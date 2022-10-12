News
Founder of landmark Minnesota resort vows to rebuild after second fire in 23 years
CALLAWAY, Minn. — Despite suffering the second destructive fire in 23 years, the founder of the Maplelag cross-country ski resort says his family will rebuild.
Instead of prepping for a knitting retreat scheduled for this weekend at the northwestern Minnesota resort, Jim Richards sat in a lawn chair as firefighters from nearly a dozen departments worked to put out the massive blaze in the lodge building near Callaway, about 15 miles north of Detroit Lakes.
“I just can’t believe it, you know. I’m still in shock,” said Richards, 82.
He was in the office Monday morning, catching up on emails and reservations for the upcoming ski season when he heard a loud sound.
“I heard a pop and didn’t think much of it — I thought the ladies had stumbled,” he said.
While the official cause of the fire has not been determined, Richards thinks it may have started in the laundry room.
Within minutes, flames were shooting from every possible direction out of the lodge, even rising above the treeline.
Lost in the fire were hundreds of handmade skis, 250 stained-glass windows and the world’s largest collection of railroad depot signs, according to Richards.
“I’ve lost so much. Unique things, and (a) life’s work up in smoke right now,” he said.
Including 22 years of rebuilding.
The main lodge burned down in December 1999 when the wood-fired boiler caught fire. He said the rebuild included more modern fire safety features.
“It’s hard to fathom, it’s just kind of unbelievable it happened,” Richards said.
He founded the resort with his wife 49 years ago and has turned it into a recreation destination known across the country for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and mountain biking.
“We are very unique. People come here from all over the country. Skiers know about us from Chicago, New York, Sacramento, L.A., where someone five miles away doesn’t realize what we are,” Richards said.
While his son and daughter-in-law run most of the resort today, Richards said he still works seven days a week, 12 to 15 hours a day, due to staffing shortages. That work will now be focused on canceling the upcoming ski season.
Many Twin Cities-area schools used the resort for training camp.
“We had almost a full house for the winter, ski teams coming, Moorhead High comes up here, 60 kids,” he said.
In the summer, Concordia College, located in Moorhead, uses its facilities for Spanish language learning. Concordia Language Villages offer immersion programs in a dozen languages at sites across northern Minnesota.
Richards wants the firefighters to know how much his family appreciates their efforts, saying “it is what it is,” that there wasn’t much they could do.
When asked if he will rebuild?
“Oh yeah, no question,” Richards replied.
Jerry Banks pleads not guilty in Vermont murder-for-hire case
RUTLAND, Vermont — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man in a murder-for-hire conspiracy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court to a new charge.
Jerry Banks, 35, appeared by videolink in U.S. District Court in Vermont on Tuesday where he pleaded for a new indictment charging him with murder for hire that led to the 2018 death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, and a kidnapping charge. Banks, a former employee of the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office, had previously pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping charge.
Prosecutors say Banks was part of a conspiracy that began when Davis threatened to go to the FBI to report he had been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with another of the conspirators, Serhat Gumrukcu, of Los Angeles, who also faces a murder-for-hire charge in the case.
Another of the alleged conspirators, Berk Eratay, was scheduled to plead against an updated indictment on Tuesday, but the hearing was postponed until Wednesday due to technical issues with the video feed.
A fourth conspirator, Aren Lee Ethridge of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in July and is awaiting sentencing.
Kanye West Goes On A Second Date With His New ‘Romance Stunt Queen’, Juliana Nalu, Rocking Matching 2024 Caps
After publicly confessing his love for Stassie Karanikolaou amid his ongoing scandals, Kanye West‘s love life with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu appears to be on a good path.
Kanye West had to put his ongoing public stunt on hold to spend some time with his 24-year-old new romance stunt queen. The dad of 4 has been in the news in recent times for all the wrong sh-ts. From WHITE LIVES MATTER drama to random attacks on his fellows. It’s not surprising because according to his friends, the rapper is having a psychotic breakdown.
Meanwhile, Kanye is all loved up spending some quality time with Juliana Nalu who appears to be in support of the rapper’s presidential aspirations. Looks like Kanye has finally gotten someone who will support his BS!
Via Page Six:
As Kanye West remains under fire for his controversial social media activity, things with model Juliana Nalú are also heating up.
Stepping out for their second date on Sunday, the rapper-turned-designer, 45. Treated the Brazil native, 24, to see “Triangle of Sadness” at a movie theater in Hollywood.
They exited the venue arm in arm.
For the evening, the musician wore an all-black ensemble featuring a baggy jacket and his favorite clunky boots.
Nalú opted for the same color palette, only her outfit contained pops of white.
The brunette bombshell paired heeled boots with tight pants and an athletic-inspired top, which she completed with the same “2024” baseball cap she wore during the pair’s first public outing together the night prior.
Before the two hopped into West’s SUV, he made sure to stop and sign autographs for some fans.
On Saturday, West and who we exclusively revealed was Nalú hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica before paying a visit to a clothing warehouse.
Photos obtained exclusively by Page Six showed the rapper’s apparent new muse in a short, gray cutout dress and combat-style boots.
Surprisingly, the Yeezy designer chose to sport an Adidas jacket for the night out despite the activewear company recently putting their partnership “under review” following his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt scandal.
Both West and Nalú wore matching hats that had “2024” emblazoned on the brim, signaling the Grammy winner’s plan to run for United States president again. (He donned a “2023” hat during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last week.)
Nalú — who hails from Rio de Janeiro but now lives in Los Angeles. Is signed to multiple modeling agencies, including Mix Models, MGM Models and Elite Model Management. She recently reached a major career milestone. When she walked in her first Fashion Week show for the clothing brand 6PM in Milan.
It’s unclear exactly when or where she met West, but the two were recently both in Paris around the same time.
The model also alluded to their apparent fling in two Instagram posts over the last week. Modeling two of his songs: “I Wonder” and “Devil in a New Dress.”
In her latest post, she showed off a pair of Yeezy sunglasses.
Even in this apparent messy period for Ye, like weird public outbursts and attacks. The billionaire rapper is sure to grab himself a fine young model for a steamy.
And here are photos of Kanye West and Juliana Nalu who seems to have a lot of time of her hands to tolerate YE’s BS:
The post Kanye West Goes On A Second Date With His New ‘Romance Stunt Queen’, Juliana Nalu, Rocking Matching 2024 Caps appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Longtime WCCO anchor Don Shelby to star in ‘Love Letters’ at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Retired WCCO-TV anchor Don Shelby will return to the stage for four performances of “Love Letters” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
The show will be performed at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 and 13 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20. Tickets are $44, or $62 with dinner, and are available by phone at 952-934-1525 or online at chanhassendt.com.
Shelby is starring in the play with Nancy Nelson, a fellow WCCO vet and former Miss Minnesota who was once named “International Infomercial Queen” by Forbes. Nelson is also CDT’s greeter and emcee.
Written by A.R. Gurney, “Love Letters” tells the story of an on-again/off-again couple who sit side-by-side and read 50 years worth of notes, letters and cards they sent to each other.
After making its Broadway debut in 1989, “Love Letters” went on to become a popular show for actors with busy schedules, as it is a simple production that doesn’t require script memorization. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Elizabeth Taylor, James Earl Jones, Carol Burnett, Brian Dennehy, Mel Gibson, Sissy Spacek, Liza Minnelli, Desi Arnaz Jr., Sigourney Weaver and Jeff Daniels are among the many actors to star in the show.
“We’d been discussing this project before the pandemic hit and it had to be tabled,” said CDT artistic director Michael Brindisi. “Nancy and Don are also dear friends in real life, which makes a project like this so meaningful and personal for our audiences and I can’t wait to direct them.”
Shelby retired from WCCO in 2010 after spending 32 years at the CBS affiliate. In the time since, he has appeared in Lab Theater’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Safe at Home” at Mixed Blood Theatre. He’s also played Mark Twain more than 200 times at performing arts centers throughout the state and aboard the Delta Queen Riverboat on the Mississippi River in St. Louis.
Zelenskyy asks the G-7 for more weapons and a cap on the price of Russian energy
In this photo illustration, a screen showing the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before members of the international tribunal in The Hague. He accused the Russian authorities of war crimes and international terrorism.
Igor Golovniov | Light flare | Getty Images
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded Tuesday for more military aid and tougher sanctions against Russia at an emergency G7 meeting.
Zelenskyy’s virtual remarks to G-7 leaders followed the intensification of Russian missile strikes on major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. The Ukrainian leader, who has not left his war-weary country since the Kremlin invaded in late February, said Russian forces used more than 100 cruise missiles and dozens of drones in their attack.
Zelenskyy urged G-7 leaders to equip his country with Western air defense systems designed to track and strike ballistic missiles in the sky before they hit their targets. He said that when Ukraine “receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror – missile strikes – will stop working.”
Zelenskyy said the group of the world’s largest economies should try to weaken the Kremlin’s energy sector after Russian strikes hit at least 12 Ukrainian energy facilities.
“When Russia attacks the energy sector and the energy stability of our countries, we must block its energy sector with sanctions, break the stability of Russia’s income from oil and gas trade,” he said. -he declares.
The Ukrainian leader also called for a “hard price cap” on Russian oil and gas exports to weaken Moscow’s revenue stream.
The G-7 imposed a series of coordinated sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The group was once known as the G-8 until it knocked out Russia and became the G-7 after Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.
In a joint statement, the G-7 said it would continue “to impose economic costs on Russia” and “to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and would stand firmly with of Ukraine for as long as necessary”.
The group also condemned Monday’s strikes, which it described as “indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilian populations”, which constitute a war crime under international humanitarian law.
“We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account,” the G-7 leaders wrote in a joint statement.
Monday’s strikes were in apparent retaliation for an explosion last weekend on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean peninsula.
The Kremlin blamed Ukraine squarely and promised a “tough” response.
Zelenskyy condemned the missile strikes. “They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia, kill people going to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” he said on the app. Telegram messaging as the missile strikes across Ukraine became apparent.
The strikes killed at least 14 people and injured at least 97, Ukraine’s UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told an emergency session of the international forum.
“Deliberately targeting civilians is a war crime,” Kyslytsya said. He added that Russian forces launched about 84 missiles against residential buildings, schools, museums, city centers and energy facilities.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the attack, calling it an “unacceptable escalation”.
“The Secretary-General is deeply shocked by [Monday’s] large-scale missile attacks by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against cities across Ukraine, which reportedly caused extensive damage to civilian areas and resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries,” a statement said. his office.
The UN estimates that Russia’s war in Ukraine has claimed over 6,200 civilian lives and injured over 9,300. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights adds that the death toll is likely higher.
Spindrift BLM Founder, Patrisse Cullors, Spends Thousands Of Dollars To Renovate Backyard For Her $1.4 Million Home
Founder of “Black Lives Matter”, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, a supposed vessel of freedom and accountability is always in the news for fumbling funds and using the group’s assets personally. Interestingly, Khan began a buying spree 3 years after the inception of “Black Lives Matter” and is now owning luxurious homes all over the States. The irony in this is damning! Patrisse ends up f***ing the Black community just like the white supremacist she claims to be fighting.
The self-acclaimed activist quits the BLM foundation in 2021 when the accusations became overwhelming. But denies mismanagement being her reason for quitting. However, Patrisse fails to hand over or account for the numerous properties owned during these periods especially the 3 homes worth $5 million.
In view of the above, her assets are still associated with the BLM foundation so when rumors spread of Patrisse Cullors again spending thousands of dollars just to renovate one of her flashy houses worth $1.4 million, netizens, especially the black community are left wondering if Patrisse is still benefiting from the donations meant for BLM activities.
Via Media Take Out:
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullor, who has been under scrutiny for using donated money to buy herself a luxury Los Angeles mansion, Just completed a series of expensive renovations to her mew mansion, Media take Out has learned.
According to a new report, the 39-year-old “activist” spent more than $30,000 on a beautiful new gate last year, and also dished out thousands of dollars more on updates to the property, including adding a swimming pool, a sauna and an outdoor play area with a swing set and slide for her son.
Since founding Black Lives Matter, Patrisse has been able to pull together a nice collection of real estate. She currently has 3 homes – with a total value of more than $5M.
Patrisse dropped $1.4 million in cash for her L.A. mansion. Which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and an amazing outdoor park-like setting (thanks tp the new renovations).
She also owns three other residential properties in Georgia and California. The value of those three other properties is estimated to be around $3 million total.
Patrisse resigned from her role with the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation In May 2021. To focus on her second book and other business endeavors.
“With smart, experienced and committed people supporting the organization during this transition, I know that BLMGNF is in good hands,” she said in a statement at the time of her resignation.
“The foundation’s agenda remains the same — eradicate white supremacy and build life-affirming institutions. Between the two Senior Executives and BLM Grassroots Co-Director Melina Abdullah. Who is an original member of BLM and co-founder of its first chapter in Los Angeles. Their immense talent will build a future where Black lives do more than matter — they will truly thrive.”
Do you think Patrisse Cullors just used “Black Lives Matter” to acquire wealth for herself? Share your thoughts with us on the activist cum millionaire.
Here are photos showing works ongoing at Patrisse Khan-Cullors $1.4 million home:
The post Spindrift BLM Founder, Patrisse Cullors, Spends Thousands Of Dollars To Renovate Backyard For Her $1.4 Million Home appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Future of Stillwater theater company in jeopardy as founder resigns
The future of a theater company housed in the former railroad depot in downtown Stillwater is in question following the resignation of its executive director and the furlough of eight staff members.
Calyssa Hall, who opened the theater in 2018, last week resigned from her position as executive director. Her resignation came just days after most of the staff were temporarily let go, according to the theater’s board of trustees.
