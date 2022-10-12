JOHNSTON, RI – Seth Magaziner, a Democratic candidate for an open house seat, stood last week at a senior center in this working-class suburb of Providence to warn that voting for his opponent would threaten security checks social.
Military couple robbed in Oregon during move: ‘Give us back our sentimental items’
A military couple recover the pieces after all of their belongings were stolen overnight while staying at a hotel in Oregon last week.
Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were moving from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state to Albuquerque, NM when the burglary took place, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. Burciaga served in the US Air Force as a senior airman.
The couple were staying at a hotel in Gresham, Oregon on October 5 when their U-Haul and car, which was hitched to the moving truck, was stolen.
They believe the culprits wired the U-Haul and left with all of their belongings, including the paperwork needed to secure their New Mexico accommodation.
NEBRASKA TEEN ACCEPTED INTO ALL FIVE MILITARY ACADEMIES PLEDGES TO SERVE AMERICA
“We feel devastated, absolutely violated that someone not only has all of our possessions, but also our personal information in the form of documents,” Burciaga told Fox Television Stations. “What strikes the most are all the objects that had so much sentimental value for us.”
Burciaga said Gresham Police were investigating, but had no updates.
The couple added that they had frozen their bank accounts and were recovering their losses from insurance.
In the meantime, the couple have been forced to take a detour to Texas to be with their family while the claims are settled.
“We had no choice but to return to Texas, where our support system of family and friends resides,” Burciaga said.
GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE HONORS GOLD STAR STUDENTS AND COMMITS 36 FULL SCHOLARSHIPS
Burciaga and his wife posted regular updates about the incident on their Facebook pages, including posting information about the stolen vehicles in the hope that they will be recovered.
“We also posted the descriptions of the stolen vehicles on Facebook, asking different groups to help us identify and track our U-Haul and car,” he said.
The plate numbers of the stolen items are: UHaul AJ32431, trailer UI24 and a Mazda3 with Washington plate BUL3150 and VIN # 3MZBN1U75HM107106.
“Next time we’ll make sure our stuff contains some type of tracking device, and we’ll make sure our rental gear contains some type of security measure like a car alarm,” he said. .
Burciaga also had some final words for those responsible for the theft.
“Give us back our sentimental items because if I catch you before the cops, well I’ll just say you better start training because I don’t like picking on the weak.”
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
A GoFundMe was set up by a family friend to help recoup expenses.
House Republicans target New England, including seats in New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut
“We can’t take that risk,” Magaziner told the senior center. “We can’t let Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district be the place that put the fox in charge of the chicken coop.”
The district voted for Biden by nearly 14 points in 2020, and longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, who is retiring, has held it easily for more than two decades, winning by large margins even in strong years. for Republicans.
To get breaking news, sharp political analysis and responsible journalism delivered to your inbox every morning, sign up for The Early 202.
But Magaziner’s Republican opponent Allan Fung is threatening to breach the blue wall in New England, which has been a Democratic stronghold for nearly two decades.
Two recent polls showed Fung, a popular former mayor and the Republican nominee, with a slight lead.
He is one of a handful of New England Republicans – including candidates from Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut – who have a chance of winning in an area where Republicans at the federal level were considered a species in Endangered. There are no New England Republicans in the House, and Senator Susan Collins (Maine) is the only Republican senator from the country’s northeast bloc.
The political environment appears to favor Republicans in House races across the country as the ruling party historically wins seats in a president’s first midterm. But New England Republicans point to additional factors in their favor, including a strong candidate cadre and a “perfect storm” of issues that include the high cost of energy and food as well as the rise of fentanyl in New England communities, which the GOP candidates say arrive in the North due to a lack of southern border security.
“I guess a perfect storm would be too easy an analogy, but the environment of the issue is perfect for a Republican,” said Dave Carney, a Republican political strategist from New Hampshire.
