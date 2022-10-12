Microsoft Teamed With Meta to Initiate New Quest Pro

Microsoft software is currently made available in Meta’s VR.

Meta’s Quest is a newly unveil Quest pro-VR headset that enables boardroom connections virtually.

Meta platform has collaborated with Microsoft to integrate Microsoft Office 365 into Meta’s virtual reality (VR). And striving for firms to enter the virtual world. On October 11, at Meta’s Connect 2022 event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that its team video calling software will interact with Meta’s Quest. A newly released Quest pro-VR headset that allows individuals to connect digitally in a boardroom.

Additionally, he stated that Microsoft software, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Sharepoint, is available in Meta’s VR . And that its functionality is accessible on both Meta’s headset and Windows cloud computers and mobiles.

Meta’s Quest Features

Meta hopes that their Quest Pro headset, which has a slew of additional functions, would entice people to work virtually. The firm says that the new headset is more comfortable, performs better, and has greater clarity and resolution than its predecessor.

It also contains hand controller feedback and “real-time emotion monitoring,” in which the user’s virtual avatar matches real-life facial emotions like smiles and winks.

Nadella stated that the pandemic has created a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity in formerly office-based work settings, referencing the continued remote work policies that were instituted in response to COVID-19 limitations.

Nadella said, adding:

To provide users more opportunities to interact with one another, we’re integrating the immersive meeting experience from Microsoft Teams to Meta Quest. You may now communicate, share ideas, and work together virtually.

We want everyone to feel present Meta as in-person work has grown more frequent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented.

Additionally, Microsoft Teams will work with Horizon Workrooms, Meta’s VR meeting space. According to Zuckerberg, this cross-device experience will serve as “the framework of the virtual workplace of the future.”