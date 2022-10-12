Connect with us

Blockchain

Laylo Announces Latest Round of Strategic Investment

Establishment Of Bitdao's Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
Laylo’s Creator CRM powers more than three million drops every month for world-renowned musicians, podcasters, video creators, athletes, and brands

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laylo (the “Company”), a customer relationship management (CRM) platform powering some of the world’s biggest drops, has completed a new round of strategic investment. Led by Eldridge, the round also included participation from Third Prime Ventures, LVRN Management, Shane Mac (XMTP), Gil Weisblum (Ranger Global), Patricio Worthalter (POAP), Jonathan Strauss (Create Music Group), Damian Manning (HiFi), Summer Watson and Micah Johnson (Aku World), Sam Evitt (Method Music), and Moment Ventures.

“This year, we helped creators across music, podcasting, gaming, sports, and video create drop experiences that drove tens of millions in tickets, merchandise, content, and collectibles. We’re excited to have even more capital to triple down on our mission of building the Creator CRM by growing the team, expanding to new verticals and launching new features faster,” said Alec Ellin, Co-Founder and CEO of Laylo. “Since launch, we’ve heard that creators feel ignored by legacy platforms that don’t consider them to be a category worth building for. We’re here to fill the gap. Creators are the next generation of entrepreneurs in a hyper growth market and we’re building them the business tools they deserve.”

Laylo powers millions of drops per month across music, podcasting, sports, fashion, gaming, and other categories, with notable customers including Sam Smith, ODESZA, Dixie D’Amelio, Kodak Black, Miles Teller, The Black Keys, Rickie Fowler, and the Friends With Benefits DAO. The Company has achieved several growth and product development milestones over the last 12 months, including:

  • Increasing the number of creators using its platform by more than 5x to over 10,000
  • Establishing strategic partnerships with other Creator Economy disruptors, including Acast (podcast distribution), Fevo (sports and entertainment ticketing), Sound.xyz (music NFTs), Polygon (Web3 tooling), Hoo.be (link-in-bio), Genies (digital fashion), CD Baby (music distribution), Pixelynx (gaming), Voice.com (NFT art collectibles)
  • Enabling creators to notify fans directly through Instagram DMs
  • Building a Spotify ‘Follow and Pre-Save’ integration that drives up to 3x conversion rates for musicians
  • Launching a Web3 messaging feature that allows creators and brands to send gated messages to fans based on NFT ownership

“We were blown away by the product and saw how quickly our artists felt the same,” shared Justice Baiden, Co-Founder of LVRN Management. “Within a few days of meeting the Laylo team, we were rolling out drops with DVSN and Westside Boogie and given the success, we’re bringing the rest of our roster onboard. Turning a social media following into a direct connection with fans is key for developing superstars and Laylo lets us take that to the next level. Laylo is already the definitive CRM platform for drops and the creator tools they’re rolling out are going to change the game, we knew we had to invest.”

The Creator Economy is estimated to be a $104 billion market, according to Influencer Marketing Hub, with more than 300 million people worldwide considering themselves to be creators, according to Adobe. Per Emergen Research, the global Web3 market size is also expected to reach $81.5 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 43.7% from $3.2 billion in 2021.

Laylo’s latest funding round brings total funds raised to more than $8 million. It follows a capital raise by the Company in July 2021, which attracted investment from Y Combinator; Charlie Walker & Charles Attal, founders of C3 Presents; Jason Robins, CEO and Co-Founder of DraftKings; Kevin Mayer, Founder of Candle Media and Chairman of DAZN; The Orchard; Sony Music’s The Orchard; and Moment Ventures.

About Laylo

Laylo is the CRM and Drops platform for creators and brands, helping them drive more sales, streams, and direct engagement with fans. Launched in 2021 by Alec Ellin and Saj Sanghvi, Laylo powers drops for some of the world’s biggest musicians, podcasters, celebrities, and brands allowing them to automatically notify fans about new content, merchandise and tickets through SMS, Email, Instagram DM, Facebook Messenger, and Discord. Laylo further empowers creators by giving them complete ownership of fan data. Learn more at laylo.com.

