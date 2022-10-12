JOHNSTON, RI – Seth Magaziner, a Democratic candidate for an open house seat, stood last week at a senior center in this working-class suburb of Providence to warn that voting for his opponent would threaten security checks social.
Kids’ financial app Greenlight signals next iteration of app with family safety features TechCrunch
Greenlight Financial Technology, a venture capital-backed fintech company focused on providing a debit card, banking app and financial education to children, has added another layer to its business plan. subscription with the introduction of family safety features.
Greenlight Infinity, priced at $14.98 per month for the whole family, includes location sharing to see where any family member is and make recordings; SOS alerts to emergency contacts and/or 911 with one click; and crash detection with automatic 911 dispatch in which if a crash is detected while driving, driver and trip information is provided to emergency services.
Tim Sheehan, co-founder and CEO of Greenlight, explained that the driving force behind the new safety-focused features was simply “you have to know where your kids are and want to keep them safe.”
“I like how we have implemented SOS alerts where you can choose to notify your family or the emergency services,” he added. “And if you click the SOS button and you don’t choose to notify family or emergency services, they will notify both by default. This is the case if you are in a really dangerous situation and you cannot make this second decision.
Along with that is the Greenlight Savings reward, where teens can earn 5% on their savings.
Last year, the Atlanta-based company served more than 3 million parents and children, and that number has now grown to more than 5 million, according to the company.
He’s also raised about $556.5 million in total funding since Greenlight’s inception in 2014, according to data from Crunchbase. That includes a $260 million Series D round in 2021 that doubled the company’s valuation to $2.3 billion.
Greenlight isn’t alone in turning venture capital heads to the financial literacy space for kids and parents. For example, last year digital teen banking service Step raised $200 million in a Series C round and this week borrowed $300 million in debt funding to launch a crypto investing feature. . Similarly last month, Stack raised $2.7 million for its cryptocurrency trading and education app.
The recession in Russia in 2022 less severe than expected, according to the IMF
The economic recession in Russia will be less severe than expected in 2022 and 2023, in particular thanks to crude oil exports and relatively “stable” domestic demand, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated on October 11, despite the sanctions linked to the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 3.4% in 2022, the IMF predicts in a report, much less than the sharp 6% fall it expected in its previous forecast published in July. . “The contraction of the Russian economy is less severe than expected, reflecting the resilience of crude oil exports and domestic demand with increased support from fiscal and monetary policies and a restoration of confidence in the financial system”, details the institution in its report.
Western countries, since the beginning of the Russian intervention in Ukraine on February 24, have taken a salvo of sanctions against Russia intended to strangle it financially and economically. But, notes the IMF, the Russian Central Bank has since adopted “the right position” by conducting “a restrictive monetary policy”, in particular severely limiting currency exchanges.
And the institution notes that at a time when “European and American companies are reducing their purchases of Russian oil”, this one “has been redirected to China and India at a price lower than Brent”, thus strongly supporting the Russian growth.
For 2023, the IMF anticipates an additional recession of the Russian economy of 2.3%, weaker however than what the organization had forecast in July (-3.5%). The Fund also still forecasts a recession of 35% of GDP for Ukraine in 2022, largely impacted by the conflict with Russia. The Washington-based financial institution did not make a forecast for Ukraine for 2023.
Brest Brittany Handball. LFH: Djurjina Jaukovic, the return of the strong arm against Plan-de-Cuques [Vidéo] – Brest Brittany Handball
LFH (5th day). Brest Bretagne Handball – Plan-de-Cuques, this Wednesday (8:30 p.m.)
Djurjina Jaukovic, engaged with Brest Bretagne Handball until 2024, extended her Finistère adventure in November 2021 while she was convalescing. Seriously injured (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee), the Montenegrin international was able to rely on this mark of confidence throughout her long period of convalescence, to regain her feelings and gradually reintegrate the Brest collective from this summer.
Now fit, but spared in order to optimize the reintegration of this left-back with a powerful arm, Djurjina Jaukovic is one of the elements on which Pablo Morel hopes to be able to rely on to achieve the ambitious objectives of the Breton club.
Spared against Most in the Champions League on Sunday, “Djina” will be on the floor of the Brest Arena this Wednesday evening against Plan-de-Cuques on behalf of the 5th day of LFH, a championship which sees the Brestoises advance undefeated until nowadays.
