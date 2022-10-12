Connect with us

Blockchain

Microsoft Teamed With Meta to Initiate New Quest Pro

  • Microsoft software is currently made available in Meta’s VR.
  • Meta’s Quest is a newly unveil Quest pro-VR headset that enables boardroom connections virtually.

Meta platform has collaborated with Microsoft to integrate Microsoft Office 365 into Meta’s virtual reality (VR). And striving for firms to enter the virtual world. On October 11, at Meta’s Connect 2022 event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that its team video calling software will interact with Meta’s Quest. A newly released Quest pro-VR headset that allows individuals to connect digitally in a boardroom.

Additionally, he stated that Microsoft software, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Sharepoint, is available in Meta’s VR . And that its functionality is accessible on both Meta’s headset and Windows cloud computers and mobiles.

Meta’s Quest Features

Meta hopes that their Quest Pro headset, which has a slew of additional functions, would entice people to work virtually. The firm says that the new headset is more comfortable, performs better, and has greater clarity and resolution than its predecessor.  

It also contains hand controller feedback and “real-time emotion monitoring,” in which the user’s virtual avatar matches real-life facial emotions like smiles and winks.

Nadella stated that the pandemic has created a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity in formerly office-based work settings, referencing the continued remote work policies that were instituted in response to COVID-19 limitations.

 Nadella said, adding:

To provide users more opportunities to interact with one another, we’re integrating the immersive meeting experience from Microsoft Teams to Meta Quest. You may now communicate, share ideas, and work together virtually.

We want everyone to feel present Meta as in-person work has grown more frequent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented.

Additionally, Microsoft Teams will work with Horizon Workrooms, Meta’s VR meeting space. According to Zuckerberg, this cross-device experience will serve as “the framework of the virtual workplace of the future.”

Blockchain

KuCoin Offers Zero Maker and Taker Fees on BTC and ETH Pairs

Kucoin Offers Zero Maker And Taker Fees On Btc And Eth Pairs
Exchange News
  • At the moment, over 1,200 crypto trading pairings are available on KuCoin.
  • As of now, investors in over 200 nations may make use of it.

KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced a series of events to mark the company’s fifth anniversary and the global launch of many new coins. To celebrate its fifth year in business, KuCoin is waiving trading costs for Bitcoin and Ethereum for a short period.

KuCoin, founded in 2017, is well-known in the cryptocurrency industry for its reputation for rewarding its more than 20 million members worldwide who remain loyal to the platform despite competition. KuCoin has grown rapidly from its infancy to become a major cryptocurrency community. At the moment, over 1,200 crypto trading pairings are available on KuCoin, including almost 700 different currencies.

Opportunity For Traders

As of now, investors in over 200 nations may make use of it. KuCoin’s record for greatest 24-hour trading volume is $30 billion. There will be a number of activities commemorating the fifth year of this company’s existence, such as free trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum for a short period.

Starting on October 12 and running until October 19, KuCoin traders won’t have to worry about maker and taker fees for the multiple BTC and ETH pairs.

KuCoin users who prefer to trade utilizing the trading pairs may now do so without having to worry about the maker or taker fees associated with the trades. The cryptocurrency markets are now gloomy, with almost little trade taking place. Many crypto trading aficionados, though, might get back on track with an opportunity like KuCoin’s temporary fee-free trading of ETH and BTC. The wheels of the whole cryptocurrency business may finally start rolling as a result of this and others might adopt similar offers.

Blockchain

nxyz Raises $40M Series A, Led by Paradigm, to Enable Faster Blockchain Indexing

Nxyz Raises $40M Series A, Led By Paradigm, To Enable Faster Blockchain Indexing
Ex-Google engineering leaders tackle the emerging need for scalable and flexible blockchain data infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nxyz, the web3 platform that enables lightning-fast data infrastructure for blockchains, today emerged from stealth and announced a $40M Series A led by Paradigm, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital, and prominent web3 angels like Balaji Srinivasan, Jaynti (JD) Kanani, Jing Wang, Packy McCormick, Surojit Chatterjee, Ryan Selkis, and others. Co-founder Sridhar Ramaswamy will become CEO, while staying in his role as CEO of user-first, private search engine Neeva. The funds will be used to expand nxyz’s team, build robust support across emerging use cases, and expand across different chains.

nxyz aims to empower a new generation of builders, creatives, and entrepreneurs to develop a better internet by providing fast, flexible, and reliable blockchain indexing and data infrastructure. Spun out of Neeva, nxyz ingests data directly from blockchains and their associated applications in real-time, giving developers a performant API suite to easily use blockchain data.

“I’m thrilled to introduce nxyz to the world and to see the potential it will unlock for blockchain innovation,” says Sridhar Ramaswamy, nxyz CEO. “We created nxyz so that developers can focus on building at scale, and have the fast and simple method for indexing data they need. I’m convinced this is exactly the kind of innovation needed to help ensure the widespread adoption and success of web3.”

Built by distributed systems engineers behind Google and Neeva, nxyz’s lightning-fast blockchain API provides real-time blockchain data within less than 200 milliseconds. nxyz’s ability to scale up to support high throughput directly benefits applications like wallets and NFT projects.

Since nxyz’s inception earlier this year, the company has onboarded beta customers and processed over 5BN transactions across Ethereum, Polygon, Binance, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

“Web3 developers today lack fast, flexible, and reliable infrastructure to support their applications, which holds the industry back from widespread adoption,” says Matt Huang, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Paradigm. “nxyz has a truly superlative team that has built the best data indexing infrastructure for web3, and we at Paradigm are thrilled to support them.”

With this funding, nxyz will expand its team globally across engineering and partnerships and onboard several more blockchains in the coming months. nxyz has team members in Mountain View, Austin, and New York.

About nxyz

nxyz was founded in 2022 with the mission to empower a new generation of builders and creators to build a better internet for all. nxyz’s platform provides swift access to data and infrastructure, allowing developers to integrate into real-time data API and rapidly deploy a full range of applications. With over 5 billion transactions, nxyz is bringing flexibility, scalability, and simplicity to blockchain data. Visit us at http://n.xyz.

Blockchain

Avalanche NFT Traders Volume Surges Following OpenSea Support

Avalanche Nft Traders Volume Surges Following Opensea Support
23 mins ago |