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Crypto Market Shows No Signs Of Positive Movement, Is ‘Uptober’ A Myth?

Crypto Market Performance
The crypto market woes from September look to have spilled onto October and going against the historical trend of October being a rather bullish month. September had seen the crypto market close with muted performances, but there has not been much change for the new month. Almost two weeks into the month, and it is starting to look like the much-awaited “Uptober” will disappoint investors.

Poor performances All-Around

All of the indexes in the crypto market are seeing poor performances from market participants. The first two weeks of the month have come back with negative movement and the declines have continued. The size of a cryptocurrency has not mattered either since they have all suffered closely similar fates.

The Small Cap Index came out as the worst performing for the first two weeks of October with -4.7%. This is understandable given small cap altcoins have been known to take movements a couple of steps further; recoveries run higher and declines run lower.

Large Cap coins followed as the second-worst performer in the same time period with returns of -2.4%. A bit more surprising given that they closely follow bitcoin price but it did not fall too much behind the Mid Cap Index which saw a decline of -2.1%.

Market performance remains bad | Source: Arcane Research

Bitcoin emerged as the best performer for this time period with only -1.5% in losses. It also follows the trend that investors are turning more towards bitcoin during this time and taking advantage of the decline in price.

Crypto Market Deviates From Norm

All of the performances highlighted above only go to show that the crypto market is not performing as expected. Even though investors are moving back into bitcoin, the market share of stablecoins is still on the rise, so there is still a flight to safety among investors.

Crypto Total Market Cap Chart From Tradingview.com

Total market cap below $900 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

For the last week, the crypto market dominance of bitcoin fell by another 0.20%, and ETH fell 0.24%, with recorded losses from others in the top 10 such as BNB, ADA, and SOL. Most of this lost dominance went to stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, and BUSD, all of which saw an increase in their dominance.

Crypto market sentiment still remains low in the extreme fear territory, which suggests that there is no expected recovery in the market during this time. Unless there is a reversal in this move to stablecoins, the market will continue to see negative rates.

Featured image from NASDAQ, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Blockchain

UK GDP Shrinks by 0.3% Raising Economic Downturn Concerns

Uk Gdp Shrinks By 0.3% Raising Economic Downturn Concerns
Bitcoin News
  • Concerns over a potential economic downturn are sure to rise in light of these figures.
  • According to the World Bank, a severe recession in the global economy is possible.

The GDP in the UK has contracted by 0.3%, which is a surprising result. The Office of National Statistics’ monthly estimates show a monthly decline of -0.3% in August. Growth in GDP was predicted to slow to 0% month-over-month. A greater amount of people are worried about a recession since GDP has been lower than predicted.

The GDP increased by 0.1% in July. Both output and manufacturing figures indicated negative trends, with production falling by 1.6% and manufacturing by 1.8%, respectively. Concerns over a potential economic downturn are sure to rise in light of these figures.

Global Recession Around the Corner

The status of the global economy today is precarious to say the least. High inflation has prompted central banks in major economies to take action, including raising interest rates and reducing their quantitative easing programmes. The US Federal Reserve, for instance, has increased interest rates four times in a row by a total of 75 basis points (bps). It’s also quite probable that we’ll see a fifth rate increase of 75 basis points. When faced with rising inflation, the Bank of England did the same thing and raised interest rates.

But the central banks’ hawkish attitude has made the world’s economy more unstable. According to the World Bank, a severe recession in the global economy is possible in the year 2023.

There have been other notable problems associated with the tight monetary policy. Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, says the Federal Reserve’s aggressive attitude would cause deflation. Ark Invests’ Cathie Wood has issued an open letter to the Fed in which she expresses sympathy for Musk’s position.

Two straight quarters of decline in the US economy have occurred. In technical terms, this does indicate a downturn. The US government, though, has rejected the notion of a recession.

