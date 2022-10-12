Kim Kardashian Calls Whitney Houston An ‘Old Crackhead In A Released Voicemail – Her Fake A** Is About To Get Roasted

A progressive with a long record in Minnesota politics faces a challenge from a political newcomer with a law-and-order message in the race for state attorney general.

As Minnesota’s top legal officer, the attorney general represents the state and its agencies in lawsuits, enforces consumer protection and antitrust laws and regulates charities. The office takes consumer complaints and can use its power to prosecute businesses that violate the law. It also assists smaller jurisdictions with fewer resources in prosecuting serious crimes.

Top issues in the race include crime and abortion, though the conversation in recent weeks has centered more on crime, as Democrat Keith Ellison’s Republican challenger Jim Schultz has made efforts to downplay abortion in the race.

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has held on to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office since 1971, but recent polling shows Ellison and Schultz within several points of each other. Ellison beat GOP challenger Doug Wardlow by 4 percent in 2018.

KEITH ELLISON

Ellison, 59, is running for his second term after being elected in 2018. The former U.S. congressman has had an eventful four years in the Attorney General’s Office, particularly with a national reckoning on race and policing that started with the murder of George Floyd.

Ellison’s office obtained a murder conviction for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for killing Floyd, and successfully prosecuted former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter for the shooting death of Daunte Wright. The attorney general supported the 2021 referendum to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new department of public safety, something his opponents have seized on to characterize him as hostile to law enforcement.

While Ellison has not received any major law enforcement nominations, a group of Democratic county prosecutors, including from the Twin Cities Metro and rural counties such as Cook and Winona, recently endorsed Ellison.

Under Ellison’s leadership, the attorney general office’s criminal division grew from one to three attorneys. Earlier this year, he asked for $1.8 million in funding from the Legislature to expand the criminal division, which ultimately did not pass.

He has argued his GOP opponent misunderstands the type of role the attorney general should play in local criminal prosecutions, saying the office can not merely wade into any criminal matter without an invitation from the local prosecutor. Under Minnesota statute, the attorney general must be asked by a local authority to help — something attorneys have signaled they’d like to see more of.

While he has asked for more funding for prosecutors, Ellison has highlighted the consumer protection and civil powers of his office as tools to address public safety issues.

Last week, Ellison announced a lawsuit against retailer Fleet Farm alleging the retailer allowed purchasers to buy firearms for others illegally. One of the guns ended up being used in a deadly St. Paul bar shooting that killed one bystander and injured 14. Fleet Farm denied wrongdoing.

Following the overturning of Roe, Ellison pledged to defend abortion rights in Minnesota. No states currently have laws restricting the right to travel to another state to seek an abortion, but Ellison said he would protect women coming to Minnesota from prosecution or other legal action from states with restrictive abortion laws.

“This is absolutely an issue in this campaign, and I want to be clear that my opponent is not committed to these rights,” Ellison told reporters in September, later adding: “Nobody can escape being accountable to the public as to what they will do to stand up for a woman’s right to choose.”

Just a few weeks after the overturning of Roe, a Ramsey County District Court judge overturned many Minnesota laws restricting abortion, including a 24-hour wait period and requirement that minors disclose a procedure to both parents. Ellison, whose office was defending Minnesota’s abortion laws against a lawsuit, declined to file an appeal in the case, saying the state had already spent three years and more than half a million dollars on the defense.

JIM SCHULTZ

Schultz, 37, is an investment firm attorney and Harvard Law School graduate.

Schultz has run on a law-and-order platform since announcing his candidacy in December and seized on a national trend of rising crime as his main talking point against Ellison, a progressive Democrat who has not shied away from supporting police reform.

Schultz, who has the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, as well as 22 county sheriffs from across the state, has proposed growing the criminal division of the attorney general’s office by 30 attorneys so it is better equipped to aid local prosecutors.

Like many of his fellow Republicans, Schultz has tried to downplay the issue of abortion in his campaign, arguing that access to the procedure is constitutionally protected in Minnesota under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez. Because of that, he and other Republicans argue the issue of abortion is not on the ballot this November.

In the primary, 2018 Republican attorney general candidate Wardlow tried to paint Schultz as weak on abortion, going as far as holding a news conference to say he would use the attorney general’s office to attack abortion rights. Now that Schultz has clinched the Republican nomination, he faces criticism from the other side of the issue.

Schultz, who served on the board of an anti-abortion nonprofit, has largely avoided discussing abortion in the campaign, though in the past has said he would support a 20-week ban. Earlier in October, the conservative Christian Minnesota Family Council published an online voters guide that said Schultz backs a six-week ban but quickly pulled it from its website.

Schultz said he never told the Family Council he supported a six-week ban, and the Family Council told the Star Tribune newspaper it had inferred Schultz’s position without actually asking about it.

At a March Republican attorney general candidate forum hosted by the Minnesota Family Council, Schultz said he would “go on the offensive” to paint Democrats as extreme on abortion. And when Ellison declined to appeal the July ruling that tossed many of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions, Schultz called the decision “yet another dereliction of duty by Keith Ellison. All motivated by his far-left politics.”

Schultz said he opposes Ellison’s use of the attorney general’s office for what he calls “frivolous” and politically motivated lawsuits such as Ellison’s ongoing litigation against major fossil fuel companies for what the attorney general has called deceptive marketing practices by companies like Exxon, who he alleges downplayed the role carbon emissions have played in climate change.