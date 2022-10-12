News
How AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam Slanders Buddhism Using Mass Conversion For Political Gains
Rajendra Pal Gautam. Image courtesy of @AdvRajendraPal’s Twitter handle
Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MP and cabinet minister of Arvind Kejriwal, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after his video of participating in the mass conversion of 10,000 Hindus went viral on social media. The head of social justice and empowerment, culture and tourism in Delhi not only extended his patronage to the conversion of Hindus but also stoked anti-Hindu sentiments through an eloquent swearing-in ceremony. The program claimed to convert Hindus to Buddhism, but closer examination indicates otherwise – it is a despicable act of demonizing Hinduism in the name of pseudo-Buddhism. The promises propagated at the conversion event bear no resemblance or relevance to the Buddha, but it appears to be an act of social engineering to create a new base of voters who could later be converted to another religion like Islam or Christianity.
Notably, Gautam Buddha was born and raised in a Sanatani family, and when his brother chased a bird, his heart shook with compassion and love. Seeing the funeral procession of a dead man, he embraced asceticism. He preached principles like non-violence and fought for world peace. Despite Buddha’s clear stance on abstinence from violence, so-called followers of this neo-pseudo-Buddhist attire have been known to feast on meat and violate the tenets of Buddhism on a daily basis.
This neo-pseudo-Buddhist outfit has created a list of oaths that each new member of their clan must take. Let’s review these 22 vicious oaths as propagated by AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam. By the end of the article, you will have unprecedented clarity on how this propaganda serves the separatist DNA of the AAP and its partners both in India and outside India.
- I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor will I worship them.
Neither Sanatan Dharma nor Gautam Buddha compelled an individual to worship or not worship a deity. There is no reference to this commitment in the authentic Buddhist scriptures.
- I will have no faith in Rama and Krishna, who are considered incarnations of God, nor will I worship them.
Hinduism/Sanatan Dharma has provisions for individuals to be Sanatanis/Hindus regardless of their faith in theism. Atheism is formally recognized as part of Hinduism.
- I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu gods and goddesses, nor will I worship them.
Worship is believed to be a private matter, and a large number of Hindus do not practice worship or any form of ritual, but identify as Hindus. This aspect makes the promise both irrelevant and impotent for a large number of Hindus.
- I don’t believe in the incarnation of God.
If the person concerned has no faith in the existence of God, taking a separate promise to denounce the faith in the existence of the incarnations of God is nothing but a simple act of madness, a logical error. .
- I do not and will not believe that Lord Buddha was the incarnation of Vishnu. I believe this is sheer madness and false propaganda.
Hindus believe that Gautam Buddha was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, but the disagreement and disrespect of a segment of society who run these conversion camps has never been called madness by Hindus. Moreover, none of these claims are supported by the Dalai Lama, the arch-leader of the Buddhists.
- I will not perform Shraddha, nor will I perform Pind Daan.
Shraddha and Pind Daan are personal choices, and the scriptures have designated a process for this. There are several religions that do not perform Shraddha and Pind Daan, but the vicious vow not to perform says otherwise about its core intentions.
- I will not act in a way that violates the principles and teachings of the Buddha.
This particular promise is violated in all its grossness in the 1 to 10 promises of this conversion racket.
- I will not allow any ceremony to be performed by Brahmins.
Regardless of purpose and reasoning, this bigoted, exclusionary, and vicious promise is as anti-Buddha as it gets.
- I will believe in the equality of man.
This covenant violates the higher covenant which fuels hatred against certain parts of society i.e. Brahmins while Hinduism declares all living beings to be divine including Mother Nature (abstract objects).
- I will strive to establish equality.
Ironically, this series of promises is based on discrimination and dehumanization of Hindus.
- I will follow the Noble Eightfold Path of the Buddha.
I leave it to the readers to verify the intentions of the organizers of the conversion camp when it comes to following the true principles of Buddha.
- I will follow the ten paramitas prescribed by the Buddha.
Again, I rest my case on the sanity of our readers.
- I will have compassion and benevolence for all living beings and will protect them.
Despite the pledge, most militants from this cabal claim that they have the right to consume beef as food and eradicate Brahmins from the face of the Earth. Again, I leave it to our audience to test the substance of this commitment.
Abstaining from stealing or anything not earned is a basic principle of Hinduism.
All Brahmins teach this aspect of Hinduism.
- I will not commit carnal sins.
Every Brahman (in the Vedic sense) preaches this and applies it in his own life.
- I will not take intoxicants like alcohol, drugs, etc.
