Former Los Angeles Angels executive sentenced to 22 years for overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
A former Los Angeles Angels baseball executive was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of supplying fentanyl-containing pills that contributed to the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
Eric Kay, 48, was convicted in February of distributing drugs causing death and possessing drugs with intent to distribute in connection with the overdose of Skaggs, who was found dead in a bedroom. hotel in Southlake, Texas on July 1, 2019.
Kay, the former communications director for the Anaheim, Calif.-based team Skaggs pitched for, was eligible for a 20-year sentence, but life was also a possibility, according to federal prosecutors who brought their case. case in US District Court in Fort Worth. .
He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means.
“We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay,” Skaggs’ family said in a statement. “Today’s sentencing is not about the number of years the defendant received. The real issue in this case is holding accountable those who distribute the deadly drug fentanyl.”
Cody L. Cofer, Kay’s attorney, said the former Major League Baseball executive will appeal.
“Mr. Kay will immediately file his Notice of Appeal and continue to fight the allegations,” he said by email. “It was a tragic circumstance. Our hearts break for the family of Tyler Skaggs.”
During the sentencing process, prosecutors presented jail calls and emails in which Kay showed little remorse, made fun of the deceased and his family and even criticized the appearance of the jurors.
“I hope people realize what a mess this is,” prosecutors said. Kay told her mother about Skaggs on a recorded call. “Well, he’s dead, so f— ’em.”
Prosecutors allege he also referred to Skaggs’ family as “white trash” and alleged they were interested in the possibility that the pitcher’s death could create money making publicity.
“They could make more money with him dead than he was playing because he sucked,” Kay said, as quoted by prosecutors.
They also accused the defendant of describing the jurors as overweight and “sloppy, toothless and unemployed”.
Authorities said Kay’s phone revealed that Skaggs texted him the day before he died with a request that he drop off pills in his room.
The team was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a four-game series with the nearby Arlington-based Texas Rangers.
Prosecutors said Kay told a witness he visited Skaggs that night. They said the executive distributed pills, including the “blue boys” that contributed to Skaggs’ death, to several players at Angel Stadium.
Among the former Angels players who testified that Kay sold pills were Matt Harvey, CJ Cron, Mike Morin and Cameron Bedrosian.
In the hotel room where Skaggs was found dead, investigators found a blue pill that contained fentanyl, a potent and often deadly synthetic opioid, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said.
The pill contained the stamp of the “blue boys” known to other players: “M/30”.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Mr Skaggs had a mixture of ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system at the time of his death. The office said he choked on his vomit from an overdose.
The office’s conclusion included a determination that “without fentanyl, Mr. Skaggs would not have died,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in 2020.
“A fentanyl pill can kill,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham said in a statement. “That’s why our office is committed to holding accountable anyone who sells illicit opioids, whether they operate in backstreets or world-class stadiums.”
He added: “Mr Skaggs didn’t deserve to die this way. No one does.”
Meek Mill Drags Kanye West In The Mud Over His “White Lives Matter” Campaign
Kanye West has been on lots of nerves lately, especially among black folks with his constant attacks and the nerve-racking WHITES LIVES MATTER campaign. Although the Black community loves Kanye but that sh-t wasn’t funny to them. So the backlash to WHITE LIVES MATTER was enormous. Meek Mill has also registered his displeasure with Ye‘s “WLM” nonsense!
In a recent post on Twitter, Meek Mill vents his frustrations on Ye‘s current drama and how unfortunate his attention-seeking gimmicks are.
However, Kanye, equally dragged everyone that criticize him before his Twitter & Instagram ban and we sure Meek Mill will not be an exception. Counting on Kanye, Meek will be swerved once his indefinite ban is lifted.
Via Media Take Out:
Meek Mill became the next celebrity to call Kanye West out over his recent behavior.
“I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god!” Meek wrote.
“And came home and watched him sh-t on my name and brand like nothing …. I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna sh-t on street n-ggas you just said it to boosie. It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame … ion need no verses from no n-ggas because I been hot since 13 @justinlaboy don’t invite me to none of them weird ass parties wit bro.”
Ye upset many people when he double down on his WHITE LIVES MATTER stance. He then turned on Jewish people on Saturday, promising to go “def con 3” on them after he was kicked off Instagram by Mark Zuckerberg.
Some followers suggest the restrictions of Twitter & Instagram are too harsh on the billionaire rapper. What do you think of Kanye’s actions?
This is how Meek Mill dragged Kanye West on Twitter:
Founder of landmark Minnesota resort vows to rebuild after second fire in 23 years
CALLAWAY, Minn. — Despite suffering the second destructive fire in 23 years, the founder of the Maplelag cross-country ski resort says his family will rebuild.
Instead of prepping for a knitting retreat scheduled for this weekend at the northwestern Minnesota resort, Jim Richards sat in a lawn chair as firefighters from nearly a dozen departments worked to put out the massive blaze in the lodge building near Callaway, about 15 miles north of Detroit Lakes.
“I just can’t believe it, you know. I’m still in shock,” said Richards, 82.
