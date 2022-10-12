Hey Cale Makar, Nhl Mvp! The Avalanche Defender And The Hart Trophy Are Meant To Be Together. Here's Why.

The greats lead the scouting report. Cale Makar makes you rip the dumb thing up and start over.

“I remember having (coaches) meetings (where they asked), ‘How do we defend this guy? If he goes down here, where do we go?’ Rick Tocchet, the former assistant coach Avs and Turner Sports hockey analyst, recently said when asked about Makar, the generational Front Range defenseman, “You almost have to reinvent your system, don’t you?”

“Sometimes for Makar he does things that a lot of defenders haven’t done in the past, (like) where he ends up (on a play). So it fucks up your system… (that’s) what MVP guys do: they put a ripple in your system.

It’s not an “if” anymore, is it? It’s a “when,” like the first snow on Beaver Creek or Dick Monfort genuflecting at season ticket holders after blindly stealing them. Cale Makar and the Hart Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, are meant to be together.

In just 178 regular-season games, the 23-year-old Albertan gobbled up NHL accolades the same way Pac-Man gobbles up pellets — vying for the Calder Trophy as a rookie 19-20; then the Norris trophies (a first in the franchise) and Conn Smythe in 21-22.

When Wayne Gretzky compares you to the great Bobby Orr on national television, there’s nowhere to go but go up, kid. And no place to hide.

“With the fact that Cale can play 28 minutes a game and do what he does on the ice. I think it’s inevitable that at some point he’ll end up winning an MVP award,” Turner Sports analyst Paul “Biz Nasty” Bissonnette said of No. 8, who will lead the opening salvo of Colorado’s Stanley Cup title defense Wednesday at The Ball. Arena.

“What I love about the league now is you have all these top guys – the (Auston) Matthews, the (Leon) Draisaitl and (Connor) McDavid, they all push each other. They’re all type-A guys who just want to be the best player on the ice every night. And they drive each other… you see more of these types of video game players (like) coming up, where all they do is eat, breathe, and sleep in hockey.

“So I would definitely say that Makar will have an MVP in the next five seasons. Whether it will be this year, I don’t know.

The big ones are blowing up games. Makar blows the minds.

“Gretzky last year… I think Gretz had Cale Makar as MVP, just for the impact he had night after night, with the amount of ice (he has to) carry,” continued Bissonnette. “If he stays healthy this year, and we see what we saw in the second half of the (last) season and in the playoffs, he’s definitely going to go up (the Hart). It’s hard to deny. »

And harder to win, especially if you play along the blue line. Only two defensemen since 1972 — a span of 50 years — have won the Hart Trophy: Chris Pronger of the Blues in 2000 and the aforementioned Orr after the 1971-72 season.

The 6-foot-6 Pronger was a beast 22 years ago: 62 points and a league-best plus-52 plus/minus rating while averaging more than 30 minutes of ice time per night.

While you gotta love the big paw for paste the face of Justin Bieber on all counts in a celebrity game five years ago, Pronger’s best overall season, in which he averaged 0.79 points per game, pales offensively against the bar that Makar does not stops breeding each winter.

The Avs defenseman averaged 1.12 points per game last season. He rides at a 1.01 clip in the first three seasons of his career. Cripes, for a so-called (makes finger quotes) attack-minded defender (end of quotes), even Makar’s plus/minus last season – plus-48 – was sneaking into Pronger territory.

“That’s why I think (hockey pundits) are all bullish on Makar,” Tocchet said.

“Because every time you talk to a coach or another team, it’s like, ‘With Makar, like, what are you doing here? What are you doing there?’ So he could definitely fight for the MVP award.

Adults respect history. Makar is about to do it. Still.