Republicans aim for House seat in deep blue Rhode Island
Republicans also support abortion, an issue that provided Democrats with minimal opportunity after Roe vs. Wade was overturned, does not resonate with voters in New England as much as it does in other parts of the country, as Northeastern states are unlikely to pass laws restricting access to abortion.
“I think a woman’s right to have an abortion is very important, and while that plays a part in people’s decision, I think I see firsthand that it falls on people’s ears a bit. a deaf here in New England,” said Scott Brown, a Republican who won the race to fill late Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy’s seat in Massachusetts during an upset in 2010, only to lose re-election two years later. late.
No House Republican has represented New England since Rep. Bruce Poliquin (Maine), who is running this year against Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), lost re-election in 2018, but it’s been longer that Republicans have a strong presence in the region.
Republicans held nearly half of New England’s Senate seats and a quarter of House seats until the 2006 Democratic wave election, when Republicans lost the House. Four of the 30 Republican seats lost that year were in New England, leaving one Republican survivor in the House.
Sen. Lincoln Chafee (RR.I.) lost his seat in 2006 despite high approval ratings as Rhode Islanders vented their frustrations with President George W. Bush and congressional Republicans on him.
“People just didn’t want a Republican Senate,” Chafee said in an interview.
Now Republicans are betting New England voters unhappy with President Biden are ready to give the GOP a hard look. They are spending aggressively in the region, forcing Democrats to defend territory won by Biden in 2020.
Democrats argue that Republicans, as moderate as they promise to be, will have a hard time distancing themselves from the extreme party elements that dominate today’s GOP.
“The people of New England don’t want their representatives in Washington to push for abortion bans, allow violent insurgencies, and cut their Social Security and Medicare benefits – that’s why they have rejected the GOP’s MAGA brand cycle after cycle,” said James Singer, spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Republicans are not well represented in the region, but in the mansions of the governors. Three of the country’s most popular governors – Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Phil Scott of Vermont – are New England Republicans.
But competitive House districts have different dynamics and often don’t include the states’ largest cities, and the more rural makeup lends itself to more moderate political instincts.
“Working class, and to add to that rural, that’s a good formula for Republicans,” said Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire. “Democrats can’t afford to be complacent and where could they be the ones saying, ‘What has Biden done for me? ”
Maine Democrat hopes voters will reward his independent streak
In addition to Rhode Island, Republicans are targeting two seats in New Hampshire and one in Connecticut which Biden won in 2020, as well as a district in Maine which former President Donald Trump has won twice.
In Connecticut’s 5th District, George Logan, a former Republican state senator, is trying to unseat Democratic Representative Jahana Hayes in a seat formerly held by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who flipped the blue seat in 2006.
“Waterbury, Danbury, Torrington, those towns used to be pretty Democratic,” Murphy said in an interview. “But as factories closed and union families disappeared, they started to vote more Republican.”
Logan positions himself as a moderate, leaning on “reasonable leadership”, but has lagged in fundraising, raising a small fraction of Hayes’ loot, although his most recent fundraising totals for third quarter have not been published.
Signifying the importance of the race to Republicans, Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.), who won for the first time in upstate New York in a district carried by President Barack Obama, prioritized Republican incursions in the northeast. She hosted a fundraiser for Logan on Tuesday night.
“Republicans are absolutely going to dominate the Northeast, as one-party Democratic rule has led to inflation, skyrocketing energy and home heating bills, and a major crime crisis. House Republicans are poised to win seats across the region,” Stefanik told The Washington Post in a statement.
Barbara Ellis, Hayes’ campaign manager, said Logan’s confidence in the national party over the past few weeks is proof that he is no moderate.
“The GOP knows that if they win these purple districts in New England, they will have a path to a majority, so they can implement the MAGA agenda and [House Leader] Kevin McCarthy’s commitment to America,” she said. “Quite simply, winning a few seats will allow them to go back in time.”
The Post reached out to the Logan campaign multiple times for comment or an interview, but received no response.
Republicans mobilize around Bolduc in NH But is the pivot enough to win?
Republican and Democratic operatives interviewed for this article acknowledged that the potential for Republican success this round could be fleeting.