Nearly 500 pilot whales dead after two mass strandings in New Zealand
Hundreds of pilot whales have died after two mass strandings within days of each other in New Zealand, conservation officials said on Wednesday. The strandings continue a deadly trend that has rocked the Oceania region in recent weeks.
The New Zealand Department of Conservation said on Wednesday that the most recent strandings occurred within days of each other. A group of around 240 pilot whales was found in the northwest of the country’s Chatham Island on October 7. A second beached group of about the same number was found on October 10 at Waihere Bay on Pitt Island, which the department says is New Zealand’s “most remote inhabited island, with limited communications and difficult logistics.”
Some of the whales were dead by the time conservation officials were able to respond to the scene. Those still alive, however, were euthanized to “minimise suffering”, said Dave Lundquist, marine technical adviser for the Department of Conservation.
“We don’t actively bail out whales on the Chatham Islands due to the risk of shark attack to humans and the whales themselves, so euthanasia was the milder option,” Lundquist said. “All stranded pilot whales are now deceased and their bodies will be able to decompose naturally.”
Project Jonah New Zealand, a marine mammal rescue and protection organisation, said the strandings are “complex phenomena” which have several factors dictating the outcome for the animals. The inability to quickly dispatch trained medics as well as marine predators — such as great white sharks, which reside near shore and threaten both people and whales — can make rescue missions difficult, the report said. group on Facebook.
It’s not uncommon for pilot whales to wash ashore, particularly on the Chatham Islands, the group and the conservation department said.
“This is one of the most significant mass stranding events in New Zealand,” Project Jonah wrote on Facebook.
Nor is it the only mass grounding event to have occurred in Oceania in recent weeks.
In September, 14 young sperm whales were found stranded on King Island off the southeast coast of Australia. None of these whales survived. Also last month, another 230 whales, thought to be pilot whales, were found nearby on Ocean Beach. Only 44 of those whales survived and could be released into deep waters, the local Marine Conservation Program group later said.
Military couple robbed in Oregon during move: ‘Give us back our sentimental items’
A military couple recover the pieces after all of their belongings were stolen overnight while staying at a hotel in Oregon last week.
Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were moving from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state to Albuquerque, NM when the burglary took place, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. Burciaga served in the US Air Force as a senior airman.
The couple were staying at a hotel in Gresham, Oregon on October 5 when their U-Haul and car, which was hitched to the moving truck, was stolen.
They believe the culprits wired the U-Haul and left with all of their belongings, including the paperwork needed to secure their New Mexico accommodation.
NEBRASKA TEEN ACCEPTED INTO ALL FIVE MILITARY ACADEMIES PLEDGES TO SERVE AMERICA
“We feel devastated, absolutely violated that someone not only has all of our possessions, but also our personal information in the form of documents,” Burciaga told Fox Television Stations. “What strikes the most are all the objects that had so much sentimental value for us.”
Burciaga said Gresham Police were investigating, but had no updates.
The couple added that they had frozen their bank accounts and were recovering their losses from insurance.
In the meantime, the couple have been forced to take a detour to Texas to be with their family while the claims are settled.
“We had no choice but to return to Texas, where our support system of family and friends resides,” Burciaga said.
GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE HONORS GOLD STAR STUDENTS AND COMMITS 36 FULL SCHOLARSHIPS
Burciaga and his wife posted regular updates about the incident on their Facebook pages, including posting information about the stolen vehicles in the hope that they will be recovered.
“We also posted the descriptions of the stolen vehicles on Facebook, asking different groups to help us identify and track our U-Haul and car,” he said.
The plate numbers of the stolen items are: UHaul AJ32431, trailer UI24 and a Mazda3 with Washington plate BUL3150 and VIN # 3MZBN1U75HM107106.
“Next time we’ll make sure our stuff contains some type of tracking device, and we’ll make sure our rental gear contains some type of security measure like a car alarm,” he said. .
Burciaga also had some final words for those responsible for the theft.
“Give us back our sentimental items because if I catch you before the cops, well I’ll just say you better start training because I don’t like picking on the weak.”
A GoFundMe was set up by a family friend to help recoup expenses.
House Republicans target New England, including seats in New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut
“We can’t take that risk,” Magaziner told the senior center. “We can’t let Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district be the place that put the fox in charge of the chicken coop.”
The district voted for Biden by nearly 14 points in 2020, and longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, who is retiring, has held it easily for more than two decades, winning by large margins even in strong years. for Republicans.