He was in the office Monday morning, catching up on emails and reservations for the upcoming ski season when he heard a loud sound.
“I heard a pop and didn’t think much of it — I thought the ladies had stumbled,” he said.
While the official cause of the fire has not been determined, Richards thinks it may have started in the laundry room.
Within minutes, flames were shooting from every possible direction out of the lodge, even rising above the treeline.
Lost in the fire were hundreds of handmade skis, 250 stained-glass windows and the world’s largest collection of railroad depot signs, according to Richards.
“I’ve lost so much. Unique things, and (a) life’s work up in smoke right now,” he said.
Including 22 years of rebuilding.
The main lodge burned down in December 1999 when the wood-fired boiler caught fire. He said the rebuild included more modern fire safety features.
“It’s hard to fathom, it’s just kind of unbelievable it happened,” Richards said.
He founded the resort with his wife 49 years ago and has turned it into a recreation destination known across the country for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and mountain biking.
“We are very unique. People come here from all over the country. Skiers know about us from Chicago, New York, Sacramento, L.A., where someone five miles away doesn’t realize what we are,” Richards said.
While his son and daughter-in-law run most of the resort today, Richards said he still works seven days a week, 12 to 15 hours a day, due to staffing shortages. That work will now be focused on canceling the upcoming ski season.
Many Twin Cities-area schools used the resort for training camp.
“We had almost a full house for the winter, ski teams coming, Moorhead High comes up here, 60 kids,” he said.
In the summer, Concordia College, located in Moorhead, uses its facilities for Spanish language learning. Concordia Language Villages offer immersion programs in a dozen languages at sites across northern Minnesota.
Richards wants the firefighters to know how much his family appreciates their efforts, saying “it is what it is,” that there wasn’t much they could do.
When asked if he will rebuild?
“Oh yeah, no question,” Richards replied.
Jerry Banks pleads not guilty in Vermont murder-for-hire case
RUTLAND, Vermont — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man in a murder-for-hire conspiracy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court to a new charge.
Jerry Banks, 35, appeared by videolink in U.S. District Court in Vermont on Tuesday where he pleaded for a new indictment charging him with murder for hire that led to the 2018 death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, and a kidnapping charge. Banks, a former employee of the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office, had previously pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping charge.
Prosecutors say Banks was part of a conspiracy that began when Davis threatened to go to the FBI to report he had been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with another of the conspirators, Serhat Gumrukcu, of Los Angeles, who also faces a murder-for-hire charge in the case.
Another of the alleged conspirators, Berk Eratay, was scheduled to plead against an updated indictment on Tuesday, but the hearing was postponed until Wednesday due to technical issues with the video feed.
A fourth conspirator, Aren Lee Ethridge of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in July and is awaiting sentencing.
Kanye West Goes On A Second Date With His New ‘Romance Stunt Queen’, Juliana Nalu, Rocking Matching 2024 Caps
After publicly confessing his love for Stassie Karanikolaou amid his ongoing scandals, Kanye West‘s love life with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu appears to be on a good path.
Kanye West had to put his ongoing public stunt on hold to spend some time with his 24-year-old new romance stunt queen. The dad of 4 has been in the news in recent times for all the wrong sh-ts. From WHITE LIVES MATTER drama to random attacks on his fellows. It’s not surprising because according to his friends, the rapper is having a psychotic breakdown.
Meanwhile, Kanye is all loved up spending some quality time with Juliana Nalu who appears to be in support of the rapper’s presidential aspirations. Looks like Kanye has finally gotten someone who will support his BS!
Via Page Six:
As Kanye West remains under fire for his controversial social media activity, things with model Juliana Nalú are also heating up.
Stepping out for their second date on Sunday, the rapper-turned-designer, 45. Treated the Brazil native, 24, to see “Triangle of Sadness” at a movie theater in Hollywood.
They exited the venue arm in arm.
For the evening, the musician wore an all-black ensemble featuring a baggy jacket and his favorite clunky boots.
Nalú opted for the same color palette, only her outfit contained pops of white.
The brunette bombshell paired heeled boots with tight pants and an athletic-inspired top, which she completed with the same “2024” baseball cap she wore during the pair’s first public outing together the night prior.
Before the two hopped into West’s SUV, he made sure to stop and sign autographs for some fans.
On Saturday, West and who we exclusively revealed was Nalú hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica before paying a visit to a clothing warehouse.
Photos obtained exclusively by Page Six showed the rapper’s apparent new muse in a short, gray cutout dress and combat-style boots.
Surprisingly, the Yeezy designer chose to sport an Adidas jacket for the night out despite the activewear company recently putting their partnership “under review” following his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt scandal.
Both West and Nalú wore matching hats that had “2024” emblazoned on the brim, signaling the Grammy winner’s plan to run for United States president again. (He donned a “2023” hat during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last week.)
Nalú — who hails from Rio de Janeiro but now lives in Los Angeles. Is signed to multiple modeling agencies, including Mix Models, MGM Models and Elite Model Management. She recently reached a major career milestone. When she walked in her first Fashion Week show for the clothing brand 6PM in Milan.