Karmakandi Brahmins ask everyone to make this commitment, regardless of caste and creed. Plagiarism?
- I will strive to follow the Noble Eightfold Path and practice compassion and loving-kindness in everyday life.
While every Hindu follows the Noble Eightfold Path in their respective understanding and ability, this oath is a simple repetition of two previous oaths in a combined form.
- I renounce Hinduism, which disadvantages humanity and hinders the advancement and development of humanity because it is based on inequality, and I adopt Buddhism as my religion.
Hinduism is the oldest civilization on the planet which has contributed enormously whether it is Yoga, Ayurveda, mathematics, science or literature. Making vile, unjustified and groundless claims against Hinduism, which has caused no hostility since time immemorial, including the flora and fauna itself, reflects the true intentions of the neo-pseudo-Buddhist clan.
- I firmly believe that the Buddha Dhamma is the only true religion.
While a large number of Hindus revere Buddha and his teachings, the Abrahamization of a Sanatani culture like Buddhism raises more questions.
- I believe that by adopting Buddhism, I have a rebirth
Since there was a commitment in the previous section where incarnations were rejected, can we have the luxury of knowing how to be incarnated is a commitment now?
- I solemnly declare and affirm that I will henceforth lead my life according to the teachings of the Dhamma of Buddha.
- While every commitment in this area violates itself, this statement is nothing more than sheer hypocrisy. Be it Buddha or Mahavir, they lived by the principles of Sanatani and only added values to it. Sanatan Dharma clearly states that Varnas is the quality of an individual unrelated to offspring. In addition, most of the bad practices, including the caste system attributed to Hinduism, resulted from the acceptance of foreign cultures and persecution by Islamists and Christians. These promises make it clear that the goal is not to improve people’s lives or end their tragedies – rather it is a plot to weaken the country and make way for malevolent actors. .
The author is a researcher, entrepreneur and social thinker. He tweets @gopalgiri_uk. Views are personal.
News
Ukraine’s air defense ‘top priority’, says NATO chief
Brussels:
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Ukraine’s Western supporters were seeking to provide Kyiv with more air defenses to protect against Russia’s “indiscriminate” missile attacks across the country.
“We will see how to build support for Ukraine and the top priority will be to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense,” Stoltenberg said at the start of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies on arms deliveries to Kyiv. .
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Christian Pulisic’s new book, what we learned about Tuchel, mental health and more
Christian Pulisic wrote a book. In its endless march to make you feel even worse about all the things you never accomplished at the age of 24, you can add “published author” to the list. Kind of.
“Pulisic: My Journey So Far” is indeed a book full of Pulisic words, but it is much more of a long interview than anything else. Officially credited as “Christian Pulisic – Conversations with Daniel Melamud”, the book is made up of several conversations between the two, interspersed with a treasure trove of images ranging from baby photos of Pulisic to modern stills of him playing for the United States and Chelsea. .
Many USMNT fans have been following Pulisic’s career for some time now, but the book pulls back the curtain on his development and early years, as well as some more recent triumphs and tribulations. Luckily, we got an advanced copy for the new book and gleaned some new tidbits about the American star.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Pulisic has a soft spot for the city of Detroit
Much has been made of Pulisic’s hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania, as well as the year he spent in England as a child and how it helped him fall even more in love with the game. Less has been mentioned about Pulisic’s time in Detroit, where Pulisic spent time when his father, Mark, was head coach of the Detroit Ignition in the Major Indoor Soccer League.
“I made some really nice friends and ended up loving Michigan,” Pulisic says in his book of England’s return to the United States. While attending school and playing ball for his club with Michigan Rush, Pulisic managed to participate in some Ignition practice sessions from time to time, where some players and his father kicked the ball with him.
Throughout the book, it’s clear that Pulisic’s father had an impact on his game. Pulisic mentions how often he worked on practicing different moves and his touch with both feet, striving to become the player as close to two feet as possible. Between training, travel, his dad’s agent job, and his excellent mullet he wore while playing professionally for the Harrisburg Heat, it’s impossible to ignore Mark Pulisic’s role in Christian’s story.
Pulisic bears the traces of his youth career everywhere
Many of Pulisic’s youth teammates in the United States have also managed to leave an imprint on the senior national team. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Haji Wright all played with U.S. youth national teams at the same time as Pulisic. But Pulisic mentions many other close friends from his youth teams at the former USA youth program in Bradenton, Florida, with whom he still remains close.
