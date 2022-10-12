Huobi Token Up 30% In Last 24 Hours; HT Seen Rising This Week

As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 10thOctober.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange

Project: SPLC

SPLC Listing date: 10th October

10th October Key words: PLATFORM, Initial listing, ERC20

PLATFORM, Initial listing, ERC20 Official Website: http://supplycon.io/

About:

Global Supply Chain, now revolutionized by Blockchain

Supplycon is a combination of supply and continuity, which contains the future value and will of project developers and foundations to ensure continuous and stable supply of core minerals. Normalizing the distribution of strategic minerals, securing economy by profitability analysis, transparent operation of distribution channels, value calculation through accurate cost analysis, economic life evaluation of mining points, safe mineral management and commercialization, and maintenance of global distribution order are essential factors in the strategic mineral market. Although mining methods, cost calculation, product and refining processes, and commercialization processes are needed for each mineral, it is true that uniform management and transaction methods that do not fit the characteristics of each mineral have been introduced.

Project: CEB

CEB Listing date: 10th October

10th October Key words: Utility, Initial listing, ERC20

Utility, Initial listing, ERC20 Official Website: https://coldchain.to/

About:

Due to the strengthening of the manufacturing and sales management regulations for biological Preparation that took effect in July 2022, the operation of the cold chain system has become essential.

The regulations are compulsory, so low-temperature product manufacturing and distribution companies will react sensitively, so it is necessary to understand the Cold Chain system and operate the system properly.

ChainExpressBill collects temperature data, transportation information, etc. from low-temperature warehouse to delivery, automatically backs up collected records to a separate cloud server, minimizes the possibility of data and

documents being lost, and protects data using ChainExpressBill’s blockchain contract.

According to the flow above, CEB has advanced technologies such as real-time data monitoring and data protection, and these technologies can guarantee product quality and prevent damage to consumers.

About:

XEN is (will be) based on the ERC20 token standard with a minimum amount of code. There are no pre-minting, hidden doors, admin keys, or origin (OA) wallets.

About:

XENO Governance Token(GXE) GXE is a governance token.

It would be easy to understand imagining and thinking the general utility that the governance token has.

By holding this token, users will be able to have benefits when the NFT sale will be held, have advantage in the game, and other benefits granted to the users.

Token has just launched, but currently attracting lots of investors.

Project: ABEY

ABEY Listing date: 10th October

10th October Key words: Layer0, listed on ZBX, Mainnet

Layer0, listed on ZBX, Mainnet Official Website:https://www.abey.com/

About:

Processing up to 3,000 TPS while featuring ultra-low gas fees, ABEYCHAIN 3.0 is a multi-Layered programmable blockchain with a DPoS consensus specializing in building decentralized applications, business use cases, and achieving cross-chain Interoperability. It is based on parallel transaction execution and the ABEY Virtual Machine (AVM).

ABEYCHAIN is the first fully operational, third-generation public chain to solve one of the most pressing challenges in the public chain space: the ability to achieve simultaneously a high degree of both decentralization, security, and efficiency, which is commonly known as the “Impossible Triangle.”

ABEYCHAIN 3.0 is quickly becoming the go-to smart contract platform for Metaverse, GameFi&DeFidApp developers around the globe.

Project: CNB

CNB Listing date: 12th October

12th October Key words: Stable Growth Coin, Initial listing, BSC

Stable Growth Coin, Initial listing, BSC Official Website: https://cnb.world/

About:

Carbon Emission will be the biggest continue growth market in the coming years.

CNB is a tool to perfectly catch the raise of Carbon Credit in the coming years until 2030.

Therefore, price of CNB may raise for years and will be the perfect long term stable investment in Crypto World.

Project: MEGA

MEGA Listing date: 12th October

12th October Key words: NFT, Initial listing, ERC20

NFT, Initial listing, ERC20 Official Website:https://megaproject.io

About:

Mega Project intends to continuously provide various services related to NFT and Metaverse so that anyone can experience and utilize the advantages and utility of blockchain technology in their daily life.

Through the technologies and services provided by the Mega-platform ecosystem, we aim to contribute to not only individuals but also human society by increasing the value of blockchain use and creating new economic profits.

Project: EXN

EXN Listing date: 13th October

13th October Key words: Defi, Initial listing, BSC

Defi, Initial listing, BSC Official Website: https://www.exeno.com/

About:

To power the exeno ecosystem and drive crypto commerce forward, exeno coin (“EXN”) was created. This EIP-1363 multi-blockchain coin currently sits on BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon (expanding to more). From features such as exclusive discounts and unique programs to powering the backend for the crypto commerce industry, exeno coin strives towards becoming the leader within the sector. Users can also earn exeno coins in other ways like joining the exeno affiliate or ambassador programs.

Project: RED

RED Listing date: 14th October

14th October Key words: Others, listed on Gate, Mexc , ERC20

Others, listed on Gate, Mexc , ERC20 Official Website:https://red-brand.jp/

About:

The RED° TOKEN ECONOMY project was launched by FIDA, Inc. and TOKYO ESPORTS GATE, Inc.. This project aims to create an unparalleled entertainment platform that radiates from the heart of Tokyo to the physical and digital worlds – bringing Japan’s gaming spirit to its peers around the world.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings –3rd October to 9th October , 2022

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

Visit Our Social Media：

Join Our Community:

Contact Details:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.