“Let’s just say in case Allan Fung and George Logan come into Congress and stay with McCarthy and vote this extreme, extreme Republican line — they’re going to have a very short career,” said a Democratic official working to elect House Democrats. . , speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the party’s election strategy in New England.
A Stefanik protegee and former Trump press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is running against Rep. Chris Pappas (DN.H.). She doesn’t fit the mold of a moderate New England Republican and highlights culture war issues while emphasizing economics.
“I look forward to rocking this district red and serving as a much-needed conservative voice in Congress for our Live Free or Die state and our beautiful region of New England,” Leavitt said in a statement.
Who is Karoline Leavitt, GOP candidate for US House in NH?
Pappas, elected in 2018, points out that his district often switches between parties and that he could be the first person to win a third term there since former Representative John E. Sununu won re-election in 2000.
“I think it’s a huge contrast between me and my opponent, who’s never worked across the aisle for anything,” Pappas said in an interview. Leavitt “just sort of read the MAGA talking points and pushed a pretty extreme agenda.”
The House Democratic and Allied Groups Campaign Committee and the House Republicans and Allied Groups Campaign Committee have spent more than $16 million on the region’s top four competitive races, and that doesn’t include not the expenses of the candidates themselves.
One of the critical issues specific to the Northeast that Republicans believe will work in their favor is the high cost of heating oil.
“I don’t know how people are going to get through the winter,” Poliquin said during a recent campaign, even in Lewiston.
The cost of heating oil – which is how a quarter of people in the North East heat their homes, especially in rural areas – has doubled in the past year and is the most expensive since at least 1992, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
“The Democrats have a natural advantage” in New England, Brown said. “However, I think this year is a very special year because this administration has done so poorly.”
How AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam Slanders Buddhism Using Mass Conversion For Political Gains
Rajendra Pal Gautam. Image courtesy of @AdvRajendraPal’s Twitter handle
Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MP and cabinet minister of Arvind Kejriwal, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after his video of participating in the mass conversion of 10,000 Hindus went viral on social media. The head of social justice and empowerment, culture and tourism in Delhi not only extended his patronage to the conversion of Hindus but also stoked anti-Hindu sentiments through an eloquent swearing-in ceremony. The program claimed to convert Hindus to Buddhism, but closer examination indicates otherwise – it is a despicable act of demonizing Hinduism in the name of pseudo-Buddhism. The promises propagated at the conversion event bear no resemblance or relevance to the Buddha, but it appears to be an act of social engineering to create a new base of voters who could later be converted to another religion like Islam or Christianity.
Notably, Gautam Buddha was born and raised in a Sanatani family, and when his brother chased a bird, his heart shook with compassion and love. Seeing the funeral procession of a dead man, he embraced asceticism. He preached principles like non-violence and fought for world peace. Despite Buddha’s clear stance on abstinence from violence, so-called followers of this neo-pseudo-Buddhist attire have been known to feast on meat and violate the tenets of Buddhism on a daily basis.
This neo-pseudo-Buddhist outfit has created a list of oaths that each new member of their clan must take. Let’s review these 22 vicious oaths as propagated by AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam. By the end of the article, you will have unprecedented clarity on how this propaganda serves the separatist DNA of the AAP and its partners both in India and outside India.
- I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor will I worship them.
Neither Sanatan Dharma nor Gautam Buddha compelled an individual to worship or not worship a deity. There is no reference to this commitment in the authentic Buddhist scriptures.
- I will have no faith in Rama and Krishna, who are considered incarnations of God, nor will I worship them.
Hinduism/Sanatan Dharma has provisions for individuals to be Sanatanis/Hindus regardless of their faith in theism. Atheism is formally recognized as part of Hinduism.
- I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu gods and goddesses, nor will I worship them.
Worship is believed to be a private matter, and a large number of Hindus do not practice worship or any form of ritual, but identify as Hindus. This aspect makes the promise both irrelevant and impotent for a large number of Hindus.
- I don’t believe in the incarnation of God.
If the person concerned has no faith in the existence of God, taking a separate promise to denounce the faith in the existence of the incarnations of God is nothing but a simple act of madness, a logical error. .
- I do not and will not believe that Lord Buddha was the incarnation of Vishnu. I believe this is sheer madness and false propaganda.
Hindus believe that Gautam Buddha was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, but the disagreement and disrespect of a segment of society who run these conversion camps has never been called madness by Hindus. Moreover, none of these claims are supported by the Dalai Lama, the arch-leader of the Buddhists.
- I will not perform Shraddha, nor will I perform Pind Daan.
Shraddha and Pind Daan are personal choices, and the scriptures have designated a process for this. There are several religions that do not perform Shraddha and Pind Daan, but the vicious vow not to perform says otherwise about its core intentions.
- I will not act in a way that violates the principles and teachings of the Buddha.
This particular promise is violated in all its grossness in the 1 to 10 promises of this conversion racket.
- I will not allow any ceremony to be performed by Brahmins.
Regardless of purpose and reasoning, this bigoted, exclusionary, and vicious promise is as anti-Buddha as it gets.
- I will believe in the equality of man.
This covenant violates the higher covenant which fuels hatred against certain parts of society i.e. Brahmins while Hinduism declares all living beings to be divine including Mother Nature (abstract objects).
- I will strive to establish equality.
Ironically, this series of promises is based on discrimination and dehumanization of Hindus.
- I will follow the Noble Eightfold Path of the Buddha.
I leave it to the readers to verify the intentions of the organizers of the conversion camp when it comes to following the true principles of Buddha.
- I will follow the ten paramitas prescribed by the Buddha.
Again, I rest my case on the sanity of our readers.
- I will have compassion and benevolence for all living beings and will protect them.
Despite the pledge, most militants from this cabal claim that they have the right to consume beef as food and eradicate Brahmins from the face of the Earth. Again, I leave it to our audience to test the substance of this commitment.
Abstaining from stealing or anything not earned is a basic principle of Hinduism.
All Brahmins teach this aspect of Hinduism.
- I will not commit carnal sins.
Every Brahman (in the Vedic sense) preaches this and applies it in his own life.
- I will not take intoxicants like alcohol, drugs, etc.
Karmakandi Brahmins ask everyone to make this commitment, regardless of caste and creed. Plagiarism?
- I will strive to follow the Noble Eightfold Path and practice compassion and loving-kindness in everyday life.
While every Hindu follows the Noble Eightfold Path in their respective understanding and ability, this oath is a simple repetition of two previous oaths in a combined form.
- I renounce Hinduism, which disadvantages humanity and hinders the advancement and development of humanity because it is based on inequality, and I adopt Buddhism as my religion.
Hinduism is the oldest civilization on the planet which has contributed enormously whether it is Yoga, Ayurveda, mathematics, science or literature. Making vile, unjustified and groundless claims against Hinduism, which has caused no hostility since time immemorial, including the flora and fauna itself, reflects the true intentions of the neo-pseudo-Buddhist clan.
- I firmly believe that the Buddha Dhamma is the only true religion.
While a large number of Hindus revere Buddha and his teachings, the Abrahamization of a Sanatani culture like Buddhism raises more questions.
- I believe that by adopting Buddhism, I have a rebirth
Since there was a commitment in the previous section where incarnations were rejected, can we have the luxury of knowing how to be incarnated is a commitment now?
- I solemnly declare and affirm that I will henceforth lead my life according to the teachings of the Dhamma of Buddha.
- While every commitment in this area violates itself, this statement is nothing more than sheer hypocrisy. Be it Buddha or Mahavir, they lived by the principles of Sanatani and only added values to it. Sanatan Dharma clearly states that Varnas is the quality of an individual unrelated to offspring. In addition, most of the bad practices, including the caste system attributed to Hinduism, resulted from the acceptance of foreign cultures and persecution by Islamists and Christians. These promises make it clear that the goal is not to improve people’s lives or end their tragedies – rather it is a plot to weaken the country and make way for malevolent actors. .