He also has a tattoo of a particularly special memory from the youth team: the last match of the 2013 Nike U17 international showcase, a 4-1 victory for the United States over Brazil in which Pulisic played. “It was the match where I felt I could play at the highest level,” notes Pulisic. “I wanted to turn professional, I wanted to eventually move to Europe, that was my whole plan. So that day was a huge, life-changing day.”
Whether it’s getting some ink or making sure to have Facetime friends from his academy days like Danny Barbir and Nick Taitague on the pitch after winning the Champions League, it’s clear that the people and the USMNT youth game all left an impression on Pulisic.
Christian Pulisic speaks after USA drew 0-0 against Saudi Arabia in their last game before the World Cup.
Pulisic is open about his struggles with depression
Pulisic also reveals some of his own mental health issues in the new book, which coalesced around the same time former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was dropped from the club and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, also a former Chelsea player. Chelsea.
“I was battling depression, and it was a really tough time that probably saw me hit rock bottom,” Pulisic said. He also talks about seeing a therapist and how the support of his family and friends to talk about his struggles was vital for him to better manage his depression.
It was perhaps a cruel irony that Pulisic also mentioned that this was also the moment when he felt that Lampard had finally started to trust him fully as a Chelsea player, and that he immediately needed a change. of speed towards a new (former) manager in Thomas Tuchel. The open manner in which Pulisic talks about his own mental health is commendable, however, and only further normalizes the discussion about the mental health of professional athletes.
Pulisic confides in his relationship with Tuchel
One of the first excerpts from Pulisic’s book was his speech about the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, in which he claims that Tuchel told him he would start, only to then go back and start. Kai Havertz in his place. Pulisic said he was ‘stunned and disappointed’ by Tuchel’s decision not to start him. “What happened before this match was extremely disappointing for me,” Pulisic says in the book. The quote swept through a considerable part of American football Twitter as confirmation that the relationship between Pulisic and Tuchel had definitely soured over time.
Pulisic’s book reveals a bit more about the relationship between him and Tuchel. “I would say he’s very intense,” Pulisic says of Tuchel’s managerial style. “He wants things a certain way, and he’ll let you know if he doesn’t.” Pulisic went on to credit Tuchel for his tactical sense and his skills in organizing the team.
The elephant in the room, of course, is that all of the conversations that make up Pulisic’s book took place while Tuchel was still Chelsea manager, and Pulisic was still one of his players. As such, open criticism never seems to be the tone here. The comments on the Real Madrid game and Tuchel’s management style seem to reveal the cracks that had formed in the relationship between a player and a manager, whose time together spanned several clubs and several years.
The book is still a collection of statements by Pulisic, which were notoriously guarded during his career. But there are still small glimpses of the player behind the meticulous interviews and Instagram posts to be found here.
News
Trump supporter arrested for blowing up his own RV, saying they were Biden voters
A Brooklyn Center, Minnesota man has claimed a fire outside his own home was started because of his support for former President Donald Trump.
But, it’s now come out, he set the fire himself.
In September 2020, Denis Molla alleged that his motorhome was set on fire and that graffiti saying “Biden 2020” and “BLM” was spray-painted on his garage door because of the Trump 2020 flags he had. exposed.
The day after Hell, Molla appeared on local television in a moving interview to recall seeing three people running from his home before the vehicle exploded ― and immediately afterwards he focused about having her two children, 2 years old. and 5 months old, and their puppies safely off the property.
Watch the video here:
On Tuesday, Molla pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud after “filing fraudulent insurance claims for organized arson,” according to a Justice Department statement.
“In reality, Molla set fire to his own property and spray painted graffiti from his own garage,” he said.
Molla received about $61,000 in insurance payments and $17,000 in donations through a GoFundMe crowdfunding page, according to the report. His sentencing date has not yet been set.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Related…
News
GM takes on Tesla with new home energy storage system
- General Motors launches a division that provides homeowners with energy storage technology.
- The new service is expected to launch by the end of 2023, GM said Tuesday.
- GM Energy will provide battery storage devices and allow drivers to use electric vehicles to power their homes.
General Motors is taking on Tesla with a new division that will allow homeowners and small businesses to generate and store electricity.
GM Energy will offer solar power and battery storage products so electric vehicle owners can use their cars as a power source when needed, the company announced Tuesday.
The new service will launch by the end of 2023 and will put the automaker in competition with Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker, GM’s Travis Hester told the Guardian: “There are a lot of analogies that you can do with Tesla.”
