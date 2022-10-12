News
Hockey Canada executives resign following sexual assault settlement
OTTAWA — The chief executive and board of directors of Canada’s hockey governing body resigned on Tuesday after some of Canada’s largest corporations severed financial ties with the organization in response to its handling of allegations of abuse. sexual assault.
Hockey Canada said the resignations are in recognition of the “urgent need for new leadership and new perspectives.” The organization will hold votes for members to elect a new board of directors no later than mid-December.
St. Paul police chief finalists introduce themselves to public
St. Paul’s next police chief will be the face of the department and the five finalists for the job presented themselves and their priorities to community members Tuesday in a public forum.
Mayor Melvin Carter is in the process of interviewing finalists and expects to appoint one of them to lead the city’s police department by early November at the latest.
“We all know that it is an enormous task, an enormous responsibility that you’re signing up for,” Carter said to the finalists, who were seated on a stage in front of more than 80 people gathered Tuesday night at Washington Technology Magnet School.
The five began by introducing themselves.
Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, who became a uniformed officer with Philadelphia police in 1997 and is currently police staff inspector of the Philadelphia police unit that audits and inspects all department policies and procedures, was born and raised in Philadelphia. If she becomes police chief, she said she will be a “visible, intentional and authentic leader.”
St. Paul police Cmdr. Pamela Barragan, who oversees the community partnerships unit and joined the St. Paul department in 1996, was born and raised in Ecuador. “This community has been my home for the last 31 years,” she said. “… I am dedicated to service and for that reason I have risen through the ranks.”
St. Paul police Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom, who’s in charge of the Eastern District and joined St. Paul police in 1999, said he’s community-oriented. “There is no doubt in my mind that I’m sitting here today because of the relationships and the people that I’ve gotten to know and work with over the years,” he said.
St. Paul police Cmdr. Axel Henry, who oversees the narcotics and human trafficking unit and became a St. Paul officer in 1998, was born and raised in St. Paul. “I’m interested in this position because I want to do meaningful work for the city of St. Paul,” he said. “This is where I’m from, this is the town that raised me and this is where I live.”
Assistant St. Paul Chief Stacy Murphy, who is responsible for the department’s day-to-day operations and joined St. Paul police in 2002, said she loves everything about St. Paul and the department. Before her current role, she became deputy chief for community engagement in 2020 — she said it was a “very turbulent time in our community” after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
St. Paul’s police chiefs are appointed for six-year terms. Todd Axtell retired in June after serving as chief for six years, and Jeremy Ellison has been interim chief since.
The second and final public forum with the finalists is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m., at the St. Paul Event Center, 400 N. Wabasha St., Suite 320. The forum will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Wall Street turns red after Bank of England deadline
Investors were already grappling with a range of uncertainties ahead of major U.S. inflation and earnings reports, the escalating Russian-Ukrainian war and COVID-19 cases in China.
Financial markets went on a rollercoaster ride on Tuesday with the S&P 500 ending lower, while the dollar gained as jittery investors fled for protection after the Bank of England reportedly backed the UK bond market for just three days of trading. more.
Investors were already grappling with a range of uncertainties ahead of major U.S. inflation and earnings reports, the escalating Russian-Ukrainian war and COVID-19 cases in China.
Earlier today, the UK central bank said it would continue buying bonds this week. But the mood quickly soured late in the afternoon after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions by Friday, when the program The bank’s emergency support for the county’s fragile bond market would end.
After the comments, Wall Street stock indexes fell sharply, giving back all the gains from a strong rebound that began about half an hour into the trading day.
The UK news rattled already nervous investors ahead of key US inflation figures on Wednesday and Thursday that should prompt the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates, said Michael James, chief trading officer of shares at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
“Everyone is on pins and needles everyday at this point, much more worried about something ‘bad’ causing further decline than missing a ‘big move,’” James said. “We are in a very precarious position at the moment for the next few days.”
In particular, the BoE’s tough deadline has raised concerns among U.S. investors that some of the instability in U.K. markets could spill over to Wall Street, Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab at Austin, Texas.
“What caused the latest downturn was the news that the Bank of England was going to stop supporting the gilt market in three days. That caused the market to pivot,” Frederick said. It’s nervousness and speculation.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.31 points, or 0.12%, to 29,239.19; the S&P 500 lost 23.55 points, or 0.65%, to 3,588.84 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19.
At its peak on Tuesday, the S&P was up 0.8%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.56% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world lost 0.97%. Earlier, the MSCI index fell 1.5% to 549.19, its lowest level since October 30, 2020.
