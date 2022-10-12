Microsoft Teamed With Meta to Initiate New Quest Pro

- At the moment, over 1,200 crypto trading pairings are available on KuCoin.
KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced a series of events to mark the company’s fifth anniversary and the global launch of many new coins. To celebrate its fifth year in business, KuCoin is waiving trading costs for Bitcoin and Ethereum for a short period.
KuCoin, founded in 2017, is well-known in the cryptocurrency industry for its reputation for rewarding its more than 20 million members worldwide who remain loyal to the platform despite competition. KuCoin has grown rapidly from its infancy to become a major cryptocurrency community. At the moment, over 1,200 crypto trading pairings are available on KuCoin, including almost 700 different currencies.
Opportunity For Traders
As of now, investors in over 200 nations may make use of it. KuCoin’s record for greatest 24-hour trading volume is $30 billion. There will be a number of activities commemorating the fifth year of this company’s existence, such as free trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum for a short period.
Starting on October 12 and running until October 19, KuCoin traders won’t have to worry about maker and taker fees for the multiple BTC and ETH pairs.
KuCoin users who prefer to trade utilizing the trading pairs may now do so without having to worry about the maker or taker fees associated with the trades. The cryptocurrency markets are now gloomy, with almost little trade taking place. Many crypto trading aficionados, though, might get back on track with an opportunity like KuCoin’s temporary fee-free trading of ETH and BTC. The wheels of the whole cryptocurrency business may finally start rolling as a result of this and others might adopt similar offers.
