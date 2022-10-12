Here’s the outlook for corporate financial results as the dollar rises

Hello, Meet Jason Ma and today’s edition highlights the outlook for corporate financial results as the US dollar appreciates.

The worsening outlook for the global economy indicates continued strength in the greenback. The International Monetary Fund predicted on Tuesday that global growth would slow to 2.7% in 2023 from 3.2% in 2022.

“As the global economy heads into turbulent waters, financial turmoil could well erupt, prompting investors to seek protection from safe-haven investments, such as US Treasuries, and pushing the dollar even higher,” warned the IMF.

Here’s what a strong dollar means for stocks as earnings season heats up.

The US dollar hit its highest level in 20 years this year.

1. Don’t set your hopes too high for quarterly salesaccording to analysts at Goldman Sachs, who said in a note that the strong dollar will weigh on companies in the S&P 500, which are often multinationals with significant international exposure.

The dollar has been among the best performing assets of 2022, thanks in large part to aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. And in the third quarter, the trade-weighted U.S. dollar rose 9% from a year ago, Goldman said, warning that fewer S&P 500 companies will beat consensus sales forecasts.

“The move in FX means most companies will announce Q3 results in regular terms, but will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a ‘constant currency’ basis,” according to the note.

And for companies that do a lot of business in Japan, yen weakness is likely to remain a headwind.. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he supported the Bank of Japan’s accommodative monetary policy despite the yen falling to its lowest level in two decades against the US dollar.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the Prime Minister also dismissed speculation that he would cut short the term of BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

While most central banks are raising interest rates to combat high inflation, the Bank of Japan has kept interest rates in negative territory and maintained a ceiling on its 10-year yield via bond purchases. bonds to fight deflation.

And while a strong dollar helps keep import prices low, inflation in the United States remains near four-decade highs, and Thursday’s consumer price index report could deal another blow to the S&P 500, according to JPMorgan. If the reading rises above 8.3%, expect the stock market to sell off 5%, the bank’s trading desk said. But readings below 8.1% could trigger big gains for the stock market.

In other news:

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of the Federal Reserve

2. U.S. stock futures rise early Wednesday, as the pound rallied from a two-week low after the Bank of England reportedly signaled readiness to continue buying bonds. Meanwhile, Poland is investigating a leak in a key pipeline carrying crude oil from Russia to Europe. Here are the latest market moves.

3. Earnings on deck: PepsiCo, Wipro Ltd. and others all report.

4. After a summer rally, stocks have fallen to new year-to-date lows and are now the cheapest since the pandemic began, Morningstar said. But most of the short-term headwinds that could squeeze earnings have already been priced into the market. Here are the company’s 33 most undervalued stock picks in the fourth quarter of 2022.

5.DoorDash, Lyft and Uber it all came down to Tuesday after the Department of Labor unveiled a proposal on how companies classify workers. The proposed rule would base the determination of a worker’s classification as a contractor or employee on a broad assessment, such as whether gig work is an “integral” part of a business’s operations. This could make it easier to reclassify drivers from independent contractors to full employees, resulting in additional costs and requirements.

6. The Fed needs more than a plummeting market to end its current aggressive rate hike policy, Ned Davis Research said in a note. Instead, the Fed likely needs one of three things: evidence that inflation is headed down, weak labor markets, or companies’ inability to secure financing. Until then, it is premature for investors to call for a spike in bond yields.

7. Vladimir Putin’s plan to weaponize Russian gas supplies against Europe has failed, according to Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, who said that the EU now sources only 9% of gas from Russia, compared to 46% before the war. And since China isn’t rushing to build more gas pipelines to make up for Russia’s lost sales, “the only losers from this gas blackmail are Putin and his enablers,” he wrote in a Financial Times column. .

8. The Columbia Dividend Income Fund has outperformed 94% of competing funds over the past 15 years. Portfolio manager Mike Barclay shared his fund’s strategy and secrets to success. Focus on dividend-paying stocks with two specific qualities instead of prioritizing high yields, he said.

9. Some on Wall Street think earnings estimates remain too high as the Fed tightens. But Bank of America says there are still opportunities for investors this earnings season. Here are 13 stocks the bank says will beat third-quarter earnings estimates.

10. The US dollar index has rallied over the past week after falling off 20-year highs. The recent movements follow those of the 10-year US Treasury yield, which slipped last month after the Bank of England announced emergency purchases of gilts. Take a look at the greenback’s relentless advance over the past year and a half.

