOT said it expected delays in the area and gave no estimated reopening times.
denverpost
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reminded Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) of his previous pledge to serve just two terms as he urged voters to send him packing for the 2022 midterm elections in an op-ed damning released on Wednesday.
The newspaper’s editorial board explained exactly why it thinks Johnson is “Wisconsin’s worst political representative since infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy.”
He ripped the Donald Trump loyalist, who faces a close race against Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, as an ‘election tamper who recklessly promoted’ Trump’s 2020 lies and a ‘scientific fabulist’ which baselessly questioned COVID-19 vaccines and spread. pandemic misinformation. Johnson has also been criticized for trying to rewrite the “sordid history” of the deadly US Capitol riot.
The publication has taken on Johnson in an equally scathing fashion before.
“You will notice that Johnson does not tout a long track record of accomplishment in his re-election announcements,” the board wrote. “Instead, he and his followers attacked his opponent – a black man – as ‘different’ and ‘dangerous’.”
Johnson was first elected to the Senate in 2010.
“Johnson in the past has promised to serve no more than two terms,” the board concluded. “Voters should hold him to that pledge in November.”
Read the full editorial from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
yahoo
We’ve independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are correct at time of publication. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!.
My Pinterest boards are usually flooded with the coolest trends in jewelry and accessories. From classic gold hoop earrings and statement rings to leggings worn over platform loafers, I find myself constantly saving these looks in hopes of making them myself one day. My only issue is that I never quite knew where to buy the head-turning looks, until this Amazon Prime Early Access sale rolled around.
Right now, Amazon has some of the best deals on the trendiest jewelry and accessories that will make you look like you just stepped out of your Pinterest saves. From $55 off Ray-Ban sunglasses and JW PEI handbags for less than $65 to functional necklace extenders for $8, you can shop jewelry and accessories for a limited time .
Read on for jewelry and more accessories than Amazon reviews and us here at E! totally love.
Entertainment
Fifty kilometers away, in the capital, Caracas, several organizations collected donations for the survivors. Among them was the Leones professional baseball club, which asked fans to donate goods such as food, water, clothing and infant formula.
Gómez added that his wife’s family had been affected by landslides that left more than 70,000 people homeless in 1999, so “I know how it feels”.
Officials said more than 300 homes, 15 businesses and a school were destroyed in Las Tejerias, located along Venezuela’s main industrial corridor.
In a rare public appearance, President Nicolás Maduro visited the city and visited the affected neighborhoods on Monday.
The socialist leader said everyone affected by the disaster would be given new homes, adding that the town of 50,000 would “rise like a phoenix”.
“No one will be left behind,” Maduro said.
Maduro told reporters he would welcome international help, without giving further details. His administration has always been reluctant to accept humanitarian aid from Western countries, although it has accepted food and medical supplies from Russia and China.
Follow Latin NBC on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
nbcnews
working document
Q: I was recently made redundant and my company connected me with a career transition company. Should I take their services offered? I already have a CV and started applying on my own.
A: When your employer offers you free services, be careful. Career transition has come a long way since the days when executives were the only ones to benefit from these company-sponsored professional services. Career transition and coaching services are provided at most organizational levels, from individual contributors and entry-level employees to management teams and founders. These comprehensive services offer much more than just developing your CV (although this is often included in the process). Most people benefit from professionally reviewing, editing and improving the content of their resume, ensuring it can pass through Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). Partnering with a career coach or consultant will not only improve the content of your resume, but the work will make you a much better job seeker, and an experienced coach can get you thinking about opportunities you might be blind to. You’ll increase your interview skills, improve your ability to negotiate important aspects of your job offer, and develop a long-term career strategy.
Learning to deal with the fact that you’ve been laid off and explaining it to friends, family, and a new hiring manager is worth the time invested in working with a career transition company. Companies are struggling to find good employees right now, and a company in career transition will have access to positions that may not be posted on most job search sites. A coach or consultant may also have direct lines to talent and hiring managers that you may not otherwise get. Some people don’t use career transition services because they don’t think they need support. Other times the reluctance may be due to disappointment or anger with the organization that separated them in the first place. Taking the time to see what is on offer and find out what benefits can be provided to you is the best approach to an offer like this. Remember that your old company provides these services to you free of charge. A growth mindset means we all have something to learn, so even if you’re a corporate recruiter, you should see if the company can offer you a different approach than what you did.
Whether you need a job fast or just don’t want to get started until you’ve had some much-needed downtime, connecting with a career transition company and certified consultant will provide benefits that other job seekers have not. They can meet your individual needs while finding out what is most important to you (what other careers you might be interested in, what skills you have, what development opportunities you are looking for, etc.). Even people who have already gone through career transition services find that the second or third time they use these services, the education provided provides them with new knowledge and perspectives. Indeed, hiring processes, technology and job search resources are changing so rapidly. LinkedIn, for example, changes its algorithms with such high frequency that you’ll learn something completely new since their last change. The more support you can get in a job search, the better. And if these services are offered to you, it is strongly recommended that you anticipate them and start your new career with as many tools, tips, knowledge and additions to your network as possible.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain