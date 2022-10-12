News
Kendrick Nunn’s Obsessed Girlfriend, Blen Kiya, Fights And Threatens One Of The Women He’s Been Messaging On Instagram, Allison Contreras
Why blame other women for your boyfriend’s inability to zip up, b-tch? Some girlfriends are just crazy and obsessed to the point that they don’t mind descending into the gutters to fight with women their boyfriends are messing around with. It’s 2022 and some women still fight over cheaters?
The girlfriend of Los Angeles Lakers’ Kendrick Nunn, Blen Kiya is going nuts, fighting and threatening one of the numerous women Nunn has been messaging named Allison Contreras. Well, Allison also hit back at Blen for being crazy and called both Kendrick and Blen lame a**es.
This isn’t the first time Blen Kiya is putting up such buffoonery. The last time, she threatened to beat up a prostitute who claimed Kendrick Nunn was the father of her baby.
Black Sports Online at the time reported:
Lakers Kendrick Nunn and Blen Kiya have been dating for over a year now and seem to be in a pretty good place. They were just at a J. Cole concert, and she is at the games supporting her man.
There seems to be one small problem.
A woman is claiming that Nunn is the father of her son. It is unclear if she became pregnant while Nunn was with Ms. Kiya or if this was before they started dating.
Ms. Kiya seems to confirm the woman is either working towards or has gotten a legal judgment to get Nunn to take a DNA test to prove the child is his or he isn’t the father.
In the interim, though, it seems the woman is on Instagram with the child claiming that Nunn is the father and he isn’t doing his fatherly duties.
The woman might also be trolling Ms. Kiya, which made her go off on her own IG story.
For one, she calls the woman a prostitute, implying that Nunn might have paid for the sexual encounter. She goes on to speak how if they met face to face, she would put the woman in a bodybag.
She was very upset.
She says how the woman is destined to be a single mother, and no one will claim her child. I will assume she is saying if Nunn isn’t the father because the woman might not be able to track down the father.
This is just your standard Lakers’ drama. Everyone should be used to it by now.
When it comes to athletes and these Instagram models, it’s all about DRAMA!
And here is Allison Contreras’ response to Blen Kiya’s buffoonery:
Here are some photos of the woman Blen Kiya is fighting with, Allison Contreras:
Judge rejects DOJ’s request to block Booz Allen Hamilton’s cybersecurity deal
A federal judge in Maryland on Tuesday refused to arrest Booz Allen Hamilton Holding the purchase of a competing cybersecurity company, undoing Justice Department efforts to block the deal on antitrust grounds.
In March, Booz Allen decided to acquire EverWatch, a company he was competing against for a five-year contract to support the National Security Agency’s mission to collect foreign communications. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in June, alleging the acquisition would drive up prices for the U.S. government and create a monopoly supplier for an essential national security service.
wsj
Australia v England: Second men’s T20 cricket international – live | locust
Key events
NOT OUTSIDE!
Great review from Buttler – it was actually tighter than I thought, hitting punkt in front. But even though it was a terrific delivery, the seesaw won out.
COUNTER! Buttler lbb b Cummins 5 (England 5-1)
Buttler looks to turn to the side, misses and carries him to the pad. I’m not sure it wasn’t going to go down, and the England review…
2nd over: England 5-0 (Buttler 5, Hales 0) It’s Cummins and not Starc to open on the other side, which makes sense I think: Starc, perhaps, has more to offer in the middle, and is more likely to offer width with the field up, while Cummins is more likely to cramp hitters at this time. It starts with two dots…
1st over: England 5-0 (Buttler 5, Hales 0) Yeah yeah ! Hazlewood is full to start, and Buttler brings it up and for four through the cover! It’s a terrific shot, the hands are absolutely accelerating through the ball, and after a run, a push into the left side earns a single that brings Hales on a strike. And he’s beaten first, he goes out of bounds beating his outside edge, which you can get when you deploy a test opener in this format.
Hazlewood has the ball, Buttler will face, and let’s go!
Both teams wear black armbands to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings. Long life to all those affected.
Here come the teams…
I said below that neither side’s offense is as good as once; I think I could already revise this hot take, whatever in a few weeks. Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins in Australian conditions could leave but could just as easily devastate, while for England Wood and Topley it’s the same sort of thing. I think, however, that England’s success will depend significantly on the performance of their spinners. If Adil Rashid is on the money, they are in business, but if not, they might find the need to fiddle.
Buttler, meanwhile, would also have lined up, and confirms that Wood is out because he is “wrapped in cotton wool” to ensure he is fit for the World Cup. Can’t say I’m not disappointed, as I was looking forward to enjoying it, but it’s an investment.