Emerging market stocks have lost 2.28% after hitting a low in April 2020 and were expected to fall nearly 30% since the start of the year, their biggest drop since 2008.
The US-led NATO said member states were stepping up security as G7 leaders condemned Russia’s escalating attacks in Ukraine. Russian missiles pounded Ukraine for a second straight day, following dozens of airstrikes on Monday that killed 19 people, injured more than 100 and knocked out power.
GOLDEN RESPITE
Bonds around the world were swept away by the rout in British government bonds, known as gilts, pushing US Treasury yields higher.
Bond market trading has been volatile, with yields on longer-dated US Treasuries hitting multi-year highs. Benchmark 10-year bonds rose 5.8 basis points to 3.94%, from 3.88% on Friday evening.
The US dollar index hovered between positive and negative territory, but last traded up 0.1% after falling 0.65%. Overall, dollar sentiment remained positive on concerns over rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions and the Japanese yen hovered near the level that prompted last month’s intervention.
The euro was last up 0.05% at $0.97.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.06% against the greenback at 145.81 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.09, down 0.78% on the day.
In addition, on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund warned of a disorderly revaluation of markets, saying risks to global financial stability had increased.
Heightened concerns were news from China that Shanghai and other cities had seen rising COVID-19 infections, with some local authorities closing schools and entertainment venues.
In commodities, oil prices extended Monday’s decline as recession fears and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns about global demand.
U.S. crude was 1.95% lower at $89.35 a barrel and Brent was down 1.98% on the day at $94.29.
Gold trading was volatile after hitting a one-week low.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,666.19 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.11% to $1,669.10 an ounce.
TV dispute that keeps Avs and Nuggets fans in the dark just keeps rolling to nowhere
In the ugly TV war that has kept loyal fans of Stanley Cup champion Avs and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the dark for more than three years, your favorite NHL and NBA teams have fired another blow at Comcast :
Truck yourself.
“Why doesn’t Comcast like Colorado fans? Kroenke Sports and Entertainment manager Matt Hutchings said Tuesday as he stood on a makeshift stage outside Ball Arena flanked by furry Nuggets and Avs mascots.
Out of any good idea to put an end to the interminable dispute between Altitude and Comcast, the billionaire Stan Kroenke rented a truck. The truck is covered in video panels that play fight words from abandoned mascots Rocky and Bernie who growl, “Why did Comcast dump us?” and “Comcast has blocked Avalanche fans for 1,468 days.”
The truck will be driven around Denver, nice and slow, like Usher zipping through the streets in his sunroof, hoping to put Comcast to shame by making Avalanche and Nuggets games available to subscribers of its cable television service. .
What? Was the clown’s car not available for hire?
This new Altitude offensive in a televised war that caught fans in the crossfire might seem pathetic and hopeless if it weren’t so ridiculous and absurd.
But this is not a “Saturday Night Live” exercise or skit. It’s a publicity stunt when we all know that Altitude and Comcast executives need to lock themselves in a room until a deal is done.
Concerned about the high gas price Kroenke will be forced to dip into his wallet to pay, not to mention the carbon footprint implications for the Avs and Nuggets, I asked Hutchings what he hoped to achieve with the truck.
“That’s a great question,” said Hutchings, whose desire is to curry favor with fans and encourage them to pressure Comcast to resolve the dispute. “As you know, 73 days ago we made an offer to Comcast. We will take the same deal as AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (which broadcasts Colorado Rockies games). We have four professional sports teams on our network. We will take the same market. We have never heard of them.
Kid you not: This truck with video cards on the side is billionaire Stan Kroenke’s current plan to bring Nuggets and Avs games to your home after a 3-year dispute with Comcast. pic.twitter.com/DPZ0jbzns4
— Mark Kiszla (@markkiszla) October 11, 2022
Now, I’m not very smart, but if Altitude wants to have maximum impact with this truck, couldn’t it be stipulated in the new $100.8 million contract for Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon that he has to deliver free pizzas to elementary schools in his time reserve?
Or maybe the truck could be parked in the grocery store parking lot, where everyone’s favorite Altitude personality Vic Lombardi could sit next to the Girl Scouts selling cookies and pleading with shoppers to subscribe to Evoca or Fubo, streaming services that let Colorado sports fans pay their hard-earned cash to watch the Avs, Nuggets, Rapids and Mammoth.
Hey, I understand. All forms of media, from your trusty old newspaper to your new regional sports network, have been disrupted and challenged by technological upheaval and the changing tastes of sports fans.
