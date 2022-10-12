News
GM takes on Tesla with new home energy storage system
- General Motors launches a division that provides homeowners with energy storage technology.
- The new service is expected to launch by the end of 2023, GM said Tuesday.
- GM Energy will provide battery storage devices and allow drivers to use electric vehicles to power their homes.
General Motors is taking on Tesla with a new division that will allow homeowners and small businesses to generate and store electricity.
GM Energy will offer solar power and battery storage products so electric vehicle owners can use their cars as a power source when needed, the company announced Tuesday.
The new service will launch by the end of 2023 and will put the automaker in competition with Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker, GM’s Travis Hester told the Guardian: “There are a lot of analogies that you can do with Tesla.”
GM Energy will use SunPower to provide customers with solar panels, along with wall-mounted battery storage from Ultium and include its existing charging service called Ultium Charge 360.
Tesla’s energy storage business includes its Powerwall and Megapack storage units.
GM thinks the deal could be worth up to $150 billion, Hester told the Guardian.
The company also aims to help customers manage potential power outages by helping them store electricity and tap into reserves at peak times. A key feature of the home energy system will allow drivers to power their homes with battery power in compatible electric vehicles, GM said.
The launch is timed to coincide with the on-sale of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
It’s the latest development in GM’s “All Electric Future” strategy, as CEO Mary Barra calls it.
The company plans to invest $35 billion to introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2025.
GM did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for more comment outside of normal business hours.
Lucy Letby “tried to kill a ‘resistant’ little girl four times before she succeeded”
Lucy Letby ‘tried to kill a ‘resilient’ little girl four times before she succeeded’
- Letby, 32, denies killing seven premature babies and trying to kill 10 more in 12 months
- The prosecution began today with allegations of attempted murder of Child H and murder of Child I
- Nick Johnson KC said the ICU chart shows Letby gave Child H a dose of morphine at 1:25 a.m. and saline at 2:50 a.m.
- At 3.22am she collapsed and needed full resuscitation, with a consultant concluding the ’cause was unclear’
- Letby tried four times to kill Child I before succeeding on the fourth attempt, Mr Johnson told the court.
Lucy Letby tried to kill a ‘resistant’ baby girl four times before she succeeded, it has been claimed today – as a court heard how babies ‘suddenly recovered’ when they were removed from the hospital where she worked.
The 32-year-old allegedly killed five boys and two girls and faces a total of 22 murder and attempted murder charges involving 17 babies. The offenses allegedly took place between June 2015 and June 2016 while she worked in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
This morning Letby sat in the dock wearing a black jacket as she listened to the prosecution open today’s hearing by outlining one allegation of child I murder and two of attempted murder against child H.
Mr Johnson described the case of Child I – who, despite being born weighing just 970g (2lb 2oz), was in good health – as “an extreme example, even by the standards of this general case”. Letby tried four times to kill the child before succeeding on the fourth attempt, Mr Johnson said, describing the little girl as “tough”.
The prosecutor told jurors at Manchester Crown Court that Letby twice attempted to murder Child H – who, like the other babies, cannot be identified for legal reasons – on two successive night shifts in September 2015.
Child H suffered two “deep” collapses that required chest compression resuscitation with the use of adrenaline, the court heard. No clear cause for either incident was identified at the time, but the baby survived.
Referring to the first incident, when Letby was assigned as nurse, Mr Johnson said the intensive care chart shows she gave Child H a dose of morphine at 1.25am and saline at 2.50am. The following night, Child H’s oxygen levels began to drop steeply at 10:53 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. after being “relatively stable” during the day shift.
Letby was not her designated nurse at the time, but the nurse who had that role later said she could not remember if she had taken a break during the shift, but confirmed that she had been absent from the room at least part of the time.
After the two incidents, the little girl was transferred to another hospital where she showed “dramatic improvement”. She then returned to the Countess of Chester and was eventually released.
Mr Johnson said: “It is a notable fact in the case of (Child H) and others that as soon as the children were removed from the Countess of Chester and Lucy Letby’s sphere of influence, it was often followed by their sudden and remarkable recovery.’
He went on to describe Letby’s “interesting Facebook searches” after the incidents. He told the court that about a week after child H’s second collapse, at around 1:15 a.m., within about three minutes, she looked for child H’s mother, father of twin children E and F and the mother of child I. At the time she was on her day off.
