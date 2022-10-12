Hockey Canada executives resign following sexual assault settlement

In the ugly TV war that has kept loyal fans of Stanley Cup champion Avs and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the dark for more than three years, your favorite NHL and NBA teams have fired another blow at Comcast :

Truck yourself.

“Why doesn’t Comcast like Colorado fans? Kroenke Sports and Entertainment manager Matt Hutchings said Tuesday as he stood on a makeshift stage outside Ball Arena flanked by furry Nuggets and Avs mascots.

Out of any good idea to put an end to the interminable dispute between Altitude and Comcast, the billionaire Stan Kroenke rented a truck. The truck is covered in video panels that play fight words from abandoned mascots Rocky and Bernie who growl, “Why did Comcast dump us?” and “Comcast has blocked Avalanche fans for 1,468 days.”

The truck will be driven around Denver, nice and slow, like Usher zipping through the streets in his sunroof, hoping to put Comcast to shame by making Avalanche and Nuggets games available to subscribers of its cable television service. .

What? Was the clown’s car not available for hire?

This new Altitude offensive in a televised war that caught fans in the crossfire might seem pathetic and hopeless if it weren’t so ridiculous and absurd.

But this is not a “Saturday Night Live” exercise or skit. It’s a publicity stunt when we all know that Altitude and Comcast executives need to lock themselves in a room until a deal is done.

Concerned about the high gas price Kroenke will be forced to dip into his wallet to pay, not to mention the carbon footprint implications for the Avs and Nuggets, I asked Hutchings what he hoped to achieve with the truck.

“That’s a great question,” said Hutchings, whose desire is to curry favor with fans and encourage them to pressure Comcast to resolve the dispute. “As you know, 73 days ago we made an offer to Comcast. We will take the same deal as AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (which broadcasts Colorado Rockies games). We have four professional sports teams on our network. We will take the same market. We have never heard of them.

Kid you not: This truck with video cards on the side is billionaire Stan Kroenke’s current plan to bring Nuggets and Avs games to your home after a 3-year dispute with Comcast. pic.twitter.com/DPZ0jbzns4 — Mark Kiszla (@markkiszla) October 11, 2022

Now, I’m not very smart, but if Altitude wants to have maximum impact with this truck, couldn’t it be stipulated in the new $100.8 million contract for Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon that he has to deliver free pizzas to elementary schools in his time reserve?

Or maybe the truck could be parked in the grocery store parking lot, where everyone’s favorite Altitude personality Vic Lombardi could sit next to the Girl Scouts selling cookies and pleading with shoppers to subscribe to Evoca or Fubo, streaming services that let Colorado sports fans pay their hard-earned cash to watch the Avs, Nuggets, Rapids and Mammoth.

Hey, I understand. All forms of media, from your trusty old newspaper to your new regional sports network, have been disrupted and challenged by technological upheaval and the changing tastes of sports fans.

If Kroenke is business savvy enough to build a net worth of around $13 billion, not to mention so competitive that he can win the Super Bowl and Stanley Cup in the same calendar year, it seems like Stan the man might have a better idea than a truck to bring the Avalanche and Nuggets games back to as many Colorado homes as possible.

My modest proposal: find a way to merge Altitude with AT&T SportsNet into a regional sports outlet that could carry games almost 365 days a year, adding the Rockies to fill the summer gaps in the empire’s broadcast schedule. hockey, basketball, football and lacrosse from Kroenke. in Colorado.

Isn’t it possible for Kroenke and Altitude to partner with AT&T SportsNet?

“I don’t think anyone ever said it wasn’t doable,” Hutchings told me. “But that’s not really something I’m ready to talk about today.”

OK, but we were all sick and tired yesterday of talking about loyal Avs and Nuggets fans being left in the dark. Unless we can throw that stupid TV dispute in the back of the truck and haul it to the dump, we’re still on the road to nowhere.