If Kroenke is business savvy enough to build a net worth of around $13 billion, not to mention so competitive that he can win the Super Bowl and Stanley Cup in the same calendar year, it seems like Stan the man might have a better idea than a truck to bring the Avalanche and Nuggets games back to as many Colorado homes as possible.
My modest proposal: find a way to merge Altitude with AT&T SportsNet into a regional sports outlet that could carry games almost 365 days a year, adding the Rockies to fill the summer gaps in the empire’s broadcast schedule. hockey, basketball, football and lacrosse from Kroenke. in Colorado.
Isn’t it possible for Kroenke and Altitude to partner with AT&T SportsNet?
“I don’t think anyone ever said it wasn’t doable,” Hutchings told me. “But that’s not really something I’m ready to talk about today.”
OK, but we were all sick and tired yesterday of talking about loyal Avs and Nuggets fans being left in the dark. Unless we can throw that stupid TV dispute in the back of the truck and haul it to the dump, we’re still on the road to nowhere.
Elon Musk spoke to Vladimir Putin before offering Ukraine peace plan: report
Washington:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin before tweeting a peace proposal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a report by VICE News.
Last week, the world’s richest man drew backlash from Ukrainian officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his tweets explaining how to bring ‘peace’ amid war between Moscow and Kyiv. .
Elon Musk, via his official Twitter account, attempted a Twitter poll to end Russian actions in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO floated a number of ideas to resolve the dispute, asking his supporters to vote “yes” or “no” on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.
“In a letter to Eurasia Group subscribers, Ian Bremmer wrote that Tesla CEO Musk told him that Putin was ‘ready to negotiate,’ but only if Crimea remained Russian, if Ukraine accepted a form of permanent neutrality, and whether Ukraine recognizes Russia’s annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia,” the Vice report states.
According to Bremmer, Musk said Putin told him those goals would be achieved at all costs and even at the potential risk of a nuclear strike if Ukraine invaded Crimea. He wrote that Tesla’s CEO told him “everything must be done to avoid this outcome.”
Earlier, angered by the billionaire’s comments, former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk lambasted Musk.
“F*** off is my very diplomatic response,” Melnyk said in a Tweet. “The only result is that no Ukrainian will EVER buy your fucking tesla shit. So good luck to you,” he said in another tweet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced the annexation of four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia last week and claimed that “it is the will of millions of people”.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk asked for help to defend themselves. What followed the military operation was a series of sanctions imposed by Western countries targeting the Russian economy.
Rising Bielema and Illini earn AP Big Ten midseason honors
Second-year coach Bret Bielema and his Illinois football team are succeeding at a rate the program hasn’t seen in a long time. A very long time in some cases.
The No. 24 Illini (5-1, 2-1) are ranked for the first time since 2011, to their best start since 11, after their first victory over Iowa since 2008 and a sweep of the Hawkeyes and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989.
“I knew it was going to happen, I think other people around us knew it was going to happen. Now we’re in the real world,” Bielema said. is that they are thirsty, that they are hungry, that they are excited.”
Bielema and his Illini are well represented in the Associated Press’ Big Ten mid-season awards.
Bielema is the top coaching pick of the first half of the season, Illinois is the most surprising team, and quarterback Tommy DeVito is the most surprising player in voting by AP sportswriters covering the conference.
Prior to Bielema’s arrival, the Illini had averaged 2.5 conference wins per year since the Big Ten moved to the current East-West Divisions in 2014.
Road victories against a top-10 Penn State and West-leading Minnesota highlighted Bielema’s freshman season, but few predicted the Illini’s rise this year. They were sixth out of seven West teams in the preseason media poll.
Illinois has allowed six or fewer runs in three games and leads the nation in scoring defense at 8.0 per game. His run-against average is the lowest since 1950. The Illini are on track to post their highest ratings in run defense (67.2 ypg) since 1964 and total defense (228 ypg) since 1966.
The offense found a steady hand in DeVito, who had plenty of scars to show from his four years at Syracuse. No Bowl Subdivision quarterback has been sacked more than DeVito in his 19 games as an Orange starter, and he left the team mid-season last year after losing his job. .
DeVito announced his move to Illinois in December and beat Art Sitkowski at preseason camp. He limited his mistakes as Chase Brown, whose nation-leading 879 rushing yards, was the main attraction.
DeVito injured his ankle in the first half against Iowa last week and is questionable for Saturday’s home game against co-Western Division leader Minnesota.
“It’s going to be a big game on Saturday,” Bielema said, “because we made it a big game.”