GM Energy will use SunPower to provide customers with solar panels, along with wall-mounted battery storage from Ultium and include its existing charging service called Ultium Charge 360.
Tesla’s energy storage business includes its Powerwall and Megapack storage units.
GM thinks the deal could be worth up to $150 billion, Hester told the Guardian.
The company also aims to help customers manage potential power outages by helping them store electricity and tap into reserves at peak times. A key feature of the home energy system will allow drivers to power their homes with battery power in compatible electric vehicles, GM said.
The launch is timed to coincide with the on-sale of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
It’s the latest development in GM’s “All Electric Future” strategy, as CEO Mary Barra calls it.
The company plans to invest $35 billion to introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2025.
GM did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for more comment outside of normal business hours.
News
Lucy Letby “tried to kill a ‘resistant’ little girl four times before she succeeded”
Lucy Letby ‘tried to kill a ‘resilient’ little girl four times before she succeeded’
- Letby, 32, denies killing seven premature babies and trying to kill 10 more in 12 months
- The prosecution began today with allegations of attempted murder of Child H and murder of Child I
- Nick Johnson KC said the ICU chart shows Letby gave Child H a dose of morphine at 1:25 a.m. and saline at 2:50 a.m.
- At 3.22am she collapsed and needed full resuscitation, with a consultant concluding the ’cause was unclear’
- Letby tried four times to kill Child I before succeeding on the fourth attempt, Mr Johnson told the court.
Lucy Letby tried to kill a ‘resistant’ baby girl four times before she succeeded, it has been claimed today – as a court heard how babies ‘suddenly recovered’ when they were removed from the hospital where she worked.
The 32-year-old allegedly killed five boys and two girls and faces a total of 22 murder and attempted murder charges involving 17 babies. The offenses allegedly took place between June 2015 and June 2016 while she worked in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
This morning Letby sat in the dock wearing a black jacket as she listened to the prosecution open today’s hearing by outlining one allegation of child I murder and two of attempted murder against child H.
Mr Johnson described the case of Child I – who, despite being born weighing just 970g (2lb 2oz), was in good health – as “an extreme example, even by the standards of this general case”. Letby tried four times to kill the child before succeeding on the fourth attempt, Mr Johnson said, describing the little girl as “tough”.
The prosecutor told jurors at Manchester Crown Court that Letby twice attempted to murder Child H – who, like the other babies, cannot be identified for legal reasons – on two successive night shifts in September 2015.
Child H suffered two “deep” collapses that required chest compression resuscitation with the use of adrenaline, the court heard. No clear cause for either incident was identified at the time, but the baby survived.
Referring to the first incident, when Letby was assigned as nurse, Mr Johnson said the intensive care chart shows she gave Child H a dose of morphine at 1.25am and saline at 2.50am. The following night, Child H’s oxygen levels began to drop steeply at 10:53 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. after being “relatively stable” during the day shift.
Letby was not her designated nurse at the time, but the nurse who had that role later said she could not remember if she had taken a break during the shift, but confirmed that she had been absent from the room at least part of the time.
After the two incidents, the little girl was transferred to another hospital where she showed “dramatic improvement”. She then returned to the Countess of Chester and was eventually released.
Mr Johnson said: “It is a notable fact in the case of (Child H) and others that as soon as the children were removed from the Countess of Chester and Lucy Letby’s sphere of influence, it was often followed by their sudden and remarkable recovery.’
He went on to describe Letby’s “interesting Facebook searches” after the incidents. He told the court that about a week after child H’s second collapse, at around 1:15 a.m., within about three minutes, she looked for child H’s mother, father of twin children E and F and the mother of child I. At the time she was on her day off.
Letby’s parents, Susan and John, support her during her six-month trial at Manchester Crown Court.
