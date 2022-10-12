News
Hey Cale Makar, NHL MVP! The avalanche defender and the Hart Trophy are meant to be together. Here’s why.
The greats lead the scouting report. Cale Makar makes you rip the dumb thing up and start over.
“I remember having (coaches) meetings (where they asked), ‘How do we defend this guy? If he goes down here, where do we go?’ Rick Tocchet, the former assistant coach Avs and Turner Sports hockey analyst, recently said when asked about Makar, the generational Front Range defenseman, “You almost have to reinvent your system, don’t you?”
“Sometimes for Makar he does things that a lot of defenders haven’t done in the past, (like) where he ends up (on a play). So it fucks up your system… (that’s) what MVP guys do: they put a ripple in your system.
It’s not an “if” anymore, is it? It’s a “when,” like the first snow on Beaver Creek or Dick Monfort genuflecting at season ticket holders after blindly stealing them. Cale Makar and the Hart Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, are meant to be together.
In just 178 regular-season games, the 23-year-old Albertan gobbled up NHL accolades the same way Pac-Man gobbles up pellets — vying for the Calder Trophy as a rookie 19-20; then the Norris trophies (a first in the franchise) and Conn Smythe in 21-22.
When Wayne Gretzky compares you to the great Bobby Orr on national television, there’s nowhere to go but go up, kid. And no place to hide.
“With the fact that Cale can play 28 minutes a game and do what he does on the ice. I think it’s inevitable that at some point he’ll end up winning an MVP award,” Turner Sports analyst Paul “Biz Nasty” Bissonnette said of No. 8, who will lead the opening salvo of Colorado’s Stanley Cup title defense Wednesday at The Ball. Arena.
“What I love about the league now is you have all these top guys – the (Auston) Matthews, the (Leon) Draisaitl and (Connor) McDavid, they all push each other. They’re all type-A guys who just want to be the best player on the ice every night. And they drive each other… you see more of these types of video game players (like) coming up, where all they do is eat, breathe, and sleep in hockey.
“So I would definitely say that Makar will have an MVP in the next five seasons. Whether it will be this year, I don’t know.
The big ones are blowing up games. Makar blows the minds.
“Gretzky last year… I think Gretz had Cale Makar as MVP, just for the impact he had night after night, with the amount of ice (he has to) carry,” continued Bissonnette. “If he stays healthy this year, and we see what we saw in the second half of the (last) season and in the playoffs, he’s definitely going to go up (the Hart). It’s hard to deny. »
And harder to win, especially if you play along the blue line. Only two defensemen since 1972 — a span of 50 years — have won the Hart Trophy: Chris Pronger of the Blues in 2000 and the aforementioned Orr after the 1971-72 season.
The 6-foot-6 Pronger was a beast 22 years ago: 62 points and a league-best plus-52 plus/minus rating while averaging more than 30 minutes of ice time per night.
While you gotta love the big paw for paste the face of Justin Bieber on all counts in a celebrity game five years ago, Pronger’s best overall season, in which he averaged 0.79 points per game, pales offensively against the bar that Makar does not stops breeding each winter.
The Avs defenseman averaged 1.12 points per game last season. He rides at a 1.01 clip in the first three seasons of his career. Cripes, for a so-called (makes finger quotes) attack-minded defender (end of quotes), even Makar’s plus/minus last season – plus-48 – was sneaking into Pronger territory.
“That’s why I think (hockey pundits) are all bullish on Makar,” Tocchet said.
“Because every time you talk to a coach or another team, it’s like, ‘With Makar, like, what are you doing here? What are you doing there?’ So he could definitely fight for the MVP award.
Adults respect history. Makar is about to do it. Still.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels backs Davante Adams after incident
LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken of Adams pushing a man at the end of the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to Kansas City. Chiefs en route to the locker room Monday night.
And although ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Adams faces NFL discipline, McDaniels said he doesn’t yet know “what may or may not come” from the league.
“I wholeheartedly support Davante as a human being,” McDaniels said. “As a person, he’s a great guy. I know it was an unfortunate situation. Obviously we don’t want any of our guys doing something like that. He knows it. He’s very aware of it. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it on his part.
“But whatever [the NFL] asks us, whatever they expect of us, of course we will comply. But we are a little waiting [situation] That much.”