Letby’s parents, Susan and John, support her during her six-month trial at Manchester Crown Court.
As the third day of Letby’s trial begins, Manchester Crown Court has so far heard the trial:
- Letby, 32, denies murdering seven premature babies and attempting to murder 10 others in 12 months. The deaths occurred at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. Letby was arrested three years after the death of her first alleged victim, Baby A;
- An intensive care nurse allegedly injected babies with insulin, air or pumped milk to kill them – often during night shifts when parents were less likely to be around;
- Babies A, C and D were all murdered in the space of about 13 days, it seems;
- The jury was told Letby was standing next to Crib C when her monitor’s alarm went off and she told the rushing colleague, “He’s going, he’s going.” Baby A was murdered in the same room six times earlier, the prosecution alleges;
- The day after Baby E’s alleged murder, Lucy Letby allegedly used insulin for the first time to poison a baby, the court heard, while attempting to murder Baby E’s twin brother, Baby F;
- Letby allegedly targeted twins on more than one occasion – and in some cases one was murdered and his brother survived;
- She reportedly researched the families of her alleged victims on Facebook and social media, including on Christmas Day;
- In some instances, Letby allegedly attempted to kill Baby G up to three times, including twice in one shift;
- Child H suffered two “deep” collapses which required resuscitation by chest compressions with the use of adrenaline;
- Letby tried four times to kill Child I before succeeding on the fourth attempt, Mr Johnson said, describing the little girl as ‘tough’;
Letby denies seven murder charges and ten attempted murder charges between 2015 and 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital
The nurse (pictured) allegedly tried to kill a baby by injecting insulin into her nutrition bag less than 24 hours after she murdered her twin brother
The court heard Letby (pictured) tried to kill a baby at the Countess of Chester Hospital three times in the space of a month
Letby’s parents Susan and John Letby arrive at Manchester Crown Court this morning
Letby drew in the dock at Manchester Crown Court with security as she was charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of ten others
While Letby worked night shifts there was an increase in babies dying or becoming seriously ill, Manchester Crown Court heard, then when she moved to the day shift there were more “unexplainable collapses and deaths”.
Letby is accused of attacking two sets of twins – with insulin and air – a child, Baby E, would die but his brother survived
Prosecution says only one common factor in babies’ death and collapse was Letby’s presence
Dishonesty abounds in Proposition 27 campaign – Orange County Register
The campaign dishonesty for the current Proposition 27 begins with the title of the initiative itself, which seeks to legalize nearly unfettered online sports betting in California.
Start with this: the very title of the measure does not even allude to its objective. The official name of this putative law is the California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act. Where’s the beef? Where is the bet?
The sponsors, online sports betting services FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM, also say there is really no conflict between their measure and its rival Proposition 26, which would legalize sports betting at Indian casinos and a few racetracks in India. Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties.
They apparently did not read section 3 of Prop. 26. This is where it says, among other things, that it will create “strict consumer protections to promote responsible sports betting and protect children and public health, such as: Requiring adults 21 or older be physically present at a (licensed) facility to place sports bets…”
How can this article not conflict with a measure whose sole purpose is to allow Californians everywhere to use their smartphones to bet on all aspects of sports, down to the youngest of sports young, save for injuries and a few other quirks?
Answer: It’s in conflict, no matter what anyone says. Under California law, that should mean whichever of these two measures gets the most votes will govern, while the other becomes a historic footnote — if both measures get majority votes.
This happened most famously in 1978, when the historic property tax limits of Proposition 13 passed with a 65% majority, while the somewhat more moderate limits of Proposition 10 were also adopted, but with a smaller majority. Since then, Proposition 13 has been a political untouchable, while Proposition 10 has been all but forgotten.
The dishonesty of the current Prop. 27 was evident in its TV ads, which ate the lion’s share of the $403 million raised in mid-September for 26 and 27.
These announcements imply that most of the money raised by 27 will go towards housing the homeless. In fact, homeless causes already receiving state and federal money would receive 85% of online sports betting taxes.
Not 85% of revenue, as the ads suggest, but 85% of taxes, some of the rest will pay for a new bureaucracy to regulate sports betting, overseen by the state attorney general.
These ads also imply that there is no benevolence in the Prop. 26, because it does not affect homeless tax money. Instead, 26 would fund mental health treatment and attempts to assuage gambling addiction.