It’s unclear exactly when or where she met West, but the two were recently both in Paris around the same time.
The model also alluded to their apparent fling in two Instagram posts over the last week. Modeling two of his songs: “I Wonder” and “Devil in a New Dress.”
In her latest post, she showed off a pair of Yeezy sunglasses.
Even in this apparent messy period for Ye, like weird public outbursts and attacks. The billionaire rapper is sure to grab himself a fine young model for a steamy.
And here are photos of Kanye West and Juliana Nalu who seems to have a lot of time of her hands to tolerate YE’s BS:
The post Kanye West Goes On A Second Date With His New ‘Romance Stunt Queen’, Juliana Nalu, Rocking Matching 2024 Caps appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Longtime WCCO anchor Don Shelby to star in ‘Love Letters’ at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Retired WCCO-TV anchor Don Shelby will return to the stage for four performances of “Love Letters” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
The show will be performed at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 and 13 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20. Tickets are $44, or $62 with dinner, and are available by phone at 952-934-1525 or online at chanhassendt.com.
Shelby is starring in the play with Nancy Nelson, a fellow WCCO vet and former Miss Minnesota who was once named “International Infomercial Queen” by Forbes. Nelson is also CDT’s greeter and emcee.
Written by A.R. Gurney, “Love Letters” tells the story of an on-again/off-again couple who sit side-by-side and read 50 years worth of notes, letters and cards they sent to each other.
After making its Broadway debut in 1989, “Love Letters” went on to become a popular show for actors with busy schedules, as it is a simple production that doesn’t require script memorization. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Elizabeth Taylor, James Earl Jones, Carol Burnett, Brian Dennehy, Mel Gibson, Sissy Spacek, Liza Minnelli, Desi Arnaz Jr., Sigourney Weaver and Jeff Daniels are among the many actors to star in the show.
“We’d been discussing this project before the pandemic hit and it had to be tabled,” said CDT artistic director Michael Brindisi. “Nancy and Don are also dear friends in real life, which makes a project like this so meaningful and personal for our audiences and I can’t wait to direct them.”
Shelby retired from WCCO in 2010 after spending 32 years at the CBS affiliate. In the time since, he has appeared in Lab Theater’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Safe at Home” at Mixed Blood Theatre. He’s also played Mark Twain more than 200 times at performing arts centers throughout the state and aboard the Delta Queen Riverboat on the Mississippi River in St. Louis.
Zelenskyy asks the G-7 for more weapons and a cap on the price of Russian energy
In this photo illustration, a screen showing the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before members of the international tribunal in The Hague. He accused the Russian authorities of war crimes and international terrorism.
Igor Golovniov | Light flare | Getty Images
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded Tuesday for more military aid and tougher sanctions against Russia at an emergency G7 meeting.
Zelenskyy’s virtual remarks to G-7 leaders followed the intensification of Russian missile strikes on major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. The Ukrainian leader, who has not left his war-weary country since the Kremlin invaded in late February, said Russian forces used more than 100 cruise missiles and dozens of drones in their attack.
Zelenskyy urged G-7 leaders to equip his country with Western air defense systems designed to track and strike ballistic missiles in the sky before they hit their targets. He said that when Ukraine “receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror – missile strikes – will stop working.”
Zelenskyy said the group of the world’s largest economies should try to weaken the Kremlin’s energy sector after Russian strikes hit at least 12 Ukrainian energy facilities.
“When Russia attacks the energy sector and the energy stability of our countries, we must block its energy sector with sanctions, break the stability of Russia’s income from oil and gas trade,” he said. -he declares.
The Ukrainian leader also called for a “hard price cap” on Russian oil and gas exports to weaken Moscow’s revenue stream.
The G-7 imposed a series of coordinated sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The group was once known as the G-8 until it knocked out Russia and became the G-7 after Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.
In a joint statement, the G-7 said it would continue “to impose economic costs on Russia” and “to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and would stand firmly with of Ukraine for as long as necessary”.
The group also condemned Monday’s strikes, which it described as “indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilian populations”, which constitute a war crime under international humanitarian law.
“We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account,” the G-7 leaders wrote in a joint statement.
Monday’s strikes were in apparent retaliation for an explosion last weekend on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean peninsula.
The Kremlin blamed Ukraine squarely and promised a “tough” response.
Zelenskyy condemned the missile strikes. “They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia, kill people going to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” he said on the app. Telegram messaging as the missile strikes across Ukraine became apparent.
The strikes killed at least 14 people and injured at least 97, Ukraine’s UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told an emergency session of the international forum.
“Deliberately targeting civilians is a war crime,” Kyslytsya said. He added that Russian forces launched about 84 missiles against residential buildings, schools, museums, city centers and energy facilities.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the attack, calling it an “unacceptable escalation”.
“The Secretary-General is deeply shocked by [Monday’s] large-scale missile attacks by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against cities across Ukraine, which reportedly caused extensive damage to civilian areas and resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries,” a statement said. his office.
The UN estimates that Russia’s war in Ukraine has claimed over 6,200 civilian lives and injured over 9,300. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights adds that the death toll is likely higher.