The author is a researcher, entrepreneur and social thinker. He tweets @gopalgiri_uk. Views are personal.
Ukraine’s air defense ‘top priority’, says NATO chief
Brussels:
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Ukraine’s Western supporters were seeking to provide Kyiv with more air defenses to protect against Russia’s “indiscriminate” missile attacks across the country.
“We will see how to build support for Ukraine and the top priority will be to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense,” Stoltenberg said at the start of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies on arms deliveries to Kyiv. .
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Christian Pulisic’s new book, what we learned about Tuchel, mental health and more
Christian Pulisic wrote a book. In its endless march to make you feel even worse about all the things you never accomplished at the age of 24, you can add “published author” to the list. Kind of.
“Pulisic: My Journey So Far” is indeed a book full of Pulisic words, but it is much more of a long interview than anything else. Officially credited as “Christian Pulisic – Conversations with Daniel Melamud”, the book is made up of several conversations between the two, interspersed with a treasure trove of images ranging from baby photos of Pulisic to modern stills of him playing for the United States and Chelsea. .
Many USMNT fans have been following Pulisic’s career for some time now, but the book pulls back the curtain on his development and early years, as well as some more recent triumphs and tribulations. Luckily, we got an advanced copy for the new book and gleaned some new tidbits about the American star.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Pulisic has a soft spot for the city of Detroit
Much has been made of Pulisic’s hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania, as well as the year he spent in England as a child and how it helped him fall even more in love with the game. Less has been mentioned about Pulisic’s time in Detroit, where Pulisic spent time when his father, Mark, was head coach of the Detroit Ignition in the Major Indoor Soccer League.
“I made some really nice friends and ended up loving Michigan,” Pulisic says in his book of England’s return to the United States. While attending school and playing ball for his club with Michigan Rush, Pulisic managed to participate in some Ignition practice sessions from time to time, where some players and his father kicked the ball with him.
Throughout the book, it’s clear that Pulisic’s father had an impact on his game. Pulisic mentions how often he worked on practicing different moves and his touch with both feet, striving to become the player as close to two feet as possible. Between training, travel, his dad’s agent job, and his excellent mullet he wore while playing professionally for the Harrisburg Heat, it’s impossible to ignore Mark Pulisic’s role in Christian’s story.
Pulisic bears the traces of his youth career everywhere
Many of Pulisic’s youth teammates in the United States have also managed to leave an imprint on the senior national team. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Haji Wright all played with U.S. youth national teams at the same time as Pulisic. But Pulisic mentions many other close friends from his youth teams at the former USA youth program in Bradenton, Florida, with whom he still remains close.
He also has a tattoo of a particularly special memory from the youth team: the last match of the 2013 Nike U17 international showcase, a 4-1 victory for the United States over Brazil in which Pulisic played. “It was the match where I felt I could play at the highest level,” notes Pulisic. “I wanted to turn professional, I wanted to eventually move to Europe, that was my whole plan. So that day was a huge, life-changing day.”
Whether it’s getting some ink or making sure to have Facetime friends from his academy days like Danny Barbir and Nick Taitague on the pitch after winning the Champions League, it’s clear that the people and the USMNT youth game all left an impression on Pulisic.
Christian Pulisic speaks after USA drew 0-0 against Saudi Arabia in their last game before the World Cup.
Pulisic is open about his struggles with depression
Pulisic also reveals some of his own mental health issues in the new book, which coalesced around the same time former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was dropped from the club and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, also a former Chelsea player. Chelsea.
“I was battling depression, and it was a really tough time that probably saw me hit rock bottom,” Pulisic said. He also talks about seeing a therapist and how the support of his family and friends to talk about his struggles was vital for him to better manage his depression.