Prop. 26 also prohibits betting on youth sports, high school sports, and games played by California college teams, even when competing out of state.
In contrast, Proposition 27 says it will ban betting for under-21s and will not allow advertising aimed at non-adults. But since his advertisements and other advertisements were shown on all kinds of media, including social media, there would be little or nothing to protect young people.
Prop advertisements. 27 also claim that it will fund small California tribes that do not operate casinos. But together they would actually receive less than 15% in online betting taxes, a pittance compared to what the Big 3 sports betting teams would take.
Again, there is a contrast to Proposition 26, which openly announces that it will benefit around 50 tribes, almost all of which now operate casinos.
There’s a big question here for voters who have tended over the past 20 years to legalize things like gambling and marijuana, which were once illegal in California.
This is it: will one of the most dishonest campaigns of the last century be rewarded with a victory giving untold billions of dollars each year to its sponsors? Will voters reject these two measures, one because of its dishonesty and the other because it is too restrictive? Or will they ignore it all and vote for both, then drop the chips where they can?
Thomas Elias’ email address is [email protected]
In which city is crime the strongest around Rennes? [Classement] – Reindeer
If the feeling of insecurity is particularly difficult to quantify through data, crime is on the other hand much less so. In Rennes, while there is a modest increase in the number of incidents between 2020 and 2021 (+1.2%), a particularly striking increase is observed in the 42 other municipalities of the Metropolis (+6.9%).
In any case, this is one of the main lessons of the 2021 report of the Observatory of delinquency and gender-based and sexual violence. With a few methodological precautions to keep in mind (read below), it provides information on crime figures at the municipal level.
Map of crime in Rennes Métropole
Far from Rennes (which we have chosen not to include here for the sake of readability) and its 15,170 crimes recorded in 2021, a few municipalities particularly stand out on our map of delinquency in the Metropolis. With 814 acts of delinquency over the past year, Cesson-Sévigné appears in the lead, followed closely by Bruz (746), Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande (744), Vezin-le-Coquet (541), Saint-Grégoire ( 476) and Chantepie (459).
Second city of the Metropolis by the size of its population – behind Rennes, Bruz is the one that shows the largest increase in the number of incidents observed between 2020 and 2021: +35%, from 553 to 746 incidents. It should be noted that several municipalities have recorded a significant drop in crime compared to 2020 – such as Orgères (-40 incidents in one year), Montgermont (-35), Acigné (-34), Vern -sur-Seiche (-33) or even Betton (-27).
Here is the list of the 43 municipalities that make up Rennes Métropole
Acigné, Bécherel, Betton, Bourgbarré, Brécé, Bruz, Cesson-Sévigné, Chantepie, Chartres-de-Bretagne, Chavagne, Chevaigné, Cintré, Clayes, Corps-Nuds, Gévezé, L’Hermitage, La Chapelle-Chaussée, La Chapelle- des-Fougeretz, La Chapelle-Thouarault, Laillé, Langan, Le Rheu, Le Verger, Miniac-sous-Bécherel, Montgermont, Mordelles, Nouvoitou, Noyal-Châtillon-sur-Seiche, Orgères, Pacé, Parthenay-de-Bretagne, Bridge -Péan, Rennes, Romillé, Saint-Armel, Saint-Erblon, Saint-Gilles, Saint-Grégoire, Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande, Saint-Sulpice-la-Forêt, Thorigné-Fouillard, Vern-sur-Seiche , Vezin-le-Coquet.
Our classification of delinquency in the municipalities of Rennes Métropole
When we look at this data in detail, we notice that the municipalities with the highest number of offenses are often the most populated. To take the analysis a little further, we wanted to relate the number of facts observed to the population of each locality. A new classification emerges based on this indicator.
With an average of 88.5 crimes per 1,000 inhabitants, Vezin-le-Coquet is well ahead of this barometer. The small town of 6,114 inhabitants even has a higher ratio than Rennes (68.8) in this area. Other fairly dense municipalities very close to the Breton capital come next in this ranking: Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande (53.3), Saint-Grégoire (48.1), Cesson-Sévigné (47.7 ), Chantepie (44.7), Noyal-Châtillon-sur-Seiche (44.1) or even Chartres-de-Bretagne (40.7).