But Magaziner’s Republican opponent Allan Fung is threatening to breach the blue wall in New England, which has been a Democratic stronghold for nearly two decades.
Two recent polls showed Fung, a popular former mayor and the Republican nominee, with a slight lead.
He is one of a handful of New England Republicans – including candidates from Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut – who have a chance of winning in an area where Republicans at the federal level were considered a species in Endangered. There are no New England Republicans in the House, and Senator Susan Collins (Maine) is the only Republican senator from the country’s northeast bloc.
The political environment appears to favor Republicans in House races across the country as the ruling party historically wins seats in a president’s first midterm. But New England Republicans point to additional factors in their favor, including a strong candidate cadre and a “perfect storm” of issues that include the high cost of energy and food as well as the rise of fentanyl in New England communities, which the GOP candidates say arrive in the North due to a lack of southern border security.
“I guess a perfect storm would be too easy an analogy, but the environment of the issue is perfect for a Republican,” said Dave Carney, a Republican political strategist from New Hampshire.
Republicans aim for House seat in deep blue Rhode Island
Republicans also support abortion, an issue that provided Democrats with minimal opportunity after Roe vs. Wade was overturned, does not resonate with voters in New England as much as it does in other parts of the country, as Northeastern states are unlikely to pass laws restricting access to abortion.
“I think a woman’s right to have an abortion is very important, and while that plays a part in people’s decision, I think I see firsthand that it falls on people’s ears a bit. a deaf here in New England,” said Scott Brown, a Republican who won the race to fill late Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy’s seat in Massachusetts during an upset in 2010, only to lose re-election two years later. late.
No House Republican has represented New England since Rep. Bruce Poliquin (Maine), who is running this year against Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), lost re-election in 2018, but it’s been longer that Republicans have a strong presence in the region.
Republicans held nearly half of New England’s Senate seats and a quarter of House seats until the 2006 Democratic wave election, when Republicans lost the House. Four of the 30 Republican seats lost that year were in New England, leaving one Republican survivor in the House.
Sen. Lincoln Chafee (RR.I.) lost his seat in 2006 despite high approval ratings as Rhode Islanders vented their frustrations with President George W. Bush and congressional Republicans on him.
“People just didn’t want a Republican Senate,” Chafee said in an interview.
Now Republicans are betting New England voters unhappy with President Biden are ready to give the GOP a hard look. They are spending aggressively in the region, forcing Democrats to defend territory won by Biden in 2020.
Democrats argue that Republicans, as moderate as they promise to be, will have a hard time distancing themselves from the extreme party elements that dominate today’s GOP.
“The people of New England don’t want their representatives in Washington to push for abortion bans, allow violent insurgencies, and cut their Social Security and Medicare benefits – that’s why they have rejected the GOP’s MAGA brand cycle after cycle,” said James Singer, spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Republicans are not well represented in the region, but in the mansions of the governors. Three of the country’s most popular governors – Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Phil Scott of Vermont – are New England Republicans.
But competitive House districts have different dynamics and often don’t include the states’ largest cities, and the more rural makeup lends itself to more moderate political instincts.
“Working class, and to add to that rural, that’s a good formula for Republicans,” said Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire. “Democrats can’t afford to be complacent and where could they be the ones saying, ‘What has Biden done for me? ”
Maine Democrat hopes voters will reward his independent streak
In addition to Rhode Island, Republicans are targeting two seats in New Hampshire and one in Connecticut which Biden won in 2020, as well as a district in Maine which former President Donald Trump has won twice.
In Connecticut’s 5th District, George Logan, a former Republican state senator, is trying to unseat Democratic Representative Jahana Hayes in a seat formerly held by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who flipped the blue seat in 2006.
“Waterbury, Danbury, Torrington, those towns used to be pretty Democratic,” Murphy said in an interview. “But as factories closed and union families disappeared, they started to vote more Republican.”
Logan positions himself as a moderate, leaning on “reasonable leadership”, but has lagged in fundraising, raising a small fraction of Hayes’ loot, although his most recent fundraising totals for third quarter have not been published.
Signifying the importance of the race to Republicans, Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.), who won for the first time in upstate New York in a district carried by President Barack Obama, prioritized Republican incursions in the northeast. She hosted a fundraiser for Logan on Tuesday night.
“Republicans are absolutely going to dominate the Northeast, as one-party Democratic rule has led to inflation, skyrocketing energy and home heating bills, and a major crime crisis. House Republicans are poised to win seats across the region,” Stefanik told The Washington Post in a statement.
