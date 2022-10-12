I-70 closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to vehicle fire

Newsletter Sign-Up
Both directions of Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero are closed due to a vehicle fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
The closure was first reported around 6 a.m.
#I70 Eastbound: road closed due to vehicle fire between exit 114 – West Glenwood and exit 133 – Dotsero.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 12, 2022
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported the accident involved a tractor-trailer and closed both directions of the highway.
#I70 Westbound: Road closed due to vehicle fire between exit 133 – Dotsero and exit 114 – West Glenwood.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 12, 2022
The DOT said it expected delays in the area and gave no estimated reopening times.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reminded Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) of his previous pledge to serve just two terms as he urged voters to send him packing for the 2022 midterm elections in an op-ed damning released on Wednesday.
The newspaper’s editorial board explained exactly why it thinks Johnson is “Wisconsin’s worst political representative since infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy.”
He ripped the Donald Trump loyalist, who faces a close race against Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, as an ‘election tamper who recklessly promoted’ Trump’s 2020 lies and a ‘scientific fabulist’ which baselessly questioned COVID-19 vaccines and spread. pandemic misinformation. Johnson has also been criticized for trying to rewrite the “sordid history” of the deadly US Capitol riot.
The publication has taken on Johnson in an equally scathing fashion before.
“You will notice that Johnson does not tout a long track record of accomplishment in his re-election announcements,” the board wrote. “Instead, he and his followers attacked his opponent – a black man – as ‘different’ and ‘dangerous’.”
Johnson was first elected to the Senate in 2010.
“Johnson in the past has promised to serve no more than two terms,” the board concluded. “Voters should hold him to that pledge in November.”
Read the full editorial from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Fifty kilometers away, in the capital, Caracas, several organizations collected donations for the survivors. Among them was the Leones professional baseball club, which asked fans to donate goods such as food, water, clothing and infant formula.
Gómez added that his wife’s family had been affected by landslides that left more than 70,000 people homeless in 1999, so “I know how it feels”.
Officials said more than 300 homes, 15 businesses and a school were destroyed in Las Tejerias, located along Venezuela’s main industrial corridor.
In a rare public appearance, President Nicolás Maduro visited the city and visited the affected neighborhoods on Monday.
The socialist leader said everyone affected by the disaster would be given new homes, adding that the town of 50,000 would “rise like a phoenix”.
“No one will be left behind,” Maduro said.
Maduro told reporters he would welcome international help, without giving further details. His administration has always been reluctant to accept humanitarian aid from Western countries, although it has accepted food and medical supplies from Russia and China.
Follow Latin NBC on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
Q: I was recently made redundant and my company connected me with a career transition company. Should I take their services offered? I already have a CV and started applying on my own.
A: When your employer offers you free services, be careful. Career transition has come a long way since the days when executives were the only ones to benefit from these company-sponsored professional services. Career transition and coaching services are provided at most organizational levels, from individual contributors and entry-level employees to management teams and founders. These comprehensive services offer much more than just developing your CV (although this is often included in the process). Most people benefit from professionally reviewing, editing and improving the content of their resume, ensuring it can pass through Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). Partnering with a career coach or consultant will not only improve the content of your resume, but the work will make you a much better job seeker, and an experienced coach can get you thinking about opportunities you might be blind to. You’ll increase your interview skills, improve your ability to negotiate important aspects of your job offer, and develop a long-term career strategy.
Learning to deal with the fact that you’ve been laid off and explaining it to friends, family, and a new hiring manager is worth the time invested in working with a career transition company. Companies are struggling to find good employees right now, and a company in career transition will have access to positions that may not be posted on most job search sites. A coach or consultant may also have direct lines to talent and hiring managers that you may not otherwise get. Some people don’t use career transition services because they don’t think they need support. Other times the reluctance may be due to disappointment or anger with the organization that separated them in the first place. Taking the time to see what is on offer and find out what benefits can be provided to you is the best approach to an offer like this. Remember that your old company provides these services to you free of charge. A growth mindset means we all have something to learn, so even if you’re a corporate recruiter, you should see if the company can offer you a different approach than what you did.