This calculation nevertheless benefits some municipalities. This is particularly the case for the small village of Clayes, to the north-west of Rennes, which records only 9.9 facts per 1,000 inhabitants in 2021. Special mention also to the town of Acigné which displays the delinquency index on lowest among municipalities with +5,000 inhabitants in Rennes Métropole (19.3).
What kind of crime around Rennes?
Marked by a particular health context with the confinements linked to the covid pandemic, the year 2020 had recorded a slight decline in delinquency in the municipalities around Rennes. The figures for 2021 clearly underline the reversal of this trend, particularly with regard to financial delinquency (+20.9%), acts of violence (+6.1%) and theft (+4.8%) . The latter still represent the majority type of offenses in the communes of Rennes Métropole over the past year, as shown in the graph below.
To read the numbers correctly
These data, taken from the 2021 report of the Observatory of Delinquency and Sexist and Sexual Violence, have several limitations, detailed by the authors themselves. First, they come from complaints filed and facts reported by the police officers themselves. It is therefore the delinquency noted. It does not include offenses or crimes of which the inhabitants may be witnesses or victims without alerting the justice system.
Moreover, an increase does not necessarily mean an increase in “real” delinquency. It can also be the sign of an increase in the filing of complaints, linked for example to the freedom of speech of victims, or even the consequence of increased police activity. The fight against drug trafficking, for example, has intensified in recent months, automatically leading to an increase in procedures. Finally, the facts observed may decrease in number while being more serious in their nature.
MSNBC star Jen Psaki repeatedly lowers Dem expectations ahead of midterms
Jen Psaki caused a stir in the media landscape when she announced earlier this year that she would be joining MSNBC after serving 15 months as the White House press secretary.
PSAKI was well-liked during her tenure as President Biden’s chief spokesperson by her liberal fans in the media, but even many of her conservative critics acknowledged that she was effective at her job. She’s become a household name for spinning on behalf of her boss and hauling water for Democrats at large.
But now, as an MSNBC analyst, she no longer looks like the left’s greatest cheerleader.
In his first appearance on the ‘Alex Wagner Tonight’ network, Psaki warned Democrats about the ‘really risky’ strategy they’ve been deploying to boost so-called ‘MAGA’ candidates in the GOP primaries in the United States. hope for an easier defeat in the midterm elections.
“You really don’t know how it’s going to be. And it’s scary,” Psaki told host Alex Wagner on Sept. 13.
JEN PSAKI SAYS DEMOCRATS ARE ‘THEY WILL LOSE’ IF MID-TERMS IS A REFERENDUM ON PRESIDENT BIDEDN
When asked how she views the Democratic midterm outlook, Psaki took up Wagner’s suggestion that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may fuel a “referendum” on Republicans instead of the ruling party as in previous mid-term cycles.
But later she stifled Wagner’s ardor for Democratic victories.
“While I think a lot of Democrats feel better the way they should, there’s still a long way to go here,” Psaki said. “If the election were tomorrow, I think the House would be a big uphill battle. It would be a bit of a jump. The Senate, more of a draw. But there are different dynamics that we should also pay close attention to. .”
Since then, polls that once gave Democrats a glimmer of hope in the potential continued control of Congress after the Dobbs decision and a string of legislative victories for the Biden administration have quickly swung back in favor of Republicans.
“Psaki has to realize that running in circles through a session, which was her role as publicist, will no longer fly,” said William A. Jacobson, professor at Cornell Law School and Fox News media critic. Digital. “She has to worry about her own reputation now, so it’s no surprise that she presents a realistic assessment of the situation.”
MSNBC’S “ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT” STRUGGLES TO COMPLETE RATINGS LEFT BY RACHEL MADDOW
In “Meet The Press,” Psaki issued a stern warning to Democrats that “they will lose” if voters view the midterm elections as a referendum on his former boss.
“Look, I think Democrats, if the election is about who’s more extreme, like we’ve seen, you know, Kevin McCarthy touches there with Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’ll say his name, sitting on his left side , then they will win. If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose, and they know it,” Psaki said on the September 25 broadcast.
PSAKI also sounded the alarm that crime is a “huge vulnerability” for Democrats, pointing to the GOP’s “millions” of spending on the Pennsylvania Senate race using the crime issue to target the Democratic nominee. John Fetterman.
NewsBusters editor Curtis Houck acknowledged that Psaki was “efficient at her job” as White House press secretary and called her a “savvy political operator”, but he cautioned viewers about his more docile comment, saying Psaki “should not be confused with a conservative or even a moderate,” told Fox News Digital that MSNBC “strengthened its ranks with the Democratic establishment.”
