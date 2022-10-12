Karine Jean-Pierre looks back on her gay coming out: “It was not easy”

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House’s first openly gay press secretary, marked National Coming Out Day on Tuesday with a personal story – sharing a series of tweets then remarked to reporters that “coming out was not an easy thing to do”.

On Twitter, Jean-Pierre wrote that she was proud to share her own story even though for her “traditional and conservative” family, being gay “wasn’t something you mentioned out loud or we were celebrating.”

But Jean-Pierre, who was born in Martinique in the Caribbean and then grew up in New York, said his family eventually accepted him.

“They saw who I loved didn’t change who I was as a person,” she said at Tuesday’s press conference, echoing her tweets and noting that she wanted to mark her own identity “especially as we continue to see a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country.”

“The beauty of America is in its freedoms and the promise that you can achieve your dreams no matter your race, sex, country of origin, sexual orientation or gender identity,” she said. declared. “It’s something we continue to pursue and fight for.”

In May 2021, while serving as deputy press secretary, Jean-Pierre became the first openly gay person to brief reporters on behalf of the president while replacing his predecessor, Jen Psaki.

Jean-Pierre – who has a daughter with CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux – became the White House’s first openly gay press secretary almost a year later when she took over as PSAKI helm on May 13 .

A week earlier, she appeared behind the podium with Psaki to talk about the opportunity when the White House announced her promotion.

“It’s a historic moment and I haven’t lost it. I understand how important it is to so many people, so many different communities that I rest on their shoulders, and I have been throughout. of my career,” said Jean-Pierre. at the time.

PSAki also noted the importance, saying Jean-Pierre had led by example.

“She will be the first black woman, the first LGBTQ+ person to hold this position, which is amazing because representation matters,” Psaki said.

In an interview with ABC News’ Gio Benitez this summer, Jean-Pierre said his coming-out story dates back to his teenage years: “When I was 16, I realized I was different – and I kinda knew that.” she says. It was then that she came out to her mother.

“You could see her turning her head,” Jean-Pierre said then.

Karine Jean-Pierre and Suzanne Malveaux at the Paramount White House Correspondents’ After Party at the French Ambassador’s Residence in Washington, DC on April 30, 2022. Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images, FILE

“She saw me…having a totally different life,” she said of her mother. “Years later” with the birth of her daughter, “almost everything has changed” — for the better — with their relationship, she said.

Jean-Pierre has since used her platform as a spokesperson for President Joe Biden to criticize policies she says target LGBTQ people, such as Florida’s ban on teachers discussing gender and sexuality in the younger classes, which critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” law. .

“This is outright discrimination. This is part of a disturbing and dangerous national trend of right-wing politicians cynically targeting students, educators and LGBTQI+ individuals to score political points,” Jean-Pierre wrote. in a statement from the White House in July.

She then added that teachers who identify as LGBTQ “are being told to remove family photos of their husbands and wives – cherished family photos like the ones on my own desk.”

Jean-Pierre ended his series of tweets on Tuesday, for National Coming Out Day, with a message of comfort to other LGBTQ people.

“Don’t be discouraged if you go out and your family doesn’t embrace you right away,” she wrote. “Love always wins!”