Whether you need a job fast or just don’t want to get started until you’ve had some much-needed downtime, connecting with a career transition company and certified consultant will provide benefits that other job seekers have not. They can meet your individual needs while finding out what is most important to you (what other careers you might be interested in, what skills you have, what development opportunities you are looking for, etc.). Even people who have already gone through career transition services find that the second or third time they use these services, the education provided provides them with new knowledge and perspectives. Indeed, hiring processes, technology and job search resources are changing so rapidly. LinkedIn, for example, changes its algorithms with such high frequency that you’ll learn something completely new since their last change. The more support you can get in a job search, the better. And if these services are offered to you, it is strongly recommended that you anticipate them and start your new career with as many tools, tips, knowledge and additions to your network as possible.
Denver residents will have clear skies and beautiful days the rest of the week as sunny weather is expected through Sunday.
Wednesday has a high of 72 degrees and will be windy in the afternoon, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph.
Dry throughout the weekend with little temperature change. It will be windy today with gusts to 40 mph in the mountains and near the northern border, and gusts to 30 mph further south. Thursday will still be windy. Patchy frosts are possible on the Plains Thursday morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xp3iFE9mEA
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 12, 2022
Humidity on Wednesday will be low in the 15% to 20% range, so fire weather conditions could worsen across the region with the windy day. Parts of the plains could even reach red flag levels for a few hours.
A weak cold front in the afternoon, however, will bring some more humidity to the area and relieve some of these conditions.
Wednesday’s low is 40 degrees, and overnight through Thursday morning, scattered frost is possible in some plains.
Thursday will be slightly cooler than Wednesday, with highs of 67 degrees and lows of 41 degrees.
Friday will warm again to 76 degrees, and near-critical fire weather conditions will return as humidity drops by up to 16% and winds could reach up to 40 mph.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will drop back to 68 degrees and 62 degrees respectively.
A NSW Police command has been criticized for trying to convince high school students to join the force with the fact that they had ‘pew pew’ guns.
On Wednesday, the Hills Area Police Command took to social media to call on 12th graders to become officers, posting, “12th grade, we want you…. Go here fill out the forms join us. We have benches, drive toy cars and do other cool stuff.
People took to social media after the post criticizing the ‘tasteless joke’ and general lack of respect for guns.
‘Jesus, I’m in my 40s and the cringe here is overwhelming. As for disrespecting guns, seriously? Benches benches?!’ a user wrote.
A NSW police command has been criticized for trying to convince high school students to join the force because they have ‘pew pew’ guns
On Wednesday, the Hills Area Police Command took to social media to call on 12th graders to become officers, posting, “12th grade, we want you…. Go here fill out the forms join us. We have benches, drive toy cars and do other cool stuff.
People took to social media to slam the joke in the post and the general lack of respect for guns
Another commented: ‘If you want to be a cop because ‘wee woo’ and ‘pew pew’, for the good of society, absolutely don’t become a cop. You’re the last person who should be a cop if that’s your thing.
“Cool, a cop recruiting ad targeting school dropout teens with access to guns as the main selling point, what could go wrong?” a third person wrote.
The Hills Police Area Command Facebook page often relies on humor in its social media interactions.
On Tuesday, the page posted: “Testing our new bumper stickers…” – along with a photo of a sticker on a police car that read: “honk if you have warrants”.
The Hills Police Area Command Facebook page often relies on humor in its social media interactions
A message says “know the difference” between a taxi and an ambulance
Another message says “know the difference” between a taxi and an ambulance.
‘To help our very good friends the Ambo help us all, please remember Save Triple Zero (000) to save lives. This will help ensure that emergency services can help those who need it most,’ the message read.
He then mentioned times when you should call a cab and times to call an ambulance instead, taking a swipe at some of the ridiculous calls paramedics get.
The campaign to entice more people to join the force comes as police officers are in dire shortage both in the state and nationwide.
In May, NSW police union president Kevin Morton said the shortage of officers was because it was too expensive to become a cop.
NSW is the only state where aspiring cops have to spend thousands of dollars and months of their lives to join the force.
Future officers earn around $17,000 during their recruiting and training.
In May, NSW police union president Kevin Morton said there was a shortage of officers in the state because it was too expensive to become a cop.
