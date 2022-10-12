“Macron makes us pay the bill”: the Var display tackles the president on the energy crisis

SACRAMENTO — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s attorney general said Tuesday he would try a new, broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undermine the legal economy and wreak widespread environmental damage.

The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program — the largest in the United States which this year harvested nearly a million marijuana plants — into a year-long effort. year aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal crops. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered on illicit crops, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

He called it a “significant shift in mindset and mission” also aimed at helping California’s ailing legal market by removing dangerous competition.

“The illicit market is winning out over the legal market,” Bonta said. “It’s upside down and our goal is the complete eradication of the illegal market.”

In line with the new approach, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Plantation (CAMP) program launched under Republican Governor George Deukmejian in 1983 will become a permanent Illicit Cannabis Eradication and Prevention (EPIC) task force, said Good.

CAMP started in “a very different time, a different time, a different time when the war on drugs failed and (at) a time when cannabis was still entirely illegal,” Bonta said.

The seasonal eradication program, which lasts approximately 90 days each summer, will continue with the cooperation of other federal, state and local agencies.

They include the US Forest Service, US Bureau of Land Management, US Drug Enforcement Administration, National Park Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks and California National Guard, some of which will also participate in the new group. of work. , he said.

The task force will work with prosecutors from the state Department of Justice, the department’s cannabis enforcement section, and an existing Tax Clawback in the Underground Economy (TRUE) task force that was created by the law in 2020, all with the aim of filing civil and criminal lawsuits against those behind the illegal crops.

Federal and state prosecutors in California have long tried, without much success, to target the organized crime cartels behind the hidden farms rather than the often traveling laborers hired to tend and guard the often remote marijuana plots scattered across plots. public and private lands.

Workers often live in rudimentary camps without running water or sewers and use caustic pesticides to kill animals that might otherwise eat the growing plants. But the pollution they leave behind has spread into downstream water supplies, and pesticides can travel through the food chain.

Workers are victims of human trafficking, Bonta said, “living alone in squalid conditions for months with no way out. They are not the ones profiting from the illegal cannabis industry. They are mistreated, they are the victims. They are cogs in a much bigger and more organized machine.

For example, about 80% of the 44 illegal grow sites found on and around Bureau of Land Management properties this year were linked to drug trafficking organizations, said Karen Mouritsen, the bureau’s California state director.

“Clearly there are big challenges when it comes to organized crime,” Bonta said. But he said he expects better results this time around because the new year-long multi-agency effort “is going to make a big dent, a little splash and a lot of noise on our common priority to fight the illicit market, including at the highest level”.

Bonta is running to keep his seat to Republican challenger and former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman in next month’s election. It takes a recent approach familiar from Democrats nationwide by focusing on dealers who supply illegal drugs rather than users who support the underground economy.

President Joe Biden said last week he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of ‘simple possession’ of marijuana under federal law, while San Francisco officials announced a new effort to curb trafficking open drug bottle.

The year-round approach “is long overdue,” Hochman said. “Only by hitting illegal drug producers where it hurts, seizing their plants and their profits, can California help the legal cannabis industry survive and thrive.”

For those trying to exist within the legal market approved by California voters in 2016, the problem has been plummeting pot prices, restricted sales, high taxes despite the recent repeal of the grow tax. cannabis and the fact that buyers can find better deals in the booming underground market.

Along with the nearly one million plants that Bonta valued at around $1 billion, this year’s eradication program seized more than 100 tons of processed marijuana, 184 weapons, and about 33 tons of materials used to grow the plants. , including dams, water pipes and containers of toxic chemicals, including pesticides and fertilizers.