OFFENSIVE PLAYER
QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). The Buckeyes quarterback has established himself as the Heisman Trophy favorite after being a runner-up last year. Stroud leads the nation in touchdown passes (24), passer rating (207.5) and yards per attempt (10.9). He only fumbled once in six games having spat the ball six times in 12 games last season. Last week he threw for 361 yards and a school-best tying six touchdowns against Michigan State.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER
CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (5-0, 2-0). The son of Pittsburgh Steelers great Joey Porter has taken his game to the next level and is one of the best cornerbacks in the country. Purdue threw Porter’s way 14 times in the season opener, according to Pro Football Focus, and he interrupted five passes. Opponents have only targeted him eight times since, and he’s given up just one hold in the past three games. His 10-pass breakouts are tied for second nationally.
FIRST YEAR FIRST YEAR
RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State. The nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2022 recruiting class is one of the Big Ten’s top breakaway threats. He leads the nation with five points from at least 40 yards, including three for touchdowns. His 7.35 yards per carry ranks fifth. He is the third-best freshman rusher with 92.6 yards per game.
FIRST YEAR TRANSFER
WR Charlie Jones, Purdue (4-2, 2-1). His stint with the Boilermakers was awesome. He was reunited with his childhood friend in quarterback Aidan O’Connell and caught 50 passes for 603 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, in 14 games for Iowa, he had 21 catches and three touchdowns. He was targeted 69 times and dropped just one bullet, according to PFF.
MOST DISAPPOINTING TEAM
Michigan State was the AP’s surprise midseason team in 2021 after starting 7-0 and earning a top-10 finish. Things have changed for Mel Tucker and the Spartans (2-4). They’ve lost all four games to Power Five teams and are winless in their first three conference games for the second time in 16 years. Injuries have plagued the defense, which is giving up 445 yards per game, and the offense has been kept under 300 yards in two of its three conference games.
WARMEST SEAT
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz (3-3, 1-2) has been teased for his stubbornness in how he handles the nation’s worst offense. To complicate matters is that his son, Brian Ferentz, is the offensive coordinator. Ferentz has amassed a lot of capital in 24 years as a head coach, and the Hawkeyes are the defending champions in the West, but the fans’ patience is wearing thin.
BIGGEST INJURY
It’s scary to think how prolific Ohio State’s offense could be if it had a healthy Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the nation’s top returning receiver. A hamstring injury limited the AP preseason First-Team All-America pick to four catches for 36 yards in two games. He’s missed the last three games and could be ready to play Iowa after this week’s opener.
AP sportswriters Dave Campbell, Tom Canavan, Larry Lage, Mike Marot, Steve Megargee, Mitch Stacy and Noah Trister and AP freelance writers John Bohnenkamp and Travis Johnson contributed.
FILE – Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito is hugged by a teammate after winning against Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois is the Most Surprising Team and quarterback Tommy DeVito is the Most Surprising Player in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
FILE – Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. . Less than two full years on the job, Bret Bielema and his Illinois football team are succeeding at a rate not seen in the program for a long time. Bielema is the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards’ Top Coach pick on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE – Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud plays against Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud was selected Most Outstanding Offensive Player at the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
California woman missing for two months found dead at car crash site
The body of a California woman who had been missing for two months was found Monday in a wrecked car at the base of a cliff, authorities said.
Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was last seen on August 7 driving alone. Hours earlier, she attended a family reunion and drove to her grandmother’s house to collect personal items before heading to a gas station in the early hours of the morning.
Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz personally found the crash site where Fuentes was discovered on his own, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said at a press conference Tuesday. .
“I just got lucky,” Alcaraz said.
STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA SERIAL KILLER SURVIVOR SAYS POLICE ‘DID NOT CARE ABOUT IT’ WHEN REPORTED ATTACK
“As a woman of faith, I believe he was divinely channeled into this area,” Mimms said.
Alcaraz speculated that Fuentes was tired and may have fallen asleep while driving when she crashed. Investigators believe Fuentes was involved in a single-vehicle accident.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. When the car was found, authorities used a rope to rappel down 250 feet and then down another cliff beyond to get to the vehicle, he said.
The area has already been searched by authorities, but rescue teams have reported difficulty moving through dense foliage and heavily forested mountains.
CALIFORNIAN MAN KIDNAPPED IN BROADCAST DAY, REMAINS MISSING
Joey Fuentes, Jolissa’s father, thanked the community and law enforcement for continuing the search for his daughter.
He said Alcaraz promised to find Fuentes at the start of the investigation.
“He’s my hero,” said Fuentes, who was visibly moved. The two men embraced following his remarks.