We are finally allowed to see the draw and Finch, back on top, says his side did well to restrict England in the opener – a big total could have been a monster – and then they got into position to win but just couldn’t finish.
Chris Jordan is back from injury, saying that the field is the discipline he is most worried about – that’s how he injured his finger so there is a mental leap to be made. He expects to play to the death, and England will be delighted to have him back.
Teams!
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (c), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood .
England: 1 Jos Buttler (c/wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 David Willey, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley.
Back to those changes in Australia, take out Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Swepson; followed by Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood. So it’s a test attack, which I’m excited to see – that pace is wicked, but also, that pace can fly without a group of receivers behind the wicket.
Mark Butcher reckons there’s a lot of racing there, and Aaron Finch says the quality of the track is why his team is chasing.
Australia make five changes, details to follow, while England replace Mark Wood – ah! But yes! – and Chris Woakes with Chris Jordan and David Willey.
The weather is a bit overcast in Canberra. But the weather is nice in northern Lahndan; you pay your money, etc.
Australia win the coin toss and will field
We haven’t been allowed to watch this yet, but it’s still true.
More from Cricinfo, which report that David Willey came out with the painting, so probably playing.
Preamble
Elite sport is all very well – and a contest like this, at this kind of hour, whether in Australia or England, feels like a ridiculous bonus – but what elevates things on a another plain is the sacred state of the needle. And, thanks to Matthew Wade’s intervention at Sunday’s series opener, we could be on the verge of establishing a new aspect in a rivalry that is already one of the most vexing in the sport.
Let’s hope so, but even if it’s not, the level of competition we’re experiencing at the moment bodes very well for the World Cup. England’s series in Pakistan was an absolute classic, Australia’s in India wasn’t far off either, and the first game between these two told us there was plenty more in store. .
Arguably. neither side’s attack is as flavorful as before. But the hitters are every bit as outrageous as we’d like, and the nature of the runs we’ll see over the next month will extract every last bit of dynamite. So gird yourself well: it’s going to be great.
Play: 7:10 p.m. local, 9:10 a.m. BST
theguardian
Naked man arrested in San Francisco for allegedly flooding building
A San Francisco man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly vandalizing a 29-story building by opening a fire hose valve, forcing tenants to evacuate massive flooding.
Firefighters were called to 100 Van Ness in the Civic Center area at 5:30 a.m. due to reports of a fire alarm. First responders reportedly found a naked man next to a pipe spouting water.
The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Michael Nien by FOX 2 San Francisco, resided in the skyscraper. Residents say he opened a fire hose valve on the 11th floor, causing high-pressure flooding throughout the building.
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday for vandalism and resisting arrest. He was subsequently incarcerated in the San Francisco County Jail.
SAN FRANCISCO BUSINESSES THREATEN TAX STRIKE IF HOMELESSNESS IS NOT ELIMINATED
Photos taken on Tuesday show massive holes in the walls of the building that were caused by the powerful floods.
Tenants were reportedly frustrated by the incident, which rendered elevators unusable. Residents must now walk up and down up to 29 flights of stairs until the elevators are fixed.
EX-SAN FRANCISCO OFFICIAL CHARGED WITH CLEANING DIRT STREETS AWAITS CONVICTION FOR CORRUPTION AND CORRUPTION SCANDAL
“The water was gushing,” resident Emily Igler told FOX 2 San Francisco. “There was like a massive six-foot-tall jet of water coming out ten feet from the main water pipe.”
“We are definitely not staying here,” the resident added. “Our rooms are spongy and there is water everywhere.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox News Digital contacted the San Francisco Police Department for more information, but did not hear back.
Fox
The suspected body of Californian Jolissa Fuentes was found at the crash site
A body believed to be that of a California woman who went missing two months ago has been found in a wrecked car that apparently fell off a cliff, officials said Tuesday.
Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was reported missing on August 8 after she failed to return home and could not be reached, police said.
“We wish we had better news,” Selma, Calif. Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said at a news conference, adding, “I wish I could have brought Ms. Fuentes home.”
On Monday, searchers found the wreckage of Fuentes’ car and a body, along with the woman’s personal effects, in a ravine near Pine Flat Lake, officials said.
Tire tracks cut through vegetation and off a cliff, and search and rescue team members had to rappel down to reach it, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
It was a single-car accident, Alcaraz said. Officials said no foul play was suspected.
The coroner’s office must confirm the identity of the remains.
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said, “There’s no question we found her.”