Blockchain

Why These Experts Believe The Ethereum Price Could Soar to $5K

Ethereum Price
The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then.

At the time of writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,298 with sideways movement during today’s trading session and a 5% loss in the last 7 days. The second cryptocurrency by the market has been following the general sentiment in the market as the nascent asset class is pushed down due to macroeconomic factors.

ETH’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSDT Tradingview

There Is Hope For The Ethereum Price, How Long Should You Hold ETH?

According to a survey conducted by Finder with 5 experts, the Ethereum price has limited bullish potential for 2022. The experts believe that this cryptocurrency will likely continue moving sideways for the rest of the year.

In tandem with current macroeconomic conditions, the Ethereum price will be limited by tightened financial conditions and liquidity. Thus, ETH is likely to stay at its current levels or rise by $1,360 to $1,377 by the end of 2022.

As seen below, the cryptocurrency might pick up its bullish momentum in 2023 and 2024. This would take ETH’s price from its current levels to its previous all-time high north of $4,000.

Ethereum Price Chart 2
Source: Finder

After that, Ethereum’s upside trajectory will be much steeper, according to the experts with a potential to reach a new all-time high in late 2024 or in early 2025. Over the next decade, the cryptocurrency could soar to $11,700, according to the most conservative experts.

Others believe the Ethereum price could climb to as much as $14,000, $23,300, and even $26,000 over the same time period. The experts believe that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and its interest rates hike program will be its biggest obstacle to future appreciation.

Ethereum Price Chart 3
Source: Finder

CEO and Co-Founder of Osom Finance, Anton Altement, stands among the bullish experts. He told Finder the following:

All round market pessimism driven by Fed’s actions and still locked ETH staking are the key factors holding back the price. Former should disappear by December, latter by next spring – those 2 events will unlock the next legs of the rally.

Can ETH Go Lower In 2022?

In that sense, the majority of experts claimed that the Ethereum price might find a bottom at around $1,000 to $900 in 2022. These might be good levels for long-term holders looking to profit for future appreciation.

However, the Ethereum price is likely to remain limited as long as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its tightening agenda. The low ETH prices are, for 48% of respondents, an opportunity to buy cryptocurrency. Senior Analyst at FxPro, Alexander Kuptsikevich said:

Ethereum has found itself in an area where it receives support from long-term investors. Crypto investors may remain cautious for a few more months or a couple of quarters, but we can expect an active bull market to return as soon as next year.

Blockchain

Expert Suggests How Ripple Will Trend Amid Expansion In Europe

Expert Suggests Ripple Expansion In Europe Might Lead To A Price Rally
The long-standing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC in the US has not stopped the firm from advancing into other markets. For example, ripple announced its first On-Demand Liquidity partners (ODL) in France and Sweden via press release.

Ripple continues its expansion into the European markets to provide online payment services leveraging its XRP token. In the press release, Ripple announced that it would join forces with Lemonway, an online marketplace payment provider based in Paris.

Ripple revealed that Lemonway would utilize RippleNet ODL for crypto-enabled payments to enhance its treasury payment processes. This new partnership comes when France is embracing the potential of blockchain technology.

What Ripple Partnership Means To Lemonway And Xbaht

Through its partnership with Ripple, Lemonway would improve operational efficiency while eliminating the issue of pre-funding abroad accounts. This would allow the firm to recover trapped pre-fund capital and increase its business scale.

Ripple also announced a second partnership with Xbaht-a Swedish money transfer provider. In the Ripple partnership, Xbaht would utilize Ripples’s ODL to power instant affordable retail remittance payments.

Xbaht is a firm that facilitates money transfers between Sweden and Thailand. The new ODL partnership between Xbaht and Ripple is supported by Tranglo, a cross-border payment hub in Singapore.

Jeremy Ricordeau, the COO of Lemonway, believes that Ripple ODL would enable his firm to improve its treasury operations and make payments more flexible.