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department released a statement Tuesday morning explaining the situation. The man was a freelancer working for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
“The victim is a photographer from the Chiefs/Raiders game. At the end of the game, he was knocked to the ground, causing injury. He arranged for private transport to hospital for treatment. at that time he called the police. The injuries are initially deemed not to be life threatening. The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives once completed. , they will coordinate with the appropriate city or state attorney to determine applicable charges.
The report says the investigation is expected to take “more than 1-2 days”.
In his locker after the game, Adams apologized for pushing the man down.
“I want to apologize to the guy, there was a guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field, and I ran into him, I kind of pushed him , and he ended up on the field,” Adams said at the time. “So I wanted to tell him sorry about that because it was just frustration mixed with him literally running in front of me. I shouldn’t have answered that way, but that’s how I answered in the first place. So I want to apologize to him for that.”
There is no timeline for an NFL decision, a source told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. With the Raiders (1-4) on the bye week, the league knows it doesn’t need to be as fast as usual.
Watch the last pre-recorded interview with Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury’The legacy lives on.
The legendary actress died on October 11 at the age of 96. But, in 2010, she sat down with the New York Times for what she intended to be her last interview. “She spoke to us knowing that the interview would not be published until after her death,” said the NYT tweeted on October 11. Twelve years later, per his wishes, the outlet released the video.
In it, the six-time Tony winner admitted, “I was too good of an actress. I was first and foremost an actress and not a pretty face.”
Ultimately, the legacy Lansbury wanted to leave is simple. “Through my acting, I hope I have allowed people to step out of their own lives and be transported into other areas of life that they otherwise never would have,” she said. “Life is so hard for so many people.”
Although she is best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in The Murder She Wrote, Lansbury had a career that spanned seven decades and spanned from the big screen to stage and television. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her roles in 1944 gas lamp and in 1946 for The Picture of Dorian Gray.
She lost the trophy both times, but saw the silver lining in her last interview: “Owning an Oscar too soon is a deterrent because you don’t know what to do next.”
Crowd demands resignations at chaotic Los Angeles City Council meeting after leaked recording of racial slurs
An outraged crowd converged on a meeting at Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday and demanded the immediate resignation of three Latino city council members after an audio recording of racist remarks surfaced this week.
The boisterous group initially delayed the start of the meeting and chanted ‘resign now’ and ‘not another day’, directing their anger at Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, who all apologized for their roles in secretly recorded audio. at a meeting last year.
Martinez has resigned as board chair and she has announced she is taking a leave of absence from the board, according to NBC Los Angeles.
In leaked comments at a meeting last year, Martinez compared council member Mike Bonin’s black son, who was 2 at the time, to an animal. She’s also heard on the tape, implying that the county’s progressive district attorney shouldn’t be backed because he’s “with black people.”
Audio from 2021 of a policy strategy meeting attended by a handful of Latino Democrats on the board was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.
“Quit Today”
Before Tuesday’s meeting began, some members of the crowd wore shirts that said “I am with the blacks.”
When Cedillo was seen, the crowd started chanting “Gil quit”. The crowd booed when they saw of Leon. Neither Cedillo nor de León remained at the meeting or took part in the votes.
Lori Condinus of the National Action Network Los Angeles was one of dozens of audience members to speak.
« Anti-darkness — unacceptable. Anti-immigrant language — unacceptable. We are here today to say: “Resign today,” Condinus said. “Not tomorrow, not at the end of their term, but today.”
Council Member Mitch O’Farrell, as interim president, agreed with the crowd and said it was time for the three to move on.
“I don’t believe we can have the healing needed or govern as we should as long as council members Martinez, de León and Cedillo remain on this council. I say these words with a heavy heart, but this is a heavy and deeply tragic moment for this city,” he said.
“The court of public opinion has rendered a verdict, and the verdict is that they must all resign.”
O’Farrell’s statement was met with cheers.
Even President Joe Biden has spoken out on the subject, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
“He thinks they should all resign,” Jean-Pierre said. “The language that was used and tolerated in this conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all resign.
‘Bleed my soul and burn my temper’
An emotional Bonin, whose adopted son was the target of racist language on the recording, told the meeting he was “in shock”.
“My husband and I are both raw and angry and heartbroken and sick for our family and for Los Angeles,” he said. The comments on the tape were vile and “cut the spirit” of the city, he said.