This area of Pine Flat Lake had been excavated, but Alcaraz said the area was “a large geographic expanse” with thick foliage and cliffs. Search teams abseiled more than 200 feet from one cliff and then had to descend another, he said.
It was Alcaraz that found vehicle debris and tire tracks near Trimmer Springs Road on Monday that led investigators and search teams to the wrecked car below, the sheriff’s office said.
“He promised me he was going to find my daughter,” Fuentes’ father, Joe Fuentes, said at Tuesday’s press conference.
“He’s my hero,” he added.
Alcaraz said he went to the area because he had fresh eyes and “I just got lucky.” The location is on a bend in the road.
Fuentes was known to enjoy the Pine Flat Lake area, and she may have just been out driving when the accident happened, Alcaraz said.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
nbcnews
Another 20% drop in US stocks ‘certainly possible’ says IMF chief
According to the director of money and capital markets of the International Monetary Fund, a change in investor sentiment could lead to a further 20% decline in US stock markets.
IMF research has found that rising interest rates and future earnings expectations are driving down company valuations in the current market downturn, Tobias Adrian told CNBC’s Geoff Cutmore at the 2022 Monetary Fund Annual Meetings. International and World Bank Group in Washington, DC
Sentiment and risk premia have held up “pretty well” so far, leading to an “orderly tightening”, he said on Tuesday.
Asked about a recent CNBC interview with Jamie Dimon, in which the JPMorgan chief executive said the S&P500 could easily drop a further 20%, Adrian said it was “definitely possible”.
The benchmark has fallen about 25% since the start of the year.
The US Federal Reserve raised its key rate to 3%-3.25%, the highest since the start of 2008, in September as it tries to quell inflation from 8.3% year-on-year. The latest US inflation figures are due Thursday.
“I think what Jamie Dimon is referring to is that there could be a shift in sentiment as well. And that would, of course, trickle down to economic activity,” Adrian said.
“Now in terms of the 20% number, it’s definitely possible. It’s not our baseline, but it’s something that is possible.”
Adrian added that the IMF did not have a hard figure for its benchmark, but that was where financial conditions continued to tighten, economic activity slowed and markets continued to be under pressure.
On Tuesday, the institution released its World Economic Outlook, in which it forecast global growth to slow to 2.7% next year, 0.2 percentage points lower than its July forecast.
He also said 2023 would look like a recession for millions around the world, with around a third of the global economy experiencing a contraction.
High crisis risks
Adrian told CNBC that despite recent volatility in areas such as UK government bonds, the IMF’s baseline continued to be that global credit markets remained “in an orderly fashion” and would not tip into a large-scale crisis on the scale of a “Lehman moment”. .”
But, he added, there are plenty of downside risks.
“[Financial stability risks] are very high. They are only higher in times of acute crisis, such as the 2008 crisis, the Covid 2020 crisis or the euro crisis,” he said.
“So yes, we are in a very, very stressed moment, hopefully we will avoid a systemic event. But the probability is certainly high at this stage.”
Banks have much more capital and liquidity than during the 2008 crisis, when the banking system caused a lot of acute stress, he noted – however, an adverse scenario in emerging markets would see 30% of bank assets undercapitalized countries and vulnerabilities in the non-banking financial system could spill over into the banking system, he warned.
cnbc
Investment platform raises $10M to offer climate investing with a different lens than ESG ratings • TechCrunch
Net Purpose, a platform for sustainable investors, has raised £10 million in a Series A funding round led by ETF Partners, funding that will be used to grow its product and team, the company said. society.
The company takes advantage of a shit to invest in sustainable products. According to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment, $120 trillion is committed to sustainable investments, with allocations growing 22% year-on-year.
New investors M-Tech Capital and Exceptional Ventures joined the round, and existing investors Jim O’Neill, former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Kevin Gould, co-founder IHS Markit, the Louis family, Illuminate Financial and Revent increased their commitments. .
Currently, investors rely on reported and estimated data and ESG ratings. These tend to measure financial risk, not social and environmental return. Net Purpose says its platform looks more at social and environmental performance based on factual reporting.
Indeed, some claim that MSCI, the largest ESG rating company, doesn’t even try to measure a company’s impact.
Sam Duncan, Founder and CEO of Net Purpose, said: “The main differentiator of ‘Net Purpose’ is that we provide quality data on the social and environmental performance of companies and investment portfolios, not ratings or black box scores. Facts measure social and environmental performance, not financial risk. Net Purpose also has more and better data than any other provider.
Net Purpose’s competitors are ESG rating providers like MSCI and Sustainalytics.
techcrunch
