Marketing Collective Rosie Labs Furthers International Expansion with France Office Opening

Web3 Strategist and Innovator Melissa Gilmour Tapped to Co-Lead Business in Europe with the Extension of Rosie Labs’ Web3 Practice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosie Labs, the global marketing collective, today announced it is extending its international reach and building up its Web3 practice with the opening of a new Paris-based office in the historic Le Marais district. With a growing roster of Web3-native partners and collaborators, including Intersport, eShot Labs, Blue Marble, and more, Rosie Labs is fusing its mastery of traditional marketing principles with next-level Web3 strategies for brands from sports to luxury retail that are looking to shift and push into the future.

In addition to serving as the European headquarters for Rosie Labs’ new Web3 practice, it will also function as a satellite office for business from the firm’s US and Israeli operations. Web3 strategist and innovator Melissa Gilmour has been named Managing Partner of the Web3 practice and will co-lead business strategy with agency founder and CEO David Song, who will split his time between New York and Paris, and Managing Partner of EMEA Ronit Druker, based in Tel Aviv. Rosie Labs currently has a European team of 12.

The decision to open an office in Paris has long been part of Rosie Labs’ business strategy to engage more directly in the hotbed of Web3 activity coming from the region. A hugely successful sponsorship at NFT Biarritz over the summer accelerated the move. Upcoming events, such NFT.London, where Song will be a featured speaker in November, and 2023’s Paris Blockchain Week Summit will further Rosie Labs’ plans to deliver more strategic, seamless and creative opportunities for collaboration between traditional and Web3 businesses.

“There’s so much excitement and innovation happening across the NFT space, in particular, but also the Metaverse, crypto, blockchain and more,” said Song. “With so much activity coming from Europe right now, it’s time to put down roots. I’m thrilled that Melissa has agreed to take the reins to help us run things locally. We’ve been in the enviable position of working with her through our partnership with her own NFT studio Lily & Piper. She’s smart, connected, creative, and a force in this space. Her work with us has already proven invaluable.”

With nearly a decade of involvement in Web3 and blockchain innovation, Gilmour has crystalized her experience into supporting creators and brands. Her projects integrate blockchain, NFT tools and tech to enhance their product, mission or purpose for all stakeholders. She is based in France and has worked building innovative startups in Europe and Asia from growth through IPO. Her Covid-19 lockdown hobby of collecting NFT art and supporting creators endures today through her award-winning Lily & Piper NFT studio.

More information about Rosie Labs is available in English and French at www.rosielabs.com

About Rosie Labs

Rosie Labs is a marketing services collaborative that brings together experienced professionals and subject matter experts to deliver bespoke, high-impact campaigns to clients such as Land O ‘Lakes, egglife, Nestlé, Intersport, Polyswarm, Reqfast, CrowdX, SunMed and It Gets Better. Founded by CEO and Managing Director David Song in 2008, Rosie Labs was created to efficiently deliver big ideas and unprecedented results by removing red-tape and bureaucracy. The Rosie Labs network now includes over 100 “obsessivepreneurial” creatives, strategists, producers and hybrids with vast experience across media planning, data analytics, social media, digital advertising, brand management, communications, Web3 strategy and more. The collaborative is headquartered in New York City, with network members located across the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Israel, and beyond.