Barbara Ellis, Hayes’ campaign manager, said Logan’s confidence in the national party over the past few weeks is proof that he is no moderate.
“The GOP knows that if they win these purple districts in New England, they will have a path to a majority, so they can implement the MAGA agenda and [House Leader] Kevin McCarthy’s commitment to America,” she said. “Quite simply, winning a few seats will allow them to go back in time.”
The Post reached out to the Logan campaign multiple times for comment or an interview, but received no response.
Republicans mobilize around Bolduc in NH But is the pivot enough to win?
Republican and Democratic operatives interviewed for this article acknowledged that the potential for Republican success this round could be fleeting.
“Let’s just say in case Allan Fung and George Logan come into Congress and stay with McCarthy and vote this extreme, extreme Republican line — they’re going to have a very short career,” said a Democratic official working to elect House Democrats. . , speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the party’s election strategy in New England.
A Stefanik protegee and former Trump press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is running against Rep. Chris Pappas (DN.H.). She doesn’t fit the mold of a moderate New England Republican and highlights culture war issues while emphasizing economics.
“I look forward to rocking this district red and serving as a much-needed conservative voice in Congress for our Live Free or Die state and our beautiful region of New England,” Leavitt said in a statement.
Who is Karoline Leavitt, GOP candidate for US House in NH?
Pappas, elected in 2018, points out that his district often switches between parties and that he could be the first person to win a third term there since former Representative John E. Sununu won re-election in 2000.
“I think it’s a huge contrast between me and my opponent, who’s never worked across the aisle for anything,” Pappas said in an interview. Leavitt “just sort of read the MAGA talking points and pushed a pretty extreme agenda.”
The House Democratic and Allied Groups Campaign Committee and the House Republicans and Allied Groups Campaign Committee have spent more than $16 million on the region’s top four competitive races, and that doesn’t include not the expenses of the candidates themselves.
One of the critical issues specific to the Northeast that Republicans believe will work in their favor is the high cost of heating oil.
“I don’t know how people are going to get through the winter,” Poliquin said during a recent campaign, even in Lewiston.
The cost of heating oil – which is how a quarter of people in the North East heat their homes, especially in rural areas – has doubled in the past year and is the most expensive since at least 1992, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
“The Democrats have a natural advantage” in New England, Brown said. “However, I think this year is a very special year because this administration has done so poorly.”
How AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam Slanders Buddhism Using Mass Conversion For Political Gains
Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MP and cabinet minister of Arvind Kejriwal, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after his video of participating in the mass conversion of 10,000 Hindus went viral on social media. The head of social justice and empowerment, culture and tourism in Delhi not only extended his patronage to the conversion of Hindus but also stoked anti-Hindu sentiments through an eloquent swearing-in ceremony. The program claimed to convert Hindus to Buddhism, but closer examination indicates otherwise – it is a despicable act of demonizing Hinduism in the name of pseudo-Buddhism. The promises propagated at the conversion event bear no resemblance or relevance to the Buddha, but it appears to be an act of social engineering to create a new base of voters who could later be converted to another religion like Islam or Christianity.
Notably, Gautam Buddha was born and raised in a Sanatani family, and when his brother chased a bird, his heart shook with compassion and love. Seeing the funeral procession of a dead man, he embraced asceticism. He preached principles like non-violence and fought for world peace. Despite Buddha’s clear stance on abstinence from violence, so-called followers of this neo-pseudo-Buddhist attire have been known to feast on meat and violate the tenets of Buddhism on a daily basis.
This neo-pseudo-Buddhist outfit has created a list of oaths that each new member of their clan must take. Let’s review these 22 vicious oaths as propagated by AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam. By the end of the article, you will have unprecedented clarity on how this propaganda serves the separatist DNA of the AAP and its partners both in India and outside India.
- I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor will I worship them.
Neither Sanatan Dharma nor Gautam Buddha compelled an individual to worship or not worship a deity. There is no reference to this commitment in the authentic Buddhist scriptures.
- I will have no faith in Rama and Krishna, who are considered incarnations of God, nor will I worship them.
Hinduism/Sanatan Dharma has provisions for individuals to be Sanatanis/Hindus regardless of their faith in theism. Atheism is formally recognized as part of Hinduism.
- I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu gods and goddesses, nor will I worship them.