Furthermore, Michael Anderson, CEO of Xbaht, said the partnership would facilitate easy remittance between Sweden and Thailand.

Ripple’s Continuous Exploration In Europe: How’s XRP Faring?

Send Young, the managing director of Ripple’s European branch, gave his statement regarding the new partnership. Young said his team is happy to work with Lemonway and Xbaht, their first ODL customers in France and Sweden. According to him, Ripple aims to use blockchain and crypto technology to build real use cases.

Young added that the Ripple/Lemonway and Xbaht partnership would eradicate the problems associated with cross-border payments. He further stated the project would improve cross-border payments’ speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

While XRP gains momentum in the European market, its native token (XRP) saw a 7% decline in the last 24 hours. XRP’s price slump occurred after nearly two months of massive price action following a 65% price increase.

Ripple getting up after a major decline l XRPUSDT on Tradingview.com

However, Ripple’s Lawsuit continues, with proponents hoping to win against the SEC, which may further support the XRP price. XRP is currently trading at approximately $0.48.

According to Ripple’s press release, the demand for the firm’s products maintains a notable strength. Additionally, Ripple conducted Value Research in Europe. The research reveals that 70% of respondents in European Financial institutions believe blockchain tech will impact their businesses significantly in the next five years.

Meanwhile, France has witnessed rapid crypto adoptions in the last year. Binance recently expanded its reach to France, obtaining a license from Frances’s Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF). The AMF is the regulatory body for financial markets in France.

Featured image from Pixabay, Source: TradingView.com

Blockchain

Crusoe Energy Systems Acquires Great American Mining

Establishment Of Bitdao's Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
Crusoe to Enhance Existing GAM Assets and Flare Mitigation Services Through Larger Scale, Advanced Operations and Technology

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) announced today that it has acquired the operating assets of Great American Mining (GAM). The acquisition accelerates Crusoe’s Digital Flare Mitigation® (DFM) business through additional scale and customer relationships while enabling Crusoe to more efficiently reduce the impact of natural gas flaring using Crusoe’s patented DFM technologies and large-scale, advanced operational capabilities. The acquisition integrates GAM’s operations into Crusoe’s DFM systems to utilize stranded and wasted energy resources to power modular data centers and enable energy-intensive computation.

Under the terms of the agreement with GAM, Crusoe has added:

  • Operational capacity of more than 10 megawatts (MW) and approximately 4,000 ASIC computing systems
  • Commercial relationships with several large-scale energy producers in the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana
  • A manufacturing facility in Ponchatoula, LA to be used as Crusoe’s new research and development (R&D) facility
  • 24 specialized employees to be based between Crusoe’s Denver, CO headquarters, field operational sites and GAM’s Ponchatoula, LA workshop

“We value the relationships established by Great American Mining with oil and gas producers in the Bakken oil fields, and look forward to developing these relationships to enhance and expand DFM operations wherever flaring may be a challenge,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chase Lochmiller. “Given Crusoe’s industry leading operational efficiency, scale and technology, we believe we can materially improve the overall performance of GAM’s existing asset base to create value and deliver even better results for clients.”

The acquisition of GAM’s assets will add approximately 9% to Crusoe’s capacity. Following the acquisition, Crusoe will have:

  • Approximately 125 flare gas-powered modular data centers deployed and operating in the field
  • Run rate capacity to reduce flaring by approximately 20 million cubic feet per day
  • A total of approximately 300 employees across 6 states
  • Deployed capacity to reduce an estimated 800,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions per year primarily through elimination of uncombusted methane from open flares, comparable to removing approximately 170,000 cars from the road

“Our belief at Great American Mining is that bitcoin mining is an important solution to stranded gas and flaring problems – problems that have frustrated the oil & gas industry’s efforts to improve environmental performance and efficient use of Earth’s natural resources for decades,” said Todd Garland, Founder and CEO of Great American Mining. “Crusoe is a trailblazing company that successfully pioneered and scaled large-format Digital Flare Mitigation technology and operations. They are the clear leader in the space and I believe Crusoe is best positioned to take our combined business to the next level.”