As the third day of Letby’s trial begins, Manchester Crown Court has so far heard the trial:
- Letby, 32, denies murdering seven premature babies and attempting to murder 10 others in 12 months. The deaths occurred at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. Letby was arrested three years after the death of her first alleged victim, Baby A;
- An intensive care nurse allegedly injected babies with insulin, air or pumped milk to kill them – often during night shifts when parents were less likely to be around;
- Babies A, C and D were all murdered in the space of about 13 days, it seems;
- The jury was told Letby was standing next to Crib C when her monitor’s alarm went off and she told the rushing colleague, “He’s going, he’s going.” Baby A was murdered in the same room six times earlier, the prosecution alleges;
- The day after Baby E’s alleged murder, Lucy Letby allegedly used insulin for the first time to poison a baby, the court heard, while attempting to murder Baby E’s twin brother, Baby F;
- Letby allegedly targeted twins on more than one occasion – and in some cases one was murdered and his brother survived;
- She reportedly researched the families of her alleged victims on Facebook and social media, including on Christmas Day;
- In some instances, Letby allegedly attempted to kill Baby G up to three times, including twice in one shift;
- Child H suffered two “deep” collapses which required resuscitation by chest compressions with the use of adrenaline;
- Letby tried four times to kill Child I before succeeding on the fourth attempt, Mr Johnson said, describing the little girl as ‘tough’;
Letby denies seven murder charges and ten attempted murder charges between 2015 and 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital
The nurse (pictured) allegedly tried to kill a baby by injecting insulin into her nutrition bag less than 24 hours after she murdered her twin brother
The court heard Letby (pictured) tried to kill a baby at the Countess of Chester Hospital three times in the space of a month
Letby’s parents Susan and John Letby arrive at Manchester Crown Court this morning
Letby drew in the dock at Manchester Crown Court with security as she was charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of ten others
While Letby worked night shifts there was an increase in babies dying or becoming seriously ill, Manchester Crown Court heard, then when she moved to the day shift there were more “unexplainable collapses and deaths”.
Letby is accused of attacking two sets of twins – with insulin and air – a child, Baby E, would die but his brother survived
Prosecution says only one common factor in babies’ death and collapse was Letby’s presence
News
Dishonesty abounds in Proposition 27 campaign – Orange County Register
The campaign dishonesty for the current Proposition 27 begins with the title of the initiative itself, which seeks to legalize nearly unfettered online sports betting in California.
Start with this: the very title of the measure does not even allude to its objective. The official name of this putative law is the California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act. Where’s the beef? Where is the bet?
The sponsors, online sports betting services FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM, also say there is really no conflict between their measure and its rival Proposition 26, which would legalize sports betting at Indian casinos and a few racetracks in India. Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties.
They apparently did not read section 3 of Prop. 26. This is where it says, among other things, that it will create “strict consumer protections to promote responsible sports betting and protect children and public health, such as: Requiring adults 21 or older be physically present at a (licensed) facility to place sports bets…”
How can this article not conflict with a measure whose sole purpose is to allow Californians everywhere to use their smartphones to bet on all aspects of sports, down to the youngest of sports young, save for injuries and a few other quirks?
Answer: It’s in conflict, no matter what anyone says. Under California law, that should mean whichever of these two measures gets the most votes will govern, while the other becomes a historic footnote — if both measures get majority votes.
This happened most famously in 1978, when the historic property tax limits of Proposition 13 passed with a 65% majority, while the somewhat more moderate limits of Proposition 10 were also adopted, but with a smaller majority. Since then, Proposition 13 has been a political untouchable, while Proposition 10 has been all but forgotten.
The dishonesty of the current Prop. 27 was evident in its TV ads, which ate the lion’s share of the $403 million raised in mid-September for 26 and 27.
These announcements imply that most of the money raised by 27 will go towards housing the homeless. In fact, homeless causes already receiving state and federal money would receive 85% of online sports betting taxes.
Not 85% of revenue, as the ads suggest, but 85% of taxes, some of the rest will pay for a new bureaucracy to regulate sports betting, overseen by the state attorney general.
These ads also imply that there is no benevolence in the Prop. 26, because it does not affect homeless tax money. Instead, 26 would fund mental health treatment and attempts to assuage gambling addiction.
Prop. 26 also prohibits betting on youth sports, high school sports, and games played by California college teams, even when competing out of state.
In contrast, Proposition 27 says it will ban betting for under-21s and will not allow advertising aimed at non-adults. But since his advertisements and other advertisements were shown on all kinds of media, including social media, there would be little or nothing to protect young people.
Prop advertisements. 27 also claim that it will fund small California tribes that do not operate casinos. But together they would actually receive less than 15% in online betting taxes, a pittance compared to what the Big 3 sports betting teams would take.
Again, there is a contrast to Proposition 26, which openly announces that it will benefit around 50 tribes, almost all of which now operate casinos.
There’s a big question here for voters who have tended over the past 20 years to legalize things like gambling and marijuana, which were once illegal in California.
This is it: will one of the most dishonest campaigns of the last century be rewarded with a victory giving untold billions of dollars each year to its sponsors? Will voters reject these two measures, one because of its dishonesty and the other because it is too restrictive? Or will they ignore it all and vote for both, then drop the chips where they can?
Thomas Elias’ email address is [email protected]