Worship is believed to be a private matter, and a large number of Hindus do not practice worship or any form of ritual, but identify as Hindus. This aspect makes the promise both irrelevant and impotent for a large number of Hindus.
- I don’t believe in the incarnation of God.
If the person concerned has no faith in the existence of God, taking a separate promise to denounce the faith in the existence of the incarnations of God is nothing but a simple act of madness, a logical error. .
- I do not and will not believe that Lord Buddha was the incarnation of Vishnu. I believe this is sheer madness and false propaganda.
Hindus believe that Gautam Buddha was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, but the disagreement and disrespect of a segment of society who run these conversion camps has never been called madness by Hindus. Moreover, none of these claims are supported by the Dalai Lama, the arch-leader of the Buddhists.
- I will not perform Shraddha, nor will I perform Pind Daan.
Shraddha and Pind Daan are personal choices, and the scriptures have designated a process for this. There are several religions that do not perform Shraddha and Pind Daan, but the vicious vow not to perform says otherwise about its core intentions.
- I will not act in a way that violates the principles and teachings of the Buddha.
This particular promise is violated in all its grossness in the 1 to 10 promises of this conversion racket.
- I will not allow any ceremony to be performed by Brahmins.
Regardless of purpose and reasoning, this bigoted, exclusionary, and vicious promise is as anti-Buddha as it gets.
- I will believe in the equality of man.
This covenant violates the higher covenant which fuels hatred against certain parts of society i.e. Brahmins while Hinduism declares all living beings to be divine including Mother Nature (abstract objects).
- I will strive to establish equality.
Ironically, this series of promises is based on discrimination and dehumanization of Hindus.
- I will follow the Noble Eightfold Path of the Buddha.
I leave it to the readers to verify the intentions of the organizers of the conversion camp when it comes to following the true principles of Buddha.
- I will follow the ten paramitas prescribed by the Buddha.
Again, I rest my case on the sanity of our readers.
- I will have compassion and benevolence for all living beings and will protect them.
Despite the pledge, most militants from this cabal claim that they have the right to consume beef as food and eradicate Brahmins from the face of the Earth. Again, I leave it to our audience to test the substance of this commitment.
Abstaining from stealing or anything not earned is a basic principle of Hinduism.
All Brahmins teach this aspect of Hinduism.
- I will not commit carnal sins.
Every Brahman (in the Vedic sense) preaches this and applies it in his own life.
- I will not take intoxicants like alcohol, drugs, etc.
Karmakandi Brahmins ask everyone to make this commitment, regardless of caste and creed. Plagiarism?
- I will strive to follow the Noble Eightfold Path and practice compassion and loving-kindness in everyday life.
While every Hindu follows the Noble Eightfold Path in their respective understanding and ability, this oath is a simple repetition of two previous oaths in a combined form.
- I renounce Hinduism, which disadvantages humanity and hinders the advancement and development of humanity because it is based on inequality, and I adopt Buddhism as my religion.
Hinduism is the oldest civilization on the planet which has contributed enormously whether it is Yoga, Ayurveda, mathematics, science or literature. Making vile, unjustified and groundless claims against Hinduism, which has caused no hostility since time immemorial, including the flora and fauna itself, reflects the true intentions of the neo-pseudo-Buddhist clan.
- I firmly believe that the Buddha Dhamma is the only true religion.
While a large number of Hindus revere Buddha and his teachings, the Abrahamization of a Sanatani culture like Buddhism raises more questions.
- I believe that by adopting Buddhism, I have a rebirth
Since there was a commitment in the previous section where incarnations were rejected, can we have the luxury of knowing how to be incarnated is a commitment now?
- I solemnly declare and affirm that I will henceforth lead my life according to the teachings of the Dhamma of Buddha.
- While every commitment in this area violates itself, this statement is nothing more than sheer hypocrisy. Be it Buddha or Mahavir, they lived by the principles of Sanatani and only added values to it. Sanatan Dharma clearly states that Varnas is the quality of an individual unrelated to offspring. In addition, most of the bad practices, including the caste system attributed to Hinduism, resulted from the acceptance of foreign cultures and persecution by Islamists and Christians. These promises make it clear that the goal is not to improve people’s lives or end their tragedies – rather it is a plot to weaken the country and make way for malevolent actors. .
The author is a researcher, entrepreneur and social thinker. He tweets @gopalgiri_uk. Views are personal.