Last week on “Morning Joe,” Psaki softened his opposition to the Democratic “MAGA” candidate-funding strategy, saying Democrats and Republicans “have been playing in primaries for decades” and that this can be called a “three-dimensional politics”. .”
While discussing the major Senate races, however, Psaki said it was “mind blowing” that Georgia Republican Herschel Walker and Pennsylvania candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz were “very much in the running” to win their two races despite their various problems on the campaign. Track.
MSNBC’S SYMONE SANDERS MAKES RAW RATINGS DEBUT AS BIDEN COLLEGE ALUM JEN PSAKI SET TO JOIN
“And it’s important for us, sitting in Washington or New York, to remember that in Pennsylvania, in Georgia, in Nevada, people are voting on a range of issues,” Psaki told his MSNBC colleagues last Tuesday. .
After recapping the Walker abortion controversy that dominated headlines, Psaki acknowledged “these are divided states” and “purple states” and “sometimes red-leaning states.”
“And I think we have to be very mindful of the demographics, the issues at play and the fact that as we get closer it’s going to keep getting tighter,” Psaki said.
In Sunday’s “Meet The Press,” Psaki predicted that Georgia’s Senate race would go down in December rather than suggesting a decisive win for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, whom she praised for “letting Herschel Walker wallow.” in his muddy pit of scandal” instead of attacking his GOP rival about it.
“So you don’t think he should take the gloves off at this point,” NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker asked.
“Actually I think at the moment you always have to reassess the campaigns, you assess week by week…he might have to decide to take the gloves off at some point, but I don’t think he has to. do it now,” PSAki replied.
The former Biden aide then reignited her concerns about the crime issue hurting Democrats, particularly in the Wisconsin Senate race, where she hit out at Democratic nominee Mandela Barnes for invoking Jan. 6 during a a debate to accuse GOP Senator Ron Johnson of not supporting the police.
“Crime is an issue that Democrats need to talk about,” Psaki said. “I think Mandela Barnes missed an opportunity there. When he talked about the insurgency, I think it was kind of out of touch with how people in Wisconsin feel. I mean, crime is on the rise in Milwaukee.
“That’s what people think about with their fears when they leave their homes, less than the insurgency honestly,” she added.
JEN PSAKI WILL BRING ‘PASSION’ FOR ‘DEBUNKING’ TO NEW MSNBC SHOW, CALLS RETURN TO BIDEN SPEECH ‘BIZARRE’
Jacobson suggested that even though Psaki isn’t the firebrand MSNBC thought she hired, the network would be better off with her on the roster.
“MSNBC may never pivot to the center, but maybe it wants at least some voices of reason among its vitriolic hosting team. Psaki would help achieve that goal,” Jacobson said.
Houck predicted that Psaki’s Peacock show which she is about to host will always be a “safe space” for Democrats, but the fact that she is not a “bomb thrower” like some commentators frank from MSNBC.
“I think that by doing little to rock the boat, Psaki can secure a tenure for as long as she sees fit in case MSNBC is forced back to reality and to the political stance of most Americans,” Houck said.
MSNBC is taking a big gamble to give a program to untested talent like Jen Psaki, an Obama administration veteran who was formerly a CNN analyst before joining the Biden administration.
So far, MSNBC has been roughed up by Symone Sanders, the former top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris who also left the Biden administration to join the Liberal Network to host a weekend show.
In May, “Symone” debuted with just 361,000 viewers and a measly 29,000 in the coveted 25-54 demographic. It did even worse on Sunday, reaching just 344,000 total viewers. Since then, his show has rarely cracked 500,000 viewers.
MSNBC is currently going through a ratings crisis, which began after the departure of former President Trump. Rachel Maddow, the network’s biggest star who reportedly negotiated a whopping $30 million deal, brought her schedule back to Mondays earlier this year, leaving a four-day prime-time void. MSNBC tapped Alex Wagner to fill Maddow’s shoes and his audience is a fraction of that of his predecessor.
Several other changes have been made to MSNBC. “Morning Joe” was extended to an unprecedented fourth hour of programming, Stephanie Ruhle moved to anchor “The 11th Hour” after Brian Williams and Chuck Todd’s weekday show left pulled by the network and moved to NBC’s live broadcast network NBC News now.