“While there was no indication of intentional financial mismanagement, it was clear there are organizational and financial challenges that must be addressed immediately,” the trustees wrote in a statement. “We as an organization are currently finalizing a plan to return the Zephyr theater to financial health and stability.”
The theater is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization whose “charitable purpose is to further the arts and provide arts education,” according to documents filed with the state Attorney General’s office.
During the pandemic, theater officials failed to file annual reports and supporting documents for 2019 and 2020 in a timely manner, and the Attorney General’s office withdrew the Zephyr’s registration. State officials warned that “it is a violation of Minnesota law to solicit in Minnesota without being registered,” according to a Oct. 25, 2021 letter written by Charities Registrar Julie Brengman.
Officials from the Zephyr, known officially as Only a Dim Image Productions, filed the missing annual reports on Friday and paid the $150 late fee, according to a spokesman for the Attorney General’s office. Theater officials also requested an extension to file their annual report ending Dec. 31, 2021, which was granted; it is now due on Nov. 15, he said.
“We are in the process of fixing this,” Hall, 31, said during an interview on Tuesday. “Like a lot of theaters coming out of COVID, it’s been really hard. We’ve been doing really well on programming, but we’ve been having trouble getting our donations to match our programming.”
The theater has received a lot of community support, she said, but “needs donated revenue to support the work that we are doing.”
Over the weekend, the board reached out to a temporary interim business manager who agreed to join the organization, the trustees wrote in a statement published Monday. “They are well positioned to help us manage the theater on a day-to-day basis and to help us develop a realistic achievable plan,” the trustees wrote.
POPULAR EVENTS
The Zephyr’s popular Halloween event, The Haunted History Trolley Tours, co-produced with Wahoo Adventures and Stillwater Trolley Co., will continue this month – as will in-school programming at 18 different elementary schools, Hall said. Traintrax, a concession stand located in a renovated trolley car resting on the train tracks between the Brown’s Creek State Trail and the theater, also will remain open, she said.
However, the future of the Ice Palace Maze, which had been held over the past two winters in the theater’s parking lot, is not known at this time, she said.
Tax filings show the theater had a net income of $237,000 in 2018, thanks to a large amount of grants and donations and an all-volunteer staff. But the theater ended the next two years in the red as donations fell off, and the theater apparently began paying some of its workers.
The theater lost $167,000 in 2019 and $114,000 a year later, according to its 990 annual report filed with the IRS.
It reported about $25,000 in compensation for its executive director in 2019 and $36,000 the next year, reports show.
“I’m really proud of the work that I did, and I’m proud of the work that we all did together,” Hall said. “We started with nothing and grew into this community asset that everybody really values. Even though we’re struggling financially right now, you can’t imagine the number of messages I’ve gotten in the last 24 hours from people saying, ‘There’s no way we’re not going to find the support to keep this going.’ We will reorganize, and we will be fine. There’s been a huge outpouring of support.”
Mayor Ted Kozlowski said he is one of the theater’s biggest fans.
“I really hope they can find someone to put this whole thing back together,” he said. “It’s been a huge asset for our town. It’s so unique, and the productions that they bring to Stillwater are amazing.”
Kozlowski said he especially enjoys the Zephyr’s “plays in the park,” which are produced in North Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater with the St. Croix River as their backdrop. “Those have been just insanely successful,” he said. “They’re so much fun. They brought in ‘School of Rock’ this summer, and my family and I went to see it. We would have seen it five times. It was so good.”
LABOR OF LOVE
Prior to starting the theater, Hall, who graduated in 2016 from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, worked as a freelance director, musician, stage manager, production coordinator, lighting designer, technician and instructor for professional and community theaters and for the Stillwater Area School District.
On Tuesday, she said she plans to stay involved with the theater on at least “a personal basis” and “continue to be dedicated to the artists and the community and everything that we’ve built, however that looks.”
The Stillwater Depot building was the headquarters of the Zephyr dinner train for more than 20 years. In 2011, the owner of the dinner train, Dave Paradeau, sold the train corridor to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the Brown’s Creek State Trail; the depot has been closed since 2009.
Hall said the theater has been a labor of love for her family since 2016; her father, Franz Hall, the theater’s operations manager, is one of the furloughed staff.
“When we first walked into the building, there was magic about it – that’s why we’ve been working 100 hours a week for five years,” Hall said. “We’ve had so many beautiful things happen. Even though we’re small, there are actors that want to work with us because there’s just like this energy and magic in this building.
“Fortunately, there is a group of people who are not going to give up on this,” she said. “It’s like anything worth fighting for — it isn’t going to be easy, but we’re going to keep fighting for it as long as it takes.”
Staff writer Josh Verges contributed to this report.