In April, Crusoe closed a $350 million Series C equity from notable climate and technology venture capital funds. The fundraising secured new capital to accelerate and scale Crusoe’s deployment of Digital Flare Mitigation® technology throughout the United States and abroad in line with the company’s mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate.

About Crusoe Energy LLC

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. They are the pioneers of clean computing infrastructure that reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power crypto, cloud, and data centers, they are creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. The world’s appetite for computation, energy, and progress will never stop growing. Crusoe is here to bring energy to ideas in ways that are aligned with the needs of our climate.

To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.

Blockchain

Marketing Collective Rosie Labs Furthers International Expansion with France Office Opening

Marketing Collective Rosie Labs Furthers International Expansion With France Office Opening
Web3 Strategist and Innovator Melissa Gilmour Tapped to Co-Lead Business in Europe with the Extension of Rosie Labs’ Web3 Practice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosie Labs, the global marketing collective, today announced it is extending its international reach and building up its Web3 practice with the opening of a new Paris-based office in the historic Le Marais district. With a growing roster of Web3-native partners and collaborators, including Intersport, eShot Labs, Blue Marble, and more, Rosie Labs is fusing its mastery of traditional marketing principles with next-level Web3 strategies for brands from sports to luxury retail that are looking to shift and push into the future.

In addition to serving as the European headquarters for Rosie Labs’ new Web3 practice, it will also function as a satellite office for business from the firm’s US and Israeli operations. Web3 strategist and innovator Melissa Gilmour has been named Managing Partner of the Web3 practice and will co-lead business strategy with agency founder and CEO David Song, who will split his time between New York and Paris, and Managing Partner of EMEA Ronit Druker, based in Tel Aviv. Rosie Labs currently has a European team of 12.

The decision to open an office in Paris has long been part of Rosie Labs’ business strategy to engage more directly in the hotbed of Web3 activity coming from the region. A hugely successful sponsorship at NFT Biarritz over the summer accelerated the move. Upcoming events, such NFT.London, where Song will be a featured speaker in November, and 2023’s Paris Blockchain Week Summit will further Rosie Labs’ plans to deliver more strategic, seamless and creative opportunities for collaboration between traditional and Web3 businesses.

“There’s so much excitement and innovation happening across the NFT space, in particular, but also the Metaverse, crypto, blockchain and more,” said Song. “With so much activity coming from Europe right now, it’s time to put down roots. I’m thrilled that Melissa has agreed to take the reins to help us run things locally. We’ve been in the enviable position of working with her through our partnership with her own NFT studio Lily & Piper. She’s smart, connected, creative, and a force in this space. Her work with us has already proven invaluable.”

With nearly a decade of involvement in Web3 and blockchain innovation, Gilmour has crystalized her experience into supporting creators and brands. Her projects integrate blockchain, NFT tools and tech to enhance their product, mission or purpose for all stakeholders. She is based in France and has worked building innovative startups in Europe and Asia from growth through IPO. Her Covid-19 lockdown hobby of collecting NFT art and supporting creators endures today through her award-winning Lily & Piper NFT studio.

More information about Rosie Labs is available in English and French at www.rosielabs.com

About Rosie Labs

Rosie Labs is a marketing services collaborative that brings together experienced professionals and subject matter experts to deliver bespoke, high-impact campaigns to clients such as Land O ‘Lakes, egglife, Nestlé, Intersport, Polyswarm, Reqfast, CrowdX, SunMed and It Gets Better. Founded by CEO and Managing Director David Song in 2008, Rosie Labs was created to efficiently deliver big ideas and unprecedented results by removing red-tape and bureaucracy. The Rosie Labs network now includes over 100 “obsessivepreneurial” creatives, strategists, producers and hybrids with vast experience across media planning, data analytics, social media, digital advertising, brand management, communications, Web3 strategy and more. The collaborative is headquartered in New York City, with network members located across the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Israel, and beyond.

