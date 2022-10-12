Kids’ financial app Greenlight signals next iteration of app with family safety features TechCrunch

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MP and cabinet minister of Arvind Kejriwal, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after his video of participating in the mass conversion of 10,000 Hindus went viral on social media. The head of social justice and empowerment, culture and tourism in Delhi not only extended his patronage to the conversion of Hindus but also stoked anti-Hindu sentiments through an eloquent swearing-in ceremony. The program claimed to convert Hindus to Buddhism, but closer examination indicates otherwise – it is a despicable act of demonizing Hinduism in the name of pseudo-Buddhism. The promises propagated at the conversion event bear no resemblance or relevance to the Buddha, but it appears to be an act of social engineering to create a new base of voters who could later be converted to another religion like Islam or Christianity.

Notably, Gautam Buddha was born and raised in a Sanatani family, and when his brother chased a bird, his heart shook with compassion and love. Seeing the funeral procession of a dead man, he embraced asceticism. He preached principles like non-violence and fought for world peace. Despite Buddha’s clear stance on abstinence from violence, so-called followers of this neo-pseudo-Buddhist attire have been known to feast on meat and violate the tenets of Buddhism on a daily basis.

This neo-pseudo-Buddhist outfit has created a list of oaths that each new member of their clan must take. Let’s review these 22 vicious oaths as propagated by AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam. By the end of the article, you will have unprecedented clarity on how this propaganda serves the separatist DNA of the AAP and its partners both in India and outside India.

I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor will I worship them.

Neither Sanatan Dharma nor Gautam Buddha compelled an individual to worship or not worship a deity. There is no reference to this commitment in the authentic Buddhist scriptures.

I will have no faith in Rama and Krishna, who are considered incarnations of God, nor will I worship them.

Hinduism/Sanatan Dharma has provisions for individuals to be Sanatanis/Hindus regardless of their faith in theism. Atheism is formally recognized as part of Hinduism.

I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu gods and goddesses, nor will I worship them.

Worship is believed to be a private matter, and a large number of Hindus do not practice worship or any form of ritual, but identify as Hindus. This aspect makes the promise both irrelevant and impotent for a large number of Hindus.

I don’t believe in the incarnation of God.

If the person concerned has no faith in the existence of God, taking a separate promise to denounce the faith in the existence of the incarnations of God is nothing but a simple act of madness, a logical error. .

I do not and will not believe that Lord Buddha was the incarnation of Vishnu. I believe this is sheer madness and false propaganda.

Hindus believe that Gautam Buddha was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, but the disagreement and disrespect of a segment of society who run these conversion camps has never been called madness by Hindus. Moreover, none of these claims are supported by the Dalai Lama, the arch-leader of the Buddhists.

I will not perform Shraddha, nor will I perform Pind Daan.

Shraddha and Pind Daan are personal choices, and the scriptures have designated a process for this. There are several religions that do not perform Shraddha and Pind Daan, but the vicious vow not to perform says otherwise about its core intentions.

I will not act in a way that violates the principles and teachings of the Buddha.

This particular promise is violated in all its grossness in the 1 to 10 promises of this conversion racket.

I will not allow any ceremony to be performed by Brahmins.

Regardless of purpose and reasoning, this bigoted, exclusionary, and vicious promise is as anti-Buddha as it gets.

I will believe in the equality of man.

This covenant violates the higher covenant which fuels hatred against certain parts of society i.e. Brahmins while Hinduism declares all living beings to be divine including Mother Nature (abstract objects).

I will strive to establish equality.

Ironically, this series of promises is based on discrimination and dehumanization of Hindus.

I will follow the Noble Eightfold Path of the Buddha.

I leave it to the readers to verify the intentions of the organizers of the conversion camp when it comes to following the true principles of Buddha.

I will follow the ten paramitas prescribed by the Buddha.

Again, I rest my case on the sanity of our readers.

I will have compassion and benevolence for all living beings and will protect them.

Despite the pledge, most militants from this cabal claim that they have the right to consume beef as food and eradicate Brahmins from the face of the Earth. Again, I leave it to our audience to test the substance of this commitment.

Abstaining from stealing or anything not earned is a basic principle of Hinduism.

All Brahmins teach this aspect of Hinduism.

I will not commit carnal sins.

Every Brahman (in the Vedic sense) preaches this and applies it in his own life.

I will not take intoxicants like alcohol, drugs, etc.

Karmakandi Brahmins ask everyone to make this commitment, regardless of caste and creed. Plagiarism?

I will strive to follow the Noble Eightfold Path and practice compassion and loving-kindness in everyday life.

While every Hindu follows the Noble Eightfold Path in their respective understanding and ability, this oath is a simple repetition of two previous oaths in a combined form.

I renounce Hinduism, which disadvantages humanity and hinders the advancement and development of humanity because it is based on inequality, and I adopt Buddhism as my religion.

Hinduism is the oldest civilization on the planet which has contributed enormously whether it is Yoga, Ayurveda, mathematics, science or literature. Making vile, unjustified and groundless claims against Hinduism, which has caused no hostility since time immemorial, including the flora and fauna itself, reflects the true intentions of the neo-pseudo-Buddhist clan.

I firmly believe that the Buddha Dhamma is the only true religion.

While a large number of Hindus revere Buddha and his teachings, the Abrahamization of a Sanatani culture like Buddhism raises more questions.

I believe that by adopting Buddhism, I have a rebirth

Since there was a commitment in the previous section where incarnations were rejected, can we have the luxury of knowing how to be incarnated is a commitment now?

I solemnly declare and affirm that I will henceforth lead my life according to the teachings of the Dhamma of Buddha.

While every commitment in this area violates itself, this statement is nothing more than sheer hypocrisy. Be it Buddha or Mahavir, they lived by the principles of Sanatani and only added values ​​to it. Sanatan Dharma clearly states that Varnas is the quality of an individual unrelated to offspring. In addition, most of the bad practices, including the caste system attributed to Hinduism, resulted from the acceptance of foreign cultures and persecution by Islamists and Christians. These promises make it clear that the goal is not to improve people’s lives or end their tragedies – rather it is a plot to weaken the country and make way for malevolent actors. .

The author is a researcher, entrepreneur and social thinker. He tweets @gopalgiri_uk. Views are personal.