Bonin said he loved his son and as a white father with a black child, he didn’t want an “angry white father” to be a focal point. He said racism against his child was prohibited.
“It makes my soul bleed and my temper burns. And I know I’m not alone, because Los Angeles has spoken, and it’s the same.”
“Asking for forgiveness is a good first step,” Bonin said. He then corrected himself and said it was a second step, the first being resignation.
Resignation and leave
Last year’s meeting, ostensibly about political strategy and redistricting, included Martinez, Cedillo and de León, as well as Ron Herrera, the president of the powerful Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. All are Latin Democrats.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Herrera offered his resignation during a Monday night meeting with the federation’s board of directors, which he accepted. Herrera and the Federation of Labor could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Martinez apologized and announced she was stepping down as board chair in a statement Monday.
“I apologize to my colleagues and to the inhabitants of this city that I love so much. In the end, it’s not my apologies that matter most; these will be the actions that I will take from this day forward. I hope you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said.
“Therefore, effective immediately, I resign as President of the Los Angeles City Council.”
She announced a furlough on Tuesday, NBC Los Angeles reported, but did not say whether she would step down from her board seat.
“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize that it is completely my fault,” Martinez said in a statement.
“At this time, I must take some time off and take some time to have an honest and candid conversation with my family, constituents and community leaders. I am truly sorry for the people of Council District 6, my colleagues and the city of Los Angeles.”
The recording that started a firestorm
The audio surfaced on a Reddit discussion board this month, but has been deleted. The source of the recording is unknown, and NBC News has not determined whether it was edited.
The comments about Bonin’s son concerned the child’s behavior during a parade in 2017 when he was 2 years old. Martinez used a Spanish term to refer to the boy as an animal.
Martinez also fired Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a justice reform advocate reviled by law-and-order politicians and who survived two Republican-led recall attempts. , as unworthy of the support of those present in the room.
“F— that guy. He’s with the Blacks,” she said.
Also on the recording, De León called Bonin, who is white, the “fourth black member” of the 15-seat council. De León said Bonin did not support Latinos – that he never said “a word” about them.
Martinez asked why Bonin thought he was black, and De León replied, “His child is.”
De León — a San Diego-raised politician who rose to prominence statewide as a lawmaker and then unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Los Angeles — suggested that Bonin was treating his son like a prop of fashion, a handbag.
Herrera did not appear to utter racist remarks. He said the group’s support for a leader to take over the seat of a traditionally black district should be someone who is an ally of Latino interests.
Brooklyn Center man admits faking anti-Trump vandalism, filing fraudulent insurance claims
A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent insurance claims for a staged arson he attempted to portray as a politically motivated attack.
Federal officials said Denis Molla, 30, of Brooklyn Center, falsely reported to law enforcement in September 2020 that someone had lit his camper on fire and that three unknown males were near his home when he heard an explosion.
Molla told officials his garage door was vandalized with a spray painted antifa symbol and words stating “Biden 2020” and “BLM.” He claimed his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it.
Police discovered that Molla started his own property on fire and spray-painted the graffiti on his own garage. He them submitted multiple insurance claims seeking coverage for the damage to his garage, camper, vehicles, and residence caused by the fire, court documents show.
Molla also created and allowed others to start two GoFundMe accounts to benefit Molla and his family. In total, Molla submitted more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims, of which he received approximately $61,000 from his insurance company. Molla also received more than $17,000 from individual donors via GoFundMe.
Molla pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf off the southern coast of Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Karl formed off the southern coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is expected to snake through the Gulf for a few days without reaching hurricane strength.
The US National Hurricane Center said Karl had winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) on Tuesday afternoon. It was centered about 110 miles (180 km) east-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and was moving northwest at 6 mph (9 km/h).
See Savannah Chrisley awkwardly flirting with guys in GUC preview
“Are you going out with it?” she asks the guy, to which he replies “yes” before adding, “I have a boyfriend”.
Being polite, he asks Savannah if she is currently dating anyone. “I don’t have a girlfriend or a boyfriend,” she says, but he encourages her by saying there are plenty of options for her in Miami.
“He beats for the other team, you holes,” Savannah told her friends when she returned. “That’s why I hate dating anyone.”
Will Savannah be lucky to find love in Miami? Plug into knowledge.
Check out the full clip above. Growing up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.