It was perhaps a cruel irony that Pulisic also mentioned that this was also the moment when he felt that Lampard had finally started to trust him fully as a Chelsea player, and that he immediately needed a change. of speed towards a new (former) manager in Thomas Tuchel. The open manner in which Pulisic talks about his own mental health is commendable, however, and only further normalizes the discussion about the mental health of professional athletes.
Pulisic confides in his relationship with Tuchel
One of the first excerpts from Pulisic’s book was his speech about the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, in which he claims that Tuchel told him he would start, only to then go back and start. Kai Havertz in his place. Pulisic said he was ‘stunned and disappointed’ by Tuchel’s decision not to start him. “What happened before this match was extremely disappointing for me,” Pulisic says in the book. The quote swept through a considerable part of American football Twitter as confirmation that the relationship between Pulisic and Tuchel had definitely soured over time.
Pulisic’s book reveals a bit more about the relationship between him and Tuchel. “I would say he’s very intense,” Pulisic says of Tuchel’s managerial style. “He wants things a certain way, and he’ll let you know if he doesn’t.” Pulisic went on to credit Tuchel for his tactical sense and his skills in organizing the team.
The elephant in the room, of course, is that all of the conversations that make up Pulisic’s book took place while Tuchel was still Chelsea manager, and Pulisic was still one of his players. As such, open criticism never seems to be the tone here. The comments on the Real Madrid game and Tuchel’s management style seem to reveal the cracks that had formed in the relationship between a player and a manager, whose time together spanned several clubs and several years.
The book is still a collection of statements by Pulisic, which were notoriously guarded during his career. But there are still small glimpses of the player behind the meticulous interviews and Instagram posts to be found here.
Trump supporter arrested for blowing up his own RV, saying they were Biden voters
A Brooklyn Center, Minnesota man has claimed a fire outside his own home was started because of his support for former President Donald Trump.
But, it’s now come out, he set the fire himself.
In September 2020, Denis Molla alleged that his motorhome was set on fire and that graffiti saying “Biden 2020” and “BLM” was spray-painted on his garage door because of the Trump 2020 flags he had. exposed.
The day after Hell, Molla appeared on local television in a moving interview to recall seeing three people running from his home before the vehicle exploded ― and immediately afterwards he focused about having her two children, 2 years old. and 5 months old, and their puppies safely off the property.
Watch the video here:
On Tuesday, Molla pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud after “filing fraudulent insurance claims for organized arson,” according to a Justice Department statement.
“In reality, Molla set fire to his own property and spray painted graffiti from his own garage,” he said.
Molla received about $61,000 in insurance payments and $17,000 in donations through a GoFundMe crowdfunding page, according to the report. His sentencing date has not yet been set.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
GM takes on Tesla with new home energy storage system
- General Motors launches a division that provides homeowners with energy storage technology.
- The new service is expected to launch by the end of 2023, GM said Tuesday.
- GM Energy will provide battery storage devices and allow drivers to use electric vehicles to power their homes.
General Motors is taking on Tesla with a new division that will allow homeowners and small businesses to generate and store electricity.
GM Energy will offer solar power and battery storage products so electric vehicle owners can use their cars as a power source when needed, the company announced Tuesday.
The new service will launch by the end of 2023 and will put the automaker in competition with Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker, GM’s Travis Hester told the Guardian: “There are a lot of analogies that you can do with Tesla.”
GM Energy will use SunPower to provide customers with solar panels, along with wall-mounted battery storage from Ultium and include its existing charging service called Ultium Charge 360.
Tesla’s energy storage business includes its Powerwall and Megapack storage units.
GM thinks the deal could be worth up to $150 billion, Hester told the Guardian.
The company also aims to help customers manage potential power outages by helping them store electricity and tap into reserves at peak times. A key feature of the home energy system will allow drivers to power their homes with battery power in compatible electric vehicles, GM said.
The launch is timed to coincide with the on-sale of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
It’s the latest development in GM’s “All Electric Future” strategy, as CEO Mary Barra calls it.
The company plans to invest $35 billion to introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2025.
GM did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for more comment outside of normal business hours.