Additionally, Peacock canceled two programs led by MSNBC weekend host Ayman Mohyeldin and analyst Zerlina Maxwell, who has since left the network altogether following the cancellation of her show.
Concerns grow as cholera spreads in Haiti’s prisons
A non-profit organization on Tuesday called on the Haitian government to release some detainees amid a rapid rise in cholera cases in the country’s overcrowded prison system and dwindling supplies of clean water.
Health through Walls, which provides medical care to prisoners in Haiti, noted that not only inmates are at risk, but also security guards, kitchen workers and healthcare personnel.
“Immediate action is needed to prevent more preventable deaths in prisons,” the organization said. “The situation was not more serious.”
The call comes as Haiti remains largely paralyzed by gangs and anti-government protesters, leading to severe shortages of fuel, water and other basic supplies as the government calls for the immediate intervention of foreign troops.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that the government was reviewing Haiti’s request for assistance in coordination with international partners.
“We strongly condemn all those who obstruct the fair and immediate distribution of much-needed humanitarian supplies,” he said. “This is a status quo that cannot persist, and we will continue to work and discuss with international partners on ways to facilitate the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to the people of Haiti, including medical support. essential to deal with the cholera epidemic”.
US Under Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols was scheduled to travel to Haiti on Wednesday as part of a two-day official visit.
Overall, Haiti has reported at least 18 cholera deaths and more than 200 people hospitalized after announcing the first reported cholera deaths in three years last week. Since then, the number of cases has increased, especially in prisons.
Medical personnel working at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, which is Haiti’s largest prison with more than 4,000 inmates, reported at least 21 deaths and 147 hospitalizations from Oct. 4-11, Michelle Karshan said, co-founder of the non-profit.
Cholera bacteria spread easily and can cause severe diarrhea and dehydration that can be fatal.
Haiti’s 20 prisons hold around 11,000 inmates, and health advocates are extremely concerned given that the occupancy rate in the country’s four main prisons exceeds 400%. In addition, detainees have long faced severe shortages of food, water and medical care, according to a recent United Nations report.
This year alone, more than 180 inmates have died of severe malnutrition, according to a letter from the UN secretary-general that has not been made public but was shared with The Associated Press on Sunday.
The UN also noted in its report that there is only one doctor for more than 1,000 detainees and that drug deliveries are “scarce and limited”.
“Detainees are entirely dependent on the care provided by charities,” he said.
Health Through Walls has asked the Haitian Minister of Justice to release seriously ill, malnourished detainees or those who have served their sentence but have not been tried, among others.
“Pretrial detention continues to fill prisons and creates additional stress in the justice system at this time of crisis where basic needs cannot be met,” the organization said.
More than 83% of detainees have not yet been tried, with some waiting nearly a decade for their first court appearance, according to the UN report.
A spokesman for Justice Minister Berto Dorcé could not immediately be reached for comment.
The nonprofit’s request comes just days after UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted in a letter to the Security Council that Haiti’s prison system needs improvement, “given of the alarmingly overcrowded prison system”.
The latest cholera outbreak in Haiti killed nearly 10,000 people. It started more than a decade ago after UN peacekeepers introduced the bacteria to the country’s largest river through sewage runoff from their base.
Among those who died was the warden of Haiti’s national penitentiary, Karshan said.
German Ministry of Economics: German oil supply secure after damage to Druzhba pipeline
Fears of supply constraints due to damage to the Druzhba crude oil pipeline are allayed by the German government and PERN, the pipeline operator.
Reuters headlines:
- GERMAN ECON MINISTRY: GERMAN OIL SUPPLY SECURED AFTER DAMAGE ON DRUZHBA PIPELINE
- GERMAN MINISTRY OF ECONOMY: SCHWEDT AND LEUNA REFINERIES STILL RECEIVE OIL VIA DRUZHBA PIPELINE
- GERMAN ECON MINISTRY: THESE DELIVERIES ARE NOT INTERRUPTED
- POLISH PIPELINE OPERATOR PERN SAYS OIL SUPPLY TO GERMAN CUSTOMERS CONTINUES TAKING INTO ACCOUNT TECHNICAL POSSIBILITIES
- POLISH PIPELINE OPERATOR PERN SAYS POLISH REFINERIES RECEIVE OIL IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPOINTMENTS
